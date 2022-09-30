News
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since September of last season, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said he feels good and there’s a chance he’ll play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
“This could possibly be the week,” said Stanley, who practiced fully for the second straight day. “I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the staff. We’re going to make the best decision for the team.”
Stanley has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. After playing in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, the 2016 first-round draft pick was sidelined for the rest of the year as he underwent season-ending surgery for the second time.
“There’s something else I had to get done after that [Raiders game],” Stanley said. “That was a lower body, major surgery. That’s why the whole organization was taking this approach to make sure I can be out there and not play one game.”
Stanley said the recovery process is going “according to plan,” even though it’s frustrating to not be on the field with his teammates. The 2019 All-Pro said he’s confident that he can return to his old form.
“I still don’t feel like I’ve played to my full potential,” Stanley said. “For me, that’s what I’m pushing toward. I’m pretty happy with what I’m seeing right now. I’m in a really good place.”
This story will be updated.
()
News
Kyle Stowers’ rare appearance vs. left-hander ends in homer, but Orioles drop series with 5-3 loss to Red Sox
Kyle Stowers threaded the needle earlier this series when asked for his thoughts on his opportunities to face left-handed pitching — or lack thereof. He walked a diplomatic line, acknowledging how the Orioles have ample right-handed hitters who can face southpaws.
“I think it’s less about what I’ve done against lefties in the past and more to do with the guys we have here,” Stowers said.
But even then, the rookie outfielder admitted he always wants to have a chance to prove himself. He did that in the minor leagues, showing he could hit left-handed pitching to the tune of a .982 OPS this season.
Until Thursday, though, manager Brandon Hyde has largely avoided left-on-left matchups for Stowers. Then left-hander Matt Strahm took the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park, and Stowers stayed in the game. He walked to the plate, saw two pitches and then blasted the third — a hanging curveball — deep over the fence.
It was only Stowers’ second plate appearance against a left-hander, and it couldn’t have gone better, tying the game late before Boston’s J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer in the eighth inning secured the Red Sox’s 5-3 victory and series win.
The loss, Baltimore’s fifth in six games, lowers its magic number for elimination to two games, with the Seattle Mariners playing Thursday night. The focus, if not expressed outwardly, is shifting more toward next season, with an understanding that the Orioles’ slew of standout rookies will be the ones leading the way.
Perhaps that mentality is why Hyde allowed Stowers to face Strahm. Asked earlier this month whether Stowers might see more opportunities against southpaws, Hyde said Stowers would get “plenty of opportunities,” but noted how “if we were 20 games under .500, things might be a little different.”
And even on Tuesday, Hyde opted to have Jesús Aguilar pinch hit for Stowers. It resulted in a fifth-inning flyout against Strahm.
But with six games remaining and the Orioles on the brink of missing out on the postseason, there could be more room to experiment, to see whether Stowers has a future facing lefties. At Triple-A Norfolk, Stowers posted reverse splits, with a .326 batting average against lefties and a .244 average against righties.
His only other plate appearance against a left-handed pitcher was in Toronto as a replacement player; he was hit by a pitch. The drive to right-center field in his first official at-bat will serve as a confidence booster, even in a loss.
Right-hander Mike Baumann allowed two runs on six hits in four innings, and left-hander Cionel Pérez allowed another run in the sixth before Stowers made it 3-3 in the seventh, piggybacking off Baltimore’s two-run third inning.
But after the Orioles tied it up, Martinez teed off against right-hander Dillon Tate and sent a blast over the Green Monster, the final blow in a series that didn’t include many positives for the Orioles. Now Baltimore will head to New York to face the Yankees, with its postseason hopes hanging by a thread.
Reshuffling the rotation
The rain delay Monday kept Jordan Lyles from his usual deep outing, restricting the right-hander to only two innings in the series opener against Boston. So to open the final road series of the season — and with still a glimmer of postseason possibilities — Hyde moved Lyles up a day to face the Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday.
The change pushes right-hander Austin Voth to Saturday, with right-hander Kyle Bradish on schedule to pitch Sunday.
The move didn’t have anything to do with Judge, who tied Yankee great Roger Maris’ American League record with his 61st home run against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Hyde said. With an off day Thursday, Judge will have three games at home against the Orioles to break the record.
“I was really hoping he’d hit one more last night,” Hyde said before Thursday’s game. “But that didn’t have anything to do with it, honestly. … It’s gonna be a little bit unusual. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s going to be fun to be involved in that type of atmosphere. Let’s hope we pitch him well.”
This story will be updated.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It
Blac Chyna has boldly shared her bald head on her 16.5 million Instagram page and her followers cannot get enough of the model’s new look. She’s earned their praises!
The 34-year-old, Chyna has battled alopecia for the past last few years. However, She appears to develop some confidence after years of covering it with wigs. Now, Chyna is ready to confront her hair loss and regain her confidence. Her struggle with alopecia appears to affect her self-esteem so much. But finally, she accepted her fate and boldly shared images and videos of herself almost bald. Goodbye to wigs!
Former reality TV star shared a video showcasing her new look, with the caption;
“Anyone can be confident with a full head. But a confident bald woman there’s your diamond in the rough.”
Angela Renee White, known best as Blac Chyna’s IG followers were rather supportive and showered praises on her for the new look. With comments like;
“Omg Chyna, you are soo beautiful!!!!”
One follower added; “Love this look on you!”
Another follower also wrote; “Just gorgeous Chy”.
Blac Chyna has the support of her followers to go through this hard time.
Via Media Take Out:
Reality star Blac Chyna spent her Monday night showing off her new look on Instagram – she’s almost completely bald.
The 34-year-old model (born Angela Renée White) shared a brief video for her 16.5 million Instagram followers, along with audio from @maariamarie about ‘bald head h**s’.
Chyna has battled with alopecia for the last few years. It reportedly developed after many years of wig wearing, and not taking breaks. Now it appear that Chyna is ready to confront her hair loss head on.
Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough,’ she said in the caption, while tagging @lashedcosmetics.
Here is what you need to know about Blac Chyna:
Blac Chyna is an American model and socialite. She originally rose to prominence in 2010 as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West.
She gained wider media attention after being name-dropped in the song “Miss Me” by Drake the same year, leading to a number of magazine appearances, including pieces in Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin and Black Men’s Magazine. In 2014, she launched her own makeup brand, “Lashed by Blac Chyna”, and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles. She has since made a number of media appearances, including in her own reality television shows, Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna.
Chyna is a mother of two namely Dream Renee Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson. TGS wishes her all the best in her newfound confidence.
Here are the video and photos of Blac Chyna showing off her bald head:
Here is the video Blac Chyna posted on her Instagram page to let people know that she’s tired of covering her bald head:
The post Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
How skilled winger Tyson Jost could help Wild fix their power play
It’s no secret that Tyson Jost is currently auditioning for an elevated role with the Wild.
Not only is he set to play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno while Jordan Greenway continues to recover from shoulder surgery, Jost is also a candidate to help fix a power play that struggled for most of the 2021-22 season.
After finishing last season ranked 18th in the NHL on the power play, Wild coach Dean Evason noted at the start of training camp that there’s going to be wholesale changes this season. Still, there’s only so many tweaks that can be made to the system itself.
“Everybody runs the same system,” Evason said. “The majority of our changes are going to come personnel-wise.”
Perhaps someone like Jost could be a difference-maker. Though he hasn’t proven to be much of a scorer to this point in his career, the 24-year-old winger believes he has some untapped potential as an offensive player.
Never mind that Jost spent most of his time in the bottom half of the Wild lineup last season after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche. He was the No. 10 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft after establishing himself as a prolific scorer in juniors with the Penticton Vees. He also played a prominent role at the University of North Dakota before turning pro.
Asked about the Wild potentially using him on the power play this season, Jost spoke with a sense of confidence, replying, “I know I can play on the power play. That’s the type of player I am.”
That proved to be the case in Tuesday’s preseason game against the Avalanche as Jost scored a goal on the power play. He was set to get another chance in that spot in Thursday’s preseason game against the Stars in Dallas.
No doubt another goal could go a long way in proving himself as a viable option on the power play.
“That’s all I’m trying to do,” Jost said. “Just kind of make a statement.”
The fact that he’s getting an opportunity on the power play is a new experience. He was viewed as an energy guy with the Avalanche, spending most of his time in a checking role.
“Honestly, it probably helped me too because I learned how to play that 200-foot game,” Jost said. “I think it kind of helped shape my overall game.”
Now he’s ready to take the next step in his career. With 47 goals and 62 assists in 342 NHL games, he wants to make more of an impact moving forward.
“There’s an opportunity here,” Jost said. “I do definitely want more of an elevated role. I want to take a step in my game for sure. That’s something I’ve worked hard for and I’ve kind of wanted my last three or four years or whatever. It’s a big opportunity for me. I want to take advantage of it.”
News
Woman who mailed lewd packages to St. Anthony schools superintendent won’t be prosecuted
Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss a gross misdemeanor harassment charge they filed against the woman who had two lewd packages mailed to the St. Anthony-New Brighton schools superintendent.
Alicia Ann Little, 30, of Minneapolis, was charged in May in Hennepin County District Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Little bought a large cardboard penis from an online company and had it delivered to Superintendent Renee Corneille’s office on Feb. 8. A month later, she mailed a bag of small cardboard penises with a vulgar note telling Superintendent Renee Corneille to “choke on” the contents.
The company promises its customers anonymity, but St. Anthony Police learned through its third-party shipper that Little had paid for the packages.
Little is a friend of Michael Shafer, a former choir teacher at St. Anthony Village High School whom Corneille fired in 2020.
Little appeared in court this week where she was granted a continuance for dismissal of the harassment charge. As long as she pays $300 for prosecution costs and commits no similar offenses over the next year, the case will be dropped.
“She recognized that what she did was immature and not well thought out and did seek professional counseling and write a letter of apology,” Steve Carlson, prosecutor for the city of St. Anthony, said in an interview. “Justice doesn’t necessarily always include jail time or a fine.”
Corneille said Thursday she doesn’t know how she feels about the resolution of the case.
“I am not out for revenge,” she said by email. “I hope Ms. Little understands the entire situation and learns that attacking another woman for trying keep children safe, is just not a way to be someone’s good friend.”
Corneille said she dismissed the first package she received as “a joke or maybe a dumb decision by a student.” But the second one, which contained the threatening letter, “concerned, scared and horrified” her co-workers.
“I have done a lot of reflecting on the past two years and the bottom line is, I’ve yet to do something wrong,” Corneille said in the letter to the judge. “I was simply taking the appropriate steps to ensure that the safety and well-being of our children remains our district’s top priority.”
Little’s attorney, Phil Villaume, could not be reached for comment.
STUDENT PETITION
Corneille fired Shafer in the wake of an online petition circulated by former students who complained about the way they were treated by numerous staff members.
She said in a letter to the court that she had heard from “hundreds of victims” and hired an investigator to ensure the allegations were taken seriously. What that investigator discovered “clearly called for administrative leaves” for both Shafer and an administrator, who resigned.
Shafer later was fired, but an arbitrator in August 2021 reduced his punishment to a one-week suspension, writing that he had done “no intentional harm” to students. Shafer had a record of angry, aggressive behavior with students, the arbitrator found, but claims of sexual misconduct amounted to unfounded “hearsay.”
Shafer returned to work last fall, but he wasn’t allowed to teach choir and now no longer works for the district.
News
Marcus Jordan And Scottie Pippens’s Ex-wife Larsa Pippen Caught Up In A Massive PDA At Rolling Loud Festival
Marcus Jordan, son of retired basketball legend Micheal Jordan sparks wild dating rumors with former NBA player Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen earlier this month after they were spotted together on a couple of dates.
The two, however, were seen together again at Rolling Loud Festival in New York where Larsa appeared to be engaged in a heavy PDA with Marcus. According to reports, the hugging, kissing, and caressing seemed to be making Marcus uncomfortable considering that he did not equal it in any form. The affair appears to be one-sided as Larsa looks more into Marcus than he is.
Marcus Jordan’s rumored relationship with his father’s rival Scottie’s ex-wife has generated lots of controversies but based on the new development of the former NBA player’s unwillingness to match the model’s energy in public, fans are beginning to speculate that perhaps he may not be interested in the relationship like Larsa.
Via Media Take Out:
Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, was seen at Rolling Loud New York with Larsa Pippen…but spectators says she was way more into him than he was into her.
“She was rubbing up on him and caressing his body in the Loud Club,” a source told Page Six. “Marcus looked uncomfortable and wasn’t reciprocating. It appeared she was way more into him.”
Larsa is 48 and Marcus is 31.
Sources told TMZ that they engaged “in a bunch of PDA,” including hugging and kissing. Weeks back they were spotted dining together at the Japanese restaurant Zuma in Miami.
Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until they separated in 2015. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016. They got back together in 2017 and split again in 2018. The reality star filed for divorce that year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They have four children together.
In 2020 she revealed she had once dated Tristan Thompson.
“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé, before Khloé or any of [the Kardashians] knew he existed,” she said. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Larsa Pippen needs some fresh blood pumped inside her 48-year-old body but it appears Marcus Jordan got plans for younger women.
The post Marcus Jordan And Scottie Pippens’s Ex-wife Larsa Pippen Caught Up In A Massive PDA At Rolling Loud Festival appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Whether or not D.J. Wonnum starts for Vikings on Sunday, he expects to play well
D.J. Wonnum was talking to a reporter in the Vikings’ TCO Center locker room on Thursday when Danielle Hunter put a hand on his teammate’s shoulder.
“Tell the boys you’ve been doing this, man,” Hunter told Wonnum. “Tell ’em you’ve been doing it.”
He didn’t have to. Anyone who has been watching the Vikings the past few seasons knows what D.J. Wonnum can do. The third-year defensive lineman — now officially an outside linebacker in Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense — already has an impressive highlight reel.
When that was noted Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher from South Carolina said, “Oh, I’m good. I’m me.”
It’s a big reason the Vikings aren’t worried about pushing Za’Darius Smith to play Sunday’s game in London against the New Orleans Saints, an 8:30 a.m. CDT kickoff that will mark Minnesota’s third regular-season game in Great Britain.
“I’m preparing for the worst, or the best, whatever,” Wonnum said. “If (Smith) is able to go, I’ll continue my role. But if he’s not, then I’ll be able to step up this weekend.”
Smith injured his left knee in last Sunday’s 28-24 victory over Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium. He finished that game but has missed both of the team’s practices this week. In the Vikings’ three games this season, Wonnum has been the second-team outside linebacker behind Smith.
For the Vikings (2-1), it’s been a luxury. With Hunter lost for the season to a chest injury early last season, Wonnum, 24, started 14 games and finished with 47 tackles, eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
A fourth-round pick, 117th overall, in the 2020 draft, Wonnum has been a major part of a defensive line rotation since his rookie season, when he played in 14 games (two starts), and his steady improvement has been conspicuous.
“There’s just a lot to like about him,” Donatell said. “He’s really the same guy every day, and he’s really bright. Those guys usually get better — smart guys that really take to their coaching. He just keeps improving by little margins, and I just think he has a really bright future.”
The Saints have been in London since Monday, and quarterback Jameis Winston has missed both the team’s practices, leaving veteran Andy Dalton — who played in Dallas last season — as the presumptive starter on Sunday.
“It could be either way,” Donatell said. “We’re prepared for both. We have tape on both of them and we’ll take (Dalton’s) last plays in Dallas, take his throws and look at them and see how it relates to the passing game that (the Saints) have, kind of guesstimate.”
Whoever plays quarterback, the Vikings would like to put him on the ground. Last week against the Lions, Minnesota rushers were unable to sack veteran Jared Goff. The Vikings are tied for ninth in the NFL with seven total sacks.
“Yeah, they chipped and so forth, but the ball came out (of Goff’s hands) quick,” Donatell said. “The ball was out quick all during that game. There were a ton of good pressures. We want to have a little better coverage to make them hold it just a little longer.”
Of Wonnum’s six tackles this season, two are sacks and two are for a loss of yardage. He had a big sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on third-and-6 in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ season-opening, 23-7 victory on Sept. 11. Lining up on the right side, Wonnum moved left against three offensive linemen, then with a burst of speed closed in on Rodgers to end the late drive.
His sack of Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia on Sept. 19 was one of the few highlights for a defense that struggled to contain the Eagles quarterback in a 24-7 loss. If Smith can’t play Sunday, Wonnum and Hunter will be the Vikings’ primary pass rushers against whoever the Saints play.
“I’m going to go out there and do what I’ve been doing,” Wonnum said. “Obviously, this scheme has allowed me to be in better positions and more productive and play a lot better. So, I’m going to go out there and play fast and continue to do what I do.”
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
Kyle Stowers’ rare appearance vs. left-hander ends in homer, but Orioles drop series with 5-3 loss to Red Sox
Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It
How skilled winger Tyson Jost could help Wild fix their power play
Woman who mailed lewd packages to St. Anthony schools superintendent won’t be prosecuted
Marcus Jordan And Scottie Pippens’s Ex-wife Larsa Pippen Caught Up In A Massive PDA At Rolling Loud Festival
Whether or not D.J. Wonnum starts for Vikings on Sunday, he expects to play well
Twins cap home slate with a 4-3 loss to White Sox, searching for ways to improve attendance figures
Dancehall Star Vybz Kartel Is Set To Be Freed From Jail And Has Plans To Marry His Fiancée Sidem Öztürk Upon His Release
Knicks announcer Mike Breen’s Long Island house destroyed in fire
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed