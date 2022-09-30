Connect with us

Blockchain

Latin American NFT startup Minteo raises $4.3 million to Introduce Region to Web3

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

Latin American Nft Startup Minteo Raises $4.3 Million To Introduce Region To Web3
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Diverse and Notable Investors Include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, and OpenSea Ventures, Among Others

BOGOTÁ, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace with a mission to introduce Web3 to the region, today announced the closing of its $4.3 million seed round. Investors that participated in the round include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, OpenSea Ventures, Impatient VC, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, SevenX Ventures, FJ Labs, Big Brain Holdings, G20 Ventures, Zero Knowledge, Alliance DAO, AngelDAO, and several prominent angel investors.

Founded by a seasoned team with a strong track record in the technology space and extensive experience in creating digital marketplaces, Minteo will enable Latin American-based artists, creators, collectors, gamers, brands and other community members to buy, sell and trade digital art, collectibles, phygitals, and other digital assets to a global market. Minteo aims to bring the $25B NFT market (DappRadar) to Latin America – a region that has yet to experience widespread NFT adoption despite its robust creator economy and bullishness towards the digital asset ecosystem – through its unique, user-friendly platform which features local payment methods.

Minteo’s leadership includes Santiago Rodriguez and Javier Lozano, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, who co-founded Wompi, a leading payment processor that was sold to Bancolombia in 2021. They are joined by William Duran and Sebastian Salazar, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, who each bring over a decade of experience leading go-to-market operations for fast-growing B2B and B2C companies across the US and Latin America, including EasyTaxi, a leading taxi hailing app that was acquired by Cabify.

According to Santiago Rodriguez, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Minteo wants to onboard millions of users to web3 via NFTs, and believes they can have more mainstream and faster adoption than fungible tokens.

“Latin Americans love art, music, dancing, and socializing. This is engrained in the fabric of our community,” said Rodriguez. “Through Minteo’s NFT platform, Latin Americans will now be able to celebrate these incredible aspects of our culture. We truly believe that the region is ready for increased Web3 adoption, and the net effect it will have for many creators and communities will be life-changing.”

Latin America is considered by many experts to have the most robust creator economy on the planet, with buyers having enormous trust in creators and influencers. Mexico, Colombia and Brazil rank within the top 5 countries where people trust creators the most alongside China and India. In fact, 1 out of 3 internet users in the region follow an influencer, and in Brazil over 40% of people report having purchased a product because a creator recommended it.

“There is significant demand from the Latin American community for an NFT marketplace that suits local creator needs and that integrates local payment methods. To amplify NFT adoption in the region, we need to leapfrog fungible tokens by offering integrated fiat on-ramps,” said Javier Lozano, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Minteo. “Minteo’s focus on truly empowering creators, collectors, and other users – combined with its simple, easily navigable interface – will lower the barrier for entry for Latin Americans to NFTs and move us closer to a future of frictionless, true digital ownership on a global scale.”

“We believe Minteo is on an exciting growth trajectory, led by a strong management team of highly experienced operators and visionaries and a unique strategy to bring Web3 to a Latin American community that is eager to gain exposure to Web3,” said Sam Hallene, Investor at CMT Digital. “We are thrilled to support the Minteo team as they deliver a much-needed product to the fast-growing Latin American marketplace.”

“As NFT offerings verticalize and regionalize, Minteo has a great opportunity to become the leading marketplace in LATAM, and potentially beyond,” said Imran Khan, Partner at Alliance DAO, a leading Web3 accelerator and Minteo’s first investor. “In 6 months, this team has gone from an idea on a laptop to closing a seed round in a difficult market and building a complex product. I’m excited for what they can build over the next couple of years – and it is also a testament to our work accelerating early-stage companies.”

About Minteo

Minteo, Inc. is a NFT marketplace focused on introducing Latin American consumers and businesses to Web3. Backed by top Web3 investors, Minteo offers an easy-to-use mobile app that makes buying, selling and trading digital assets simple by offering a built-in self-custodied wallet, the option to pay using local payment methods, and a marketplace with local content.

Contacts

William Duran

[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

DeFi Meets GameFi as Hashflow Announces Gamified Governance

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Defi Meets Gamefi As Hashflow Announces Gamified Governance
google news

The Hashverse offers a never-before-seen gaming experience on a DEX, embodying Web3

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hashflow is merging the futuristic worlds of DeFi and GameFi with the launch of The Hashverse, a story driven, NFT-powered DAO. This innovative new ecosystem will mark Hashflow as the first gamified DEX governance platform, establishing its prowess and growth as a top 10 decentralized exchange in the market.

The storyverse, offering an array of worlds and characters, is being created in tandem with leading Hollywood creative agency Superconductor. Set in a dystopian world with centuries-long conflict, futuristic cities, and advanced technology, the Hashverse is set to combine the best features of player-based gaming with an easy-to-use decentralized governance platform.

“We are honored to infuse our innovative creative spirit into the ever-expanding Hashflow universe,” said Todd Makurath, Founder and Chairman of Superconductor. “The Hashverse is the first of its kind, quickly shaping the definition of entertainment and gaming within Web3 and beyond. It also stands tall alongside the trailblazing work our agency produces day in and day out. We look forward to revealing more of the storyverse as users work to grow the platform.”

The Hashverse works by granting users the ability to stake tokens, complete quests, and gain experience points (XP) and digital rewards while shaping the protocol’s future through a vote-escrowed token model (veHFT). This currency serves as voting power represented by a health bar, meaning the more tokens a user stakes for a longer duration, the more influence they will wield within the DAO. But no matter the stake, the Hashverse is designed for all users to rise through the ranks and forge Hashflow’s destiny – all packaged within an immersive, gamified world set to catalyze an experience never previously brought to a DEX.

In-game items such as base characters and loot items will be represented by NFTs, which participants can earn and trade. Collecting NFTs will allow users to upgrade characters, unlock new quests, and level up their XP while earning additional Hashflow tokens (HFT).

“We’re excited for our users to immerse themselves into the Hashverse, which builds upon our objective to revolutionize the Hashflow user experience,” said Varun Kumar, Hashflow co-founder and CEO. “We want to change the existing paradigm that governance is boring. The Hashverse is designed to make governance an exciting, inclusive, and rewarding experience that anybody can participate in.”

The Hashverse is set to launch in the coming months. By bringing together all elements of Web3, The Hashverse will bring a visually stunning and immersive experience to DeFi that will embark enthusiasts and gaming fans alike on a unique journey across space and time.

About Hashflow

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades. Founded in San Francisco in 2019 by Varun Kumar, Hashflow connects institutional market makers directly to traders using a request-for-quote (RFQ) model, rather than automated market makers (AMM). In turn, traders and liquidity providers gain access to enhanced efficiency, security, and products previously impossible in DeFi.

Visit the Hashflow website for more information.

About Superconductor

Superconductor believes that our clients deserve stories that are as good as the best entertainment from Hollywood. Our Founders, The Russo Brothers and Justin Lin, have grossed over 9 billion dollars at the box office on films such as Avengers: End Game, Infinity War, Captain America Winter Soldier, The Fast & Furious franchise and Star Trek Beyond. Our leadership team has worked on some of the most iconic advertising and marketing in the last 20 years.

Contacts

Wachsman

Ethan Lyle / Brooke Tanner

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Speedchain Partners with Mastercard to Modernize Commercial Debit and Credit Payments

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Speedchain Partners With Mastercard To Modernize Commercial Debit And Credit Payments
google news

Leveraging Mastercard technology, Speedchain members will be able to utilize new payment options designed to promote speed and security

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speedchain Inc., a fintech focused on revolutionizing business to business commerce via its connected data platform, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Mastercard.

Leveraging Mastercard’s network and innovative payments technology, Speedchain member organizations of all sizes can experience modernized ways to pay by connecting virtual purchasing cards to the Speedchain platform and leveraging Mastercard rails for vendor payments. Speedchain members can now connect Mastercard virtual cards to the Speedchain B2B SuperApp, which is designed to offer improved payment security, enriched data, and enhanced user experience for vendors through its reporting, cash management and threat detection capabilities.

Speedchain helps public and private sector enterprises pay in real time, detect and prevent fraud, and manage efficiencies for a streamlined payment process. This partnership with Mastercard is a part of Speedchain’s journey to accelerate and add capacity to its platform, which has distributed over $1.6 Billion in both corporate and government sector transactions since 2021.

“Speedchain is dedicated to bringing transaction experiences to our members that are more secure, flexible and data driven. This partnership helps enhance our ability to deliver on that promise at scale. This collaboration is also about people, and we are very excited to work with an expert team at Mastercard that share our passion for delivering excellent and innovative products,” said Speedchain CEO, Daniel Cage.

“Mastercard is committed to modernizing payments around the world – and we’re doing that today with partners like Speedchain by reinventing how businesses send and receive payments,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, executive vice president, Commercial Solutions at Mastercard. “Pairing Speedchain’s data-rich platform with Mastercard’s multi-rail capabilities, we are unlocking new opportunities for public and private sector companies large and small.”

About Speedchain:

Speedchain provides a modernized approach for delivering more effective, efficient and secure B2B payments. Our cloud native platform enables our members to experience flexible, fast, transparent transactions and achieve deeper insights into their B2B activities.

Contacts

For more information, visit www.speedchain.com
For media inquiries, mail to [email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

GBR Coin’s ICO Has Been Shortened to 2 Months After Its Launch

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Gbr Coin’s Ico Has Been Shortened To 2 Months After Its Launch
google news

GBR Coin (GBR), which is a blockchain project with its headquarters situated in Dubai, has recently launched the ICO of their crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR), on their official website. The ICO will be active for the next two months, giving interested investors the opportunity to purchase GBR tokens at pre-sale prices.

The GBR token was minted on the Polygon blockchain, which is a “Layer 2” scaling solution that was built to reduce transaction costs and processing times on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Investors will be able to purchase a portion of the total 60,000,000 GBR tokens over the course of the next two months in the project’s live ICO.

GBR will be the native token for the entire GBR ecosystem, which is an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem that aims to become the leading crypto payment gateway in the real estate industry.

In the ecosystem’s early phase, the Web3 technologies included will be blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, but later on the ecosystem will include metaverse and NFT technologies as well.

With the token, real estate investors will be able to purchase properties listed on the project’s blockchain no matter where they are situated in the world, while also transacting at super fast speeds and low costs.

The GBR token’s value will be preserved with the implementation of an algorithmic trading bot, which is autonomous software that will analyze and place trades according to constantly changing market conditions.

This preservation of GBR’s buying power will make it one of the first cryptocurrencies in the market that can serve as a viable form of payment for goods and services, which will inevitably attract people who are looking for a borderless payment option that is devoid of unreasonably high traditional banking fees.

The distributed nature of blockchain technology will provide real estate investors in the GBR ecosystem a secure, tamper-proof, and immutable platform for all of their real estate documents, such as ownership documents, title deeds, property transfer agreements, etc.

Property owners and prospective buyers will also be able to conduct real estate transactions with a higher degree of peace of mind given the maximized levels of transparency that the ecosystem will offer them. This tackles one of the biggest problems in the real estate industry; the lack of transparency between parties in real estate transactions.

About the Team

The team behind GBR has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 25 years and has serviced a vast amount of clients with services ranging from 1031 tax-deferred exchanges to full service property management.

For updates, please follow GBR Coin’s social media platforms on:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Web3 Wellness Platform Amino Celebrates Historic Career of Four-Time NBA Champion Klay Thompson in Inaugural Drop of the GRAILS NFT Collection

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Web3 Wellness Platform Amino Celebrates Historic Career Of Four-Time Nba Champion Klay Thompson In Inaugural Drop Of The Grails Nft Collection
google news

As the first drop in a series of NFT launches, the collection will be available on Binance NFT to celebrate the amazing careers and accomplishments of some of the world’s most recognizable athletes

Amino, a new platform that is bringing health and fitness into Web3, has announced it is launching a new NFT collection to celebrate the incredible career of Klay Thompson, one of the famous “Splash Brothers” of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are the reigning champions of the NBA, and this collection features unique artworks from Klay Thompson’s 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 championship runs with the Warriors.

Andrew Shore, the CEO of Amino, said in a statement that the Binance NFT marketplace is the perfect choice for the launch of the GRAILS collection. “Klay Thompson is a globally-recognized and beloved NBA superstar, and we are extremely excited to be kicking off our partnership with Klay’s NFT collection on Binance NFT to allow fans to be part of and experience his most iconic career moments in new and innovative ways,” he said.

Amino says it is bringing health and wellness into Web3 and user engagement via NFTs. That is why the recognition of successful superstars is an important part of the company’s vision, Shore explained.

To meet consumer demand for exclusive, high-end NFT drops, Binance NFT uses Mystery Boxes as part of its drops. These drops go on sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace. The drop for the Klay Thompson collection is set to go live on October 18, 2022. The drop includes 10,000 Mystery Boxes at $50 each.

Depending on rarity and exclusivity, some of these NFTs will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, from autographed jerseys, basketballs, and photographs, to live experiences and in-person and online access to events and other in-demand offerings.

Every one of the 30 NFT collections set to be launched by Amino as part of the GRAILS project will celebrate iconic athletes across a range of sports. All of the drops will include rare NFTs that unlock special experiences and memorabilia, thereby helping to connect users not just to online, Web3 experiences but to real-world, in-person, and physical items and assets.

Users can follow news about the Klay Thompson GRAILS drop on Twitter at @aminorewards and @thebinanceNFT. Amino says that future drops and athletes will be announced as part of this exciting new collection. Amino positions itself as a health and fitness ecosystem that brings personal wellness into Web3.  It has a unique suite of personal fitness apps, premier athlete NFTs and Metaverse gaming for users to earn by staying active and “being the best version of themselves”.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Reveals Metaverse ETF

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Meta And Microsoft Are Founding Members Of Metaverse Standards Forum
google news
  • The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.
  • BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week.

With the release of the Metaverse ETF, the biggest issuer of ETFs in the world, BlackRock, is placing a significant wager on the cryptocurrency market.

According to a regulatory filing made on September 29 by BlackRock, their iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF will attempt to follow firms with exposure to the Metaverse. The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.

Preparing For the Future

There are several industries that might be represented in the BlackRock Metaverse ETF fund, such as those relating to social media, online communities, digital assets, video games, augmented reality, and more. Notably, the debut of the fund coincides with a period of extreme inactivity in the Metaverse industry.

Throughout the last twelve months, BlackRock’s cryptocurrency holdings have grown. BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week. Regulatory worries on the continent have not prevented its rollout.

BlackRock’s blockchain ETF was the first of its kind, while iShares’ Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is only an expansion of that product. Investor interest in BlackRock’s blockchain ETF has been tepid, however. There has been a net inflow of $6 million into the fund thus far.

Conversely, BlackRock is also developing significant alliances in the crypto area. BlackRock and Coinbase formed a partnership at the beginning of August to provide their institutional customers with cryptocurrency exposure.

Despite BlackRock’s recent cryptocurrency investments, the industry as a whole has been losing steam. If reports are to be believed, BlackRock is presently positioning itself to take advantage of the next wave of cryptocurrency spike.

Recommended For You:

Former BlackRock Executive Named CEO of Blockchain Australia

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

CFTC Commissioner Calls Ethereum a Commodity Even With PoS

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Is The Ethereum Merge Hype Justified?
google news
18 seconds ago |