Ravens vs. Bills staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 4 game in Baltimore?

THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET

JETS at STEELERS

1 p.m., Steelers by 3 ½, 41 ½

HANK’S HONEYS: Zach Wilson returns to action, which is good for the long run, but he’s bound to have some rust on him. Joe Flacco’s arm was about to fall off with how many times he’s thrown the football through three weeks and if the Jets don’t get more out of their running game, a rusty Wilson will be bucking the odds against ballhawk Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers may have lost T.J. Watt but OLB Alex Highsmith, with 4 ½ sacks so far, could take advantage of the Jets’ dire situation at the tackle spots. Mike Tomlin usually gets the most out of his teams, especially at home after losses and especially with 10 days rest. So while Mitch Trubisky may be a detriment, Tomlin will look to lean on Najee Harris against a questionable Jets defense.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.

BEARS at GIANTS

1 p.m., Giants by 3 ½, 39 ½

HANK’S HONEYS: Justin Fields doesn’t look like an NFL quarterback and if the Bears score more than 20 points in a game, it’s almost cause for celebration. The Giants aren’t a complete team, as they showed Monday night, but they do have more to work with on both sides of the ball. There is a concern giving up 5.2 yards per carry and with Leonard Williams out again, the Bears should be able to run the ball. Daniel Jones isn’t great but he’s certainly good enough to win this QB matchup. After all, unlike Fields, he can run and throw. With two putt-putt offenses playing in wet conditions, this game should go under the total.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the under.

BROWNS at FALCONS

1 p.m., Browns by 1 ½, 48 ½

HANK’S HONEYS: The Browns could be 3-0 if Nick Chubb took a knee against the Jets and in spite of that very Browns-like disaster, they have been playing winning football. Jacoby Brissett has calmed down a volatile situation in the wake of the Deshaun Watson suspension. He’s a great fit in an offense that can run the football like it does, managing the game while throwing a single INT. As much as we like what the Falcons have done so far, covering every game, their defense is ranked 27th in the league and will have its hands full containing Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the rest. The Browns come into the game with 10 days rest and should cover this tiny number.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the over.

COMMANDERS at COWBOYS

1 p.m., Cowboys by 3 ½, 41 ½

HANK’S HONEYS: Nothing looks good in burgundy and gold right now. With Carson Wentz operating behind an offensive line that can’t protect him, there’s too much pressure on a defense that should be better than its stats. The Cowboys should pad their league lead in sacks this week against a unit that gave up eight sacks against the Eagles while controlling a running game that is averaging fewer than 90 yards per game. Can’t argue with how Cooper Rush is playing. With the Cowboys running game in gear, he doesn’t have to do too much and he’s not making mistakes, yet to throw an interception in his two starts.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.

PATRIOTS at PACKERS

4:25 p.m., Packers by 10 ½, 42

HANK’S HONEYS: Even with Mac Jones sidelined, this line is high. The Packers’ offense hasn’t exactly been cruising through its first three games. They’ve been running the ball well but Aaron Rodgers still doesn’t look comfortable with anyone but Allen Lazard and Bill Belichick will set up his defense accordingly. Belichick has Brian Hoyer at QB and although he hasn’t won a start since Game 4 of the 2016 season, he is 21-18-1 ATS for his career. The veteran is smart and won’t make mistakes in a game plan where Belichick will take the air out of the ball (no Deflategate jokes, please). Green Bay will win but the Patriots don’t often get blown out.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.

CHIEFS at BUCS

8:20 p.m., Chiefs by 1 ½, 45

HANK’S HONEYS: Impossible to tell what effect the Bucs’ disruption will have but history has shown it to be not that much on the home team. Tom Brady is 7-2 ATS off a loss since he’s been in Tampa and gets back the sorely missed Mike Evans and possibly Julio Jones. The Bucs defense has been outstanding and has the overall speed to shut down the Chiefs’ suspect running game and pressure Patrick Mahomes, whose sideline incident with Eric Bieniemy has raised skeptical eyebrows. It seems as though the Chiefs were a little overvalued after their blowout win over the Cardinals. They might not have kicker Harrison Butker again this week and that’s a big part of their offense.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.

SEAHAWKS at LIONS

1 p.m., Lions by 4 ½, 48

HANK’S HONEYS: To beat the Lions you have to outscore them and this Seahawks team just doesn’t have the same firepower as the Eagles and Vikings. Take away that first half against the Broncos and the Seahawks have been the absolute worst team in the league with Geno Smith reverting to what we expected of Geno Smith coming into the season, a QB who can’t get the ball to his pair of elite receivers, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Lions may be 1-2 but their offense is legit, scoring in every quarter this season. That sets up well against the Seahawks’ revised defense which ranks 32nd in yards per pass attempt, 22nd in yards per rush, 29th in yards per play and 29th in third down conversion rate.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Lions and the over.

BRONCOS at RAIDERS

4:25 p.m., Raiders by 2 ½, 45 ½

HANK’S HONEYS: The Raiders win the prize for the biggest busts after an over-hyped preseason. They may have a new coach in Josh McDaniels (maybe he should stick to coordinating) but they have been the same old team, committing penalties and making mistakes. Public money has been coming in on them this week, figuring they will bust out against a Broncos team that has underachieved with Russell Wilson at QB. But Wilson has a dreadful secondary to exploit this week while the Denver D, which has been superb, gets free runs at Derek Carr through his porous O-line.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.

JAGUARS at EAGLES

1 p.m., Eagles by 6 ½, 47

HANK’S HONEYS: Philly is good but its stock is overvalued. This line should be smaller. An argument can be made that the Jaguars are the best team the Eagles will have faced so far. For sure, they have the best defense and that’s why we like Doug Pederson’s chances in his return to Philly. With rain in the forecast, the passing games are going to be limited and that favors a Jacksonville team that is second overall in time of possession. The Eagles have allowed 5.4 yards per carry, third-worst in the league and their vulnerability against the pass is underneath their shell, where Trevor Lawrence has been very accurate.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.

CARDINALS at PANTHERS

4:05 p.m., Panthers by 2, 42 ½

HANK’S HONEYS: The Cardinals always play better on the road, where they have covered in seven straight games as an underdog while the Panthers are 1-7 SU and 1-7 ATS as a home favorite under Matt Rhule, They also match up well here. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a blitz-happy play caller. That may not have worked against Patrick Mahomes or Matthew Stafford but Baker Mayfield is notoriously shaky against pressure. After starting the year against the Browns, Giants and Saints, the Panthers, who are somewhat banged up in the secondary, will see an explosive passing attack for the first time.

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.

LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH

BILLS at RAVENS

1 p.m., Bills by 3 ½, 51

HANK’S HONEYS: There is no clear pick here. Both victims of the Dolphins have been ravaged by injuries and both quarterbacks are capable of riddling the opposing defense — Lamar Jackson has been particularly impressive throwing from the pocket. But we are going to lean to the visitors here. Outside of Jackson, the Ravens haven’t been running the ball much at all. The Ravens have not put much pressure on the quarterback and Josh Allen will have time to take advantage of a very suspect secondary. We’re also looking for a high-scoring game given the state of both defenses.

CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Bills and the over.

BEST OF THE REST

VIKINGS vs. SAINTS in LONDON

9:30 p.m., Vikings by 2 ½, 43 ½

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.

TITANS at COLTS

1 p.m., Colts by 3 ½, 42 ½

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the over.

CHARGERS at TEXANS

1 p.m., Chargers by 5 ½, 44

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chargers and the over.

RAMS at 49ERS

Monday, 8:15 p.m., 49ers by 2 ½, 42

IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the under.

* * *

WEEK’S BEST BET: Lions. Yes, we said it.

* * *

LAST WEEK: 10-6 ATS, 5-10-1 O/U

OVERALL: 19-26 ATS, 24-22-1 O/U

BEST BETS: 1-2

()