NFL chief medical officer tells DailyMail.com league will ‘learn’ from Tua’s injury
The NFL has pledged to learn from the concussion controversy surrounding Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a sickening head injury just days after another worrying crash that left him stumbling in the field.
A leading activist has called for job losses and even jail time for Dolphins staff after Tagovailoa was hospitalized following the incident in Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The quarterback was knocked to the grass in the first half and was down for more than seven minutes.
On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old was seen shaking his head and tripping on the ground, before returning to play shortly after. The quarterback has been officially diagnosed with a back problem, but a review is underway to determine if the league’s concussion protocol was properly followed.
Tua Tagovailova suffered a head injury when the Bengals’ Josh Tupou tackled him on Thursday
Tagovailoa’s hands appeared to go into fencing response on landing, which is an unnatural arm position after a concussion
Tagovailoa’s treatment has put the NFL’s head injury prevention measures back in the spotlight and on Friday, league chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills addressed the incident for the first time.
“Obviously we are always concerned when one of our players sustains an injury – of any type – and our aim is to prevent as many injuries as possible and certainly to quickly diagnose any injuries that do occur and treat them as appropriate. appropriate manner,” he told DailyMail. com.
“I am a neurosurgeon and have spent my entire career treating people with brain and spinal cord injuries – athletes and non-athletes – and it has been my passion, my practice and my livelihood for many decades. So I’m completely dedicated to this issue and to the idea that the NFL can and will be a leader in all of sport in this area.
“We have made a number of changes to our concussion protocol…we look in great detail and involved at ourselves, our results, our procedures every year with the idea of improving. And we have improved and I believe we will continue to improve.
“We will also improve thanks to this incident. It is the nature of medicine. As a physician, I certainly don’t do the same things today as I did five or ten years ago. This quest for improvement will continue.
NFL chief medical officer insists league will 'learn' from Tua situation
Just four days earlier, Tagovailoa staggered after a blow, appearing to have a concussion
Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher after a worrying second blow in just four days – coach Mike McDaniel (right) said he spoke to his QB as he walked off the pitch
The review – by the NFL and the players’ association – will continue on Friday, with “very specific and very substantial penalties” available. They range from fines to losing draft picks.
After the loss to the Bengals, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the decision to play Tagovailoa, insisting the quarterback had passed a number of checks by independent specialists.
“I don’t think an injury from last week has knocked him down in any way this week,” he said. “I have absolutely no patience for putting a player at risk, or I ever would.” That’s not who I am at all.
But Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said Dolphins staff “should go to jail for letting him play five days after an obvious concussion you covered up”, adding on Twitter: “Fire the staff medical and coaches… two concussions in five days can kill someone. It can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.’
Tagovailoa returned with his teammates on Thursday and authorities hope to speak to him “once he has recovered”.
Tupou (centre) watches Tagovailoa receive medical attention after their collision
The 24-year-old needed extensive treatment on the pitch in worrying scenes
“Fortunately, I can report that the player is doing very well. He was assessed at a local hospital, discharged and able to return home,” Sills said.
“We will speak with everyone who was involved last Sunday in the assessment and decision-making around this game. This will include the team doctor, team athletic trainer, independent doctors on the pitch, in the stand and our observers and hopefully the player himself once he has recovered.
Sills added: “The opportunity for education is just as important – we can learn from any instances where the protocol was not followed or the protocol disregarded a situation and made it better.
“That’s what you’ve seen us do in the past… there’s always the possibility – not just for discipline or accountability, which is important – but to look at the protocol itself and say: can the protocol be improved as a result of what we ‘learned?’
Ahead of Thursday’s game, concussion expert Chris Nowinski urged the Dolphins to keep Tagovailova off the field – but he continued to start against the Bengals
Hours later, Nowinski claimed Dolphins medical staff should be given jail time
One problem is that the review could not be completed in time to prevent Thursday’s incident.
“These reviews take time – you have a lot of video reviews, interviews with individuals, collecting all the data and all the materials, so we do them as quickly as possible, but that’s not something which can happen overnight,” Sills added. “As with any process, you want to be thorough, consistent and fair to everyone involved, so we do it as quickly as possible… I know for example that these medical staff have continued to assess the player every day since the match in last Sunday. .’
He added: “We are now very determined to reduce the number of head contacts that occur in football in general.” Obviously, we want to prevent, diagnose and treat concussions, but we want to go beyond… Our commitment is strong, our track record in this area will continue to show that we are firmly committed to progress in this area… and to be a leader global .’
dailymail us
‘Competitor’ Ayo Dosunmu is ready for the challenge of winning the starting point guard position for the Chicago Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu’s rapid ascension to the starting point guard position came as a surprise in his rookie season.
The plan was to split the second-round draft pick’s time between the Chicago Bulls and the Windy City Bulls, allowing for a more gradual progression into a rotational role. Instead, injuries thrust the rookie into the Bulls starting lineup.
Expectations are higher for Dosunmu this season. And with Lonzo Ball’s injury stretching on indefinitely, the starting point guard position is once again Dosunmu’s for the taking.
Coach Billy Donovan hasn’t shown his hand on a point guard preference in the first week of training camp. After a summer in the gym, Dosunmu feels ready for the competition.
“I’m a competitor, so whenever I step on the court, whether I’m starting or not, I’m going to go out there and compete,” Dosunmu said. “When you win, everybody eats, everybody looks good, and that’s the best thing I should do.”
After impressing as a rookie, the key to Dosunmu’s second year is his ability to start — and finish — the season.
Dosunmu’s production saw a definite drop in the final month of the regular season. He didn’t score a point in the first two games of the first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, struggling to make an impact even in the team’s lone win.
This rookie wall is a common occurrence. Dosunmu particularly felt the exhaustion in his legs, dragging as the length of the NBA season eclipsed the stamina previously needed to survive a 33-game college season.
Endurance became Dosunmu’s fixation in the offseason. Before the season even ended, he informed assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Josh Longstaff he wanted to prepare daily summer workouts to increase his stamina and speed.
“I want to be able to go up and down four or five times without getting tired,” Dosunmu said.
Outside of a visit to his agency in Miami and a team trip to Los Angeles, Dosunmu spent most of the summer in the Bulls facility, logging workouts that began at 6 a.m.
Dosunmu said he added 6 or 7 pounds over the summer, raising his weight from 194 pounds to around 200 to start training camp.
“I feel a lot stronger, even just taking those bumps out there or trying to keep my defender in front or finish at the rim,” Dosunmu said. “Every aspect of my game I wanted to feel stronger than last year.”
Physical preparation can help Dosunmu outlast the lengthy regular season, but last year’s drop-off was also affected by his opponents.
When the Bulls put Dosunmu in the starting lineup to replace Ball, he was an unknown quantity. He hadn’t even played much point guard in college, creating a dearth in film for opponents.
As the season progressed, Dosunmu and Donovan both noticed opponents beginning to learn the young guard’s habits.
“The more these younger players play and more players from different teams and coaches start to watch film, they’ll start to get a better pulse on how to guard someone,” Donovan said. “That was certainly the case with Ayo.”
Despite his breakout success as a rookie, Dosunmu will need to do more this season to earn the starting point guard role. Donovan noted that Dosunmu covered the basics effectively — protecting the ball, limiting turnovers and staying steady in high-pressure situations.
“Random” is a key word for Donovan, who felt the Bulls slipped into predictable patterns when they were limited by injuries last season. The youth of the Bulls roster amid injuries deepened their predictability — as young players such as Dosunmu scrambled to keep up with the pace of the NBA, they struggled to analyze the game with the speed of a more seasoned veteran.
Donovan said he spent much of last season coaching Dosunmu from the sideline, providing the rookie with plays more regularly than he would to an experienced guard such as Ball or Alex Caruso. This season, Donovan will challenge Dosunmu to push the pace in transition and make plays rather than relying on set schemes.
“As a point guard, he’s got to be able to balance the floor,” Donovan said. “He’s got to get guys in the right spots. He’s got to be able to handle those things. That will be another step for him to learn.”
Dosunmu said he’ll still consider himself a rookie until he steps on the court this season, and he approaches each day of training camp with that mentality.
At media day, Zach LaVine described Dosunmu as the “most inquisitive guy” he ever had met. True to form, Dosunmu spent 20 minutes before Wednesday’s training camp session with new guard Goran Dragić, asking the 14-year veteran about his career.
The natural desire to learn is the root of why the Bulls have never lacked confidence in Dosunmu’s ability to adapt and grow.
“I don’t really worry about Ayo in terms of challenges being presented to him,” Donovan said. “He always seems to rise to those challenges.”
After Hurricane Ian: Florida storm damage estimated at tens of billions of dollars
While officials are still assessing the damage, Hurricane Ian’s economic toll is already staggering.
Early estimates are approaching $70 billion, and consumers may feel the pinch at the grocery store from the storm.
Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. Entire towns in central and northeast Florida were decimated.
Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina after hitting Florida; death toll rises
Sixty percent of Floridians don’t have flood insurance, and homeowners there already pay the highest average insurance premiums in the country — and it could get worse.
But President Joe Biden has promised help is on the way. The president is offering nearly $38,000 for people who don’t have enough home insurance and another $38,000 for lost items.
PICTURES: Haunting aerial footage shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
It’s not just homes and businesses, Florida produces 70% of citrus, so any crop damage will result in higher prices at the store.
Economists do not expect the price of oil and gas to rise because Florida is not an energy producer.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-New York Giants game, including 2 powerful running games — plus our Week 4 predictions
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants, playing under new head coaches Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll, are two of eight NFL teams that missed the playoffs in 2021 but have started this season 2-1 or better.
The Bears and Giants will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a chance to build on those starts. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert
Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
“He has big thighs, he has great contact balance, he can hit home runs — so he can take it the distance,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “The one thing that I do see that maybe I am not sure that I saw years ago, they feed him the ball in the passing game also. So he’s well improved there and they try to bring pressure and he blocks. He’s a complete back.”
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
With Montgomery missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, the Bears likely again will count on Herbert to drive the offense.
“He has a cool patience about him,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Coach (David Walker) does a great job with those guys and training their eyes where they’re supposed to be. But Khalil’s got a really cool patience about him that he’s able to let things happen and make it feel like he’s not necessarily going full speed but he is, which then allows him to make cuts and read off the blocks of guys really well.
“But to me what stood out (against the Texans) compared to the other ones was his ability to make the first defender miss, whether that was a stiff arm, whether that was running through a tackle, whether that was a make-you-miss move, that was the biggest improvement this week.”
2. Keep an eye on …
The Bears pass rush versus Daniel Jones
Eberflus said this week that the six sacks the Bears have through three games isn’t enough, noting that beyond getting their four-man rush going, the pressure has “got to come from everybody.”
This week could be a good opportunity for a spark.
In the Week 3 “Monday Night Football” game, the Dallas Cowboys pressured Jones on 24 drop-backs, according to ESPN. The Giants quarterback was hit 12 times and was sacked five times. He has been sacked 13 times this season and completed 59 of 92 passes for 560 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Defensive line coach Travis Smith said the Bears won’t mimic the Cowboys but will try to seize the opportunity to affect the quarterback while being true to themselves.
“If we do the things that we’re coached to do, the things we’ve been doing all week, then it should be a really good game for us,” Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
“We’ve got to stop the run though. That’s the only way to get sacks. That’s at the forefront of our minds right now is stopping the run, making sure we keep Saquon in the box, populating to the ball. Stop explosive plays. If we get them back between second-and-long, third-and-long, those are where we want to be.”
Even though the Bears are gearing up to challenge the Giants, who will be on short rest, Williams is cautioning his players not to think it will be too easy to get to Jones.
“Good coaches solve problems,” Williams said. “And so I try to tell our guys not to go into the ballgame thinking that what you saw the week before in terms of deficiencies that you’ll see (it) the next week.”
3. Pressing question
Will this be the week Justin Fields and the Bears passing game start clicking?
It will be the biggest question every week until Fields has a breakout game, even if the running game has looked very good so far.
Fields declared he played like “trash” against the Texans, completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked five times.
Through three games, Fields has attempted just 45 passes, and over the last two games he has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns. But Getsy said again Thursday that Fields has his trust and that the playcalling has been about exploiting matchups — not about being afraid to have Fields throw.
The Giants have given up 203 passing yards per game.
“We do whatever we have to do to win games,” Getsy said. “So we’ve opened up the passing game. It’s not like we haven’t called pass plays or that we’ve been intimidated to call a play by any means. We’re calling the game we feel is best to attack with our matchups.
“The perspective is that everything is just because it’s through Justin. But we have 10 other guys that we have to account for too. Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
4. Short-handed
The Bears again could be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is recovering from a quad injury and missed practices Wednesday and Thursday.
But they’ll also be facing a depleted Giants receiving corps.
The Giants lost one of their most productive receivers when Sterling Shepard, who had 13 catches for 154 yards, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Cowboys. Two other receivers, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson, are battling injuries that kept them out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.
Richie James leads the Giants with 14 catches for 146 yards, while Barkley has added 13 catches for 91 yards. No other receiver has more than five catches.
“As you look at what they do have in terms of the depth chart, they have guys that can really run,” Williams said. “They have guys that are good with the ball in their hands and they have some guys that can stretch the defense and then one or two of the guys that may not have been playing that are big and catch 50/50 balls that turn out to be not so 50-50, more like 70-30 in their favor. So it’s still a good group, but the engine that runs that team is the running back.”
5. Injury report
The status of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is the biggest question this week after he was limited for a second straight practice with a hamstring injury. The Bears, who placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury, are still waiting for Jones to make his NFL debut and could use his help on offense and in the return game.
Montgomery, Johnson, linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Ryan Griffin (Achilles) sat out Thursday, as did defensive end Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal).
Linebackers Roquan Smith (quad) and Sterling Weatherford (ankle) were limited Thursday.
Along with Shepard, Robinson and Toney, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) didn’t practice. Cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) and linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) were limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (2-1)
The Giants are proof that even when you throw first-round draft picks at your offensive line issues, it doesn’t necessarily solve problems. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick in 2020, has had a bumpy start. Right tackle Evan Neal, selected at No. 7 this year, was worked over by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Quarterback Daniel Jones is being pressured on 40% of his drop-backs, the highest percentage of his career. While the Bears pass rush has been spotty with six sacks, this is a chance for Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson to get going. Opponents have totaled 29 hits on Jones, a crazy total through three games, which will lead to takeaway opportunities. If the Bears can come out with a positive turnover margin, they will win — even if Justin Fields continues to struggle.
Bears 20, Giants 17
Colleen Kane (2-1)
There’s certainly an opportunity for the Bears to pull off their first road victory of the season, especially if the defense can disrupt Daniel Jones the way the Cowboys did Monday. I also think Bears running back Khalil Herbert can have another solid game in place of David Montgomery. But I’m not entirely confident in the Bears defense’s ability to slow down Saquon Barkley, and nobody can be sure what we’re going to see from Justin Fields. That uncertainty, coupled with a hostile road environment, make me think the Giants will win a close one.
Giants 24, Bears 23
Dan Wiederer (2-1)
This all starts with the Bears’ ability to contain Saquon Barkley, who clearly has been the engine of the Giants offense. By limiting Barkley, the Bears will earn opportunities to attack the shaky Giants pass protection and make things uncomfortable on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is operating with a stunningly depleted receiving corps. This is a vote of confidence in the Bears’ defensive tenacity and dedication to the running game. And hey, this is the week in which Justin Fields completes at least a dozen passes and makes a handful of game-changing contributions.
Bears 23, Giants 19
First weather alert: Ian’s remains will bring rain
Brian Daboll is aggressively trying to turn the New York Giants around. Should the 1st-year coach have been given that shot with the Chicago Bears?
With 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining in his first game as coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll made a decision that could have awoken the vultures in the nation’s largest and most vociferous media market.
He went for two.
The Giants had battled out of a 13-0 halftime hole on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Daniel Jones capped a 73-yard touchdown drive with a 1-yard pass to fullback Chris Myarick, pulling the Giants within 20-19 with just more than a minute remaining.
Now it was go time.
Eleven plays earlier, Daboll had instructed offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to ready a play for the 2-point conversion. Daboll also gathered a handful of defensive players and offensive substitutes on the sideline when that possession began and told them his intentions.
“I said, ‘Hey, if we score, I’m going for two. You guys good with that?’ And they said, ‘F yeah!’ ” Daboll said.
The potential lurked for high-profile disappointment and subsequent public backlash. But Daboll didn’t give that much thought. He had spent the previous five months assuring players that as long as they gave him their trust, focus and full investment, he would believe in them in the biggest moments with little fear of failure.
The NFL, he told them time and again, is a players game. The coaches are tasked with creating the best possible situations to succeed. But when games are on the line, players must rise and determine the result.
Thus, Daboll dismissed the thought of playing for overtime and activated the green light. Kafka sent in a call for a shotgun shovel pass to running back Saquon Barkley.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Jones said.
Truth be told, the play didn’t really work. Titans linebackers Dylan Cole and David Long Jr. had it sniffed out, infiltrating the Giants backfield within two seconds of the snap. But Barkley did, well, Saquon Barkley things, cutting to his right around Cole and Long, then barreling through a trio of defenders at the goal line for the go-ahead score.
The Giants won Daboll’s debut 21-20 and had, at the very least, one day’s evidence that a team’s belief and aggressive mentality could produce the ultimate game-day adrenaline rush.
“It’s a new era,” Barkley proclaimed after the win.
Added Daboll: “We’re going to be aggressive. … That’s the mindset I want our players to have. If it didn’t work, I could live with it.”
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
But Daboll remains confident his plan for returning the Giants to prominence will work. He pitched a similar plan to the Bears in mid-January, when he was one of 11 candidates to interview for the head coaching vacancy at Halas Hall. The sides, though, ultimately steered in different directions.
The big-picture ripple effect? Hard to say. But just as the Bears’ decision to draft Mitch Trubisky in 2017 was always destined to be compared against the quarterbacks they passed over — namely Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — the franchise’s 2022 reboot will require similar scrutiny for years.
Daboll will be part of that assessment and will cross paths with the Bears again this weekend.
The popular candidate
Eight-plus months after the Bears began their coaching search, a large segment of the fan base hasn’t forgotten that Daboll was the most popular candidate for the opening, an offensive maestro in the middle of a well-timed professional hot streak when the job came open and an appealing prospect for an organization eager to unlock the full potential of quarterback Justin Fields.
A day before that initial Zoom conversation with the Bears, Daboll propelled the Bills offense to a near-perfect game in an eye-opening 47-17 playoff thrashing of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and finished the game with three “victory formation” kneel-downs.
Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns, punctuating a regular season in which the Bills averaged an AFC-best 28.4 points and 381.9 yards.
It’s presumed Daboll referenced that fireworks show in his sales pitch to the Bears committee. A week later, in what became an epic divisional-round clash at Arrowhead Stadium, he turned his offense loose in front of the man whom the Bears eventually hired as general manager: Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
In a game that intoxicated the NFL audience, the Chiefs outlasted the Bills 42-36 by winning the overtime coin flip and scoring right away, making sure Daboll and Allen didn’t get a final say. But that was after the Bills rolled up 422 total yards and Allen led five touchdown drives, throwing two go-ahead TD passes in the final two minutes of regulation.
Poles was present to see it all and form his own conclusions.
Daboll was asked Wednesday about his bid for the Bears job last winter and what he remembered about his Jan. 16 Zoom conversation with the team’s five-person search committee before Poles was hired. His recollection was vague and he offered little detail of how he tried to win over search leader Bill Polian and Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
“That’s a long time ago,” Daboll said. “I’ve interviewed at a lot of different places. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. McCaskey and the people who were on that call. Each interview is always a little bit different. But you’re honored, you’re privileged, you’re humbled when you get those opportunities with any one of the teams. And I certainly was.”
To many around the league, aggressively pursuing Daboll — no matter who the GM was — was the Bears’ most logical move, given the work he did over four seasons transforming Allen from a flawed and inconsistent quarterback into a championship-level MVP candidate.
As one league source put it, with the Bears urgently trying to do the same with Fields, Daboll “almost made too much sense.”
“He was a leader at the forefront of developing one of the great quarterbacks and great offenses in football,” the source said. “He took a guy (in Allen) who was packing cantaloupes on his family’s farm near Fresno not all that long ago and who everyone said was overdrafted and never going to make it when he got into the league, and he turned him into a potential multiyear MVP candidate.”
The potential of linking Fields with that kind of developmental experience seemed intriguing.
Enhancing Daboll’s resume was his experience within championship programs. He was part of five Super Bowl championship teams during two stints with Belichick and the Patriots (2000-06 and 2013-16). In 2017, he worked as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama, helping oversee quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoaand Mac Jones during the Crimson Tide’s march to the national title.
The last four seasons, with the awakening of the Bills offense, might have been the most impressive.
“He was a big part of one of the great turnarounds in football,” the league source said. “That organization in Buffalo was dead for 17, 18 years. The Bills went from being (dead on arrival) when that staff got there to now being a Super Bowl contender. His fingerprints were on that.”
It was no surprise Daboll found himself in high demand in January. At one point, the buzz within several league circles suggested he was likely to become the Miami Dolphins coach. That didn’t come to fruition. And for whatever reason, his connection with the Bears never fully clicked either. At Halas Hall, Daboll became merely the 11th name on a log of 25 coach and GM interviews the Bears conducted over 13 days.
After they hired Poles as their GM on Jan. 26, Daboll wasn’t part of the two-day, three-candidate interview process in Lake Forest, with Poles only diving deeper with Eberflus, Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn.
A day after Poles hired Eberflus to lead the Bears, Daboll rejoined new Giants GM Joe Schoen — the former Bills assistant GM who also interviewed with the Bears that month — as the new coach in New York.
A study in contrast
At this stage, it’s a gigantic leap to presume a Bears-Daboll union would have instantly vanquished the franchise’s quarterback demons, turned Fields into a standout and made the Bears a regular championship contender.
Heck, it’s far too early even to forecast that Daboll will be coaching the Giants by 2024. None of their three previous head coaches — Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo — made it to a third season.
After opening with two wins, the Giants faltered Monday night in a 23-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys and head into Sunday’s game against the Bears with an offense ranked 21st in total yards and 18th in scoring under Daboll. There has yet to be a magic breakthrough for fourth-year quarterback Jones. And there’s growing belief around the league that Schoen and Daboll will push to select their quarterback of the future in April.
Four or five years from now, it might turn out that Eberflus emerges as the cream of the coaching crop among the 10 men who were hired this year and the five others the Bears interviewed.
But at the very least, folks in Chicago will keep Daboll’s performance in New York in their peripheral vision. The sideways glances will only increase if the pronounced struggles Fields has experienced over the first three games continue deeper into the season.
On Sunday, Bears fans will watch Daboll’s team play its fourth game with the kind of concentration and aggressive mentality he asks for. That will also provide a chance to size up the retooling Giants program against the one Eberflus is solidifying in Chicago.
Few would be shocked if the Bears snagged a road victory for an attention-grabbing 3-1 start. In gritty September wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, Eberflus was proud of the way his players adhered to his much-publicized HITS principle and how the Bears quickly became a team that runs the ball well and stops the run reliably on defense.
Equally significant, Eberflus loves how hard his players have worked to increase their stamina and fortitude. “That’s our foundational piece,” he said Wednesday. “We want to have that mental and physical toughness in the second half. If you’re in shape and you have good stamina — both physical and mental stamina — you’re able to execute a little bit better and finish plays a little bit better.”
Poles — who, it’s worth noting, was also a top candidate for the Giants GM opening in January before the Bears hired him — hasn’t hidden his feelings about Eberflus. When Poles hired Eberflus, he was drawn to the coach’s discipline and poise and loved his vision for the kind of team he wanted to mold.
By early September, the first-time GM offered a four-word reinforcement of his first and biggest hire: “I love that dude.”
At that point, Poles had seen the results of the Bears’ offseason program, the way new work habits were established and unwavering standards were set. Now, after the first three weeks of the season, Poles also has seen Eberflus’ ability to steady and direct a team during games.
Much like the Giants’ 2-point conversion in Week 1 offered a jolt of energy, the Bears’ focus and perseverance through excessively wet conditions at Soldier Field in their season-opening win offered a glimpse of the identity Eberflus is trying to shape.
Daboll and Eberflus once coached together as Cleveland Browns assistants under Eric Mangini in 2009 and 2010. On Sunday, they will reunite at MetLife Stadium, both on a quest to improve to 3-1 and accelerate their belief-building process.
At his introductory news conference in January, Daboll promised to remain authentic and accountable, clear in communicating expectations and intent on building strong relationships throughout the Giants building.
He was certain his two-plus decades of coaching experience had served him well, broadening his perspective on how to unite an organization. He stopped short of saying his marriage with the Giants came at the perfect time.
“I don’t know that there’s ever a perfect time,” he said. “Do I feel prepared? Yes. Do I know there will be some obstacles and challenges? Of course. That’s this league.”
It’s also a league of comparisons. That figures to be evident again Sunday.
The 700Mhz 5g band and why telcos are chasing it
700 MHz is among the lower 5G bands, while 4G frequencies are usually between 700 and 2,500 megahertz (MHz). High frequency bands offer higher speeds but are limited by a smaller coverage area. Conversely, low frequency bands offer relatively slower speeds but a wider coverage area, ideal for a country like India. And for this reason, 700 MHz is considered a premium band.
The mega 5G auction which started on July 26 saw the four players Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea – bidding for the right to offer 5G service in frequency bands for 20 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch 5G services in India during the inauguration of the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi on Saturday morning.
Let’s take a look at the big surprise of this auction – the surprisingly high demand for 700 megahertz (MHz) spectrum.
The auction took place in the low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), medium (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands, most offerings focused on the mid, high and 700 MHz bands.
What are these different groups?
High frequency bands offer higher speeds but are limited by a smaller coverage area. Conversely, low frequency bands offer relatively slower speeds but a much wider coverage area, ideal for a country like India.
For this reason alone, 700 MHz is considered a premium band, with a higher price – the reason why it was not auctioned in 2021 and 2016. According to chipset manufacturer Qualcomm, 700 MHz can reach more 300 Mbps download speed under test conditions.
Even so, several observers were surprised that the 700 MHz played so much during the auction. To put that into perspective, 700 MHz is among the lowest frequency 5G bands, while 4G frequencies are typically between 700 and 2500 MHz.
Nitin Soni, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, said: “So there’s a lot of activity on 700MHz, which is a little surprising. We thought most of the activity would be on C-band, which is 3 GHz. , and also on the 26 GHz band. But I think because telecom operators are also incentivized to reduce their spectrum usage fees, activity is much higher in the 700 MHz band .
The highest band offered, the 26 GHz frequency, offers speeds over 1 Gbps but is limited to a coverage area of a few kilometers, and even trees have been known to disrupt coverage.
But if what Soni says is true, and most telecom providers go for the 700MHz band, we’ll essentially get a slightly faster version of 4G. But the 700 MHz band helps service providers build a cost-effective 5G network because the lower frequency leads to wider coverage, and it also has the benefit of a high disturbance threshold – it can penetrate buildings while , as shown above, higher frequencies are scrambled by a few trees in their coverage area.
However, regardless of when 5G services are rolled out, Soni estimates it could take up to a few years for wider adoption. “During the first few years, the business of 5G use cases will evolve. In the beginning, there will be applications that will need 5G speed. India,” he said.
First post: Jul 27, 2022, 6:32 PM STI
