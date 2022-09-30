News
Orioles intend to sign new lease committing team to remaining in Baltimore, document says
The Orioles intend to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority committing them to remaining in Baltimore even as the family of ailing owner Peter Angelos battles in court over control of the team, according to a document obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
“As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said in a Sept. 1 memorandum to about 250 of the team’s front office staff members.
He said in the memo that the lease would be part of a broader “memorandum of understanding” underscoring the team’s “special relationship with the State of Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area” and highlighting “our philosophy of what true private-public partnership should be about.”
John Angelos has said previously that the team would stay in Baltimore. The memo was the strongest signal yet of his intention to lock in that commitment in a lease.
The memo refers to long-term goals such as “redeveloping the Camden Yards Sports Complex into a year-round Live/Work/Play entertainment destination” that could boost the city’s economic fortunes. The city, state, Orioles and Ravens are all involved in the redevelopment of the area around the stadiums and Horseshoe Casino.
Locking the team into a new lease could depress the price if the family ultimately decided to sell. But a new lease is critical to binding the Orioles to Baltimore. The current agreement contains a clause barring “the relocation of the Baltimore Orioles Major League Baseball Team from Baltimore, Maryland.”
That lease was to expire at the end of 2021. With no new deal imminent, the parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years, through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
No date has been set for the lease signing. Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Thomas Kelso said in an interview Thursday that the protracted length of the lease talks did not signal problems between the parties.
“No inferences should be drawn from the length of time it takes to get an agreement done,” Kelso said. “It has to be right.”
The Orioles had no immediate comment, spokeswoman Jennifer Grondahl said.
Looming over the lease negotiations is the memory of the NFL’s Colts leaving town for Indianapolis on a March night in 1984 following a dispute with the city over improvements to Memorial Stadium.
Baltimoreans’ anxieties about the Orioles’ future were heightened when Louis Angelos, the owner’s youngest son, filed suit in Baltimore County Circuit Court in June against his mother, Georgia, and brother, John, over what he characterized as John’s attempt to take control and ownership of their fortune after his father became incapacitated.
When Georgia Angelos responded with her own legal filing, those documents said her husband indicated that the team “should be sold on his death so Georgia could enjoy the great wealth they had amassed together.”
But Georgia Angelos’ suit also said her husband believed any sale of the team should be her decision. Sources told The Sun in August that John Angelos, who is allied with his mother in the proceedings, would like the family to keep a majority stake in the team.
The stadium authority says the legal proceedings aren’t affecting its lease negotiations with the team.
Jeffrey Nusinov, an attorney for Louis Angelos, did not return messages seeking comment.
In 2020, the stadium authority began studying a shift in stadium funding with an eye on keeping the Orioles happy and in Baltimore.
Under the new approach, approved last spring by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan, the stadium authority can borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements —$600 million each for the Orioles and Ravens. But no bonds can be issued without a lease, and the lease must be long enough to pay off the longest-term bonds.
John Angelos’ four-page memo, which also outlined profit-sharing plans for club employees, said the state money would be used for “the reinvestment and re-imagination of the Camden Yards Sports Complex.”
The club has said it would be premature to discuss specific stadium projects. Many newer stadiums are smaller and include open concourses with field views, and stadium clubs.
Any new lease would need to be approved by the state Board of Public Works, which is made up of the governor, state treasurer and state comptroller.
News
Mets expected to call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez ahead of key series vs. Braves
The Mets are getting a boost as they head to Atlanta for the most important series of the year. The club is expected to call up Francisco Alvarez — a 20-year-old catcher and one of the top prospects in baseball — on Friday ahead of the start of a three-game set against the Braves.
Holding only a one-game lead over the Braves in the NL East, the Mets could use an offensive boost after some inconsistent performances at the plate earlier this week against the Miami Marlins. The right-handed hitting Alvarez could compete for at-bats as a DH and potentially compete for a playoff roster spot as well.
The Mets are in dire need of DH production. Darin Ruf, acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for the previous DH, J.D. Davis, has been abysmal since coming to New York from San Francisco, hitting just .152 with a .413 OPS. He was even used solely against left-handed pitching for a stretch and the results weren’t much better. Mark Vientos has been used as DH against lefties as well and has hit .250 with one home run.
Left-hander Max Fried is slated to start Friday and Alvarez has been crushing left-handed pitching this season, slashing .315/.424.595 with a 1.019 OPS in 132 plate appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.
The Venezuela native who signed with the Mets at age 16 for a franchise record $2.7 million was promoted to Triple-A in July after dominating in Double-A, despite being much younger than most of the competition. He missed time with an ankle injury in August but since he returned to the lineup on Sept. 11 he’s hit .362 with a 1.079 OPS and three home runs.
He has plus-plus power and his 24 total homers in 2021 were second-most among minor league teenagers. Manager Buck Showalter called one of his spring training bombs a “big boy” home run. He balances that out with a strong walk rate. Alvarez has impressive size and strength at only 5-10 and uses it to generate power.
Behind the plate, he has a plus arm but his defensive abilities and framing are still developing, but those aren’t why the Mets are calling him up right now. This is not uncommon for catchers his age.
This could be the first real look at the player billed as the Mets’ best catcher since Mike Piazza. It’s a huge moment for Alvarez and for the organization, especially given the stakes the Mets are playing for in Atlanta, but there is an inherent risk of calling up a 20-year-old. In the past, the Mets have rushed prospects, sometimes out of necessity and sometimes in an attempt to drum up excitement toward the end of a losing season. But if used in the right way, Alvarez the risk is minimized.
Using Alvarez as a DH in specific situations could help him get a feel for big-time big-league situations and atmospheres. The atmosphere in Truist Park this weekend will undoubtedly feel playoff-like, which could help take some of the shock value out of the actual playoffs. His defense and framing won’t be exposed if he’s only being used for his bat for now. And if that bat is as major-league ready as some scouts say it is then the Mets should absolutely get a look at him before the postseason.
News
Government changes School timings for Jammu division
Government changes School timings for Jammu division
Director School Education orders change in school timings in Jammu Division from 1st of October.
The Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) on Friday ordered change in school timing falling in Summer Zone of Jammu division. According to an order, the schools shall observe timing as 9:00 AM to 3:00 P.M within Municipal Limits and 10:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M in Rural areas w.e.f 01-10-2022.
The post Government changes School timings for Jammu division appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Inside the Nets’ offensive overhaul: ‘The ball’s hopping. It feels good’
Kyrie Irving flashed a smile, then he deadpanned.
He knows the basketball world is watching, listening and reading everything about his Nets and their changing offense this summer. Some of those eyes and ears belong to opposing teams, so he doesn’t want to give away any secrets about schemes his team is installing this offseason.
“Nah,” Irving said. “Got some guys out there in the league [listening], so just gotta wait and see.”
Yet the changing offense might be the team’s worst-kept secret, the elephant in the room for a head coach forced to rely on isolation possessions so often, it became predictable.
Steve Nash never truly had a chance to get creative with his team’s offense. Between Irving being unavailable due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Joe Harris suffering a season-ending ankle injury early on, Kevin Durant missing a month-and-a-half with a sprained MCL and James Harden requesting a trade with the Nets receiving Ben Simmons (who never played), Nash spent many nights leaning heavily on isolation because there were few other routes for his team to score.
“You look at some of our possessions last year, it was a lot of one-on-one,” said Irving, one of the most gifted one-one-one players in NBA history. “You guys [beat reporters] talked about it often and we were well aware of it. That [kind of] offense, when the ball sticks, it’s just not the greatest brand of basketball you can play. We’re giving the defense some nights off when we just go one-on-one.”
That stagnant offense, however, is well on its way out the door — at least the team says so — and it’s due to a combination of factors that have unlocked the team’s offense just three days into training camp. The Nets are enjoying an influx of shooters, installing a new offense and putting the ball in Simmons’ hands as a primary playmaker alongside Irving.
“Having Ben be one of our lead guards and him getting up and down the court, the ball’s hopping. It feels good. Everybody feels good. That’s all that matters,” Irving said. “Having a point guard 6-10, 6-11, I’m also a point guard, lead guard, whatever you want to call my position. It’s good to get off the ball and have him get up and down the floor. Just wait for him to look like he’s in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon.”
BALL MOVEMENT
Through last season’s ups and downs, Patty Mills remained the most consistent.
Mills played a team-high 81 games and didn’t even miss time when three-quarters of the roster entered the health and safety protocols.
But Mills comes from a background that includes both the San Antonio Spurs and the Australian national basketball team. Both organizations pride themselves on ball movement, specifically the Spurs, who have five NBA championships since 1999 to show for their brand of selfless basketball.
So of course Mills was frustrated, at times, when the ball would stick in the Nets’ offense. That’s part of the gift and the curse of having a team built around two of the most lethal one-on-one scorers in NBA history.
“Definitely felt the stagnant type of offense last year, but it was just trying to find ways to stay involved and keep the movement,” Mills said. “It was a challenge.”
The offense has had a philosophical shift from forcing Durant and Irving to take tough shots over the defense to creating looks for them, according to Mills.
“I think what we’ve put in this year is definitely different and learning from those [iso-ball] times [last season], as well,” he said. “How can we get easy buckets for Kevin? How can we get easy looks for Kai, and Ben makes a massive difference in that sense, too, [with him] bringing the ball up the court. I think all of these subtle changes make a big difference.”
Naturally, however, much of that shift is a byproduct of having fresh bodies.
When Harris sprained his ankle in mid-November, the Nets didn’t only lose their only lights-out shooter, they also lost a 6-7 body who helped crash on the boards and defend on the wing. After Harris’ injury and before the Nets acquired Seth Curry in the Harden trade, Mills was the only other role player on the roster shooting better than 35% from downtown.
Now with Mills, a healthy Harris, a soon-to-be healthy Curry, and at least two other players — Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren — who project to be high-efficiency shooters this season, there will be much more space for the offense to function. The Nets even have a center in Markieff Morris who is a career 34% shooter from three-point range.
“I think I try to compare it to my earlier seasons [in Philadelphia] with JJ Redick, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli,” said Simmons. “We were playing Miami in the first round and just the way we were flowing and playing, that’s how I know how to play basketball. I’m the kind of player where I like to see everybody scoring and contributing whatever way they can. That’s the way you’ve got to play to win.”
KEY TO NETS POTENTIAL
If the offense is going to work, it’s going to start with the player whose reputation doesn’t include scoring.
The Nets are going to use Simmons all over the floor, from protecting the paint to defending the opposing team’s best perimeter players; from being the pick-and-roll ball handler to setting the screen and rolling to the rim.
“There will be lineups where he’s the five defensively, but the point guard [offensively]. There will be lineups where he’s out there with [starting center Nic Claxton],” Nash said. “He can guard different players in different lineups and have slightly different roles offensively. That’s what makes him special is his versatility.”
The Nets have more shooters and are working on a re-imagined offense, but coincidentally, it’s the player who passed up on an open dunk in the playoffs two seasons ago who holds the key to activating the best version of this Nets team. On a team full of snipers, Nash is in no rush for Simmons to start jacking threes.
“I don’t need him to shoot,” the head coach said. “I’m not going to ask him to shoot. If he’s open and he wants to shoot, I’m not going to yank him out of the game. But that’s not what he does.”
What Simmons does other than shoot is the key to unlocking what has the potential to be the NBA’s most lethal offense. The Nets have the size and shooting needed for proper spacing. They have a healthy third star and they have new offensive schemes Nash is ready to deploy.
Now, they need to test it out against an NBA defense and the pre-season starts on Monday.
“I have confidence our offense will be good, it’s just a matter of how good early and how many layers we can get to,” Nash said. “Offense is one of the things the team shows you. They show you what stays.”
News
Ravens vs. Bills staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 4 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 4 game between the Ravens and Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Bills 21: Buffalo won’t have an All-Pro safety (Micah Hyde) or an All-Pro cornerback (Tre’Davious White) on Sunday. It probably won’t have a starting defensive tackle (Jordan Phillips). It might not have a starting wide receiver (Gabe Davis) or a handful of other contributors. Even if the Ravens don’t match up well with the Bills’ stout run defense, scary pass rush or well-executed zone coverages, injuries at some point start to matter. Playing at home amid a possible downpour, the Ravens should be in this one until the end.
Mike Preston, columnist
Bills 28, Ravens 24: It’s always great to watch quarterbacks like the Bills’ Josh Allen and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson compete against each other, and Jackson gets somewhat of a break because Buffalo has suffered major injuries at safety, a major component of its defense. But the Bills have a strong defensive line and they can get consistent pressure on the quarterback. The Ravens have been quite the opposite on defense and haven’t slowed anybody. The Bills will be angry after losing to the Dolphins last week in Miami. The Ravens have to match that energy.
Childs Walker, reporter
Bills 30, Ravens 27: These are two of the NFL’s top three scoring teams, with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen at or near the top of early Most Valuable Player lists. The essential matchup will be Allen vs. the Ravens’ erratic pass defense. Can the Baltimore secondary clamp down on big plays while continuing to generate turnovers? The Bills are the safer bet because they’ve been sounder on both sides of the ball.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Bills 27, Ravens 24: Sunday will feature a matchup between two MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. If the Ravens’ offensive line can contain the Bills’ pass rush to some degree, I expect Jackson to take advantage of Buffalo’s secondary that’s ravaged by injuries. The biggest concern will be the Ravens’ pass defense, which has been inconsistent at best. Baltimore struggled against Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, so there’s no telling what Allen and Stefon Diggs will do.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 27, Bills 24: With both teams at full strength, I’d give the slight edge to the Bills. But with cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Micah Hyde already out and more injuries looming in the Buffalo secondary, Lamar Jackson should take advantage. Buffalo’s stacked defensive line against the Ravens’ banged-up offensive line is a mismatch, but if there’s one quarterback who can mitigate an effective pass rush, it’s Jackson. Just like last week, the Ravens’ defense makes enough big plays down the stretch to stop Josh Allen and the Bills’ talented offense.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Bills 35, Ravens 31: The Bills found a way to lose last week, and I don’t anticipate they do it two weeks in a row — the same way the Ravens didn’t between Weeks 2 and 3. Josh Allen is the most important player to his team in the NFL, and the Ravens haven’t shown an ability to get after quarterbacks through three games. I wouldn’t be surprised if Allen throws 50-plus passes and surpasses 400 yards against Baltimore’s league-worst pass defense. But Lamar Jackson is on a tear, and no defense is going to slow him down. Expect a shootout with both quarterbacks putting up big numbers but the better overall team — the Bills — coming out on top.
News
Unlike with Tua Tagovailoa, Heat’s protocol waiting game lasted months last season
In a sport far less violent, the Miami Heat last season waited in terms of months for the type of return that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made in days this week for the Miami Dolphins.
While the whiplash suffered by forward Markieff Morris differed from what the Dolphins termed a back injury for Tagovailoa on Sunday, the NBA still sidelined Morris for four months last season before he returned in March, out of an abundance of caution for that neck injury. Tagovailoa was back on the field for Thursday night’s road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when he suffered what has been reported as neck and head injuries that left him hospitalized.
Morris several times last season pushed to return ahead of his formal NBA clearance, at one point working out with former NBA players at a South Florida gym while still barred by the NBA from practicing at the Heat’s facilities.
Unlike Tagovailoa and the harsh hits endured Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and then Thursday against the Bengals, Morris’ injury did not occur during the course of play, but rather from a shove from behind during a November skirmish with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Both players were penalized by the NBA for that incident.
In order to return last season, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel. That panel is made up of an NBA doctor, a doctor representing the National Basketball Players Association, and an independent physician.
The NBA was particularly concerned because Morris had sustained a neck injury in 2019 while playing for the Washington Wizards.
The Heat had hoped to get Morris back sooner than his March return, with coach Erik Spoelstra at the time calling the protocols “a tedious process.”
“It’s taken longer than everybody anticipated,” Spoelstra said at the time. “But these are things that you can’t necessarily control.”
Amid his absence, Morris bristled at those who questioned the severity of his injury, noting on Twitter of Jokic, “It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine!”
The Heat have erred on the side of caution several times with serious situations with players over the franchise’s 35 seasons, including with Alonzo Mourning’s kidney illness and Chris Bosh’s blood clots.
Morris left the Heat in free agency in the offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. He appeared in 17 regular-season games and one playoff game during his lone season with the Heat.
Jokic went on to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.
News
NFL Week 4 Bettors Guide: How quickly can Zach Wilson shake off the rust vs. Steelers?
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Steelers by 3 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Zach Wilson returns to action, which is good for the long run, but he’s bound to have some rust on him. Joe Flacco’s arm was about to fall off with how many times he’s thrown the football through three weeks and if the Jets don’t get more out of their running game, a rusty Wilson will be bucking the odds against ballhawk Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers may have lost T.J. Watt but OLB Alex Highsmith, with 4 ½ sacks so far, could take advantage of the Jets’ dire situation at the tackle spots. Mike Tomlin usually gets the most out of his teams, especially at home after losses and especially with 10 days rest. So while Mitch Trubisky may be a detriment, Tomlin will look to lean on Najee Harris against a questionable Jets defense.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
BEARS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Giants by 3 ½, 39 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Justin Fields doesn’t look like an NFL quarterback and if the Bears score more than 20 points in a game, it’s almost cause for celebration. The Giants aren’t a complete team, as they showed Monday night, but they do have more to work with on both sides of the ball. There is a concern giving up 5.2 yards per carry and with Leonard Williams out again, the Bears should be able to run the ball. Daniel Jones isn’t great but he’s certainly good enough to win this QB matchup. After all, unlike Fields, he can run and throw. With two putt-putt offenses playing in wet conditions, this game should go under the total.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the under.
BROWNS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Browns by 1 ½, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Browns could be 3-0 if Nick Chubb took a knee against the Jets and in spite of that very Browns-like disaster, they have been playing winning football. Jacoby Brissett has calmed down a volatile situation in the wake of the Deshaun Watson suspension. He’s a great fit in an offense that can run the football like it does, managing the game while throwing a single INT. As much as we like what the Falcons have done so far, covering every game, their defense is ranked 27th in the league and will have its hands full containing Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the rest. The Browns come into the game with 10 days rest and should cover this tiny number.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the over.
COMMANDERS at COWBOYS
1 p.m., Cowboys by 3 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Nothing looks good in burgundy and gold right now. With Carson Wentz operating behind an offensive line that can’t protect him, there’s too much pressure on a defense that should be better than its stats. The Cowboys should pad their league lead in sacks this week against a unit that gave up eight sacks against the Eagles while controlling a running game that is averaging fewer than 90 yards per game. Can’t argue with how Cooper Rush is playing. With the Cowboys running game in gear, he doesn’t have to do too much and he’s not making mistakes, yet to throw an interception in his two starts.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
PATRIOTS at PACKERS
4:25 p.m., Packers by 10 ½, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: Even with Mac Jones sidelined, this line is high. The Packers’ offense hasn’t exactly been cruising through its first three games. They’ve been running the ball well but Aaron Rodgers still doesn’t look comfortable with anyone but Allen Lazard and Bill Belichick will set up his defense accordingly. Belichick has Brian Hoyer at QB and although he hasn’t won a start since Game 4 of the 2016 season, he is 21-18-1 ATS for his career. The veteran is smart and won’t make mistakes in a game plan where Belichick will take the air out of the ball (no Deflategate jokes, please). Green Bay will win but the Patriots don’t often get blown out.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
CHIEFS at BUCS
8:20 p.m., Chiefs by 1 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Impossible to tell what effect the Bucs’ disruption will have but history has shown it to be not that much on the home team. Tom Brady is 7-2 ATS off a loss since he’s been in Tampa and gets back the sorely missed Mike Evans and possibly Julio Jones. The Bucs defense has been outstanding and has the overall speed to shut down the Chiefs’ suspect running game and pressure Patrick Mahomes, whose sideline incident with Eric Bieniemy has raised skeptical eyebrows. It seems as though the Chiefs were a little overvalued after their blowout win over the Cardinals. They might not have kicker Harrison Butker again this week and that’s a big part of their offense.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
SEAHAWKS at LIONS
1 p.m., Lions by 4 ½, 48
HANK’S HONEYS: To beat the Lions you have to outscore them and this Seahawks team just doesn’t have the same firepower as the Eagles and Vikings. Take away that first half against the Broncos and the Seahawks have been the absolute worst team in the league with Geno Smith reverting to what we expected of Geno Smith coming into the season, a QB who can’t get the ball to his pair of elite receivers, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Lions may be 1-2 but their offense is legit, scoring in every quarter this season. That sets up well against the Seahawks’ revised defense which ranks 32nd in yards per pass attempt, 22nd in yards per rush, 29th in yards per play and 29th in third down conversion rate.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Lions and the over.
BRONCOS at RAIDERS
4:25 p.m., Raiders by 2 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Raiders win the prize for the biggest busts after an over-hyped preseason. They may have a new coach in Josh McDaniels (maybe he should stick to coordinating) but they have been the same old team, committing penalties and making mistakes. Public money has been coming in on them this week, figuring they will bust out against a Broncos team that has underachieved with Russell Wilson at QB. But Wilson has a dreadful secondary to exploit this week while the Denver D, which has been superb, gets free runs at Derek Carr through his porous O-line.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.
JAGUARS at EAGLES
1 p.m., Eagles by 6 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: Philly is good but its stock is overvalued. This line should be smaller. An argument can be made that the Jaguars are the best team the Eagles will have faced so far. For sure, they have the best defense and that’s why we like Doug Pederson’s chances in his return to Philly. With rain in the forecast, the passing games are going to be limited and that favors a Jacksonville team that is second overall in time of possession. The Eagles have allowed 5.4 yards per carry, third-worst in the league and their vulnerability against the pass is underneath their shell, where Trevor Lawrence has been very accurate.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
CARDINALS at PANTHERS
4:05 p.m., Panthers by 2, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Cardinals always play better on the road, where they have covered in seven straight games as an underdog while the Panthers are 1-7 SU and 1-7 ATS as a home favorite under Matt Rhule, They also match up well here. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a blitz-happy play caller. That may not have worked against Patrick Mahomes or Matthew Stafford but Baker Mayfield is notoriously shaky against pressure. After starting the year against the Browns, Giants and Saints, the Panthers, who are somewhat banged up in the secondary, will see an explosive passing attack for the first time.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
BILLS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Bills by 3 ½, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: There is no clear pick here. Both victims of the Dolphins have been ravaged by injuries and both quarterbacks are capable of riddling the opposing defense — Lamar Jackson has been particularly impressive throwing from the pocket. But we are going to lean to the visitors here. Outside of Jackson, the Ravens haven’t been running the ball much at all. The Ravens have not put much pressure on the quarterback and Josh Allen will have time to take advantage of a very suspect secondary. We’re also looking for a high-scoring game given the state of both defenses.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Bills and the over.
BEST OF THE REST
VIKINGS vs. SAINTS in LONDON
9:30 p.m., Vikings by 2 ½, 43 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
TITANS at COLTS
1 p.m., Colts by 3 ½, 42 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the over.
CHARGERS at TEXANS
1 p.m., Chargers by 5 ½, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chargers and the over.
RAMS at 49ERS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., 49ers by 2 ½, 42
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the under.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Lions. Yes, we said it.
* * *
LAST WEEK: 10-6 ATS, 5-10-1 O/U
OVERALL: 19-26 ATS, 24-22-1 O/U
BEST BETS: 1-2
