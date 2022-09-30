Smileyworld, Epik, And Igg Games Launch A Kingdom Smiles Collaboration In Lords Mobile, Complete With Nft Collectibles

In collaboration with IGG Games, SmileyWorld branded NFT digital items will appear in Lords Mobile for a limited-time event beginning September 30, 2022, that includes collectible NFTs for players powered by Epik Prime.
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Epik–IGG Games, maker of the multi award-winning Lords Mobile teams up with Epik, producer of the world’s premium digital items and NFTs, to launch a one-of-a-kind in-game crossover with Smiley Company, the lifestyle brand and original creator of the iconic smiling emoji now celebrating its 50th anniversary.
“We are thrilled to be working with a renowned game publisher like IGG. As we celebrate this anniversary, we imagine looking back from 50 years into the future, 2022 will mark a milestone moment for Smiley as when we entered a new era of digital-first engagements with our consumers, and through our partnership with Epik, enabled our fans the ability to have true digital ownership of Smiley products,” says Nicholas Loufrani – CEO of Smiley.
This marks a new step of the innovative collaboration for IGG Games, whose hit title Lords Mobile is played by over 500 million fans all over the world. During the Kingdom Smiles event, an exclusive Smiley Area and Shop will be available for players. Participating in various activities provides special chests and Smiley coins that can be exchanged for emotes and avatars. These exclusive items are only available for a limited time, and can only be purchased using the event shop and Smiley currency. Additionally, players should prepare to see the famous Smiley icon integrated in the game world via shields and visual effects.
“We see Smiley as a great match to engage our fans and audiences. What better way for them to express their emotions and excitement than with Smiley emotes & avatars? We are fortunate to work with partners like Epik, who bring immense value with their expertise in the digital merchandise space and the brand partnerships they offer. This collection of in-game digital collectibles and NFTs that our players can truly own marks the beginning of an extraordinary future full of unique opportunities for our players.” -Zorro Zhuo, Global Head for Lords Mobile and IGG Games.
The brands will collaborate together to create collectible NFTs that utilizes Epik’s proprietary blockchain technology enabling players to interact with the digital items in game while collecting their special NFTs on Epik’s premium NFT marketplace – www.epikprime.com.
By leveraging Epik’s licensing network, brands can scale and expand their reach with better control over their digital partnerships, while gaining granular insights that were previously impossible. Epik’s blockchain-powered capabilities present a low-risk, high-rewards opportunity to explore digital ownership within the NFT space. Brands gain access across the world’s largest network of game companies, NFT marketplaces, and web3 metaverses, a powerful confluence reshaping the global advertising industry with Epik at the forefront of this exciting transformation.
Lords Mobile is available on multiple platforms and app stores. Download and play now. http://lordsmobile.igg.com/
About IGG
IGG Inc. is a renowned video game developer and publisher dedicated to bringing amazing games to gamers all over the world. Since opening our doors in 2006, we have created over 20 original games for mobile, web, and PC, and are proudly serving players in over 200 countries.
IGG offers free-to-play mobile games in 23 different languages which have garnered critical acclaim and won prestigious awards. Right from the start, the IGG has aggressively pursued the global market. Its strategic direction and plans have always focused on achieving the goal of becoming a global leader in the gaming industry that produces games loved by players around the world. Embracing corporate spirit of “Innovators at Work, Gamers at Heart”, IGG is dedicated to creating high-quality and enjoyable games that will stand the test of time.
About Smiley
The Smiley Company helped to create a new universal language in the late ‘90s, launching the “Smiley Dictionary” — a list of Smileys which transformed ascii emoticons into something understandable to all.
Smiley’s emotions have gone on to have an essential place in our society today, helping kids learn about themselves and their emotions (emotional intelligence). This became the starting point for how we use Smileys in technology and influenced the digital language we now use every day. Giving us a way to tell each other how we are feeling in a shorthand that is not easily expressed through traditional dialects.
Smileys helped revolutionize technology, instigating a digital trend that now sees billions of them sent every day. Their legacy was a new brand made up entirely of thousands of expressive emotions, and by turning this innovation into an artform, SmileyWorld continues to create engaging products and promotions for market-leading partners that provide a unique platform for self-pression.
About Epik
With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal. The EPIK Prime token (EPIK) powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards.
For a while now, Ethereum whales have been moving their coins around. This has been a direct result of the bear market that has caused investors to lose a significant amount of their portfolios. Even now, the crypto market is still being ravaged by declining prices. The result of this has been investors seeking refuge in tokens that do not see a lot of volatility, and Ethereum whales have not been left out of this flight to safety.
Stablecoins Gain Favor
Over the last 24 hours, the trade activity of the top Ethereum whales has shown a big shift towards stablecoins. These whales, who have usually been known to trade across a number of digital assets regardless of their volatility, are taking less risk during this time.
The USDT stablecoin has been the number 1 token by trade volume for these top Ethereum whales. The average volume transacted by the whales came out to $267,328, even higher than the volume for ETH, which was the second-highest by trading volume. USDC featured in third place on this list, with an average amount of $89,180 over this time.
In the same vein, the stablecoins were at the top of the most purchased tokens over this time. USDT naturally led the list, while USDC was in second place. Interestedly, ETH did not take 3rd place as expected because Ethereum whales bought more SRM than ETH over this time period.
ETH price settles above $1,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
On the topic of sales, the whales continued the trend of moving toward stablecoins. ETH was the most sold token over the last 24 hours, most of which had gone to converting ETH holdings into the more stable USDT and USDC.
Ethereum Whales Want Stability
Over the course of 2022, Ethereum whales have moved towards more stable options. While ETH continues to top their holdings, the change in their token holdings shows that these whales are getting ready to weather another bear storm.
The start of the year had seen tokens such as Shiba Inu and FTX Token topping the holdings of these large investors. However, the tide has shifted so much in this regard that the largest token holdings of these whales are now in stablecoins.
Presently, USDC is the largest token holder of the top 100 Ethereum whales at $653.3 million (26.09%). It is then followed by USDT with a cumulative holding value of $575.14 million (22.96%). Shiba Inu still features highly on this list but is a long way from being the largest token held by these large investors.
Given that analysts continue to warn investors that the bottom of the crypto bear market is not in, it is no surprise that these investors are looking for safety. If the bottom happens to be lower than already recorded cycle lows, then there is more pain to come.
Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com
Featuring a keynote from co-founder and futurist Neal Stephenson, the first-of-its-kind event aims to empower creators and coders to build the Open Metaverse together
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1, a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse, today announced its role as founding sponsor of the Open Metaverse Conference, a first-of-its-kind industry event bringing together the worlds of the Metaverse and Web3 to build a more open and immersive Internet. The two-day conference will take place from February 8-9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, and will gather experts and builders spanning Metaverse experiences, Web3, and entertainment.
Co-founded by Neal Stephenson, renowned futurist and science fiction author who originally coined the term “Metaverse,” and cryptocurrency pioneer Peter Vessenes, founder of the first VC-backed Bitcoin company, Lamina1 will provide the infrastructure to empower rapid expansion of the Open Metaverse. As the founding sponsor of the Open Metaverse Conference, Lamina1 will provide a forum for critical conversations around identity, privacy and interoperability, while exploring how audience engagement, creative storytelling, and the technicalities of blockchain can work hand-in-hand to make the vision of the Open Metaverse a reality.
The Open Metaverse Conference will feature keynotes from renowned technologists and storytellers who are pioneering visions for the next era of the Internet. Attendees will hear from Lamina1 co-founders Neal Stephenson and Peter Vessenes, as well as Philip Rosedale, founder of virtual world Second Life (Linden Lab) and co-founder of virtual platform High Fidelity, John Gaeta, Oscar-winning VFX pioneer (TheMatrix) and CCO of character persona company Inworld AI, Cathy Hackl,Metaverse and Web3 strategist and founder of design consultancy Journey, and other industry crossover leaders to be announced. Keynote sessions will be complemented by diverse speakers and side events spanning games, art, entertainment, and commerce. To connect these key areas of culture with the technology that enables them, the Open Metaverse Conference will also facilitate technological deep dives for attendees from leaders in Web3, immersive computing, and technology standards groups. Presenting partners include the Metaverse Standards Forum, the Open Metaverse Interoperability Group, and the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3 (OMA3), all organizations fostering interoperability.
“We are at a moment in time when developers, creatives, and producers can finally design the seamless and persistent experiences we’ve dreamed about,” said Jamil Moledina, Vice President of Games Partnerships and Media at Lamina1. “The Open Metaverse Conference will serve as the big tent for everyone who’s thinking about creating never-before-possible experiences that allow creators and consumers to enter unique virtual worlds on a level playing field.”
“OMA3 is pleased to collaborate with Lamina1 and the Open Metaverse Conference in promoting interoperability,” said Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands. “OMA3 looks forward to developing talk tracks to encourage the creation of a more open and immersive internet.”
The conference will encourage interdisciplinary dialogue through debates, pitch sessions, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities to help drive new ideas and connections.
“We felt a real sense of urgency to facilitate discussion with our colleagues and creators across the spectrum,” said Rebecca Barkin, President of Lamina1. “We know that the Open Metaverse will be built collaboratively and with a set of shared values, and we’re happy to provide this forum to address the needs of the community and to solve big problems together.”
For more information on the Open Metaverse Conference, visit www.openmetaverseconf.com.
About Open Metaverse Conference
The Open Metaverse Conference (OMC) is an industry-first event presented by Lamina1 focused on bringing together the Metaverse and blockchain technology. The conference gathers key stakeholders spanning developers, creatives, producers, product owners, and executives to ask and address big questions around the development of a truly Open Metaverse that leverages open-source, collaborative principles and blockchain decentralization.
About Lamina1
Lamina1 is a Layer1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.
The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
Nascent is a multi-strategy investment company operating globally targeting all crypto and financial firms. For almost 2 years, Nascent has been working on building the appchain-centric space for all the crypto firms, expecting it would be the near future for the digital world. So one among their projects now is Uniswap.
Interestingly, Uniswap is a prominent network possessing a strong brand in the industry. It has now upgraded its appchains for a new version of its platform. Moreover, Uniswap’s new rollups have made the trading experience more critical for the traders. It brings-in 3 new costs for all the DEX traders, trading Uniswap.
Vitalik is Against the Uniswap Chain
Yesterday, Dan Glitzier posted a tweet attaching the Case study about the “Inevitability of UNIchain” explaining the users the long-term bullish activities on appchains. On a sudden note, Vitalik replied with a direct statement to the tweet about Unichain.
I have a hard time believing this argument.
Uniswap’s main value proposition is that you can just go and get a trade done in 30 seconds without thinking about it. A uniswap chain or even rollup makes no sense in that context. A copy of uniswap on every rollup does.
More interestingly, many users posted tweets supporting Vitalik replies on twitter. So this depicts, the upgrade of Uniswap will bring down the platform as it gains negative responses from the public.
Further, Uniswap was one of the best crypto trading protocols, convenient for all the traders by completing theri trading in just 30 secs. Now it is more critical for all traders to pay additional fees to trade with Uniswap. To be honest, the idea behind bringing in such appchain upgrades is to gain an independent blockchain platform. Thus it helps the validators or sequencers to utilize and experience a specific application. But it should be figured out to which platform these upgrades must be given. Thus it is not meant for an effective platform like Uniswap in the marketplace.
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEXC, a global top 10 digital asset trading platform, has entered into a strategic partnership to support the launch of a rollup solution that is secured by the Bitcoin network. Rollux OPv1 is Syscoin’s first in a series of planned rollup implementations secured by Bitcoin’s own PoW network. MEXC has allocated a $20m fund for kickstarting projects to utilize the new Syscoin layer-two which was recently released on a public testnet.
Syscoin is a modular blockchain that incentivizes Bitcoin’s miners and thereby inherits roughly 30% of Bitcoin’s hashrate today. Syscoin accomplishes this through a carbon-neutral process called merged-mining. By combining this extension of Bitcoin’s own security with a utility-focused economy, an EVM coupled with finality, and rollups, the project aims to serve Web3 at global scale to provide the opportunity for worldwide financial inclusivity. That is, actualization of a new concept some refer to as Web5.
“Our new collaboration with Syscoin is part of the MEXC commitment to empower solid and innovative projects that push the boundaries of blockchain to solve big problems. We’re excited to see where Syscoin can go, and how builders and users will take advantage of this novel design.” – Leo Zhao, investment manager of MEXC Ventures
As an alternative to post-Merge Ethereum, Syscoin offers decentralized finality by way of “multi-quorum chainlocks”, along with data availability on layer-one through an innovation called PoDA (Proof of Data Availability). These bring similar effects as those Ethereum plans to achieve in the future. Syscoin’s NEVM chain is also fully compatible with Ethereum smart contracts. In all, these make Syscoin the carbon-neutral Proof of Work alternative to Ethereum’s Proof of Stake approach. As philosophical debates continue between the two schools of thought, PoW adherents can now look toward Syscoin.
“It’s great that MEXC is demonstrating such a positive outlook on what Syscoin is doing. Their contributions and diligence will go a long way toward growing the ecosystem further with quality. It’s also an ideal time for MEXC’s participation because Rollux OPv1 is getting closer to mainnet and launchpad solutions are nearing completion as well.” – Bradley Stephenson, Syscoin Foundation Board Member
After Rollux OPv1 reaches Syscoin’s mainnet, OPv2 and ZK rollups advancements will follow.
About Syscoin
Syscoin is a decentralized and open-source project founded in 2014 whose NEVM blockchain combines the best of Bitcoin and Ethereum in a single coordinated modular platform.
Syscoin is ushering in the next step in the evolution of blockchain technology, providing Bitcoin’s proven security and Ethereum’s Turing-complete programmability elevated to true scalability via Optimistic, ZK-Rollups, Cross-chain ZK-Rollups and other Layer 2 technologies.
About MEXC
Founded in April 2018, MEXC is a cryptocurrency trading platform ranked top 10 globally and top 3 in Asia, with more than 7 million users. Currently, it supports spot trading of more than 1,500 types of cryptocurrencies, futures trading of more than 120 types of cryptocurrencies, and ETF trading of more than 300 types of cryptocurrencies.
The projects listed cover all sectors, such as public chain, cross-chain, L2, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and DAO, and MEXC is called by users the first stop for high-quality project launch. It is the trading platform with the most tradable crypto assets and the fastest launch speed for high-quality projects on the Internet.
MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under the MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. MEXC Ventures upholds the concept of “discovering opportunities and growing together” by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. The team spans the U.S., Singapore, and other regions of the world, with $100m+ AUM and 300+ portfolio investments.
WazirX’s wallet contained an amount of Rs 47.64 Lakh.
The ED team also raided the offices of Aamir Khan on September 10.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen crypto assets worth Rs 47.64 lakhs following an investigation into the Mobile Gaming Application E-nuggets case. The central agency has so far seized Rs 31.35 crore following the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Learned Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta, the ED launched a money laundering investigation based on an FIR dated 15.02.2021 filed under various sections of the IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan who launched E-nuggets.
ED has freezed the crypto currencies equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs under PMLA, 2002, in respect to an investigation being conducted against one Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, namely E-nuggets. Total Seizure is now Rs. 31.35 Crore in this case.”
Aamir Khan launched the mobile gaming app E-nuggets, which was intended to defraud the public. Furthermore, after amassing a sizable sum from the general public, the gaming application was abruptly withdrawn under the guise of an excuse. Following that, all data, including profile information, was deleted from the aforementioned App servers.
An ED investigation revealed that the accused was using Cryptocurrency Exchange to transfer the money earned through the gaming app. An amount of Rs 47.64 Lakh was discovered in the wallet of WazirX belonging to Aamir Khan and his associates, and it has been frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). And also with the assistance of bank officials, an ED team raided the offices of Aamir Khan in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area on September 10.
EY Global Blockchain Leader, Paul Brody, Appointed as EEA Board of Directors Representative to Help Guide Increasing Business Adoption of Ethereum
WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) today announced the advancement of longtime EEA member Ernst & Young (EY) to the Board, the highest level of the organization. In addition, the EEA announced that EY Global Blockchain Leader, Paul Brody, will serve as the company’s EEA Board of Directors representative, taking part in guiding the organization’s vision, driving member engagement, and building new advocacy, careers, and education initiatives to advance the Ethereum business ecosystem.
Join Paul Brody and EEA leadership at Devcon (October 11-14, 2022) in Bogotá, Colombia, to explore how Ethereum can be used to drive value, speed up settlement times, increase transparency and decentralize commerce across all industry sectors:
EY and Brody join the Board, which includes representatives from EEA member companies including Accenture, Banco Santander, BlockApps, ConsenSys, the Ethereum Foundation, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, the Open Foundation, and Palm NFT Studio. As a consulting company that partners with global businesses on blockchain solutions that support the complete business lifecycle from contracting, ordering, fulfilling, and invoicing to payments, EY’s expertise will be instrumental to the EEA Board and member community.
“This is an exciting time for businesses that are building on Ethereum, with The Merge offering companies a path forward to deploying decentralized solutions on Ethereum’s now energy-efficient Mainnet. With EY’s combined expertise as a business leader in the Ethereum ecosystem and as a longtime EEA member, the EEA and its members can expect to benefit greatly from EY joining at the Board level. Paul’s expertise in understanding business readiness and deploying enterprise-grade distributed ledger financial services solutions will be pivotal to the EEA’s efforts in helping businesses deploy on the Ethereum Mainnet, and understand Ethereum technology and its business derivatives,” said EEA Executive Director Dan Burnett.
From acquiring insights to managing the tax and audit requirements for Ethereum blockchain-based transactions, EY helps businesses handle the regulatory and tax complexities of an emerging ecosystem. Newly appointed EEA Board representative Paul Brody was the first to lead EY’s blockchain strategy engagement, working to determine how digital services and payments come together in the new digital world. Under his blockchain leadership, EY became the first Big 4 firm to commit to the public blockchain. EY’s global blockchain solutions platforms, including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, allow businesses to harness the power of blockchain, increasing efficiency and reducing transaction costs. Both are delivered through EY’s SaaS platform blockchain.ey.com and aim to address the ecosystem’s most pressing problems – privacy, securpo67ity and regulatory compliance.
“EY is focused on the Ethereum ecosystem for many reasons; most importantly, it has strong organizations backing it such as the EEA and the Ethereum Foundation. It is with great excitement that I join the Board of Directors of the EEA, and I am looking forward to collaborating on what’s next on the Ethereum business roadmap. The EEA is helping to do the important work of ensuring that businesses understand Ethereum’s business readiness, and here at EY, we are passionate about that aspect of Ethereum. We are excited to work with the EEA to further how businesses of all sizes tap into Ethereum’s potential,” said Brody, who is a featured interviewee in the EEA Ethereum Business Readiness Report 2022.
About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people, and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers to the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
About the EEA
The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) enables organizations to adopt and use Ethereum technology in their daily business operations. The EEA empowers the Ethereum ecosystem to develop new business opportunities, drive industry adoption, and learn and collaborate. The EEA Community Projects provides a hub for open source development of code, APIs, standards, and reference implementations. To learn more about joining the EEA, reach out to [email protected] or visit https://entethalliance.org/become-a-member/.
Follow the EEA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.