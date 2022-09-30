News
Putin calls ‘unprecedented sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipeline an ‘act of international terrorism’
-
Russian President Putin compares the damage caused by Nord Stream pipelines to “international terrorism”.
-
NATO said pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe have been sabotaged.
-
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the United States would benefit from the leaks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the “unprecedented sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines an “act of international terrorism”, according to a Kremlin statement on Thursday.
Putin made the comment during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the reading.
Leaks on the main Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe were first detected in Denmark’s Baltic Sea region on Monday. Other leaks have since been discovered, with Sweden announcing on Wednesday that it had detected a fourth leak.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said in a statement on Thursday that the damage was the “result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage”. He threatened to retaliate, stating, “Any deliberate attack on Allied critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.”
The charges continue, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the damage to Nord Stream appeared to be caused by state-sponsored terrorism, Reuters reported on Thursday.
“It looks like an act of terrorism, possibly at the state level,” Peskov said, according to Reuters. “It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of terrorism could have happened without the involvement of any state.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin online broadcast on Thursday that the United States would benefit from the leaks because it would be able to export more liquefied natural gas if the pipelines could not operate, according to Reuters.
The leaks occurred in areas “fully under the control of US intelligence,” Zakharova told Soloviev Live, according to the news agency. “It happened in the trade and economic areas of Denmark and Sweden. There are NATO-centric countries,” Zakharova said. She did not provide evidence for this claim, according to Reuters.
Denmark is a member of NATO, while Sweden has applied to join the political and military alliance.
Zakharova also demanded an explanation from President Joe Biden on “whether the US followed through on its threat” to “terminate #Nordstream”, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted. September 28.
She was referring to Biden’s Feb. 7 statement that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be disrupted if Russia invaded Ukraine.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Wednesday that Biden was referring to the Nord Stream 2 not starting to operate and dismissed claims that states United States is believed to be responsible for the leaks, according to an official transcript.
“The president said NS2 would not become operational and we would work with Germany on that,” Jean-Pierre said. “And he was right, because Germany took the decision in February to freeze him, which was widely reported by all of you. And so that’s what the president was talking about at the time.”
The Nord Stream 2 never began commercial operations because Germany suspended the project in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and team owners to donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CNN
—
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners, the Glazer family, both announced Thursday that they will be making donations to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday. It strengthened in the Atlantic after killing at least 19 people in Florida and leaving millions without power, driving winds of nearly 85 mph on its way to the South Carolina coast.
Brady said in a Posting on Twitter“Happy was able to go home Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same.
“I will donate to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I hope the rest of the NFL family in our state follows suit.”
The Glazer family will donate $1 million allocated to “organizations that provide support to those most affected by the storm in Southwest Florida and across the state.
“The destruction experienced in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted across our state will be felt for some time to come,” Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement. “It will take whole communities working together resiliently for an extended period and our family is committed to helping the recovery.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all those helping to keep others safe.”
The Bucs moved football operations to Miami, South Florida earlier this week in the wake of the storm. Earlier Thursday, the Buccaneers announced Sunday night’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs would be played as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Brady, 45, spoke of the positive impact hosting Sunday’s game in Tampa could have had on the sport’s unifying ability.
“I always feel like sports have brought people together over a long period of time,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion told the media. “Looking at different adversities, whether it’s 9/11 or Katrina, sport has an amazing way of healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together and starting to encourage a common interest for the common good.”
He added: “I think anytime you can be a part of things like that it’s a great feeling. I know it means a lot to us to always have the opportunity to come out and play for our fans. But after what so many people have been through in the state, it’s great to go out there and give them something to cheer about.
Sports
News
Worst apartment ever? | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace (Video)
The typical New York landlord doesn’t give a fuck. That’s what TikToker Trina Rose learned the hard way when she encountered rats and cockroaches — and major flooding — in her $3,000-a-month apartment in Brooklyn.
You won’t catch Asia Grace from the Post picking up dead vermin. She called the trendy Williamsburg pad “disgusting” and “uninhabitable”. Worse still, Rose’s “greedy bastard” landlord raised the rent by $800 a month and then put the apartment up for sale for $4,700, she claims.
New York Post
News
Newcastle confirm deal to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in January as Magpies beat Barcelona against wonderkid who moved to Australia as a refugee
Newcastle United have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign much-loved teenager Garang Kuol, who will join the Premier League club in January.
The 18-year-old currently plays for Australian side Central Coast Mariners but the Magpies moved quickly to sign him ahead of a queue from top European clubs.
Kuol, who recently made his senior international debut for the Socceroos, arrived in the north east on Wednesday to sign the terms, with Newcastle announcing the deal will become official in January 2023 when the transfer window opens.
Speed was key for Eddie Howe, with the Daily Mail reporting that Stuttgart had already made an offer, while Barcelona wanted him on a two-year loan.
He is believed to cost around £300,000 and complete an initial loan spell after joining Newcastle.
Kuol’s family is from Sudan, but fled to Egypt, where Garang was born in 2004.
The family lived in Egypt for a year before moving to Australia as refugees.
Her father, Mawien, and her mother, Antonita, worked as dry cleaners, while Antonita also had a job as a seasonal worker in a fruit factory.
leave
Alexander-Arnold told to step down from England duties after Trippier’s ‘insult’ from Southgate
And he is now on his way to becoming a Premier League player, as he told his new club’s official website: “It’s unreal.
“As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches, but no one really thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position that I’m in, that’s It’s incredible.
“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”
Kuol made his A-League debut for the Central Coast Mariners in April, scoring four goals in his first eight games.
He thrived under the tutelage of Nick Montgomery – the former Sheffield United midfielder.
Kuol made his debut for the Australian national in a friendly against New Zealand during the recent international break.
He was also selected in the 2022 A-League All Stars squad which faced Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.
And now that he has completed his move to Newcastle, he has followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Alou, who joined Stuttgart last year.
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are delighted that he will continue his development as a Newcastle United player.
“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as players needed to make an immediate impact in the first team.
“We wish Garang well in his remaining matches with the Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him back on the international stage very soon.”
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Apple shares fall following rare Bank of America downgrade
Apple shares fell 4.9% on Thursday after Bank of America analysts gave the stock a rare downgrade.
Analysts lowered their buy rating to neutral, also reducing its price target from $185 to $160 per share. They said they anticipated “weaker consumer demand” over the next year and pointed to macroeconomic challenges.
investment related news
The broader market was also negative on Thursday, but Apple’s fall was still greater than that of major indexes like the S&P 500, which fell 2.1% on Thursday.
The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Apple had told some suppliers to scrap plans to ramp up production of its new iPhone 14 after failing to see demand as high as expected. It also put pressure on Apple shares.
A second company, however, disagreed with the BofA rating. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded its rating on Apple from neutral to buy and raised its price target to $189 from $160, implying a 25% upside from current levels. He made the call after his survey of more than 1,000 American adults showed strong demand for even the most expensive new Apple products.
Rosenblatt questioned the production report, writing that there is “a recent history of comparable reports proving misleading when actual numbers are released.”
– CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.
WATCH: Apple shares fall as BofA downgrades stocks
cnbc
News
US Army needs more ammo
Vladimir Putin claims to annex parts of Ukraine his troops currently occupy, while threatening to use nuclear weapons if war does not go his way, so now is not the time for Western democracies to waver. . The Biden administration deserves credit for announcing $1.1 billion in additional security aid this week, but buried in the details is a warning about America’s ability to sustain a long war.
The Pentagon has announced “the start of a procurement process” that will eventually supply Ukraine with more multi-mission radars, anti-piloted aerial systems, tactical vehicles that tow weapons and other equipment . The United States will also purchase 18 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as Himars, to complement the 16 that Ukraine is currently using to excellent effect on the battlefield, especially at depots. ammunition and Russian logistics lines.
wsj
News
‘She-Hulk’ release schedule: When is episode 8 coming to Disney Plus?
The latest Marvel series to discover Disney+ stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany like She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Lawyer is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s equally green cousin.
The first season consists of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other three by Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Originally, She-Hulk was set to pick up the Ms. Marvel release spot on Wednesdays, but episodes will now arrive every Thursday. Clear your schedules for the light series.
Exact She-Hulk episode release dates and times
Here are the exact episode release times.
The first sensational trailer
After a teasing which did indeed tease us (by not showing She-Hulk’s face), Marvel released the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her stunning green glory.
She-Hulk also stars Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, who starred as the main antagonist in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. casting.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
Putin calls ‘unprecedented sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipeline an ‘act of international terrorism’
Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and team owners to donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Worst apartment ever? | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace (Video)
Binance Registers as Financial Service Provider in New Zealand
Newcastle confirm deal to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in January as Magpies beat Barcelona against wonderkid who moved to Australia as a refugee
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Now Accepts Crypto
Apple shares fall following rare Bank of America downgrade
US Army needs more ammo
Celsius Stablecoin Sale Proposal Withheld by Securities Regulators
‘She-Hulk’ release schedule: When is episode 8 coming to Disney Plus?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed