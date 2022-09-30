News
Newcastle confirm deal to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in January as Magpies beat Barcelona against wonderkid who moved to Australia as a refugee
Newcastle United have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign much-loved teenager Garang Kuol, who will join the Premier League club in January.
The 18-year-old currently plays for Australian side Central Coast Mariners but the Magpies moved quickly to sign him ahead of a queue from top European clubs.
Kuol, who recently made his senior international debut for the Socceroos, arrived in the north east on Wednesday to sign the terms, with Newcastle announcing the deal will become official in January 2023 when the transfer window opens.
Speed was key for Eddie Howe, with the Daily Mail reporting that Stuttgart had already made an offer, while Barcelona wanted him on a two-year loan.
He is believed to cost around £300,000 and complete an initial loan spell after joining Newcastle.
Kuol’s family is from Sudan, but fled to Egypt, where Garang was born in 2004.
The family lived in Egypt for a year before moving to Australia as refugees.
Her father, Mawien, and her mother, Antonita, worked as dry cleaners, while Antonita also had a job as a seasonal worker in a fruit factory.
leave
Alexander-Arnold told to step down from England duties after Trippier’s ‘insult’ from Southgate
And he is now on his way to becoming a Premier League player, as he told his new club’s official website: “It’s unreal.
“As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches, but no one really thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position that I’m in, that’s It’s incredible.
“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”
Kuol made his A-League debut for the Central Coast Mariners in April, scoring four goals in his first eight games.
He thrived under the tutelage of Nick Montgomery – the former Sheffield United midfielder.
Kuol made his debut for the Australian national in a friendly against New Zealand during the recent international break.
He was also selected in the 2022 A-League All Stars squad which faced Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.
And now that he has completed his move to Newcastle, he has followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Alou, who joined Stuttgart last year.
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are delighted that he will continue his development as a Newcastle United player.
“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as players needed to make an immediate impact in the first team.
“We wish Garang well in his remaining matches with the Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him back on the international stage very soon.”
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Apple shares fall following rare Bank of America downgrade
Apple shares fell 4.9% on Thursday after Bank of America analysts gave the stock a rare downgrade.
Analysts lowered their buy rating to neutral, also reducing its price target from $185 to $160 per share. They said they anticipated “weaker consumer demand” over the next year and pointed to macroeconomic challenges.
investment related news
The broader market was also negative on Thursday, but Apple’s fall was still greater than that of major indexes like the S&P 500, which fell 2.1% on Thursday.
The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Apple had told some suppliers to scrap plans to ramp up production of its new iPhone 14 after failing to see demand as high as expected. It also put pressure on Apple shares.
A second company, however, disagreed with the BofA rating. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded its rating on Apple from neutral to buy and raised its price target to $189 from $160, implying a 25% upside from current levels. He made the call after his survey of more than 1,000 American adults showed strong demand for even the most expensive new Apple products.
Rosenblatt questioned the production report, writing that there is “a recent history of comparable reports proving misleading when actual numbers are released.”
– CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.
WATCH: Apple shares fall as BofA downgrades stocks
cnbc
News
US Army needs more ammo
Vladimir Putin claims to annex parts of Ukraine his troops currently occupy, while threatening to use nuclear weapons if war does not go his way, so now is not the time for Western democracies to waver. . The Biden administration deserves credit for announcing $1.1 billion in additional security aid this week, but buried in the details is a warning about America’s ability to sustain a long war.
The Pentagon has announced “the start of a procurement process” that will eventually supply Ukraine with more multi-mission radars, anti-piloted aerial systems, tactical vehicles that tow weapons and other equipment . The United States will also purchase 18 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as Himars, to complement the 16 that Ukraine is currently using to excellent effect on the battlefield, especially at depots. ammunition and Russian logistics lines.
wsj
News
‘She-Hulk’ release schedule: When is episode 8 coming to Disney Plus?
The latest Marvel series to discover Disney+ stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany like She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Lawyer is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s equally green cousin.
The first season consists of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other three by Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Originally, She-Hulk was set to pick up the Ms. Marvel release spot on Wednesdays, but episodes will now arrive every Thursday. Clear your schedules for the light series.
Exact She-Hulk episode release dates and times
Here are the exact episode release times.
The first sensational trailer
After a teasing which did indeed tease us (by not showing She-Hulk’s face), Marvel released the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her stunning green glory.
She-Hulk also stars Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, who starred as the main antagonist in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. casting.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
The roof of a commercial truck flies and causes an accident in Lebanon
A commercial driver in Lebanon literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his van truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of an accident near the exit 17 earlier this week after a driver hit a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large utility vehicle that had flown off a truck. The truck driver only stopped briefly after the incident before driving off, but the victim was able to provide police with a description and license plate number. Officers from the Canaan Police Department then observed the suspect vehicle driving down Route 4 in Canaan and were able to arrest the driver. Police determined that the driver, Ross King, 40, of Houston, hit a bridge in New York City the day before and continued driving despite extensive roof damage and other safety violations. King was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics and later released ahead of his court appearance in November. He was also taken out of service for 24 hours due to his condition and for having a fake logbook. The truck was inspected and taken out of service due to its condition. No one was injured in the incident.
A commercial driver in Lebanon literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his van truck exploded on Interstate 89.
New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of an accident near Exit 17 earlier this week after a driver hit a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large utility vehicle that had come off a truck.
The truck driver only stopped briefly after the incident before driving off, but the victim was able to provide police with a description and license plate number.
Officers from the Canaan Police Department then observed the suspect vehicle driving down Route 4 in Canaan and were able to arrest the driver.
Police determined that the driver, Ross King, 40, of Houston, hit a bridge in New York City the day before and continued driving despite extensive roof damage and other safety violations.
King was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics and later released ahead of his court appearance in November. He was also taken out of service for 24 hours due to his condition and for having a fake logbook.
The truck was inspected and taken out of service due to its condition.
No one was injured in the incident.
Cnn
News
How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
The automobile industry has seen significant changes over the past few decades. The rise of electric cars, self-driving technology, and ride-sharing have all changed how people get around and how we make money doing it. Today’s automotive industry leaders can adapt quickly to change and are willing to experiment with new business models to stay on top in 2022. These trends will only continue to develop over the next few years; here’s how we predict the industry will look in 2022 based on what we’ve seen so far.
Also Read: 7 Ways to Improve Your Business Finances in 2022
This Is How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
1. The Rise Of Electric Vehicles – Automotive Industry
The automotive industry has undergone a drastic shift over the past several decades, with new innovations and technologies leading to dramatic changes in what we drive. This trend is continuing as a number of manufacturers are switching to electric vehicles, which offer cleaner running, lower maintenance costs, and less on-street noise. Electric cars are also easier to recharge or refuel than gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles. The introduction of hybrid cars meant that gas engines could be used as generators to charge batteries when they were not needed for propulsion.
2. Blockchain Brings Transparency To Car Buying and Selling
One of the biggest benefits of Blockchain technology is transparency. The decentralization and immutable nature of blockchain make it difficult to tamper with the information stored on it, and because all transactions are public, it’s easy to confirm that they’re legitimate. With Blockchain technology, car buyers have access to more information about their purchases than ever before. They can see where every part came from, who assembled it, and when they did so. Blockchain also creates a permanent history of a vehicle’s ownership.
3. Google, Apple, & Tesla Take Over? – Automotive Industry
Google, Apple, and Tesla are all three making big moves into the automotive industry. Google with their self-driving car technology while Apple and Tesla have both come out with electric cars. These companies will not only continue to compete against each other but also against traditional car manufacturers like Ford, GM, and Honda. In 2022 these companies will take over an estimated 11% of the global market share for new car sales.
4. The Transition From ICE Vehicles To Auto-Pilot Cars
Cars will be completely autonomous and electric by 2022. This change will happen because of technological advancements and because electric cars are quickly becoming cheaper than gas-powered vehicles. BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company are just some of the many companies that have made plans to bring fully driverless cars to market by 2025.
5. Adaptive Driving Technologies – Automotive Industry
The future of driving is now being shaped by automotive technology that can change how we use cars. Adaptive Driving Technologies are making roads safer and reducing congestion through innovations such as self-driving vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, connected vehicle systems, autonomous vehicles, and more.
6. The Biggest Changes Happen At A Local Level
Many significant changes to the automotive industry are happening at a local level and not on an international level. For example, ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft have made it easier for people to ditch their cars and rely solely on these services. But, there are still many changes that will happen at a national and international level as well. For instance, China has announced plans to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2030 which will make huge waves on an international level.
The automotive industry has seen a drastic change over the past decade with more people than ever before buying or leasing new cars. It’s not just drivers who are benefiting from this shift, however: car dealerships are also seeing an uptick in business. In the next five years, it’s predicted that nearly 7.5 lakhs of additional jobs will be created by the auto industry as a result of increased sales and construction.
The post How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Terron Armstead play Bengals; Skylar Thompson active for the first time – The Denver Post
It leaned in that direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. And it actually happened.
Tagovailoa, who was officially listed as doubtful for Miami coming in for Game Night in Cincinnati on Thursday, started against the Bengals. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also played.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held Miami tours Tuesday and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the problem on Sunday for Tagovailoa after being passed over on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. Hitting the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after being checked on the pitch, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn’t a head injury, as the team initially claimed during the game, but actually from a back injury that originated on a previous quarterback. was exacerbated by Milano’s push which landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said on Tuesday his back remained the biggest problem.
Tagovailoa said how he feels behind his back affects every twist he has to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s transfers, throws or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa replied “that’s the plan”, when asked on Tuesday if he plans to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism following conversations he had with the quarterback.
With Tagovailoa playing, he had to face Bengals signalman Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks would face off for the first time in the NFL and since their epic college clash between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their season rookie in 2020.
Armstead started again while nursing a toe injury sustained in the season opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle appeared on the injury report for the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Of the other Miami players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations, the status of cornerback Xavien Howard due to groin and gluteal soreness was paramount. The Dolphins also had safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (ill) was added to the injury report Thursday morning.
Thompson active for the first time; Wilson out
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, Kansas State’s seventh-round rookie pick, was active in Cincinnati, the first time he was active all season.
Thompson was likely active because Tagovailoa was on the injury report this week for back and ankle injuries. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater briefly played in place of Tagovailoa against the Bills, but it was unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup if he needed to play Thursday.
The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Ezukanma was the only player to be inactive for all four games. Igbinoghene, the former first-round pick, was inactive two of four games.
Carter was out of action for three games, mostly due to a concussion protocol after the opener against New England.
It was the third game Gaskin had been inactive. Gaskin led the team on the ground last season with 612 yards.
Cincinnati’s inactive players were running back Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample.
Crafting to the active list
Miami added wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to its active roster Thursday afternoon.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice squad lifts on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team must put a player on the active roster if they want to bring them in for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins want Cracraft back on the practice squad later, they’ll have to release him and then re-sign him. Between the two trades, however, he would be eligible to be claimed waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami didn’t have to make a corresponding move after signing Cracraft as he had an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, however, will need a spot. when cornerback Byron Jones returns. the roster physically unable to perform and offensive lineman Austin Jackson returns from injured reserve.
Ingram named Defensive Player of the Month
Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram has been named Defensive Player of the Month for September. Ingram, 33, had seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles heading into Thursday’s game.
Ingram is the only player in the league with two sacks and a defensive touchdown. He won the award in September 2017 when he was with the Chargers. Ingram is the first Dolphins player to win the award since linebacker Jerome Baker in December 2021. Ingram had the tackle to keep the Buffalo wide receiver in bounds in the game-winning endgame.
Prepare
Thursday games are a tough turnaround. Preparation is vital, and for most players it started Sunday night after the Bills game.
“I immediately entered the ice bath and the hot tub,” security Jevon Holland said. “I went straight there. »
Running back Raheem Mostert was among those who began preparations on Sunday night.
“We have to take care of our bodies,” he said. “They opened up the facility right after the game so we could come in here and do what we needed to do to get ready for Thursday.”
Safety Brandon Jones said playing at night helps a bit.
“It gives us a full day to do a bit more recovery,” he said. “The mental side of the game, it kind of grows from there. But it sure is fast. But those Thursday games, in my experience, it’s been two years, are really fun.
Don’t believe the hype
The Dolphins, which entered Thursday as one of two undefeated NFL teams along with Philadelphia (3-0), increased their power ratings and became a national hot topic. Coach McDaniel told his players to beware of gossip and not get drawn into storytelling, good or bad.
“We try to win football games, and more importantly in the process we try to improve every week, so we play our best football at the end of the season because that’s where you’re really judged. “, he said.
“So none of the power rankings or the hype comes into that. For me, I try to meet the needs of all the attention-loving guys and let them know that “Hey, if you still want that attention, keep winning.” “…
–NFL safety is reviewing the Dolphins’ Wednesday walkthrough at the University of Cincinnati filmed by an outside observer, according to a league source. The Dolphins moved their Wednesday session to Cincinnati, adjusting to an earlier flight time due to Hurricane Ian, and practiced at the Bearcats football field, Nippert Stadium. Several parts of the walkthrough were filmed from the top of the stadium and posted to social media on Wednesday.
()
denverpost sports
Newcastle confirm deal to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in January as Magpies beat Barcelona against wonderkid who moved to Australia as a refugee
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Now Accepts Crypto
Apple shares fall following rare Bank of America downgrade
US Army needs more ammo
Celsius Stablecoin Sale Proposal Withheld by Securities Regulators
‘She-Hulk’ release schedule: When is episode 8 coming to Disney Plus?
U.S. District Court Orders SEC to Release Hinman Documents
The roof of a commercial truck flies and causes an accident in Lebanon
How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
Terra Reacts To Case Against Do Kwon, Claims Matter Is Highly Politicized
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed