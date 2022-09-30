Blockchain
Royal Bank of Canada Partners with Ripple Ventures to Support Underrepresented Students Looking to Become Founders and Funders
RBCx and RippleX launch a joint program to provide education, mentorship, and career paths to young entrepreneurs
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple Ventures today announces its partnership with The Royal Bank of Canada’s RBCx as a program sponsor of the RippleX Fellowship. The program democratizes access to venture capital and startup building to underrepresented students across North America and has completed 11 cohorts. Roughly half of the participants have gone on to build their own startups, in which they have collectively raised over $50M. This partnership enables a new phase of growth for the tuition-free program and expanded resources for participants including access to the amazing resources from the RBCx platform to support entrepreneurs and startups.
As an extension of its fellowship program, RippleX is launching the Fellow Fund, which will invest $25,000 to $50,000 in student and first-time founders building companies within Ripple Ventures’ thesis. This initiative fills the large gap for underrepresented founders who struggle to receive the funding needed to get their venture-scale businesses off the ground. The program’s model of educating founders on company building and capital raising has significantly proven results given the success of its alumni.
“Cracking open the insular startup and VC ecosystem for the next generation starts by bringing young, diverse people into the industry. I started this fellowship program because I felt the struggles that every student out there faces when it comes to learning and gaining access to industry experts in startups and venture capital,” said Dominic Lau, Founder and Program Lead of RippleX. “Our goal is to provide an onramp for college students to learn about what it takes to launch a startup along with a hands-on experience of how venture capital firms operate and allocate capital.”
RippleX has three main pillars. It started with its flagship program which is a free, 12-week, cohort-based program that educates underrepresented undergraduate founders and aspiring investors about company building and venture investing while plugging participants into deep networks of entrepreneurs and venture investors. At the beginning of 2022, RippleX launched a free online course to scale its impact worldwide to any individual looking to learn from the program, but either was not selected to join or is unable to if they are graduated. Now with the Fellow Fund, the platform is one step closer to providing an end-to-end value chain to founders and aspiring investors.
To date, over 1000 students from over 60 universities, and 26 countries have participated in at least one of the program’s offerings, with 50%+ gender diversity and 90%+ BIPOC representation in each cohort. Alumni include founders of fast-growing companies like Lula, Utopia Labs, Rent Mount, Finary, and more. Other alumni have principally launched careers in venture, working at firms like General Catalyst, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Atlantic, and more.
“RippleX was an incredible learning experience. As a founder, going through the program helped me accelerate my understanding of building venture-backable companies and fundraising strategies. Shortly after the program, I went through Y Combinator and raised a seed round in less than 6 weeks. Beyond learning valuable fundraising skills, one of the most difficult experiences as a founder is going on the journey alone. I was fortunate to have met lifelong friends through the program and continue to pay it forward by being an active mentor/friend to fellow founders,” said Lyn Chen, RippleX alumni and current co-founder and CEO of WebApp.io.
“The RippleX fellowship is designed to be impactful for founders, investors, and individuals breaking into the technology industry. Modules cover everything from understanding market dynamics, how to conduct customer interviews, venture capital deal structure, reading through term sheets, and much more,” said Anthony Mouchantaf, Director of Venture Capital, RBCx. “It’s an honor to combine forces with the RippleX Fellowship to provide hands-on learning and resources for students around the world!”
The RippleX Fellowship is a true bridge for underrepresented students to dive into the world of founding venture-backable startups and becoming venture investors. To learn more about how to get involved visit: https://www.fellowship.rippleventures.com.
About Ripple Ventures
Ripple Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that empowers founders to build resilient companies. The firm specializes in pre-seed and seed funding for the next generation of enterprise software, developer tooling, and web3 infrastructure companies. Based in Toronto, Canada, Ripple identifies and invests in the founders of tomorrow across North America by creating a community focused on inclusivity, education, and personal growth.
Ripple is always looking around the corner to predict the trouble and setbacks founders will face to help them drive forward. Our portfolio includes innovative brands like Voiceflow, Roserocket, ZenHub, OnCall Health, and many more. The team at Ripple focuses on bringing access, transparency, education, support, and community with dedication, honesty, and hard work to founders in order to deliver exceptional experiences and outcomes. Ripple isn’t interested in being another name on the cap table – instead, Ripple is dedicated to providing deeply personal founder support throughout the life of a startup. By building meaningful relationships with our portfolio founders, Ripple offers value, insights, analysis, guidance, and mentorship. With first-hand experience in building and scaling companies, Ripple helps entrepreneurs every day, not just every quarter. For more info visit: www.rippleventures.com.
About RBCx
RBCx is a full-service, market-leading platform to accelerate the entrepreneurial journey at every stage of growth – providing access to a complete suite of capital solutions, innovative products and services, and operational expertise to help technology companies scale. www.rbcx.com.
Contacts
Press Contact
Mike West
[email protected]
(415) 689-8574
Latin American NFT startup Minteo raises $4.3 million to Introduce Region to Web3
Diverse and Notable Investors Include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, and OpenSea Ventures, Among Others
BOGOTÁ, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace with a mission to introduce Web3 to the region, today announced the closing of its $4.3 million seed round. Investors that participated in the round include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, OpenSea Ventures, Impatient VC, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, SevenX Ventures, FJ Labs, Big Brain Holdings, G20 Ventures, Zero Knowledge, Alliance DAO, AngelDAO, and several prominent angel investors.
Founded by a seasoned team with a strong track record in the technology space and extensive experience in creating digital marketplaces, Minteo will enable Latin American-based artists, creators, collectors, gamers, brands and other community members to buy, sell and trade digital art, collectibles, phygitals, and other digital assets to a global market. Minteo aims to bring the $25B NFT market (DappRadar) to Latin America – a region that has yet to experience widespread NFT adoption despite its robust creator economy and bullishness towards the digital asset ecosystem – through its unique, user-friendly platform which features local payment methods.
Minteo’s leadership includes Santiago Rodriguez and Javier Lozano, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, who co-founded Wompi, a leading payment processor that was sold to Bancolombia in 2021. They are joined by William Duran and Sebastian Salazar, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, who each bring over a decade of experience leading go-to-market operations for fast-growing B2B and B2C companies across the US and Latin America, including EasyTaxi, a leading taxi hailing app that was acquired by Cabify.
According to Santiago Rodriguez, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Minteo wants to onboard millions of users to web3 via NFTs, and believes they can have more mainstream and faster adoption than fungible tokens.
“Latin Americans love art, music, dancing, and socializing. This is engrained in the fabric of our community,” said Rodriguez. “Through Minteo’s NFT platform, Latin Americans will now be able to celebrate these incredible aspects of our culture. We truly believe that the region is ready for increased Web3 adoption, and the net effect it will have for many creators and communities will be life-changing.”
Latin America is considered by many experts to have the most robust creator economy on the planet, with buyers having enormous trust in creators and influencers. Mexico, Colombia and Brazil rank within the top 5 countries where people trust creators the most alongside China and India. In fact, 1 out of 3 internet users in the region follow an influencer, and in Brazil over 40% of people report having purchased a product because a creator recommended it.
“There is significant demand from the Latin American community for an NFT marketplace that suits local creator needs and that integrates local payment methods. To amplify NFT adoption in the region, we need to leapfrog fungible tokens by offering integrated fiat on-ramps,” said Javier Lozano, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Minteo. “Minteo’s focus on truly empowering creators, collectors, and other users – combined with its simple, easily navigable interface – will lower the barrier for entry for Latin Americans to NFTs and move us closer to a future of frictionless, true digital ownership on a global scale.”
“We believe Minteo is on an exciting growth trajectory, led by a strong management team of highly experienced operators and visionaries and a unique strategy to bring Web3 to a Latin American community that is eager to gain exposure to Web3,” said Sam Hallene, Investor at CMT Digital. “We are thrilled to support the Minteo team as they deliver a much-needed product to the fast-growing Latin American marketplace.”
“As NFT offerings verticalize and regionalize, Minteo has a great opportunity to become the leading marketplace in LATAM, and potentially beyond,” said Imran Khan, Partner at Alliance DAO, a leading Web3 accelerator and Minteo’s first investor. “In 6 months, this team has gone from an idea on a laptop to closing a seed round in a difficult market and building a complex product. I’m excited for what they can build over the next couple of years – and it is also a testament to our work accelerating early-stage companies.”
About Minteo
Minteo, Inc. is a NFT marketplace focused on introducing Latin American consumers and businesses to Web3. Backed by top Web3 investors, Minteo offers an easy-to-use mobile app that makes buying, selling and trading digital assets simple by offering a built-in self-custodied wallet, the option to pay using local payment methods, and a marketplace with local content.
Contacts
William Duran
DeFi Meets GameFi as Hashflow Announces Gamified Governance
The Hashverse offers a never-before-seen gaming experience on a DEX, embodying Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hashflow is merging the futuristic worlds of DeFi and GameFi with the launch of The Hashverse, a story driven, NFT-powered DAO. This innovative new ecosystem will mark Hashflow as the first gamified DEX governance platform, establishing its prowess and growth as a top 10 decentralized exchange in the market.
The storyverse, offering an array of worlds and characters, is being created in tandem with leading Hollywood creative agency Superconductor. Set in a dystopian world with centuries-long conflict, futuristic cities, and advanced technology, the Hashverse is set to combine the best features of player-based gaming with an easy-to-use decentralized governance platform.
“We are honored to infuse our innovative creative spirit into the ever-expanding Hashflow universe,” said Todd Makurath, Founder and Chairman of Superconductor. “The Hashverse is the first of its kind, quickly shaping the definition of entertainment and gaming within Web3 and beyond. It also stands tall alongside the trailblazing work our agency produces day in and day out. We look forward to revealing more of the storyverse as users work to grow the platform.”
The Hashverse works by granting users the ability to stake tokens, complete quests, and gain experience points (XP) and digital rewards while shaping the protocol’s future through a vote-escrowed token model (veHFT). This currency serves as voting power represented by a health bar, meaning the more tokens a user stakes for a longer duration, the more influence they will wield within the DAO. But no matter the stake, the Hashverse is designed for all users to rise through the ranks and forge Hashflow’s destiny – all packaged within an immersive, gamified world set to catalyze an experience never previously brought to a DEX.
In-game items such as base characters and loot items will be represented by NFTs, which participants can earn and trade. Collecting NFTs will allow users to upgrade characters, unlock new quests, and level up their XP while earning additional Hashflow tokens (HFT).
“We’re excited for our users to immerse themselves into the Hashverse, which builds upon our objective to revolutionize the Hashflow user experience,” said Varun Kumar, Hashflow co-founder and CEO. “We want to change the existing paradigm that governance is boring. The Hashverse is designed to make governance an exciting, inclusive, and rewarding experience that anybody can participate in.”
The Hashverse is set to launch in the coming months. By bringing together all elements of Web3, The Hashverse will bring a visually stunning and immersive experience to DeFi that will embark enthusiasts and gaming fans alike on a unique journey across space and time.
About Hashflow
Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades. Founded in San Francisco in 2019 by Varun Kumar, Hashflow connects institutional market makers directly to traders using a request-for-quote (RFQ) model, rather than automated market makers (AMM). In turn, traders and liquidity providers gain access to enhanced efficiency, security, and products previously impossible in DeFi.
Visit the Hashflow website for more information.
About Superconductor
Superconductor believes that our clients deserve stories that are as good as the best entertainment from Hollywood. Our Founders, The Russo Brothers and Justin Lin, have grossed over 9 billion dollars at the box office on films such as Avengers: End Game, Infinity War, Captain America Winter Soldier, The Fast & Furious franchise and Star Trek Beyond. Our leadership team has worked on some of the most iconic advertising and marketing in the last 20 years.
Contacts
Wachsman
Ethan Lyle / Brooke Tanner
Speedchain Partners with Mastercard to Modernize Commercial Debit and Credit Payments
Leveraging Mastercard technology, Speedchain members will be able to utilize new payment options designed to promote speed and security
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speedchain Inc., a fintech focused on revolutionizing business to business commerce via its connected data platform, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Mastercard.
Leveraging Mastercard’s network and innovative payments technology, Speedchain member organizations of all sizes can experience modernized ways to pay by connecting virtual purchasing cards to the Speedchain platform and leveraging Mastercard rails for vendor payments. Speedchain members can now connect Mastercard virtual cards to the Speedchain B2B SuperApp, which is designed to offer improved payment security, enriched data, and enhanced user experience for vendors through its reporting, cash management and threat detection capabilities.
Speedchain helps public and private sector enterprises pay in real time, detect and prevent fraud, and manage efficiencies for a streamlined payment process. This partnership with Mastercard is a part of Speedchain’s journey to accelerate and add capacity to its platform, which has distributed over $1.6 Billion in both corporate and government sector transactions since 2021.
“Speedchain is dedicated to bringing transaction experiences to our members that are more secure, flexible and data driven. This partnership helps enhance our ability to deliver on that promise at scale. This collaboration is also about people, and we are very excited to work with an expert team at Mastercard that share our passion for delivering excellent and innovative products,” said Speedchain CEO, Daniel Cage.
“Mastercard is committed to modernizing payments around the world – and we’re doing that today with partners like Speedchain by reinventing how businesses send and receive payments,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, executive vice president, Commercial Solutions at Mastercard. “Pairing Speedchain’s data-rich platform with Mastercard’s multi-rail capabilities, we are unlocking new opportunities for public and private sector companies large and small.”
About Speedchain:
Speedchain provides a modernized approach for delivering more effective, efficient and secure B2B payments. Our cloud native platform enables our members to experience flexible, fast, transparent transactions and achieve deeper insights into their B2B activities.
Contacts
For more information, visit www.speedchain.com
For media inquiries, mail to [email protected]
GBR Coin’s ICO Has Been Shortened to 2 Months After Its Launch
GBR Coin (GBR), which is a blockchain project with its headquarters situated in Dubai, has recently launched the ICO of their crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR), on their official website. The ICO will be active for the next two months, giving interested investors the opportunity to purchase GBR tokens at pre-sale prices.
The GBR token was minted on the Polygon blockchain, which is a “Layer 2” scaling solution that was built to reduce transaction costs and processing times on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Investors will be able to purchase a portion of the total 60,000,000 GBR tokens over the course of the next two months in the project’s live ICO.
GBR will be the native token for the entire GBR ecosystem, which is an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem that aims to become the leading crypto payment gateway in the real estate industry.
In the ecosystem’s early phase, the Web3 technologies included will be blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, but later on the ecosystem will include metaverse and NFT technologies as well.
With the token, real estate investors will be able to purchase properties listed on the project’s blockchain no matter where they are situated in the world, while also transacting at super fast speeds and low costs.
The GBR token’s value will be preserved with the implementation of an algorithmic trading bot, which is autonomous software that will analyze and place trades according to constantly changing market conditions.
This preservation of GBR’s buying power will make it one of the first cryptocurrencies in the market that can serve as a viable form of payment for goods and services, which will inevitably attract people who are looking for a borderless payment option that is devoid of unreasonably high traditional banking fees.
The distributed nature of blockchain technology will provide real estate investors in the GBR ecosystem a secure, tamper-proof, and immutable platform for all of their real estate documents, such as ownership documents, title deeds, property transfer agreements, etc.
Property owners and prospective buyers will also be able to conduct real estate transactions with a higher degree of peace of mind given the maximized levels of transparency that the ecosystem will offer them. This tackles one of the biggest problems in the real estate industry; the lack of transparency between parties in real estate transactions.
About the Team
The team behind GBR has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 25 years and has serviced a vast amount of clients with services ranging from 1031 tax-deferred exchanges to full service property management.
For updates, please follow GBR Coin’s social media platforms on:
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Web3 Wellness Platform Amino Celebrates Historic Career of Four-Time NBA Champion Klay Thompson in Inaugural Drop of the GRAILS NFT Collection
As the first drop in a series of NFT launches, the collection will be available on Binance NFT to celebrate the amazing careers and accomplishments of some of the world’s most recognizable athletes
Amino, a new platform that is bringing health and fitness into Web3, has announced it is launching a new NFT collection to celebrate the incredible career of Klay Thompson, one of the famous “Splash Brothers” of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are the reigning champions of the NBA, and this collection features unique artworks from Klay Thompson’s 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 championship runs with the Warriors.
Andrew Shore, the CEO of Amino, said in a statement that the Binance NFT marketplace is the perfect choice for the launch of the GRAILS collection. “Klay Thompson is a globally-recognized and beloved NBA superstar, and we are extremely excited to be kicking off our partnership with Klay’s NFT collection on Binance NFT to allow fans to be part of and experience his most iconic career moments in new and innovative ways,” he said.
Amino says it is bringing health and wellness into Web3 and user engagement via NFTs. That is why the recognition of successful superstars is an important part of the company’s vision, Shore explained.
To meet consumer demand for exclusive, high-end NFT drops, Binance NFT uses Mystery Boxes as part of its drops. These drops go on sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace. The drop for the Klay Thompson collection is set to go live on October 18, 2022. The drop includes 10,000 Mystery Boxes at $50 each.
Depending on rarity and exclusivity, some of these NFTs will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, from autographed jerseys, basketballs, and photographs, to live experiences and in-person and online access to events and other in-demand offerings.
Every one of the 30 NFT collections set to be launched by Amino as part of the GRAILS project will celebrate iconic athletes across a range of sports. All of the drops will include rare NFTs that unlock special experiences and memorabilia, thereby helping to connect users not just to online, Web3 experiences but to real-world, in-person, and physical items and assets.
Users can follow news about the Klay Thompson GRAILS drop on Twitter at @aminorewards and @thebinanceNFT. Amino says that future drops and athletes will be announced as part of this exciting new collection. Amino positions itself as a health and fitness ecosystem that brings personal wellness into Web3. It has a unique suite of personal fitness apps, premier athlete NFTs and Metaverse gaming for users to earn by staying active and “being the best version of themselves”.
Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Reveals Metaverse ETF
- The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.
- BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week.
With the release of the Metaverse ETF, the biggest issuer of ETFs in the world, BlackRock, is placing a significant wager on the cryptocurrency market.
According to a regulatory filing made on September 29 by BlackRock, their iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF will attempt to follow firms with exposure to the Metaverse. The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.
Preparing For the Future
There are several industries that might be represented in the BlackRock Metaverse ETF fund, such as those relating to social media, online communities, digital assets, video games, augmented reality, and more. Notably, the debut of the fund coincides with a period of extreme inactivity in the Metaverse industry.
Throughout the last twelve months, BlackRock’s cryptocurrency holdings have grown. BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week. Regulatory worries on the continent have not prevented its rollout.
BlackRock’s blockchain ETF was the first of its kind, while iShares’ Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is only an expansion of that product. Investor interest in BlackRock’s blockchain ETF has been tepid, however. There has been a net inflow of $6 million into the fund thus far.
Conversely, BlackRock is also developing significant alliances in the crypto area. BlackRock and Coinbase formed a partnership at the beginning of August to provide their institutional customers with cryptocurrency exposure.
Despite BlackRock’s recent cryptocurrency investments, the industry as a whole has been losing steam. If reports are to be believed, BlackRock is presently positioning itself to take advantage of the next wave of cryptocurrency spike.
Former BlackRock Executive Named CEO of Blockchain Australia
