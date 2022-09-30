Connect with us

Blockchain

SmileyWorld, Epik, and IGG Games Launch a Kingdom Smiles Collaboration in Lords Mobile, Complete With NFT Collectibles

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

Smileyworld, Epik, And Igg Games Launch A Kingdom Smiles Collaboration In Lords Mobile, Complete With Nft Collectibles
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

In collaboration with IGG Games, SmileyWorld branded NFT digital items will appear in Lords Mobile for a limited-time event beginning September 30, 2022, that includes collectible NFTs for players powered by Epik Prime.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Epik–IGG Games, maker of the multi award-winning Lords Mobile teams up with Epik, producer of the world’s premium digital items and NFTs, to launch a one-of-a-kind in-game crossover with Smiley Company, the lifestyle brand and original creator of the iconic smiling emoji now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

1664558253 391 Smileyworld Epik And Igg Games Launch A Kingdom Smiles Collaboration

“We are thrilled to be working with a renowned game publisher like IGG. As we celebrate this anniversary, we imagine looking back from 50 years into the future, 2022 will mark a milestone moment for Smiley as when we entered a new era of digital-first engagements with our consumers, and through our partnership with Epik, enabled our fans the ability to have true digital ownership of Smiley products,” says Nicholas Loufrani – CEO of Smiley.

This marks a new step of the innovative collaboration for IGG Games, whose hit title Lords Mobile is played by over 500 million fans all over the world. During the Kingdom Smiles event, an exclusive Smiley Area and Shop will be available for players. Participating in various activities provides special chests and Smiley coins that can be exchanged for emotes and avatars. These exclusive items are only available for a limited time, and can only be purchased using the event shop and Smiley currency. Additionally, players should prepare to see the famous Smiley icon integrated in the game world via shields and visual effects.

“We see Smiley as a great match to engage our fans and audiences. What better way for them to express their emotions and excitement than with Smiley emotes & avatars? We are fortunate to work with partners like Epik, who bring immense value with their expertise in the digital merchandise space and the brand partnerships they offer. This collection of in-game digital collectibles and NFTs that our players can truly own marks the beginning of an extraordinary future full of unique opportunities for our players.” -Zorro Zhuo, Global Head for Lords Mobile and IGG Games.

The brands will collaborate together to create collectible NFTs that utilizes Epik’s proprietary blockchain technology enabling players to interact with the digital items in game while collecting their special NFTs on Epik’s premium NFT marketplace – www.epikprime.com.

By leveraging Epik’s licensing network, brands can scale and expand their reach with better control over their digital partnerships, while gaining granular insights that were previously impossible. Epik’s blockchain-powered capabilities present a low-risk, high-rewards opportunity to explore digital ownership within the NFT space. Brands gain access across the world’s largest network of game companies, NFT marketplaces, and web3 metaverses, a powerful confluence reshaping the global advertising industry with Epik at the forefront of this exciting transformation.

Lords Mobile is available on multiple platforms and app stores. Download and play now. http://lordsmobile.igg.com/

About IGG

IGG Inc. is a renowned video game developer and publisher dedicated to bringing amazing games to gamers all over the world. Since opening our doors in 2006, we have created over 20 original games for mobile, web, and PC, and are proudly serving players in over 200 countries.

IGG offers free-to-play mobile games in 23 different languages which have garnered critical acclaim and won prestigious awards. Right from the start, the IGG has aggressively pursued the global market. Its strategic direction and plans have always focused on achieving the goal of becoming a global leader in the gaming industry that produces games loved by players around the world. Embracing corporate spirit of “Innovators at Work, Gamers at Heart”​, IGG is dedicated to creating high-quality and enjoyable games that will stand the test of time.

About Smiley

The Smiley Company helped to create a new universal language in the late ‘90s, launching the “Smiley Dictionary” — a list of Smileys which transformed ascii emoticons into something understandable to all.

Smiley’s emotions have gone on to have an essential place in our society today, helping kids learn about themselves and their emotions (emotional intelligence). This became the starting point for how we use Smileys in technology and influenced the digital language we now use every day. Giving us a way to tell each other how we are feeling in a shorthand that is not easily expressed through traditional dialects.

Smileys helped revolutionize technology, instigating a digital trend that now sees billions of them sent every day. Their legacy was a new brand made up entirely of thousands of expressive emotions, and by turning this innovation into an artform, SmileyWorld continues to create engaging products and promotions for market-leading partners that provide a unique platform for self-pression.

About Epik

With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal. The EPIK Prime token (EPIK) powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards.

Contacts

Queena Sun

IGG Inc.

[email protected]
IGG.com

Gary Ma

Epik

[email protected]
epik.gg

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Trade Activity Shows Ethereum Whales Are Seeking Refuge In Stablecoins

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Ethereum Whales
google news

For a while now, Ethereum whales have been moving their coins around. This has been a direct result of the bear market that has caused investors to lose a significant amount of their portfolios. Even now, the crypto market is still being ravaged by declining prices. The result of this has been investors seeking refuge in tokens that do not see a lot of volatility, and Ethereum whales have not been left out of this flight to safety.

Stablecoins Gain Favor

Over the last 24 hours, the trade activity of the top Ethereum whales has shown a big shift towards stablecoins. These whales, who have usually been known to trade across a number of digital assets regardless of their volatility, are taking less risk during this time.

The USDT stablecoin has been the number 1 token by trade volume for these top Ethereum whales. The average volume transacted by the whales came out to $267,328, even higher than the volume for ETH, which was the second-highest by trading volume. USDC featured in third place on this list, with an average amount of $89,180 over this time. 

In the same vein, the stablecoins were at the top of the most purchased tokens over this time. USDT naturally led the list, while USDC was in second place. Interestedly, ETH did not take 3rd place as expected because Ethereum whales bought more SRM than ETH over this time period. 

ETH price settles above $1,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

On the topic of sales, the whales continued the trend of moving toward stablecoins. ETH was the most sold token over the last 24 hours, most of which had gone to converting ETH holdings into the more stable USDT and USDC.

Ethereum Whales Want Stability

Over the course of 2022, Ethereum whales have moved towards more stable options. While ETH continues to top their holdings, the change in their token holdings shows that these whales are getting ready to weather another bear storm.

The start of the year had seen tokens such as Shiba Inu and FTX Token topping the holdings of these large investors. However, the tide has shifted so much in this regard that the largest token holdings of these whales are now in stablecoins.

Presently, USDC is the largest token holder of the top 100 Ethereum whales at $653.3 million (26.09%). It is then followed by USDT with a cumulative holding value of $575.14 million (22.96%). Shiba Inu still features highly on this list but is a long way from being the largest token held by these large investors.

Given that analysts continue to warn investors that the bottom of the crypto bear market is not in, it is no surprise that these investors are looking for safety. If the bottom happens to be lower than already recorded cycle lows, then there is more pain to come.

Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Lamina1 Presents Inaugural “Open Metaverse Conference” Connecting the Worlds of Blockchain and the Metaverse for a Next-Gen Internet

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Lamina1 Presents Inaugural “Open Metaverse Conference” Connecting The Worlds Of Blockchain And The Metaverse For A Next-Gen Internet
google news

Featuring a keynote from co-founder and futurist Neal Stephenson, the first-of-its-kind event aims to empower creators and coders to build the Open Metaverse together

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1, a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse, today announced its role as founding sponsor of the Open Metaverse Conference, a first-of-its-kind industry event bringing together the worlds of the Metaverse and Web3 to build a more open and immersive Internet. The two-day conference will take place from February 8-9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, and will gather experts and builders spanning Metaverse experiences, Web3, and entertainment.

Co-founded by Neal Stephenson, renowned futurist and science fiction author who originally coined the term “Metaverse,” and cryptocurrency pioneer Peter Vessenes, founder of the first VC-backed Bitcoin company, Lamina1 will provide the infrastructure to empower rapid expansion of the Open Metaverse. As the founding sponsor of the Open Metaverse Conference, Lamina1 will provide a forum for critical conversations around identity, privacy and interoperability, while exploring how audience engagement, creative storytelling, and the technicalities of blockchain can work hand-in-hand to make the vision of the Open Metaverse a reality.

The Open Metaverse Conference will feature keynotes from renowned technologists and storytellers who are pioneering visions for the next era of the Internet. Attendees will hear from Lamina1 co-founders Neal Stephenson and Peter Vessenes, as well as Philip Rosedale, founder of virtual world Second Life (Linden Lab) and co-founder of virtual platform High Fidelity, John Gaeta, Oscar-winning VFX pioneer (The Matrix) and CCO of character persona company Inworld AI, Cathy Hackl, Metaverse and Web3 strategist and founder of design consultancy Journey, and other industry crossover leaders to be announced. Keynote sessions will be complemented by diverse speakers and side events spanning games, art, entertainment, and commerce. To connect these key areas of culture with the technology that enables them, the Open Metaverse Conference will also facilitate technological deep dives for attendees from leaders in Web3, immersive computing, and technology standards groups. Presenting partners include the Metaverse Standards Forum, the Open Metaverse Interoperability Group, and the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3 (OMA3), all organizations fostering interoperability.

“We are at a moment in time when developers, creatives, and producers can finally design the seamless and persistent experiences we’ve dreamed about,” said Jamil Moledina, Vice President of Games Partnerships and Media at Lamina1. “The Open Metaverse Conference will serve as the big tent for everyone who’s thinking about creating never-before-possible experiences that allow creators and consumers to enter unique virtual worlds on a level playing field.”

“OMA3 is pleased to collaborate with Lamina1 and the Open Metaverse Conference in promoting interoperability,” said Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands. “OMA3 looks forward to developing talk tracks to encourage the creation of a more open and immersive internet.”

The conference will encourage interdisciplinary dialogue through debates, pitch sessions, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities to help drive new ideas and connections.

“We felt a real sense of urgency to facilitate discussion with our colleagues and creators across the spectrum,” said Rebecca Barkin, President of Lamina1. “We know that the Open Metaverse will be built collaboratively and with a set of shared values, and we’re happy to provide this forum to address the needs of the community and to solve big problems together.”

For more information on the Open Metaverse Conference, visit www.openmetaverseconf.com.

About Open Metaverse Conference 

The Open Metaverse Conference (OMC) is an industry-first event presented by Lamina1 focused on bringing together the Metaverse and blockchain technology. The conference gathers key stakeholders spanning developers, creatives, producers, product owners, and executives to ask and address big questions around the development of a truly Open Metaverse that leverages open-source, collaborative principles and blockchain decentralization.

About Lamina1 

Lamina1 is a Layer1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.

Contacts

K.C. Maas

Wachsman

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Scammers Impersonating Vitalik Buterin On Rise Following Merge
google news
14 seconds ago |