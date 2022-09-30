News
Marco Rossi scores, Jesper Wallstedt shines as Wild beat Stars
In the near future, Marco Rossi will likely being scoring big goals for the Wild, while Jesper Wallstedt backstops the team to a win.
That scenario played out in real time in Thursday’s preseason game as the Wild earned a 5-2 win over the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Aside from Rossi, the Wild also got goals from Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, and Sam Steel. Tyson Jost was also a standout for the Wild, finishing the game with a trio of assists as he continues to push for an elevated role in the lineup.
That was more than enough support for Wallstedt, who played the entire game, turning some heads in the process with 33 saves.
The victory helped the Wild improve to 3-0-0 in the preseason. They will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee over the weekend.
News
Matt Seaholm: No, Minneapolis billboard, plastic recycling is not a myth
As summer fades, many of us can look back on vacations filled with road trips, adventures and landscapes of all sorts. While traveling just before the Labor Day holiday I was greeted on an open highway in Minneapolis by a gigantic billboard emblazoned with, “Plastic Recycling is a Myth.” As someone who spends a significant portion of his time discussing the merits of recycling, having publicly testified about the need to greatly expand recycling in America, I couldn’t help but shake my head. This kind of message is not only inaccurate — it is an untruth that undermines public confidence and consumer participation in the entire U.S. recycling system.
Frustration with a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation aside, this experience turned on a light bulb for me: Aside from curbside bins and the age-old “reduce, reuse, recycle” adage, the average American probably doesn’t really understand how modern recycling works — and is thus vulnerable to agenda-driven critiques. We’ve come a long way from previous eras of exporting too much of our recyclable materials to foreign countries — and sustained innovation and investment in recycling systems can continue to ensure we recover, not waste, useful materials like plastics.
In recent years, recycling industry innovators here in America have leveraged the power of new technologies to optimize and revolutionize modern recycling. Whereas a traditional human sorter in a recycling facility can process 40 pounds of material per hour, something called an “optical sorter” is capable of handling 3,300 pounds per hour. Optical sorter technology combines cameras, sensors, artificial intelligence and even robotic arms to sort material with greater precision and capacity — meaning we can recover more recyclable materials than ever before.
Beyond improving recycling processes for common recyclables, the plastics industry has invested billions of dollars into developing recycling methods for complex materials, like chip bags and foam cups, that complement traditional recycling methods. Often referred to as “advanced recycling” techniques, these methods leverage scientific breakthroughs to break down products into their original building blocks, producing materials that can be used to make everything from car parts to new consumer products and more.
The innovation doesn’t stop here, however. Researchers are working to apply cutting-edge blockchain technology to advanced recycling. A “blockchain” is an impermeable digital record of a product’s history — meaning nobody can change it. Blockchain data for plastics at a polymer level can record details about a plastic product’s manufacture, where and when it was sold, how it was recycled, and which new product it eventually became.
Combining blockchain technology with scannable QR codes, this project would allow future shoppers in store aisles to instantly access data about a recycled product’s history, providing unparalleled traceability and irrefutable accountability for manufacturers and consumer brands.
Even without blockchain’s potential, we are already recycling 4.8 billion of pounds of plastic every year, and that number is only going up. The Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) shared a report just a few weeks ago showing that recycling rates may not be as low as some would like you to believe. In the same report, APR estimates that plastic waste recycling supports more than 200,000 American jobs, which, doesn’t sound like a myth to me.
An additional study, provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, found that in a single year, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages, in addition to $5.5 billion in tax revenues.
In many cases, the biggest impediment to recycling more material is simply getting it into the right receptacle after its use. Imagine yourself finishing up a bottle of soda (that’s “pop” in Minnesota). You recall seeing a billboard proclaiming “Plastic Recycling is a Myth,” so you decide to throw that bottle in the trash instead of a recycling bin, ensuring that the bottle exits the circular economy and ends up in a landfill. All our scientific breakthroughs to recycle more plastic won’t work if the material never makes it to the recycling facility in the first place.
Lacking a full understanding of recycling is one thing; making baseless claims that could encourage unnecessary waste is another. Recycling is real, and beyond being real, it’s exciting. Through education and innovation, we have the potential to craft a truly circular economy where all usable materials, like plastics, are infinitely recycled and repurposed, not wasted. Let’s focus on that future — not one characterized by misinformation.
Matt Seaholm is President and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), the only association that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including recyclers.
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa taken away in stretcher with head, neck injuries vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher in the second quarter of his team’s Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
The third-year quarterback was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with head and neck injuries. The Amazon Prime Video broadcast reported that Tagovailoa was taken to University of Cincinnati medical facilities.
“Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the Dolphins released in a statement. “He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”
Tagovailoa, who was already playing through back and ankle injuries, was spun down and driven to the turf on a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.
Tagovailoa landed on his bad back on the violent takedown, and the back of his head hit the ground hard from the whiplash. Tagovailoa appeared to lie motionless as he was attended to on the field for several minutes before being taken away on the stretcher. He laid on the ground with his hand up and his left index finger was stuck in an awkward inward-pointing position, as game broadcast cameras caught.
“We all played a lot of football, but that’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen,” said Amazon analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was Tagovailoa’s teammate for his 2020 rookie season in Miami. Fitzpatrick added he spoke with Tagovailoa Wednesday night, and it was the happiest he had seen him.
Tagovailoa was questionable for the game entering Thursday after dealing with the back and ankle injuries he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills that caused him to leave and re-enter that game at Hard Rock Stadium. He was also thought initially to have suffered a head injury on Sunday before it was clarified he only sustained back and ankle ailments.
Tagovailoa was 8 of 14 for 110 yards and had an interception at the time of the injury. He was looking sharp on multiple throws over the middle to open receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He had another good-looking throw to tight end Mike Gesicki between four defenders in a zone. Tagovailoa’s interception came on an underthrown deep ball intended for Hill.
Backup Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa for the Dolphins, who trail, 14-12, at halftime.
Bridgewater was 6 of 7 for 71 yards and a touchdown finishing out the first half. He led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a short shovel pass that running back Chase Edmonds took for a 7-yard score after breaking multiple tackles. The extra point that followed missed off the upright.
It brought the Dolphins closer to the Bengals after earlier surrendering a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to receiver Tee Higgins, who beat Miami cornerback Xavien Howard on the play.
The night started with the Dolphins allowing the Bengals to score swiftly on a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 5-yard Joe Mixon run where multiple Cincinnati offensive linemen got behind him to push him across the goal line after he was stood up beyond the yard to gain for a first down. Cornerback Keion Crossen, who got his first start with the Dolphins Thursday, had a critical unnecessary roughness penalty on the series that got the Bengals into the red zone.
Miami, meanwhile, drove the length of the field but settled for a short field goal on its opening drive after Edmonds dropped what would’ve been a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Tagovailoa was 4 of 6 for 64 yards on the opening series, looking sharp early with his first two throws going to Hill and Waddle open over the middle for gains of 26 and 20 yards.
Tagovailoa, dealing for much of the first quarter, made his first mistake when he underthrew Hill against two defenders deep as Hill had a step on them. Bengals safety Vonn Bell intercepted the throw that ended up short and was made late. Tagovailoa had just come off his impressive throw to Gesicki for 21 yards in between four defenders in a zone.
The Dolphins came away unscathed from the turnover, though, as safety Eric Rowe made a big fourth-down run stop against Mixon as Bengals coach Zac Taylor opted to go for it on fourth-and-1, a pitch to the short side of the field the Dolphins sniffed out. Miami got a field goal after turning Cincinnati over on downs to chip away at its early deficit in the middle of the second quarter, 7-6.
After playing on Thursday, the Dolphins get the weekend off, serving as a mini-bye week. They come back for Week 5, at the New York Jets, on Oct. 9.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Stillwater art festival begins Saturday
More than 150 artists from around the country will display and sell their work during the Rivertown Art Festival this weekend at Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater.
The two-day festival, now in its 45th year, generally attracts more than 10,000 visitors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday,
Works to be shown, judged and sold represent a wide range of media, including ceramics, clay, culinary arts, drawing, fiber work, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, pottery and wood.
Festival organizers also are offering a beer and wine tent, a variety of food selections, live music and entertainment.
For more information, go to greaterstillwaterchamber.com/rivertownfallartfestival.com.
News
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off field in stretcher in Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher in the second quarter of his team’s Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Tagovailoa, who was already playing through back and ankle injuries, was spun down and driven to the turf on a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.
Tagovailoa landed on his bad back on the violent takedown, and the back of his head hit the ground hard from the whiplash. Tagovailoa appeared to lie motionless as he was attended to on the field before being taken on the stretcher. His left index finger was stuck in an awkward inward-pointing position, as game broadcast cameras caught.
Tagovailoa was already questionable for the game entering Thursday after dealing with the back and ankle injuries in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills that caused him to leave and re-enter that game at Hard Rock Stadium. He was also thought initially to have suffered a head injury on Sunday before it was clarified he only sustained back and ankle ailments.
Tagovailoa was 8 of 14 for 110 yards and an interception at the time of the injury. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is in for the Dolphins.
This story will be updated.
()
News
‘I don’t know how often those people come around’: Jason Heyward’s lasting impact with the Chicago Cubs goes beyond his numbers — and big contract
Dissecting veteran outfielder Jason Heyward’s legacy with the Chicago Cubs yields complexities.
Heyward’s seven seasons with the organization will end after this season when the Cubs release him with one year remaining on his contract. His numbers — .245 average, .323 on-base percentage and 85 OPS+ in 744 games — aren’t reflective of the talent and production it takes to land the eight-year, $184 million megadeal he signed before the 2016 season.
And yet without Heyward and his famous rain-delay speech during Game 7 of the World Series, the Cubs’ title drought might still be ongoing. But at times his contract represented to fans the organization’s inability in the years since in failing to recapture that 2016 magic, a culmination in which the front office committed to a rebuild last year.
Heyward spoke Thursday for the first time since President Jed Hoyer announced last month that the sides would part ways before the contract ends. Heyward knows how his long-term deal might be viewed.
“I feel like I’m a very fortunate person to be in a select group of players that earned bad contracts because there’s a lot of bad contracts out there, if that’s how we’re looking at it,” Heyward said. “But to be able to show the value of myself as a person, and probably like one of the toughest times I’ve had on the field and off the field in 2016. But to still show I’m here for the team, to still play defense the way I play defense, run the bases and just to step in and step up multiple times when I was needed to be who I am, to be Jason Heyward, like, we still got to a ring and it took every bit of that from me, it took that group.
“I feel like it’s very hard to outplay certain contracts, especially one like that.”
Heyward was not surprised by the Cubs’ decision to release him after the season. He understands where the organization is at and the need to get looks at other players.
“I appreciate they’re real, I appreciate being able to have that,” Heyward said. “It’s tough when you don’t have those things, showing up for any job or living life, if people were kind of blowing smoke and not keeping it real with you.
“That’s something that people don’t always understand is how you handle failure. There’s a lot of accolades throughout my career, a lot of special things happen here with this team. A lot of failure too. It’s not always easy to deal with, but there’s been a lot of good things that have come my way from a lot of people expressing that to me, and I feel like that comes from how I’ve handled everything.”
Thirteen years into his major-league career, Heyward does not envision his departure from the Cubs as the end. He wants to play somewhere next season but added “plans don’t always go as you hope.” It will depend on which teams are interested and the role they envision for Heyward. He might be willing to sign a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league camp because the World Baseball Classic in March could help create an extended look with more at-bats available during spring training while players are involved in the tournament.
“I wish I can make a decision right now as far as what’s going to happen,” Heyward said, “but I know that’s not realistic.”
Hoyer expressed future interest in bringing Heyward back into the organization for a post-playing-career role. Heyward indicated an interest on the ownership side to bridge the gap between the clubhouse and front office, believing things get lost in translation and that he could help keep everyone on the same page.
Heyward’s connection to Chicago goes beyond the statistics and Gold Glove awards he won. His work within the community will leave a lasting impact even after his playing career is over. Heyward plans to keep a home in the city, where his academy is in the process of being built in the North Austin neighborhood. That area is where Heyward also worked with By The Hand Club for Kids to bring an outdoor market in 2020. Heyward’s efforts within the community have earned him multiple honors, including this season as the Cubs’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee.
Manager David Ross, his longtime teammate dating to Heyward’s rookie season with the Atlanta Braves, sees the community investment and work Heyward puts in is a direct reflection of who he is in the clubhouse as a mentor, leader and a quiet, example-setting figure.
What made Heyward great in a Cubs uniform extended behind the scenes. That is a legacy on-field numbers never can tarnish.
“This guy has been blessed with a lot of money, and you don’t hear about it,” Ross said. “You see it invested in others. … It comes from an unselfish place. It’s not about him. Anybody that’s been able to meet him, you’re getting a smile, you’re getting engagement, whether it’s in the community or a rookie here, he’s invested in people, and I think that’s what it says about him — I don’t know how often those people come around.”
()
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Skylar Thompson active for first time
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. And it indeed happened.
Tagovailoa, who was officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, started against the Bengals. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also played.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday in Miami and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the issue on Sunday for Tagovailoa after he was knocked back on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. Banging the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after getting checked on the field, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it was not a head injury, as the initially team announced during the game, but actually a back injury that originated on an earlier quarterback sneak and was exacerbated by Milano’s push that landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury concern was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back remained the greater issue.
Tagovailoa said what he was feeling in his back was affecting every twist and turn he needs to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s handoffs, pitches or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa responded, “that’s the plan,” when asked on Tuesday if he expects to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism from conversations he had with the quarterback.
With Tagovailoa playing he got to face Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks would play each other for the first time in the NFL and since their epic college showdown between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was out injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their rookie seasons in 2020.
Armstead started again while nursing a toe injury sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle popped up on the injury report on the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Paramount among Miami’s other players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations was cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status due to groin and glute ailments. The Dolphins also had safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) was added to the injury report Thursday morning.
Thompson active for first time; Wilson out
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State, was active for at Cincinnati, the first time he’s been active all season.
Thompson was likely active because Tagovailoa was on the injury report this week for back and ankle injuries. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played briefly in Tagovailoa’s place vs. the Bills but it was unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup if he needed t play Thursday.
The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Ezukanma was the only player who has been inactive for all four games. Igbinoghene, the former first-round pick, has been inactive for two of the four games.
Carter has been inactive for three games, mostly due to being in concussion protocol after the opener against New England.
This was the third game Gaskin has been inactive. Gaskin led the team in rushing last season with 612 yards.
Cincinnati’s inactive players were running back Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami added wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to its active roster Thursday afternoon.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami didn’t have to make a corresponding move after signing Cracraft since it had an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
Ingram named Defensive Player of Month
Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram was named Defensive Player of the Month for September. Ingram, 33, had seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one recovered fumble (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles heading into Thursday game.
Ingram is the only player in the league with two sacks and a defensive touchdown. He won the award September 2017 when he was with the Chargers. Ingram is the first Dolphins player to win the award since linebacker Jerome Baker in December 2021. Ingram had the tackle to keep Buffalo wide receiver inbounds on the game’s final play of the victory.
— NFL security is looking into the Dolphins’ Wednesday walkthrough at University of Cincinnati getting filmed by an outside observer, according to a league source. The Dolphins moved their Wednesday session to Cincinnati, adjusting to an earlier flight time due to Hurricane Ian, and held practice at the Bearcats’ football field, Nippert Stadium. Several plays from the walkthrough were filmed from high up in the stadium and posted on social media on Wednesday.
()
Marco Rossi scores, Jesper Wallstedt shines as Wild beat Stars
Matt Seaholm: No, Minneapolis billboard, plastic recycling is not a myth
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa taken away in stretcher with head, neck injuries vs. Bengals
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ahead Of Monthly Close, Go Big Or Go Home
LINK And CRO Reflect Positive Moves Amidst Market Uncertainty
Stillwater art festival begins Saturday
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off field in stretcher in Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
‘I don’t know how often those people come around’: Jason Heyward’s lasting impact with the Chicago Cubs goes beyond his numbers — and big contract
Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Skylar Thompson active for first time
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed