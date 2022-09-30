Connect with us

Blockchain

Speedchain Partners with Mastercard to Modernize Commercial Debit and Credit Payments

September 30, 2022

Speedchain Partners With Mastercard To Modernize Commercial Debit And Credit Payments
Leveraging Mastercard technology, Speedchain members will be able to utilize new payment options designed to promote speed and security

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speedchain Inc., a fintech focused on revolutionizing business to business commerce via its connected data platform, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Mastercard.

Leveraging Mastercard’s network and innovative payments technology, Speedchain member organizations of all sizes can experience modernized ways to pay by connecting virtual purchasing cards to the Speedchain platform and leveraging Mastercard rails for vendor payments. Speedchain members can now connect Mastercard virtual cards to the Speedchain B2B SuperApp, which is designed to offer improved payment security, enriched data, and enhanced user experience for vendors through its reporting, cash management and threat detection capabilities.

Speedchain helps public and private sector enterprises pay in real time, detect and prevent fraud, and manage efficiencies for a streamlined payment process. This partnership with Mastercard is a part of Speedchain’s journey to accelerate and add capacity to its platform, which has distributed over $1.6 Billion in both corporate and government sector transactions since 2021.

“Speedchain is dedicated to bringing transaction experiences to our members that are more secure, flexible and data driven. This partnership helps enhance our ability to deliver on that promise at scale. This collaboration is also about people, and we are very excited to work with an expert team at Mastercard that share our passion for delivering excellent and innovative products,” said Speedchain CEO, Daniel Cage.

“Mastercard is committed to modernizing payments around the world – and we’re doing that today with partners like Speedchain by reinventing how businesses send and receive payments,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, executive vice president, Commercial Solutions at Mastercard. “Pairing Speedchain’s data-rich platform with Mastercard’s multi-rail capabilities, we are unlocking new opportunities for public and private sector companies large and small.”

About Speedchain:

Speedchain provides a modernized approach for delivering more effective, efficient and secure B2B payments. Our cloud native platform enables our members to experience flexible, fast, transparent transactions and achieve deeper insights into their B2B activities.

Contacts

For more information, visit www.speedchain.com
For media inquiries, mail to [email protected]

Blockchain

GBR Coin’s ICO Has Been Shortened to 2 Months After Its Launch

16 mins ago

September 30, 2022

Gbr Coin’s Ico Has Been Shortened To 2 Months After Its Launch
GBR Coin (GBR), which is a blockchain project with its headquarters situated in Dubai, has recently launched the ICO of their crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR), on their official website. The ICO will be active for the next two months, giving interested investors the opportunity to purchase GBR tokens at pre-sale prices.

The GBR token was minted on the Polygon blockchain, which is a “Layer 2” scaling solution that was built to reduce transaction costs and processing times on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Investors will be able to purchase a portion of the total 60,000,000 GBR tokens over the course of the next two months in the project’s live ICO.

GBR will be the native token for the entire GBR ecosystem, which is an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem that aims to become the leading crypto payment gateway in the real estate industry.

In the ecosystem’s early phase, the Web3 technologies included will be blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, but later on the ecosystem will include metaverse and NFT technologies as well.

With the token, real estate investors will be able to purchase properties listed on the project’s blockchain no matter where they are situated in the world, while also transacting at super fast speeds and low costs.

The GBR token’s value will be preserved with the implementation of an algorithmic trading bot, which is autonomous software that will analyze and place trades according to constantly changing market conditions.

This preservation of GBR’s buying power will make it one of the first cryptocurrencies in the market that can serve as a viable form of payment for goods and services, which will inevitably attract people who are looking for a borderless payment option that is devoid of unreasonably high traditional banking fees.

The distributed nature of blockchain technology will provide real estate investors in the GBR ecosystem a secure, tamper-proof, and immutable platform for all of their real estate documents, such as ownership documents, title deeds, property transfer agreements, etc.

Property owners and prospective buyers will also be able to conduct real estate transactions with a higher degree of peace of mind given the maximized levels of transparency that the ecosystem will offer them. This tackles one of the biggest problems in the real estate industry; the lack of transparency between parties in real estate transactions.

About the Team

The team behind GBR has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 25 years and has serviced a vast amount of clients with services ranging from 1031 tax-deferred exchanges to full service property management.

For updates, please follow GBR Coin’s social media platforms on:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

Blockchain

Web3 Wellness Platform Amino Celebrates Historic Career of Four-Time NBA Champion Klay Thompson in Inaugural Drop of the GRAILS NFT Collection

48 mins ago

September 30, 2022

Web3 Wellness Platform Amino Celebrates Historic Career Of Four-Time Nba Champion Klay Thompson In Inaugural Drop Of The Grails Nft Collection
As the first drop in a series of NFT launches, the collection will be available on Binance NFT to celebrate the amazing careers and accomplishments of some of the world’s most recognizable athletes

Amino, a new platform that is bringing health and fitness into Web3, has announced it is launching a new NFT collection to celebrate the incredible career of Klay Thompson, one of the famous “Splash Brothers” of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are the reigning champions of the NBA, and this collection features unique artworks from Klay Thompson’s 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 championship runs with the Warriors.

Andrew Shore, the CEO of Amino, said in a statement that the Binance NFT marketplace is the perfect choice for the launch of the GRAILS collection. “Klay Thompson is a globally-recognized and beloved NBA superstar, and we are extremely excited to be kicking off our partnership with Klay’s NFT collection on Binance NFT to allow fans to be part of and experience his most iconic career moments in new and innovative ways,” he said.

Amino says it is bringing health and wellness into Web3 and user engagement via NFTs. That is why the recognition of successful superstars is an important part of the company’s vision, Shore explained.

To meet consumer demand for exclusive, high-end NFT drops, Binance NFT uses Mystery Boxes as part of its drops. These drops go on sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace. The drop for the Klay Thompson collection is set to go live on October 18, 2022. The drop includes 10,000 Mystery Boxes at $50 each.

Depending on rarity and exclusivity, some of these NFTs will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, from autographed jerseys, basketballs, and photographs, to live experiences and in-person and online access to events and other in-demand offerings.

Every one of the 30 NFT collections set to be launched by Amino as part of the GRAILS project will celebrate iconic athletes across a range of sports. All of the drops will include rare NFTs that unlock special experiences and memorabilia, thereby helping to connect users not just to online, Web3 experiences but to real-world, in-person, and physical items and assets.

Users can follow news about the Klay Thompson GRAILS drop on Twitter at @aminorewards and @thebinanceNFT. Amino says that future drops and athletes will be announced as part of this exciting new collection. Amino positions itself as a health and fitness ecosystem that brings personal wellness into Web3.  It has a unique suite of personal fitness apps, premier athlete NFTs and Metaverse gaming for users to earn by staying active and “being the best version of themselves”.

Blockchain

Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Reveals Metaverse ETF

1 hour ago

September 30, 2022

Meta And Microsoft Are Founding Members Of Metaverse Standards Forum
  • The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.
  • BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week.

With the release of the Metaverse ETF, the biggest issuer of ETFs in the world, BlackRock, is placing a significant wager on the cryptocurrency market.

According to a regulatory filing made on September 29 by BlackRock, their iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF will attempt to follow firms with exposure to the Metaverse. The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.

Preparing For the Future

There are several industries that might be represented in the BlackRock Metaverse ETF fund, such as those relating to social media, online communities, digital assets, video games, augmented reality, and more. Notably, the debut of the fund coincides with a period of extreme inactivity in the Metaverse industry.

Throughout the last twelve months, BlackRock’s cryptocurrency holdings have grown. BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week. Regulatory worries on the continent have not prevented its rollout.

BlackRock’s blockchain ETF was the first of its kind, while iShares’ Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is only an expansion of that product. Investor interest in BlackRock’s blockchain ETF has been tepid, however. There has been a net inflow of $6 million into the fund thus far.

Conversely, BlackRock is also developing significant alliances in the crypto area. BlackRock and Coinbase formed a partnership at the beginning of August to provide their institutional customers with cryptocurrency exposure.

Despite BlackRock’s recent cryptocurrency investments, the industry as a whole has been losing steam. If reports are to be believed, BlackRock is presently positioning itself to take advantage of the next wave of cryptocurrency spike.

Former BlackRock Executive Named CEO of Blockchain Australia

Blockchain

CFTC Commissioner Calls Ethereum a Commodity Even With PoS

2 hours ago

September 30, 2022

Is The Ethereum Merge Hype Justified?
