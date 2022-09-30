News
Putin says annexation is forever, defends land grabbing in Ukraine – The Denver Post
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) – Vladimir Putin has vowed his annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine is irreversible, as the Russian president formalizes the biggest land grab in Europe since World War II and accuses the West of trying to subjugate his country.
“They will become our citizens forever,” he told officials at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday before he and Moscow-based leaders signed annexation documents. He asked Ukraine to stop the fighting and start talks, but refused to negotiate on the territories it absorbs. “We will use all the means at our disposal to defend our lands,” he said.
The UN denounced the annexation as illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the decision, promising to continue his counter-offensive. Dialogue “is impossible with this Russian president”, he said.
In response, the United States added hundreds of Russian officials, including Putin’s central banker and energy chief, to its sanctions list. “We will not sit idly by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said. The European Union has also planned new restrictions.
Offensive wrestling
As his troops lose ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin struggles to revive his seven-month-old invasion. He ordered the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to reinforce his battered army, triggering an exodus of Russians trying to avoid being sent to the front.
Putin has brandished the threat of using nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s sovereignty over the newly acquired territories, prompting harsh warnings of retaliation from the United States and its allies.
In his Friday speech, Putin did not mention nuclear weapons specifically in relation to the defense of annexed areas. But he denounced the United States for using them on Japan in 1945. “The United States is the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons,” he said. “Creating, by the way, a precedent.”
Ahead of the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called talk of nuclear escalation ‘irresponsible’ and declined to comment on whether attacks on annexed territories could meet stated standards for use of weapons in Russian military doctrine.
Land grabbing
Putin claims around 15% of Ukraine’s land area, making it the largest forced annexation in Europe since World War II.
“It’s comparable to Austria and Belgium combined. Or Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands combined. Or 30% of Germany,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement. “Russia is trying to rewrite the map of Europe.”
Russia forces Ukrainian workers to Rosatom after nuclear theft
Peskov said Putin has no plans to visit the annexed areas at this time, Tass reported.
The Russian leader devoted much of the 37-minute address to reiterating his denunciations of the United States and its allies for allegedly trying to turn Russia into a “colony”. Attacking what he described as the “pure satanism” of Western liberal values, he said Russia has its own views on gender and family issues.
The signing ceremony ended with a smiling Putin holding hands with the leaders of the four regions installed in the Kremlin as he joined in the chants of “Russia” in the hall.
Russian officials are rushing to try to formalize their grip on the occupied areas, promising to issue passports and appoint senators representing the regions to the upper house of parliament.
In an apparent sign of the haste of the latest measures, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said he was unable to say immediately whether Russia would annex the entire territory of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions or only the detained areas. by his troops. He said Friday’s agreements will cover all of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, although Ukraine still controls parts of them.
Kyiv’s allies in the United States and Europe have pledged to continue providing billions of dollars in financial and military aid to support Ukraine’s campaign to oust Russian forces. On Friday, Ukrainian troops moved closer to Lyman, a transport hub in the Donetsk region, with some analysts suggesting large numbers of Moscow’s forces risk being surrounded in the area.
Russia has also stepped up threats against European energy supplies in a bid to undermine support for Ukraine. State gas giant Gazprom has warned it could close the last pipeline carrying its gas to customers in Western Europe, while leaks discovered in Nord Stream links under the Baltic Sea have raised suspicions of sabotage and fears attacks against other infrastructures.
Putin accused the “Anglo-Saxons” of sabotaging the pipelines, without citing any evidence.
A Russian missile strike killed at least 25 civilians near Zaporizhzhia early Friday, Ukrainian officials said. The city is one that Russia included in the territory it claims to have annexed, although its forces never reached it. The victims were queuing in a convoy to travel to the Russian-occupied zone to evacuate their relatives, Ukraine said.
(Updates with comments from Zelenskiy, US sanctions from third paragraph)
Chris Perkins: Dolphins, after first loss, find themselves at a crossroads
As Jerome Baker sat at his locker absorbing Thursday’s 27-15 loss at Cincinnati, the truth collided with reality for the Dolphins veteran linebacker.
Baker, who is as level-headed as they come, was asked what he thought of the Dolphins’ September performance.
He admitted the 3-1 record is a good start. But he reiterated it’s only a start, a beginning.
“Now it’s the second quarter of the season,” he said, “and we’ve just got to go out there keep doing what we’re doing.”
That’s the trick of this hot start to a 17-game season. You’ve got to maintain the hot streak.
The Dolphins, whose over/under victory total in Las Vegas was 8.5, were the talk of the NFL’s opening month. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, before the head injury controversy, was a hot topic nationally. Newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a hot topic nationally. Even rookie head coach Mike McDaniel was gaining momentum as a talking point.
The Dolphins defied naysayers by taking a perfect record into the Bengals game. Philadelphia is the only other team to start 3-0.
Now comes the dog days, that part of the season where the excitement of the start wears off and the thrill of the postseason is too far in the future. This is where the grind of the season begins to grind on players and coaches.
According to the schedule, things are about to get easier for the Dolphins. Their next four games are at the New York Jets (1-2), against Minnesota (2-1), against Pittsburgh (1-2) and at Detroit (1-2).
The schedule, however, doesn’t account for injuries or scouting.
Tagovailoa was hospitalized for head and neck injuries during the Bengals game after being violently sacked. It was the second week he was forced to leave a game due to injury. In the Buffalo game he left briefly in the second quarter for what was originally described as a head injury but later was described as back and ankle ailments.
Tagovailoa is off to a great start with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 109.9 passer rating, so his presence is necessary.
There’s also All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who left Thursday’s game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. His presence is also necessary. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow went crazy throwing on the Dolphins’ secondary in the fourth quarter Thursday.
All the while, left tackle Terron Armstead, who has missed an average of five games per season the last five years, is hanging tough while battling a toe injury that’s had him questionable for the past two games.
Attrition is part of the NFL, but the Dolphins got a taste of life without Tagovailoa and Howard against the Bengals, and it wasn’t pretty. You don’t want to combine those two absences with an Armstead absence. The Dolphins have already had to survive without starting cornerback Byron Jones (leg) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle).
As for scouting (and we’re not talking about that pirate video of a Dolphins walk-through practice in Cincinnati), expect that to make life a bit tougher, too.
You have to think teams will soon learn how to effectively and consistently pressure Tagovailoa, and how to deal with the defense’s blitzes.
The good thing for the Dolphins is there’s no scouting that can shut down Hill, who proved to be their Most Valuable Player in September. Hill has been a one-man wrecking crew.
McDaniel and his staff have mostly pushed the right buttons as far as adjustments.
The Dolphins, therefore, are relatively happy with their first quarter.
“I think we showed that we can compete against the powerhouses in this league,” wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said.
The Dolphins’ offense still hasn’t found its groove outside of Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle. The running game is sluggish, and overall touchdowns don’t come easily. They have five touchdowns in the three games aside from Baltimore, the game in which they had six touchdowns. The Dolphins average 24.5 points per game, a respectable total but not necessarily a fear-inducing total.
Defensively, there’s been slippage such as Thursday’s fourth quarter (Cincinnati scored 13 points) and the first three quarters against Baltimore. The defense has been able to make key plays, for the most part, but it has things it must tighten up soon. And special teams are leaking a bit of oil among a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown, the “butt punt,” and Thursday’s misadventures of a blocked 52-yard field goal attempt and a missed extra point.
“Obviously, we’re a talented team,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “We’ve just got to make the most of our opportunities.”
These are heady times for the Dolphins. They remain atop the AFC East thanks to their 21-19 victory over Buffalo, and according to their October opponents’ records, they have a good chance of being 6-2 at the end of the month.
Of course, things could also go the other way.
Players say they aren’t thinking long term.
“We’ve got to keep getting better,” Howard said. “One loss ain’t gonna determine our whole season. Like I said, we’ve got to know how it feels to lose. The stuff we can get better at, we need to take these few days, get some guys all the way healthy, and get back to the drawing board.”
Putin: People from four regions joining Russia will be ‘our citizens forever’
“The inhabitants of Lugansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye become our citizens forever,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30, before an audience of personalities including members of the government, deputies and senators from Russia. “People voted for our common future,” he added.
In the wake of the recent self-determination referendums – contested by kyiv and its Western allies, who consider them illegal and illegitimate – organized in the Donbass and in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhe, a ceremony was held in the Kremlin to ratify the attachment of these territorial entities to the Russian Federation.
The theme of sovereignty was at the center of Vladimir Putin’s speech: he thus called for continuing the battle “for our historic Great Russia, our children and our grandchildren”, whom he believes should be protected from Western influence. The Russian head of state also called on his country to follow a historic “spiritual path”, welcoming the will expressed during the referendums to join the “fatherland”. “We are going to protect Russia”, he concluded before being applauded.
Vladimir Putin also called on kyiv to “immediately cease firing, all hostilities and return to the negotiating table” and accused the Anglo-Saxons of being behind the “explosions” which caused leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines – an alleged attack which he had already described the day before as “an act of international terrorism”.
Following this intervention, Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the accession to the Russian Federation of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye.
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population likely about 970 animals
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals, demonstrating that a much-maligned February 2021 hunting season had little impact on the population as a whole.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population estimates at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday. They said they estimate between 812 and 1,193 wolves currently roam the state, with 972 likely the best estimate.
Conservationists feared that a February 2021 hunting season would devastate the population after hunters killed 218 wolves in just three days, about 100 more wolves than the DNR allowed. Conservationists and wolf lovers called the hunt a slaughter. But the new numbers indicate the season had little effect on the population, which stood at roughly 1,100 wolves before the hunt began.
The DNR planned to hold another hunt in November 2021 but a Dane County judge placed that season on hold in October 2021. A federal judge this past February restored protections for gray wolves across most of the country, preventing states from holding wolf hunts.
Wisconsin’s current wolf management plan, which dates back to 1999, calls for capping the population at 350 wolves. The DNR is working to update the plan but hasn’t released anything yet.
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding even faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.
Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by “all available means,” a nuclear-backed threat at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed at the West.
Zelenskyy then held a signing ceremony of his own, releasing video of him putting pen to papers that he said were a formal NATO membership request.
Putin has repeatedly made clear that any prospect of Ukraine joining the world’s largest military alliance is one of his red lines and it was among the justifications he has cited for his invasion.
In his speech, Putin urged Ukraine to sit down for peace talks but immediately insisted he won’t discuss handing back occupied regions — keeping him on a collision course with the Ukrainian government and its Western backers that have rejected his land-grab.
In a Kremlin ceremony at the ornate St. George’s Hall to herald the annexation of the occupied parts of Ukraine, Putin accused the West of fueling the hostilities as part of what he said is a plan to turn Russia into a “colony” and a “crowds of slaves.” The hardening of his position, in the conflict that that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of people, further cranked up tensions, already at levels unseen since the Cold War.
The European Union responded to Putin’s latest step with a joint statement rejecting and condemning “the illegal annexation” of the four regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
The EU’s 27 member states said they will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia organized “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ukraine vowed to continue fighting, and Zelenskyy announced the “accelerated” NATO application, although it wasn’t immediately clear what that would mean, since it requires the unanimous support of the alliance’s members.
“De facto, we have already proven compatibility with alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine — real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction,” Zelenskyy said. “We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the alliance.”
The Kremlin ceremony came three days after the completion in occupied regions of Moscow-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab held at gunpoint and based on lies.
But Putin, in a fiery speech at the ceremony, insisted that Ukraine must treat the Kremlin-managed votes “with respect.”
After the signing ceremony of treaties to join Russia, Moscow-installed leaders of the occupied regions gathered around Putin and they all linked hands, before then joining chants of “Russia! Russia!” with the audience.
Putin also railed at the West, cutting an angry figure as he accused the United States and its allies of seeking to destroy Russia. He said the West acted “as a parasite” and used its financial and technological strength “to rob the entire world.”
He portrayed Russia as being on a historical mission to reclaim its post-Soviet great power status and counter Western domination that he said is collapsing.
“History has called us to a battlefield to fight for our people, for the grand historic Russia, for future generations,” he said.
The separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014, weeks after the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The southern Kherson region and part of neighboring Zaporizhzhia were captured by Russia soon after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Putin for his approval.
Putin and his lieutenants have bluntly warned Ukraine against pressing an offensive to reclaim the regions, saying Russia would view it as an act of aggression – threats that Moscow can back up with the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear warheads.
The Kremlin-organized votes in Ukraine were an attempt by Putin to avoid more defeats on the battlefields that could threaten his 22-year rule. By setting Russia’s gains in stone, at least on paper, Putin seemingly hopes to scare Ukraine and its Western backers with the prospect of an increasingly escalatory conflict unless they back down — which they show no signs of doing.
Russia controls most of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, about 60% of the Donetsk region and a large chunk of the Zaporizhzhia region where it took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
The push forward with annexation comes with the Kremlin on the verge of another stinging battlefield loss, with reports of the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of the eastern city of Lyman.
Retaking it could open the path for Ukraine to push deep into Luhansk, one of the regions Russia is absorbing.
“It looks quite pathetic. Ukrainians are doing something, taking steps in the real material world, while the Kremlin is building some kind of a virtual reality, incapable of responding in the real world,” former Kremlin speechwriter turned political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said.
“People understand that the politics is now on the battlefield,” he added. “What’s important is who advances and who retreats. In that sense, the Kremlin cannot offer anything сomforting to the Russians.”
Russia on Friday also pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 25 people. The salvos together amounted to the heaviest barrage that Russia has unleashed for weeks.
They followed analysts’ warnings that Putin was likely to dip more heavily into his dwindling stocks of precision weapons and step up attacks as part of a strategy to escalate the war to an extent that would shatter Western support for Ukraine.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has deprived Moscow of mastery on the military fields of battle. Its hold of the Luhansk region appears increasingly shaky, as Ukrainian forces make inroads there, with the pincer assault on Lyman. Ukraine also still has a large foothold in the neighboring Donetsk region.
In the Zaporizhzhia region’s capital, anti-aircraft missiles that Russia has repurposed as ground-attack weapons rained down Friday on people who were waiting in cars to cross into Russian-occupied territory so they could bring family members back across front lines, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.
The general prosecutor’s office said 25 people were killed and 50 wounded. The strike left deep impact craters and sent shrapnel tearing through the humanitarian convoy’s lined-up vehicles, killing their passengers. Nearby buildings were demolished. Trash bags, blankets and, for one victim, a blood-soaked towel, were used to cover bodies.
Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia blamed Ukrainian forces for the strike, but provided no evidence.
Russian strikes were also reported in the city of Dnipro. The regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said at least one person was killed and five were wounded.
Ukraine’s air force said the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa were also targeted with Iranian-supplied suicide drones that Russia has increasingly deployed in recent weeks, seemingly to avoid losing more pilots who don’t have control of Ukraine’s skies.
Zelenskyy held an emergency meeting of his National Security and Defense Council on Friday and denounced the latest Russian strikes.
“The enemy rages and seeks revenge for our steadfastness and his failures,” he posted on his Telegram channel. “You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!”
With Ukraine vowing to take back all occupied territory and Russia pledging to defend its gains, threatening nuclear-weapon use and mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops despite protests, the two nations are on an increasingly escalatory collision course.
That was underscored by the fighting for Lyman, a key node for Russian military operations in the Donbas and a sought-after prize in the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in late August.
The Russian-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said the city is now “half-encircled” by Ukrainian forces. In comments reported by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, he described the setback as “worrying news.”
”Ukraine’s armed formations,” he said, “are trying very hard to spoil our celebration,”
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
ECB Visco: Rate hikes could have biggest impact after slowing economy
- Rates should continue to rise although long-term inflation expectations remain anchored
- The policy tightening approach will be defined on a meeting-by-meeting basis based on the data
- The medium-term economic outlook for the euro area is important in establishing a more appropriate final level, gradually progressing
- The significant deterioration in the economic outlook is worrying
- Impossible to fully offset the impact of the energy shock on profits and wages
This is a pacifist turn that traces the lines of the ECB’s debate. That said, with Dutch inflation at 17% today, there is little reason to sit on the sidelines.
Orioles intend to sign new lease committing team to remaining in Baltimore, document says
The Orioles intend to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority committing them to remaining in Baltimore even as the family of ailing owner Peter Angelos battles in court over control of the team, according to a document obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
“As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said in a Sept. 1 memorandum to about 250 of the team’s front office staff members.
He said in the memo that the lease would be part of a broader “memorandum of understanding” underscoring the team’s “special relationship with the State of Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area” and highlighting “our philosophy of what true private-public partnership should be about.”
John Angelos has said previously that the team would stay in Baltimore. The memo was the strongest signal yet of his intention to lock in that commitment in a lease.
The memo refers to long-term goals such as “redeveloping the Camden Yards Sports Complex into a year-round Live/Work/Play entertainment destination” that could boost the city’s economic fortunes. The city, state, Orioles and Ravens are all involved in the redevelopment of the area around the stadiums and Horseshoe Casino.
Locking the team into a new lease could depress the price if the family ultimately decided to sell. But a new lease is critical to binding the Orioles to Baltimore. The current agreement contains a clause barring “the relocation of the Baltimore Orioles Major League Baseball Team from Baltimore, Maryland.”
That lease was to expire at the end of 2021. With no new deal imminent, the parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years, through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
No date has been set for the lease signing. Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Thomas Kelso said in an interview Thursday that the protracted length of the lease talks did not signal problems between the parties.
“No inferences should be drawn from the length of time it takes to get an agreement done,” Kelso said. “It has to be right.”
The Orioles had no immediate comment, spokeswoman Jennifer Grondahl said.
Looming over the lease negotiations is the memory of the NFL’s Colts leaving town for Indianapolis on a March night in 1984 following a dispute with the city over improvements to Memorial Stadium.
Baltimoreans’ anxieties about the Orioles’ future were heightened when Louis Angelos, the owner’s youngest son, filed suit in Baltimore County Circuit Court in June against his mother, Georgia, and brother, John, over what he characterized as John’s attempt to take control and ownership of their fortune after his father became incapacitated.
When Georgia Angelos responded with her own legal filing, those documents said her husband indicated that the team “should be sold on his death so Georgia could enjoy the great wealth they had amassed together.”
But Georgia Angelos’ suit also said her husband believed any sale of the team should be her decision. Sources told The Sun in August that John Angelos, who is allied with his mother in the proceedings, would like the family to keep a majority stake in the team.
The stadium authority says the legal proceedings aren’t affecting its lease negotiations with the team.
Jeffrey Nusinov, an attorney for Louis Angelos, did not return messages seeking comment.
In 2020, the stadium authority began studying a shift in stadium funding with an eye on keeping the Orioles happy and in Baltimore.
Under the new approach, approved last spring by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan, the stadium authority can borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements —$600 million each for the Orioles and Ravens. But no bonds can be issued without a lease, and the lease must be long enough to pay off the longest-term bonds.
John Angelos’ four-page memo, which also outlined profit-sharing plans for club employees, said the state money would be used for “the reinvestment and re-imagination of the Camden Yards Sports Complex.”
The club has said it would be premature to discuss specific stadium projects. Many newer stadiums are smaller and include open concourses with field views, and stadium clubs.
Any new lease would need to be approved by the state Board of Public Works, which is made up of the governor, state treasurer and state comptroller.
