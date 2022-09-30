News
New Highland Bridge Lunds and Byerlys offers 30-beer tap wall, second-floor outdoor patio, rotating specialty food vendor
When Lunds first opened in Highland Park in 1983, three shifts of workers coming off the line at the old Ford Motor Co. Twin Cities assembly plant suddenly had access to a convenient place where they could buy eggs, milk and cheese.
As of its official grand opening on Thursday, a new Lunds & Byerlys supermarket now anchors the entrance to Highland Bridge, the sprawling redevelopment site off Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway, and it’s already added a few new offerings to the company’s repertoire.
Among them, a second-floor taproom — The Mezz at Highland Bridge — features a wall of 30 self-serve tap beers, as well as snacks and sandwiches at the register. The new taproom adjoins an outdoor patio overlooking Highland Bridge’s new water feature, a sizable man-made creek fashioned more like a river walk. Downstairs, assuming customers have resisted the temptations of the sushi bar, the Mediterranean foods bar, the traditional hot foods bar, the salad bar, the wok bar and taco bar, a corner culinary area will feature a rotation of specialty cuisines from both established food vendors and the grocer’s in-house specialists.
For the next three months, that corner will host Tinto Cocina, best known for the Tinto Kitchen restaurant and bar south of Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Tinto will sell both grab-and-go and pre-packaged meals, including its signature gluten-free tacos and empanadas, as well as hot sauces, desserts and other Latin fare.
Tres Lund, president and chief executive officer of the 83-year-old grocery chain, acknowledged at the grand opening on Thursday that it might be tempting for some to call this store the company’s 28th. In fact, the new Lunds & Byerlys is a replacement for Store No. 7, the nearly 40-year-old Lunds that sits next door on Ford Parkway.
That space will host a clearance sale that begins Friday, though company officials have declined to comment on potential plans for the soon-to-be-vacant grocery, other than to say they’re exploring options.
The new store, at 2170 Ford Parkway, is 20 percent larger, though some longtime customers on Thursday said the space felt more like double. The expanded digs allows Lunds to offer more indoor and outdoor seating, as well as more products and a bit more experimentation. The grocery sits within the same complex as The Collections, 230 units of market-rate housing developed by Weidner Homes.
“The 20 percent additional space gave us the ability to spread our departments out,” Lund said. “The fact that we were able to get this store on the Ford site, it’s such a rich legacy. We catered to all three shifts there. This whole redevelopment will continue to stimulate the economy.”
Speakers at Thursday’s grand opening included St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and a representative of the Ryan Cos., the Minneapolis-based master developer steering the redevelopment of the old 122-acre Ford site into housing and commerce.
News
Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich hoping to get better play from unit
Gang Green’s defense has been hit or miss this season.
The problem is there have been far more misses than hits during the season’s first three weeks.
After finishing last season dead last in total defense, the Jets are ranked 15th — allowing 336.3 yards per game. However, they allow 27 points per game, which is tied for 26th in the league. Miscues and communication issues were so bad in the 27-12 loss to the Bengals that after the game, cornerback D.J. Reed suggested the Jets call a players and coaches team meeting to solve them.
“You observe, you watch,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “As we learn our players better, you start to learn their strengths and you learn their weaknesses. You learn what to learn on, you learn what to avoid.
“[Bill] Belichick said that a lot of times he doesn’t know who his team is until halfway through the season. And once you find out who they are and their strengths and we are rolling and we go in that direction and the direction of the players.”
One of the significant issues with the Jets defense is the lack of a pass rush. Yes, they were able to sack quarterback Joe Burrow three times against the Bengals, but that total could have been a lot more.
Burrow’s ability to escape pressure and get the ball to his receivers frustrated the Jets defensive line early in the game. So much so that the Green and White decided to blitz, which resulted in 56-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.
The Jets defense currently ranks 27th in sacks (five). This year, Gang Green has rotated its defensive line regularly. The problem with that is players like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who played well against the Bengals after registering four tackles and a sack, aren’t always on the field during crucial downs.
But Ulbrich said he didn’t want to give Williams more than he could handle in terms of snaps.
“That is the instinct for sure,” Ulbrich said. “We have these critical moments in games and people are asking, ‘why isn’t Quinnen out there?’ And then you look to the side and he’s gasping for air.
“We just have to be judicious with it, but absolutely use him as much as we can and as much as we can in critical moments for sure. But there has to be a level of rotation.
“He plays at such a high clip and he goes so hard, sometimes more is less because you are not seeing the speed, the explosiveness, the special stuff from an athletic standpoint that he brings.”
What is also killing them is opponents converting on third down.
Teams have a 51.3% conversion rate against the Jets defense, which is 31st in the league. The Steelers, the Jets’ opponent Sunday, rank 25th with their defense allowing a 46.9% conversion rate.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Ulbrich said. “It’s leverage, it’s a little bit of execution, a little bit of communication issues at times. It has to be better, it has to be better in every way.
“If that means improving our technique, drilling it better, absolutely that’s part of it. The calls are part of it too, so I have to continue to try and find the best ways to utilize the current guys that we have and play at their strengths.”
The Jets defense will face a Steelers offense that has had its own issues. In three games, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has thrown for 569 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. In the Steelers loss to the Cleveland Browns, they scored 17 points. But Pittsburgh had just one field goal after halftime and converted just one of nine third-down opportunities.
Last April, the Steelers drafted Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with the hopes of him being the team’s future quarterback. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin decided to start the veteran Trubisky instead.
Despite Tomlin’s vote of confidence, fans have called for Pickett to replace Trubisky this early in the season, especially after the Steelers have lost two consecutive games.
If the Steelers were to make a quarterback change during the game, Ulbrich said it is something he has prepared for.
“We are aware as a defensive staff what he does well, but I don’t think from a schematics standpoint that they would be this wholesale change,” he said.
“I do think they’re different strengths, different weaknesses to the quarterbacks that we have that we have to be aware of in case there is that switch and have a good understanding if they’re going to attack us and his best throws.
“But from a schematics standpoint, they will be a whole lot different.”
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Williams will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Marcell Harris, who played 15 snaps and recorded three tackles against the Bengals, will probably see more playing time Sunday.
Cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and Zach Wilson (knee) were full participants.
()
News
Chicago White Sox snap 8-game skid but lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
The remote chance of capturing the final American League wild-card spot ended for the Chicago White Sox a couple of hours after Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins when the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers.
A team many projected to make a lengthy postseason run instead will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“I think something that we missed this year was consistency,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Thursday’s game against the Twins. “Being consistent during the whole year as a team, as a unit — in the field, at-bats, defense, pitching — being consistent, this is something that I saw that we need to get better on.”
The Sox won for the first time in more than a week Thursday, beating the Twins 4-3 in the series finale at Target Field and snapping their losing streak at eight.
“That was a hell of a stretch we went through,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings. “But at this point it’s about finishing strong. Playing for each other, just going out and having fun, being loose and being free. We did that (Thursday) and got back in the win column, and it feels good.”
Outfielder Mark Payton had two hits, one RBI and two runs. He reached second in the eighth when second baseman Nick Gordon dropped his popup in shallow right field. Payton scored on a José Abreu double to right, giving the Sox a 4-3 lead.
Abreu and third baseman Josh Harrison also had two hits.
“It is a relief,” Cairo said. “Our bullpen did their job. Our hitters did their job, good at-bats. We did the little things to win ballgames and it was nice to see. They still care and I know they want to go out there and play.
“It was nice to see (reliever Kendall) Graveman (in the eighth) and (closer Liam) Hendriks (in the ninth). When they show up, good things happen. That means we win.”
The Sox had been in a tailspin since losing to the Cleveland Guardians 10-7 in 11 innings on Sept. 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They entered that three-game series trailing the Guardians by four games in the AL Central. That defeat started the eight-game slide, which matched a season high.
“Honestly that series against Cleveland was the final nail in the coffin,” Giolito said. “At this point, just change the goal. We have to be an above .500 team. Playing as hard as we can in the final stretch, pushing through and going into the offseason make the adjustments we have to make.”
The Guardians clinched the division title Sunday when the Sox lost 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. That defeat wrapped up the team’s first winless homestand (0-6) of at least six games since May 19-24, 1989, when they went 0-6 against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
“You look at how hard we were going there, trying to catch up as it was,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Twins. “And then it just has kind of been a free-fall since. And that’s unfortunate. But guys were busting their tail, and when you lose that many in a row, it wears on you, especially after everything you tried to do to get back into it. We were right there and then just haven’t played well since we got pretty close.”
Cairo said being eliminated won’t change his approach.
“I don’t feel any different,” Cairo said. “I want to win every game. When I manage, or the coaching staff, we try to put in the best lineup and the best player available that are going to give us a chance to win.”
The Sox are 77-79 with six games remaining — three in San Diego starting Friday and three against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I’m motivated,” Cairo said. “Every time I come to the field, I want to win. Hopefully they stay motivated to reach some of their goals and at the same time we have nine guys in there and they are trying to do something to reach their goal, average, homers or whatever, we are going to get a chance to win too.
“They are going to be concentrating on their jobs. You have nine players doing their jobs, you’ve got a chance.”
()
News
Carlos Correa on his future in Minnesota: ‘If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it’
When Carlos Correa stepped to the plate in the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon, it very well could have been the last time Twins fans had a chance to watch the star shortstop playing at Target Field in a home uniform.
Correa said after the game that he has not yet made a decision on his player option — he has two years remaining on the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed with the Twins in March with opt outs after each of them — but he has made it clear all along that he’s looking for a long-term deal.
And if the Twins want to make that happen, he sounds as if he is more than willing to have that conversation.
“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”
But while the Twins have spoken glowingly about Correa and the shortstop has gushed about the organization — and did so again on Thursday — the type of contract Correa is expected to be commanding this offseason is likely to far exceed what the Twins are comfortable with.
Correa, who currently leads the Twins with a 5.1 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference), has until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to make a decision on his opt out.
“It’s a decision that — it’s never easy,” Correa said. “At the same time, we’re going to have some conversations here and there and see where it goes.”
Since he signed in March, the most logical conclusion has always been that Correa would stay for the 2022 season and then opt out of the final two years of his deal and seek a long-term commitment this offseason.
Correa signed his deal with the Twins — he became the highest-paid infielder with an average annual value at $35.1 million on the short-term pact — after the lockout ended, shocking the baseball world by signing with the Twins, and said he felt immediately welcomed into the organization.
As for another year — or more — in the Twin Cities, Correa said that with six games remaining in the season, those talks have yet to begin.
“There hasn’t been any sort of conversation,” he said. “Some people have come to me saying they want to talk this and that, but there haven’t been any talks yet.”
News
High school football: In second year of co-op, undefeated Harding/Humboldt has mastered its formula for success
It was early in the Knighthawks’ summer practices when senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry asked the question everyone had on their minds.
“Coach Dre,” he said to Humboldt/Harding head coach Andre Creighton, “when can we touch a ball?”
“He’s like, ‘Man, we’re not touching a ball all summer,’ ” Irizzary recalled.
The Knighthawks were taking full advantage of the new weight room Adam Thielen’s Thielen Foundation donated to Humboldt High School. The offseason emphasis — from June through July — was placed entirely on speed and strength training. Creighton knew that approach would be met with some skepticism.
“At first, I hated it,” Irizzary admitted.
But there was a bigger plan in place, which has since come into a clear focus for the players.
“There was a reason for not touching the ball over the summer,” sophomore receiver Nate Chea said. “We were just building a mindset.”
“That really set the precedent for what was to come. The kids had to struggle through it together,” said Creighton, who is in his first year as head coach after previously serving as the program’s defensive coordinator. “Now they’re seeing some of those things pay off on the field.”
In the form of stronger relationships and, of course, bigger, faster and stronger athletes.
The combination has resulted in a 4-0 record heading into Harding/Humboldt’s game at 6 p.m. Friday at Humboldt — for the school’s Homecoming — against fellow unbeaten Minneapolis Henry.
What was a fun story a year ago of two struggling programs merging to win some games has transformed into what looks to be a legitimate force. The Knighthawks have a number of convincing victories and knocked off previously unbeaten Minneapolis South last week.
“We would like to go undefeated in the regular season. That’s our goal, I feel like,” senior running back Robert Htoo said. “Then also make a run into sections.”
It all feels possible with this group in just the second year of the wildly successful co-op. Year 1, Creighton noted, was a process of figuring out how to put together past rivals to compete for a common cause. That led to a four-win season.
“In Year 2, it’s like, OK, we saw the progress we made coming together, and it’s like now we believe,” he said. “Now we believe, now what are the tangible steps that we can take every single day to control our destiny? Really getting them to not focus on our destiny, but focus on your thoughts, your words, your actions. We talk about our formula, and how doing the right thing on a daily basis will turn into the result that we want.”
Part of that formula has involved creating a united front. Everyone mentions protecting “the brotherhood” — and, Creighton noted, also the sisterhood, with the program having a girl playing on the JV team. Htoo said last year’s team had just as much talent as this year’s edition.
“But this year is different because we’re playing for each other, nobody is selfish and we’re just doing it for each other and for the brotherhood,” he said.
Irizarry said those bonds are more valuable to him than any wins or losses. That permeates throughout the program. Creighton’s birthday was Wednesday, and one of his players took the time to create an Instagram post thanking the coach for being a positive role model in his life. That’s why he coaches, to help impact the next generation.
“Our Coach preaches to us all the time that we don’t have to worry about the wins,” Htoo said. “If we do everything else right, then the wins will come. I feel like that’s a very good philosophy to follow.”
The formula brings positive results to fruition.
“It’s been a joy to watch,” Creighton said. “I didn’t experience this when I was playing here, so it’s fun to be back and give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”
News
Google will close the Stadia video game service
Google said it was shutting down Stadia, which launched in 2019, because the gaming service didn’t have enough users.
“While Stadia’s approach to consumer game streaming has been built on a solid technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the user buy-in that we expected,” Phil Harrisonvice president and general manager of Stadia, said in a blog post.
wsj
News
Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has hired his sixth attorney in the ongoing divorce case between him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West did everything possible to prevent Kim from divorcing him but the divorce was finalized on March 2, 2022. This affected the rapper in so many ways including his relationship with attorneys representing him.
YE and Kim have 4 kids together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The pair are legally divorced but have an ongoing case regarding their finances and the custody of the kids. Meanwhile, Kanye is having a hard time relating to his representatives as he is currently on his sixth attorney Robert Stephen Cohen — Melinda Gates’ former attorney. After his fifth attorney, Samantha Spector quit on him stating that, her relationship with the rapper was damaged beyond repairs.
Meanwhile Kim and her lawyer, Laura Wasser have been ready all this while waiting for YE and his bunch of on-and-off lawyers.
Kanye has been dramatic after Kim divorce his a**. From physically assaulting Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to harassing Kim and other personalities that disagree with his nonsense.
Via TJB:
The Chicago rapper is now on his sixth divorce attorney, this time, he’s receiving help from the same lawyer who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates. Sources close to the matter say that Kanye West retained Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his sixth divorce attorney in the back-and-forth divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. Interestingly enough, Cohen is based in New York, and the divorce from Kim is issued in Los Angeles, so Ye is also bringing on Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC as his counsel in California.
“Attorney Cohen is no stranger to representing celebrities. According to reports, he has represented big names like Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis, and more. In August, Kanye’s fifth divorce attorney quit on him. According to reports, the Chicago rapper’s former divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, had previously asked the judge to relieve her as counsel, saying her relationship with Kanye West was irretrievably broken.”
“Spector had a date set to officially withdraw, however, the judge granted her request nearly a week earlier, which means Kanye was yet again without a lawyer. While Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were declared legally single after a hearing in March, there are still specifics that need to be ironed out regarding their financial holdings as well as custody rights for their four children”.
At the time, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge that her client has “been ready for quite a while” to get the proceedings underway. However, it appeared that Kanye and his legal team were dragging their feet, as they failed to file preliminary financial disclosures. Wasser noted that her client had already done so in November of last year.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children together: North, 9, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. In 2014 the former couple tied the knot. Six years later, Kim filed for divorce from West, which the rapper refused to commit to at first. The pair became legally single on March 2, 2022.
Kim and Kanye’s relationship has been a rollercoaster since she first filed, at times they’ve gotten along, and at others, he’s attacked her on social media on everything from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, to where their kids go to school”.
Then there were other times when it seemed that Kanye longed for his family to reunite. It was reported that he bought a house close to Kim’s after the separation. Most recently, he publicly apologized to his ex-wife and the mother of his four children for his behavior this past year.
Could YE be dragging his feet on purpose so Kim gets a change of heart and run back to him? Share your thoughts with TGS!
The post Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
