“She was a wonderful mother. It’s not fair.’ Woman killed in car crash with carjacking suspects – NBC Chicago
A woman on her way to work was killed when suspected car thieves rammed her car while fleeing Chicago police in Lawndale early Thursday.
Four suspects were arrested and allegedly stole at least three vehicles before hitting a Toyota driven by Dominga Flores, 55, in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 12:25 a.m., police said.
Flores’ daughter said her mother was about a block from work when she was hit by the getaway vehicle. Flores has worked nights most of her life so she can see her children in the morning, her daughter said.
“She was a wonderful mother,” said her daughter, who asked not to be named. “It’s not fair, we loved him very much.”
About six hours earlier, the four men pulled up in a stolen pickup truck in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue and stole a black Honda from a 65-year-old woman, police said.
They then stole a white Honda from a 25-year-old woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Later, officers were called when the van was set on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street, police said.
The suspects were seen fleeing in the stolen black Honda. Responding officers attempted to stop the car, but it drove on and ran a red light at 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue, colliding with Flores’ Toyota, police said.
Flores was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center. The driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. The passengers were taken by police to the same hospital, where all four were treated for their injuries and released, police said.
All four suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered, police said. The charges have not been announced.
A family friend, who did not want to be named, said Flores “was a hard-working, humble person. I didn’t want problems with anyone.
Chicago White Sox lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
The remote chance of capturing the final American League wild-card spot ended for the Chicago White Sox a couple of hours after Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins when the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers.
A team many projected to make a lengthy postseason run instead will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“I think something we missed this year was consistency,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Thursday’s game against the Twins. “Being consistent during the whole year as a team, as a unit — in the field, at-bats, defense, pitching — being consistent, this is something that I saw that we need to get better on.”
The Sox won for the first time in more than a week Thursday, beating the Twins 4-3 in the series finale at Target Field and snapping their losing streak at eight.
“That was a hell of a stretch we went through,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings. “But at this point it’s about finishing strong. Playing for each other, just going out and having fun, being loose and being free. We did that (Thursday) and got back in the win column, and it feels good.”
Outfielder Mark Payton had two hits, one RBI and two runs. He reached second in the eighth when second baseman Nick Gordon dropped his popup in shallow right field. Payton scored on a José Abreu double to right, giving the Sox a 4-3 lead.
Abreu and third baseman Josh Harrison also had two hits.
“It is a relief,” Cairo said. “Our bullpen did their job. Our hitters did their job, good at-bats. We did the little things to win ballgames and it was nice to see. They still care and I know they want to go out there and play.
“It was nice to see (reliever Kendall) Graveman (in the eighth) and (closer Liam) Hendriks (in the ninth). When they show up, good things happen. That means we win.”
The Sox had been in a tailspin since losing to the Cleveland Guardians 10-7 in 11 innings on Sept. 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They entered that three-game series trailing the Guardians by four games in the AL Central. That defeat started the eight-game slide, which matched a season high.
“Honestly that series against Cleveland was the final nail in the coffin,” Giolito said. “At this point, just change the goal. We have to be an above .500 team. Playing as hard as we can in the final stretch, pushing through and going into the offseason make the adjustments we have to make.”
The Guardians clinched the division title Sunday when the Sox lost 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. That defeat wrapped up the team’s first winless homestand (0-6) of at least six games since May 19-24, 1989, when they went 0-6 against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
“You look at how hard we were going there, trying to catch up as it was,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Twins. “And then it just has kind of been a free-fall since. And that’s unfortunate. But guys were busting their tail, and when you lose that many in a row, it wears on you, especially after everything you tried to do to get back into it. We were right there and then just haven’t played well since we got pretty close.”
Cairo said being eliminated won’t change his approach.
“I don’t feel any different,” Cairo said. “I want to win every game. When I manage, or the coaching staff, we try to put in the best lineup and the best player available that are going to give us a chance to win.”
The Sox are 77-79 with six games remaining — three in San Diego starting Friday and three against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I’m motivated,” Cairo said. “Every time I come to the field, I want to win. Hopefully they stay motivated to reach some of their goals and at the same time we have nine guys in there and they are trying to do something to reach their goal, average, homers or whatever, we are going to get a chance to win too.
“They are going to be concentrating on their jobs. You have nine players doing their jobs, you’ve got a chance.”
NFL chief medical officer tells DailyMail.com league will ‘learn’ from Tua’s injury
The NFL has pledged to learn from the concussion controversy surrounding Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a sickening head injury just days after another worrying crash that left him stumbling in the field.
A leading activist has called for job losses and even jail time for Dolphins staff after Tagovailoa was hospitalized following the incident in Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The quarterback was knocked to the grass in the first half and was down for more than seven minutes.
On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old was seen shaking his head and tripping on the ground, before returning to play shortly after. The quarterback has been officially diagnosed with a back problem, but a review is underway to determine if the league’s concussion protocol was properly followed.
Tua Tagovailova suffered a head injury when the Bengals’ Josh Tupou tackled him on Thursday
Tagovailoa’s hands appeared to go into fencing response on landing, which is an unnatural arm position after a concussion
Tagovailoa’s treatment has put the NFL’s head injury prevention measures back in the spotlight and on Friday, league chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills addressed the incident for the first time.
“Obviously we are always concerned when one of our players sustains an injury – of any type – and our aim is to prevent as many injuries as possible and certainly to quickly diagnose any injuries that do occur and treat them as appropriate. appropriate manner,” he told DailyMail. com.
“I am a neurosurgeon and have spent my entire career treating people with brain and spinal cord injuries – athletes and non-athletes – and it has been my passion, my practice and my livelihood for many decades. So I’m completely dedicated to this issue and to the idea that the NFL can and will be a leader in all of sport in this area.
“We have made a number of changes to our concussion protocol…we look in great detail and involved at ourselves, our results, our procedures every year with the idea of improving. And we have improved and I believe we will continue to improve.
“We will also improve thanks to this incident. It is the nature of medicine. As a physician, I certainly don’t do the same things today as I did five or ten years ago. This quest for improvement will continue.
NFL chief medical officer insists league will ‘learn’ from Tua situation
Just four days earlier, Tagovailoa staggered after a blow, appearing to have a concussion
Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher after a worrying second blow in just four days – coach Mike McDaniel (right) said he spoke to his QB as he walked off the pitch
The review – by the NFL and the players’ association – will continue on Friday, with “very specific and very substantial penalties” available. They range from fines to losing draft picks.
After the loss to the Bengals, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the decision to play Tagovailoa, insisting the quarterback had passed a number of checks by independent specialists.
“I don’t think an injury from last week has knocked him down in any way this week,” he said. “I have absolutely no patience for putting a player at risk, or I ever would.” That’s not who I am at all.
But Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said Dolphins staff “should go to jail for letting him play five days after an obvious concussion you covered up”, adding on Twitter: “Fire the staff medical and coaches… two concussions in five days can kill someone. It can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.’
Tagovailoa returned with his teammates on Thursday and authorities hope to speak to him “once he has recovered”.
Tupou (centre) watches Tagovailoa receive medical attention after their collision
The 24-year-old needed extensive treatment on the pitch in worrying scenes
“Fortunately, I can report that the player is doing very well. He was assessed at a local hospital, discharged and able to return home,” Sills said.
“We will speak with everyone who was involved last Sunday in the assessment and decision-making around this game. This will include the team doctor, team athletic trainer, independent doctors on the pitch, in the stand and our observers and hopefully the player himself once he has recovered.
Sills added: “The opportunity for education is just as important – we can learn from any instances where the protocol was not followed or the protocol disregarded a situation and made it better.
“That’s what you’ve seen us do in the past… there’s always the possibility – not just for discipline or accountability, which is important – but to look at the protocol itself and say: can the protocol be improved as a result of what we ‘learned?’
Ahead of Thursday’s game, concussion expert Chris Nowinski urged the Dolphins to keep Tagovailova off the field – but he continued to start against the Bengals
Hours later, Nowinski claimed Dolphins medical staff should be given jail time
One problem is that the review could not be completed in time to prevent Thursday’s incident.
“These reviews take time – you have a lot of video reviews, interviews with individuals, collecting all the data and all the materials, so we do them as quickly as possible, but that’s not something which can happen overnight,” Sills added. “As with any process, you want to be thorough, consistent and fair to everyone involved, so we do it as quickly as possible… I know for example that these medical staff have continued to assess the player every day since the match in last Sunday. .’
He added: “We are now very determined to reduce the number of head contacts that occur in football in general.” Obviously, we want to prevent, diagnose and treat concussions, but we want to go beyond… Our commitment is strong, our track record in this area will continue to show that we are firmly committed to progress in this area… and to be a leader global .’
‘Competitor’ Ayo Dosunmu is ready for the challenge of winning the starting point guard position for the Chicago Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu’s rapid ascension to the starting point guard position came as a surprise in his rookie season.
The plan was to split the second-round draft pick’s time between the Chicago Bulls and the Windy City Bulls, allowing for a more gradual progression into a rotational role. Instead, injuries thrust the rookie into the Bulls starting lineup.
Expectations are higher for Dosunmu this season. And with Lonzo Ball’s injury stretching on indefinitely, the starting point guard position is once again Dosunmu’s for the taking.
Coach Billy Donovan hasn’t shown his hand on a point guard preference in the first week of training camp. After a summer in the gym, Dosunmu feels ready for the competition.
“I’m a competitor, so whenever I step on the court, whether I’m starting or not, I’m going to go out there and compete,” Dosunmu said. “When you win, everybody eats, everybody looks good, and that’s the best thing I should do.”
After impressing as a rookie, the key to Dosunmu’s second year is his ability to start — and finish — the season.
Dosunmu’s production saw a definite drop in the final month of the regular season. He didn’t score a point in the first two games of the first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, struggling to make an impact even in the team’s lone win.
This rookie wall is a common occurrence. Dosunmu particularly felt the exhaustion in his legs, dragging as the length of the NBA season eclipsed the stamina previously needed to survive a 33-game college season.
Endurance became Dosunmu’s fixation in the offseason. Before the season even ended, he informed assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Josh Longstaff he wanted to prepare daily summer workouts to increase his stamina and speed.
“I want to be able to go up and down four or five times without getting tired,” Dosunmu said.
Outside of a visit to his agency in Miami and a team trip to Los Angeles, Dosunmu spent most of the summer in the Bulls facility, logging workouts that began at 6 a.m.
Dosunmu said he added 6 or 7 pounds over the summer, raising his weight from 194 pounds to around 200 to start training camp.
“I feel a lot stronger, even just taking those bumps out there or trying to keep my defender in front or finish at the rim,” Dosunmu said. “Every aspect of my game I wanted to feel stronger than last year.”
Physical preparation can help Dosunmu outlast the lengthy regular season, but last year’s drop-off was also affected by his opponents.
When the Bulls put Dosunmu in the starting lineup to replace Ball, he was an unknown quantity. He hadn’t even played much point guard in college, creating a dearth in film for opponents.
As the season progressed, Dosunmu and Donovan both noticed opponents beginning to learn the young guard’s habits.
“The more these younger players play and more players from different teams and coaches start to watch film, they’ll start to get a better pulse on how to guard someone,” Donovan said. “That was certainly the case with Ayo.”
Despite his breakout success as a rookie, Dosunmu will need to do more this season to earn the starting point guard role. Donovan noted that Dosunmu covered the basics effectively — protecting the ball, limiting turnovers and staying steady in high-pressure situations.
“Random” is a key word for Donovan, who felt the Bulls slipped into predictable patterns when they were limited by injuries last season. The youth of the Bulls roster amid injuries deepened their predictability — as young players such as Dosunmu scrambled to keep up with the pace of the NBA, they struggled to analyze the game with the speed of a more seasoned veteran.
Donovan said he spent much of last season coaching Dosunmu from the sideline, providing the rookie with plays more regularly than he would to an experienced guard such as Ball or Alex Caruso. This season, Donovan will challenge Dosunmu to push the pace in transition and make plays rather than relying on set schemes.
“As a point guard, he’s got to be able to balance the floor,” Donovan said. “He’s got to get guys in the right spots. He’s got to be able to handle those things. That will be another step for him to learn.”
Dosunmu said he’ll still consider himself a rookie until he steps on the court this season, and he approaches each day of training camp with that mentality.
At media day, Zach LaVine described Dosunmu as the “most inquisitive guy” he ever had met. True to form, Dosunmu spent 20 minutes before Wednesday’s training camp session with new guard Goran Dragić, asking the 14-year veteran about his career.
The natural desire to learn is the root of why the Bulls have never lacked confidence in Dosunmu’s ability to adapt and grow.
“I don’t really worry about Ayo in terms of challenges being presented to him,” Donovan said. “He always seems to rise to those challenges.”
After Hurricane Ian: Florida storm damage estimated at tens of billions of dollars
While officials are still assessing the damage, Hurricane Ian’s economic toll is already staggering.
Early estimates are approaching $70 billion, and consumers may feel the pinch at the grocery store from the storm.
Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. Entire towns in central and northeast Florida were decimated.
Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina after hitting Florida; death toll rises
Sixty percent of Floridians don’t have flood insurance, and homeowners there already pay the highest average insurance premiums in the country — and it could get worse.
But President Joe Biden has promised help is on the way. The president is offering nearly $38,000 for people who don’t have enough home insurance and another $38,000 for lost items.
PICTURES: Haunting aerial footage shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
It’s not just homes and businesses, Florida produces 70% of citrus, so any crop damage will result in higher prices at the store.
Economists do not expect the price of oil and gas to rise because Florida is not an energy producer.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-New York Giants game, including 2 powerful running games — plus our Week 4 predictions
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants, playing under new head coaches Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll, are two of eight NFL teams that missed the playoffs in 2021 but have started this season 2-1 or better.
The Bears and Giants will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a chance to build on those starts. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert
Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
“He has big thighs, he has great contact balance, he can hit home runs — so he can take it the distance,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “The one thing that I do see that maybe I am not sure that I saw years ago, they feed him the ball in the passing game also. So he’s well improved there and they try to bring pressure and he blocks. He’s a complete back.”
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
With Montgomery missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, the Bears likely again will count on Herbert to drive the offense.
“He has a cool patience about him,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Coach (David Walker) does a great job with those guys and training their eyes where they’re supposed to be. But Khalil’s got a really cool patience about him that he’s able to let things happen and make it feel like he’s not necessarily going full speed but he is, which then allows him to make cuts and read off the blocks of guys really well.
“But to me what stood out (against the Texans) compared to the other ones was his ability to make the first defender miss, whether that was a stiff arm, whether that was running through a tackle, whether that was a make-you-miss move, that was the biggest improvement this week.”
2. Keep an eye on …
The Bears pass rush versus Daniel Jones
Eberflus said this week that the six sacks the Bears have through three games isn’t enough, noting that beyond getting their four-man rush going, the pressure has “got to come from everybody.”
This week could be a good opportunity for a spark.
In the Week 3 “Monday Night Football” game, the Dallas Cowboys pressured Jones on 24 drop-backs, according to ESPN. The Giants quarterback was hit 12 times and was sacked five times. He has been sacked 13 times this season and completed 59 of 92 passes for 560 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Defensive line coach Travis Smith said the Bears won’t mimic the Cowboys but will try to seize the opportunity to affect the quarterback while being true to themselves.
“If we do the things that we’re coached to do, the things we’ve been doing all week, then it should be a really good game for us,” Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
“We’ve got to stop the run though. That’s the only way to get sacks. That’s at the forefront of our minds right now is stopping the run, making sure we keep Saquon in the box, populating to the ball. Stop explosive plays. If we get them back between second-and-long, third-and-long, those are where we want to be.”
Even though the Bears are gearing up to challenge the Giants, who will be on short rest, Williams is cautioning his players not to think it will be too easy to get to Jones.
“Good coaches solve problems,” Williams said. “And so I try to tell our guys not to go into the ballgame thinking that what you saw the week before in terms of deficiencies that you’ll see (it) the next week.”
3. Pressing question
Will this be the week Justin Fields and the Bears passing game start clicking?
It will be the biggest question every week until Fields has a breakout game, even if the running game has looked very good so far.
Fields declared he played like “trash” against the Texans, completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked five times.
Through three games, Fields has attempted just 45 passes, and over the last two games he has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns. But Getsy said again Thursday that Fields has his trust and that the playcalling has been about exploiting matchups — not about being afraid to have Fields throw.
The Giants have given up 203 passing yards per game.
“We do whatever we have to do to win games,” Getsy said. “So we’ve opened up the passing game. It’s not like we haven’t called pass plays or that we’ve been intimidated to call a play by any means. We’re calling the game we feel is best to attack with our matchups.
“The perspective is that everything is just because it’s through Justin. But we have 10 other guys that we have to account for too. Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
4. Short-handed
The Bears again could be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is recovering from a quad injury and missed practices Wednesday and Thursday.
But they’ll also be facing a depleted Giants receiving corps.
The Giants lost one of their most productive receivers when Sterling Shepard, who had 13 catches for 154 yards, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Cowboys. Two other receivers, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson, are battling injuries that kept them out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.
Richie James leads the Giants with 14 catches for 146 yards, while Barkley has added 13 catches for 91 yards. No other receiver has more than five catches.
“As you look at what they do have in terms of the depth chart, they have guys that can really run,” Williams said. “They have guys that are good with the ball in their hands and they have some guys that can stretch the defense and then one or two of the guys that may not have been playing that are big and catch 50/50 balls that turn out to be not so 50-50, more like 70-30 in their favor. So it’s still a good group, but the engine that runs that team is the running back.”
5. Injury report
The status of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is the biggest question this week after he was limited for a second straight practice with a hamstring injury. The Bears, who placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury, are still waiting for Jones to make his NFL debut and could use his help on offense and in the return game.
Montgomery, Johnson, linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Ryan Griffin (Achilles) sat out Thursday, as did defensive end Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal).
Linebackers Roquan Smith (quad) and Sterling Weatherford (ankle) were limited Thursday.
Along with Shepard, Robinson and Toney, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) didn’t practice. Cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) and linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) were limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (2-1)
The Giants are proof that even when you throw first-round draft picks at your offensive line issues, it doesn’t necessarily solve problems. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick in 2020, has had a bumpy start. Right tackle Evan Neal, selected at No. 7 this year, was worked over by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Quarterback Daniel Jones is being pressured on 40% of his drop-backs, the highest percentage of his career. While the Bears pass rush has been spotty with six sacks, this is a chance for Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson to get going. Opponents have totaled 29 hits on Jones, a crazy total through three games, which will lead to takeaway opportunities. If the Bears can come out with a positive turnover margin, they will win — even if Justin Fields continues to struggle.
Bears 20, Giants 17
Colleen Kane (2-1)
There’s certainly an opportunity for the Bears to pull off their first road victory of the season, especially if the defense can disrupt Daniel Jones the way the Cowboys did Monday. I also think Bears running back Khalil Herbert can have another solid game in place of David Montgomery. But I’m not entirely confident in the Bears defense’s ability to slow down Saquon Barkley, and nobody can be sure what we’re going to see from Justin Fields. That uncertainty, coupled with a hostile road environment, make me think the Giants will win a close one.
Giants 24, Bears 23
Dan Wiederer (2-1)
This all starts with the Bears’ ability to contain Saquon Barkley, who clearly has been the engine of the Giants offense. By limiting Barkley, the Bears will earn opportunities to attack the shaky Giants pass protection and make things uncomfortable on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is operating with a stunningly depleted receiving corps. This is a vote of confidence in the Bears’ defensive tenacity and dedication to the running game. And hey, this is the week in which Justin Fields completes at least a dozen passes and makes a handful of game-changing contributions.
Bears 23, Giants 19
