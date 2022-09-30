News
Projecting the Yankees’ playoff roster as Bombers chase World Series title
The Yankees have accomplished everything they need to in the regular season. With the American League East in their possession and no chance of catching the Astros for the AL’s top seed, the only thing left to play for is a 100-win season.
That means they can finally look ahead. The playoffs (and a first-round bye) are now a certainty, and the Yankees have to decide who they’ll be riding with as they pursue the franchise’s 28th World Series championship. A few roster crunches will be necessary, but those will also ensure that the Bombers put the best version of themselves on the field throughout October.
INFIELDERS
- Matt Carpenter
- Josh Donaldson
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DJ LeMahieu
- Anthony Rizzo
- Gleyber Torres
The big question here — and this is something that would have blown Yankees fans minds in April — is whether to bring the 36-year-old Carpenter or 22-year-old Oswald Peraza. Carpenter has not played since fracturing a bone in his foot on Aug. 8. But he’s out of his walking boot now and, even though the Yankees are proceeding with caution, Carpenter said that he thinks he could be back for the final regular season series of the year.
If he’s healthy enough, Carpenter’s combination of playoff experience (50 career postseason games) and 2022 production (.305/.412/.727 slash line in 154 plate appearances) should give him the upper hand. Even if Carpenter is not starting, he is an obvious candidate for late-inning pinch hit appearances. Against right-handed pitching, Carpenter is a much better option than Kiner-Falefa or even Trevino, the surprise All-Star whose OPS has dropped by nearly 100 points in the second half of the season. It’s not hard to envision Carpenter having a 2012 Raul Ibanez playoff moment.
The entire Peraza saga has been very bizarre. The Yankees have played the youngster so sparingly that he’s been unable to get a rhythm or carve out any sort of role like fellow rookie Oswaldo Cabrera has. Peraza has only stood in a major league batter’s box 37 times, and while he’s hit .313, the playoffs are an entirely different animal. Throwing him into that environment would seem a bit unfair to Peraza, which is through no fault of his own.
LeMahieu is ready to rock after dealing with inflammation in his toe. His return is a huge boost for the Yankees, and also means they don’t have to bring Marwin Gonzalez. With Gonzalez sporting a .181 average and .566 OPS, plus LeMahieu and Cabrera supplying younger and better versions of his trademark versatility, Gonzalez really should not be considered at all.
OUTFIELDERS
- Harrison Bader
- Andrew Benintendi
- Oswaldo Cabrera
- Aaron Judge
- Giancarlo Stanton
This part hinges on Benintendi. Bader, Judge and Stanton are obvious locks, and Cabrera’s usage plus his ability to play infield suggests that he’ll be a part of the postseason run. The team is hopeful that they’ll get Benintendi back for the playoffs (he had hand surgery after suffering a hamate bone injury on Sept. 2), and the alternatives are fairly bleak.
If Benintendi can’t go, that likely means Cabrera is the playoff left fielder. Aaron Hicks has simply not played well enough to earn postseason playing time, and Tim Locastro’s only true value would be as a pinch runner, which isn’t enough to justify a spot. A healthy Benintendi gets the spot, with Hicks likely taking it if absolutely necessary.
CATCHERS
- Kyle Higashioka
- Jose Trevino
This has been set in stone for virtually the entire season. Rob Brantly, who caught the second game of a doubleheader when Higashioka was on the COVID list, is the only other person who’s even played the position for the Yankees this season.
Remember that brief moment in spring training when it looked like Ben Rortvedt might be the starter?
STARTING PITCHERS
- Gerrit Cole
- Nestor Cortes Jr.
- Frankie Montas
- Luis Severino
- Jameson Taillon
Manager Aaron Boone said recently that Montas could be used as an opener or someone who gives them “30 to 40 pitches” in a playoff game, though actually putting him in the rotation would be “tough” given his injury. He’s eligible to return from the injured list on Oct. 2, and during his time away, he was shut down from throwing for 10 days and given a cortisone shot in his inflamed shoulder.
Pairing Montas with Jameson Taillon in a piggyback start could work. Taillon has pitched too well to be left at home, even if he seemed like the clear odd man out when the trade for Montas was made.
RELIEF PITCHERS
- Aroldis Chapman
- Scott Effross
- Domingo German
- Clay Holmes
- Jonathan Loaisiga
- Ron Marinaccio
- Wandy Peralta
- Lou Trivino
This is the hardest part, by far, to figure out. This projection leaves out Clarke Schmidt, Zack Britton and Lucas Luetge. While Schmidt hasn’t been spectacular (he’s the only Yankee to throw 40 relief innings and have a negative Wins Above Replacement), he has a 2.93 ERA as a reliever and can provide length should a starting pitcher get knocked out early.
Britton would be a shoo-in if he had a clean bill of health. The veteran lefty has only pitched twice this season after coming back from Tommy John surgery. The early returns have been terrible. In his two appearances, Britton has walked five guys and had to be removed from both outings before finishing an inning. Even with his track record, Britton is too big of a risk, unless he can use these final seven regular season games to prove he’s a better bet than Chapman.
Chapman, for all of his troubles on and off the field, has pitched well for most of the second half. Since July 26, a period that was interrupted by a trip to the injured list because of an infected tattoo, Chapman has a 1.98 ERA in 15 games. During those 13.2 innings, he’s struck out 16 batters and not allowed a single home run. Opponents are slashing .116/.269/.140 off him in that time. Nobody is advocating for him to be the closer or even a high-leverage option, but Chapman can be a fine fifth or sixth-inning guy. Either way, the pending free agent is playing out his final days in pinstripes.
Marinaccio, the rookie with the wipeout changeup and 31.0% strikeout rate, has flat-out earned it. Everybody else is calcified into their spot. There’s an argument to be made for Schmidt over German, but German is someone the Yankees have trusted since 2019, while Schmidt was in the minor leagues as recently as Aug. 17.
If Montas isn’t healthy enough, or if the Yankees want to do a three-man bench and nine-man bullpen, Luetge should grab the 26th spot.
()
News
Stubborn inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck
Inflation is a persistent problem
The consumer price index, which measures the average change in the prices of consumer goods and services, rose a more than expected 8.3% in August, driven by higher costs for food, housing and medical care.
Although real average hourly wages also rose 0.2% seasonally adjusted for the month, they remained down 2.8% from a year ago, meaning that those paychecks do not extend as far as before.
A separate Bank of America report found that 71% of workers believe their pay is not keeping up with the cost of living, bringing the number of people who feel financially secure to a five-year low.
Many Americans are dipping into their cash reserves and nearly half are taking on more debt.
According to Nayar, those who find it difficult to afford their daily lifestyle tend to rely more on credit cards and have a higher monthly balance, which makes them financially vulnerable.
“It’s no secret that prices have gone up for ordinary Americans – not only in the goods and services they buy, but also in the interest rates they pay to fund their lives,” he said. he declared. “This can have adverse consequences for someone who pays the minimum amount on their credit card each month.”
For its part, the Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds rate by 0.75 percentage points for the third consecutive time in order to calm runaway inflation.
The central bank has indicated that further increases are coming until inflation shows clear signs of receding.
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.
cnbc
News
Dave Hyde: Concussion expert warned against playing Tua, repeats decisions were ‘unbelievably stupid’
Chris Nowinski was in New York City giving a talk and raising $20,000 for the Concussion Legacy Foundation on Thursday night when he looked down at his phone and saw 50 messages.
Many came with the video of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being spun hard to the ground by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Chris Tupou and smacking the back of his helmet hard on the ground for the second time in five days.
“I immediately felt sick,” Nowkinski said.
He felt angry, too. He sat down and typed on Twitter:
“This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”
Now it was early Friday morning and Tagovailoa being released from the hospital and flying back to South Florida with the Dolphins hadn’t lessened Nowinski’s anger.
“People die from this every year,” he said. “Someone needs to be fired.”
Nowinski isn’t playing a doctor on Twitter like many were after Tua’s injury. He’s a neuroscientist who is co-founder and CEO of the concussion foundation associated with Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. For years, the center has studied former NFL players and CTE, a neurological disease associated with repeated head trauma.
No, Nowinski didn’t examine Tagovailoa, like the NFL doctor in the designed concussion protocol who allowed the quarterback to return to play against Buffalo last Sunday or the Dolphins doctors who cleared him for play Thursday. The NFL players’ union announced after Sunday’s game it would be investigating that process that cleared Tua.
That investigation hasn’t begun yet, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said all precaution was taken, repeated it was Tua’s back and not his head that was injured last Sunday and said he would, “never put a player in a position for them to be in harm’s way. That is not what I’m about at all.”
Nowinski, watching last Sunday’s game from his Boynton Beach home, recognized, “five separate signs of a concussion, any of which should’ve mandated removal from the game.” He listed the five:
1. Tagovailoa grabbed his helmet, suggesting his head was an issue.
2. He wobbled as he stood up.
3. He shook his head in a, “clear-the-cobwebs move that in my experience happens only when you have visual disturbance,” Nowinski said.
4. He fell while walking.
5. He would have fallen again if teammates hadn’t helped him.
“The NFL’s supposed keep you out with no chance to return when you display such gross motor disturbance,” Nowinski said. “The story that, ‘I tweaked my back,’ is preposterous. He doesn’t even reach for his back at all. No good doctor should take the player’s word. The mechanism is in place to protect the player.
“I honestly thought the team would’ve sobered up on Monday and admitted a mistake was made in missing the concussion or at least erred on the side of caution that he wouldn’t play (Thursday).”
Four hours before Thursday’s kickoff, Nowinski tweeted: “If Tua takes the field tonight, it’s a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL. If he has a second concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued and should be lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn’t right.”
Thursday’s hit on Tua was Nowinski’s fear come true.
“I can’t believe how violent that hit was,” he said. “The tension in the hands, called ‘posturing,’ or ‘fencing posture,’ meaning the injury to his brain could have included injury to his brain stem that made it a more serious injury.”
Earlier this year, three more Dolphins off the 1972 Perfect Season were diagnosed posthumously of having CTE, a neurological disease often from repeated trauma to the head associated with playing football. Jake Scott, Jim Kiick and Nick Buoniconti joined four other teammates with the disease that can only be diagnosed by examining the brain after death.
Serious issues from concussions often don’t wait until later in life. Nowinski was a WWE pro wrestler who retired after suffering two concussions and getting medical advice. He talked of just observing Rowan Stringer Day for a Canadian high-school rugby player who died after improper treatment of her concussions. Boston University’s CTE Center has opened a new study, an online survey for anyone over 40 who played football or soccer at any level called the Head Impact & Trauma Surveillance Study.
Now it was just before 6 a.m. Friday and Nowinski was about to board a flight out of New York after his fundraiser. He had one hour of sleep after studying and discussing Tagovailoa’s situation. He was asked what he wanted to see play out here. He mentioned an investigation and education for all.
“Proper decisions need to be made,” he said, “because it’s been unbelievably stupid to this point.”
()
News
“She was a wonderful mother. It’s not fair.’ Woman killed in car crash with carjacking suspects – NBC Chicago
A woman on her way to work was killed when suspected car thieves rammed her car while fleeing Chicago police in Lawndale early Thursday.
Four suspects were arrested and allegedly stole at least three vehicles before hitting a Toyota driven by Dominga Flores, 55, in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 12:25 a.m., police said.
Flores’ daughter said her mother was about a block from work when she was hit by the getaway vehicle. Flores has worked nights most of her life so she can see her children in the morning, her daughter said.
“She was a wonderful mother,” said her daughter, who asked not to be named. “It’s not fair, we loved him very much.”
About six hours earlier, the four men pulled up in a stolen pickup truck in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue and stole a black Honda from a 65-year-old woman, police said.
They then stole a white Honda from a 25-year-old woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Later, officers were called when the van was set on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street, police said.
The suspects were seen fleeing in the stolen black Honda. Responding officers attempted to stop the car, but it drove on and ran a red light at 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue, colliding with Flores’ Toyota, police said.
Flores was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center. The driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. The passengers were taken by police to the same hospital, where all four were treated for their injuries and released, police said.
All four suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered, police said. The charges have not been announced.
A family friend, who did not want to be named, said Flores “was a hard-working, humble person. I didn’t want problems with anyone.
NBC Chicago
News
Chicago White Sox lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
The remote chance of capturing the final American League wild-card spot ended for the Chicago White Sox a couple of hours after Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins when the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers.
A team many projected to make a lengthy postseason run instead will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“I think something we missed this year was consistency,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Thursday’s game against the Twins. “Being consistent during the whole year as a team, as a unit — in the field, at-bats, defense, pitching — being consistent, this is something that I saw that we need to get better on.”
The Sox won for the first time in more than a week Thursday, beating the Twins 4-3 in the series finale at Target Field and snapping their losing streak at eight.
“That was a hell of a stretch we went through,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings. “But at this point it’s about finishing strong. Playing for each other, just going out and having fun, being loose and being free. We did that (Thursday) and got back in the win column, and it feels good.”
Outfielder Mark Payton had two hits, one RBI and two runs. He reached second in the eighth when second baseman Nick Gordon dropped his popup in shallow right field. Payton scored on a José Abreu double to right, giving the Sox a 4-3 lead.
Abreu and third baseman Josh Harrison also had two hits.
“It is a relief,” Cairo said. “Our bullpen did their job. Our hitters did their job, good at-bats. We did the little things to win ballgames and it was nice to see. They still care and I know they want to go out there and play.
“It was nice to see (reliever Kendall) Graveman (in the eighth) and (closer Liam) Hendriks (in the ninth). When they show up, good things happen. That means we win.”
The Sox had been in a tailspin since losing to the Cleveland Guardians 10-7 in 11 innings on Sept. 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They entered that three-game series trailing the Guardians by four games in the AL Central. That defeat started the eight-game slide, which matched a season high.
“Honestly that series against Cleveland was the final nail in the coffin,” Giolito said. “At this point, just change the goal. We have to be an above .500 team. Playing as hard as we can in the final stretch, pushing through and going into the offseason make the adjustments we have to make.”
The Guardians clinched the division title Sunday when the Sox lost 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. That defeat wrapped up the team’s first winless homestand (0-6) of at least six games since May 19-24, 1989, when they went 0-6 against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
“You look at how hard we were going there, trying to catch up as it was,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Twins. “And then it just has kind of been a free-fall since. And that’s unfortunate. But guys were busting their tail, and when you lose that many in a row, it wears on you, especially after everything you tried to do to get back into it. We were right there and then just haven’t played well since we got pretty close.”
Cairo said being eliminated won’t change his approach.
“I don’t feel any different,” Cairo said. “I want to win every game. When I manage, or the coaching staff, we try to put in the best lineup and the best player available that are going to give us a chance to win.”
The Sox are 77-79 with six games remaining — three in San Diego starting Friday and three against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I’m motivated,” Cairo said. “Every time I come to the field, I want to win. Hopefully they stay motivated to reach some of their goals and at the same time we have nine guys in there and they are trying to do something to reach their goal, average, homers or whatever, we are going to get a chance to win too.
“They are going to be concentrating on their jobs. You have nine players doing their jobs, you’ve got a chance.”
()
News
NFL chief medical officer tells DailyMail.com league will ‘learn’ from Tua’s injury
The NFL has pledged to learn from the concussion controversy surrounding Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a sickening head injury just days after another worrying crash that left him stumbling in the field.
A leading activist has called for job losses and even jail time for Dolphins staff after Tagovailoa was hospitalized following the incident in Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The quarterback was knocked to the grass in the first half and was down for more than seven minutes.
On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old was seen shaking his head and tripping on the ground, before returning to play shortly after. The quarterback has been officially diagnosed with a back problem, but a review is underway to determine if the league’s concussion protocol was properly followed.
Tua Tagovailova suffered a head injury when the Bengals’ Josh Tupou tackled him on Thursday
Tagovailoa’s hands appeared to go into fencing response on landing, which is an unnatural arm position after a concussion
Tagovailoa’s treatment has put the NFL’s head injury prevention measures back in the spotlight and on Friday, league chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills addressed the incident for the first time.
“Obviously we are always concerned when one of our players sustains an injury – of any type – and our aim is to prevent as many injuries as possible and certainly to quickly diagnose any injuries that do occur and treat them as appropriate. appropriate manner,” he told DailyMail. com.
“I am a neurosurgeon and have spent my entire career treating people with brain and spinal cord injuries – athletes and non-athletes – and it has been my passion, my practice and my livelihood for many decades. So I’m completely dedicated to this issue and to the idea that the NFL can and will be a leader in all of sport in this area.
“We have made a number of changes to our concussion protocol…we look in great detail and involved at ourselves, our results, our procedures every year with the idea of improving. And we have improved and I believe we will continue to improve.
“We will also improve thanks to this incident. It is the nature of medicine. As a physician, I certainly don’t do the same things today as I did five or ten years ago. This quest for improvement will continue.
NFL chief medical officer insists league will ‘learn’ from Tua situation
Just four days earlier, Tagovailoa staggered after a blow, appearing to have a concussion
Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher after a worrying second blow in just four days – coach Mike McDaniel (right) said he spoke to his QB as he walked off the pitch
The review – by the NFL and the players’ association – will continue on Friday, with “very specific and very substantial penalties” available. They range from fines to losing draft picks.
After the loss to the Bengals, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the decision to play Tagovailoa, insisting the quarterback had passed a number of checks by independent specialists.
“I don’t think an injury from last week has knocked him down in any way this week,” he said. “I have absolutely no patience for putting a player at risk, or I ever would.” That’s not who I am at all.
But Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said Dolphins staff “should go to jail for letting him play five days after an obvious concussion you covered up”, adding on Twitter: “Fire the staff medical and coaches… two concussions in five days can kill someone. It can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.’
Tagovailoa returned with his teammates on Thursday and authorities hope to speak to him “once he has recovered”.
Tupou (centre) watches Tagovailoa receive medical attention after their collision
The 24-year-old needed extensive treatment on the pitch in worrying scenes
“Fortunately, I can report that the player is doing very well. He was assessed at a local hospital, discharged and able to return home,” Sills said.
“We will speak with everyone who was involved last Sunday in the assessment and decision-making around this game. This will include the team doctor, team athletic trainer, independent doctors on the pitch, in the stand and our observers and hopefully the player himself once he has recovered.
Sills added: “The opportunity for education is just as important – we can learn from any instances where the protocol was not followed or the protocol disregarded a situation and made it better.
“That’s what you’ve seen us do in the past… there’s always the possibility – not just for discipline or accountability, which is important – but to look at the protocol itself and say: can the protocol be improved as a result of what we ‘learned?’
Ahead of Thursday’s game, concussion expert Chris Nowinski urged the Dolphins to keep Tagovailova off the field – but he continued to start against the Bengals
Hours later, Nowinski claimed Dolphins medical staff should be given jail time
One problem is that the review could not be completed in time to prevent Thursday’s incident.
“These reviews take time – you have a lot of video reviews, interviews with individuals, collecting all the data and all the materials, so we do them as quickly as possible, but that’s not something which can happen overnight,” Sills added. “As with any process, you want to be thorough, consistent and fair to everyone involved, so we do it as quickly as possible… I know for example that these medical staff have continued to assess the player every day since the match in last Sunday. .’
He added: “We are now very determined to reduce the number of head contacts that occur in football in general.” Obviously, we want to prevent, diagnose and treat concussions, but we want to go beyond… Our commitment is strong, our track record in this area will continue to show that we are firmly committed to progress in this area… and to be a leader global .’
dailymail us
News
‘Competitor’ Ayo Dosunmu is ready for the challenge of winning the starting point guard position for the Chicago Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu’s rapid ascension to the starting point guard position came as a surprise in his rookie season.
The plan was to split the second-round draft pick’s time between the Chicago Bulls and the Windy City Bulls, allowing for a more gradual progression into a rotational role. Instead, injuries thrust the rookie into the Bulls starting lineup.
Expectations are higher for Dosunmu this season. And with Lonzo Ball’s injury stretching on indefinitely, the starting point guard position is once again Dosunmu’s for the taking.
Coach Billy Donovan hasn’t shown his hand on a point guard preference in the first week of training camp. After a summer in the gym, Dosunmu feels ready for the competition.
“I’m a competitor, so whenever I step on the court, whether I’m starting or not, I’m going to go out there and compete,” Dosunmu said. “When you win, everybody eats, everybody looks good, and that’s the best thing I should do.”
After impressing as a rookie, the key to Dosunmu’s second year is his ability to start — and finish — the season.
Dosunmu’s production saw a definite drop in the final month of the regular season. He didn’t score a point in the first two games of the first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, struggling to make an impact even in the team’s lone win.
This rookie wall is a common occurrence. Dosunmu particularly felt the exhaustion in his legs, dragging as the length of the NBA season eclipsed the stamina previously needed to survive a 33-game college season.
Endurance became Dosunmu’s fixation in the offseason. Before the season even ended, he informed assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Josh Longstaff he wanted to prepare daily summer workouts to increase his stamina and speed.
“I want to be able to go up and down four or five times without getting tired,” Dosunmu said.
Outside of a visit to his agency in Miami and a team trip to Los Angeles, Dosunmu spent most of the summer in the Bulls facility, logging workouts that began at 6 a.m.
Dosunmu said he added 6 or 7 pounds over the summer, raising his weight from 194 pounds to around 200 to start training camp.
“I feel a lot stronger, even just taking those bumps out there or trying to keep my defender in front or finish at the rim,” Dosunmu said. “Every aspect of my game I wanted to feel stronger than last year.”
Physical preparation can help Dosunmu outlast the lengthy regular season, but last year’s drop-off was also affected by his opponents.
When the Bulls put Dosunmu in the starting lineup to replace Ball, he was an unknown quantity. He hadn’t even played much point guard in college, creating a dearth in film for opponents.
As the season progressed, Dosunmu and Donovan both noticed opponents beginning to learn the young guard’s habits.
“The more these younger players play and more players from different teams and coaches start to watch film, they’ll start to get a better pulse on how to guard someone,” Donovan said. “That was certainly the case with Ayo.”
Despite his breakout success as a rookie, Dosunmu will need to do more this season to earn the starting point guard role. Donovan noted that Dosunmu covered the basics effectively — protecting the ball, limiting turnovers and staying steady in high-pressure situations.
“Random” is a key word for Donovan, who felt the Bulls slipped into predictable patterns when they were limited by injuries last season. The youth of the Bulls roster amid injuries deepened their predictability — as young players such as Dosunmu scrambled to keep up with the pace of the NBA, they struggled to analyze the game with the speed of a more seasoned veteran.
Donovan said he spent much of last season coaching Dosunmu from the sideline, providing the rookie with plays more regularly than he would to an experienced guard such as Ball or Alex Caruso. This season, Donovan will challenge Dosunmu to push the pace in transition and make plays rather than relying on set schemes.
“As a point guard, he’s got to be able to balance the floor,” Donovan said. “He’s got to get guys in the right spots. He’s got to be able to handle those things. That will be another step for him to learn.”
Dosunmu said he’ll still consider himself a rookie until he steps on the court this season, and he approaches each day of training camp with that mentality.
At media day, Zach LaVine described Dosunmu as the “most inquisitive guy” he ever had met. True to form, Dosunmu spent 20 minutes before Wednesday’s training camp session with new guard Goran Dragić, asking the 14-year veteran about his career.
The natural desire to learn is the root of why the Bulls have never lacked confidence in Dosunmu’s ability to adapt and grow.
“I don’t really worry about Ayo in terms of challenges being presented to him,” Donovan said. “He always seems to rise to those challenges.”
()
Projecting the Yankees’ playoff roster as Bombers chase World Series title
Latin American NFT startup Minteo raises $4.3 million to Introduce Region to Web3
Stubborn inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck
Dave Hyde: Concussion expert warned against playing Tua, repeats decisions were ‘unbelievably stupid’
DeFi Meets GameFi as Hashflow Announces Gamified Governance
“She was a wonderful mother. It’s not fair.’ Woman killed in car crash with carjacking suspects – NBC Chicago
Chicago White Sox lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
NFL chief medical officer tells DailyMail.com league will ‘learn’ from Tua’s injury
Speedchain Partners with Mastercard to Modernize Commercial Debit and Credit Payments
GBR Coin’s ICO Has Been Shortened to 2 Months After Its Launch
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed