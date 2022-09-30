Putin calls ‘unprecedented sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipeline an ‘act of international terrorism’

Russian President Vladimir Putin.Getty Images

Russian President Putin compares the damage caused by Nord Stream pipelines to “international terrorism”.

NATO said pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe have been sabotaged.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the United States would benefit from the leaks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the “unprecedented sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines an “act of international terrorism”, according to a Kremlin statement on Thursday.

Putin made the comment during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the reading.

Leaks on the main Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe were first detected in Denmark’s Baltic Sea region on Monday. Other leaks have since been discovered, with Sweden announcing on Wednesday that it had detected a fourth leak.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said in a statement on Thursday that the damage was the “result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage”. He threatened to retaliate, stating, “Any deliberate attack on Allied critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.”

The charges continue, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the damage to Nord Stream appeared to be caused by state-sponsored terrorism, Reuters reported on Thursday.

“It looks like an act of terrorism, possibly at the state level,” Peskov said, according to Reuters. “It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of terrorism could have happened without the involvement of any state.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin online broadcast on Thursday that the United States would benefit from the leaks because it would be able to export more liquefied natural gas if the pipelines could not operate, according to Reuters.

The leaks occurred in areas “fully under the control of US intelligence,” Zakharova told Soloviev Live, according to the news agency. “It happened in the trade and economic areas of Denmark and Sweden. There are NATO-centric countries,” Zakharova said. She did not provide evidence for this claim, according to Reuters.

Denmark is a member of NATO, while Sweden has applied to join the political and military alliance.

Zakharova also demanded an explanation from President Joe Biden on “whether the US followed through on its threat” to “terminate #Nordstream”, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted. September 28.

She was referring to Biden’s Feb. 7 statement that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be disrupted if Russia invaded Ukraine.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Wednesday that Biden was referring to the Nord Stream 2 not starting to operate and dismissed claims that states United States is believed to be responsible for the leaks, according to an official transcript.

“The president said NS2 would not become operational and we would work with Germany on that,” Jean-Pierre said. “And he was right, because Germany took the decision in February to freeze him, which was widely reported by all of you. And so that’s what the president was talking about at the time.”

The Nord Stream 2 never began commercial operations because Germany suspended the project in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

