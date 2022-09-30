Connect with us

Meta Begins NFT Sharing For U.S Facebook, Instagram Users

  • The NFT post may be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
  • In order to do so, users must go to the “digital collectibles” section of the app’s settings.

Meta recently announced that it has enabled NFT sharing for all of its Instagram and Facebook users in the United States. Users in the United States may now link their digital wallets and trade virtual items with one another. In early May of 2022, Meta announced that it was conducting a small pilot programme with a select group of American artists and collectors. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may be created or purchased and then shared on Instagram.

The tech giant stated:

“Today we are announcing everyone on Facebook and Instagram in the US can now connect their wallets and share their digital collectibles. This includes the ability for people to cross-post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, everyone in the 100 countries where digital collectibles are available on Instagram can now access the feature.”

Wider NFT Adoption 

Meta said in an update to its blog article on digital collectibles that it will soon allow users to link their wallets to their Instagram profiles. The corporation has also opened up NFT to customers located in countries other than the United States. According to the Meta blog, this applies to all 100 of the nations with access.

Once a digital wallet has been linked, both makers and collectors may choose certain NFTs from their wallet to post on Instagram. The NFT post may be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, and the creator and collector can be automatically tagged. The wallet may be linked by any Facebook or Instagram user. In order to do so, users must go to the “digital collectibles” section of the app’s settings on either Facebook or Instagram.

Blockchain

Bitcoin 30-Day Long-Term Holder SOPR Is Yet To Hit Bottom Values

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin 30-day long-term holder SOPR hasn’t yet reached the historical bottom level during the current cycle.

Bitcoin 30-Day Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Declined Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the long-term holders haven’t attained their maximum pressure point yet.

The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (or SOPR in short) is an indicator tells us whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.

When the value of this metric is less than 1, it means the overall market is realizing some amount of profit currently.

On the other hand, the indicator having values than the threshold suggests that investors as a whole are moving coins at a loss at the moment.

“Long-term holders” (LTHs) are a cohort of Bitcoin investors who hold their coins for at least 155 days before selling or moving them.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the 30-day moving average BTC SOPR over the last several years specifically for these LTHs:

The 30-day MA value of the metric seems to have been going down in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the 30-day MA Bitcoin LTH SOPR seems to have hit a specific level around the price bottom in each of the previous two cycles.

These touches of the level in the loss region didn’t exactly coincide with the cycle lows, but they were still quite close, making them good buying opportunities for the crypto.

In recent months, as the bear has taken over, the indicator’s value has declined below the 1 mark, implying the LTHs have been selling at a loss recently.

While the metric has declined deep into the red zone by this point, it’s still not at the level where the historical cycles observed their bottoms.

Though, as the chart shows in the bottom, the DPO (an indicator that’s popularly used for finding cycle tops and bottoms of any quantity) of the LTH SOPR has started turning back up recently.

In the past bear markets, the LTH SOPR reached the bottom level not too long after the DPO reversed trend like this. If a similar pattern follows now as well, it may not be too long until long-term holder loss selling reaches its maximum point.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, up 1% in the past week.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like BTC has been moving sideways again during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

KaJ Labs To Burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Classic (LUNC)

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Kaj Labs To Burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Classic (Lunc)
google news
21 seconds ago |