Stubborn inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck

The NFL has pledged to learn from the concussion controversy surrounding Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a sickening head injury just days after another worrying crash that left him stumbling in the field.

A leading activist has called for job losses and even jail time for Dolphins staff after Tagovailoa was hospitalized following the incident in Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quarterback was knocked to the grass in the first half and was down for more than seven minutes.

On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old was seen shaking his head and tripping on the ground, before returning to play shortly after. The quarterback has been officially diagnosed with a back problem, but a review is underway to determine if the league’s concussion protocol was properly followed.

Tua Tagovailova suffered a head injury when the Bengals’ Josh Tupou tackled him on Thursday

Tagovailoa’s hands appeared to go into fencing response on landing, which is an unnatural arm position after a concussion

Tagovailoa’s treatment has put the NFL’s head injury prevention measures back in the spotlight and on Friday, league chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills addressed the incident for the first time.

“Obviously we are always concerned when one of our players sustains an injury – of any type – and our aim is to prevent as many injuries as possible and certainly to quickly diagnose any injuries that do occur and treat them as appropriate. appropriate manner,” he told DailyMail. com.

“I am a neurosurgeon and have spent my entire career treating people with brain and spinal cord injuries – athletes and non-athletes – and it has been my passion, my practice and my livelihood for many decades. So I’m completely dedicated to this issue and to the idea that the NFL can and will be a leader in all of sport in this area.

“We have made a number of changes to our concussion protocol…we look in great detail and involved at ourselves, our results, our procedures every year with the idea of ​​improving. And we have improved and I believe we will continue to improve.

“We will also improve thanks to this incident. It is the nature of medicine. As a physician, I certainly don’t do the same things today as I did five or ten years ago. This quest for improvement will continue.

Just four days earlier, Tagovailoa staggered after a blow, appearing to have a concussion

Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher after a worrying second blow in just four days – coach Mike McDaniel (right) said he spoke to his QB as he walked off the pitch

The review – by the NFL and the players’ association – will continue on Friday, with “very specific and very substantial penalties” available. They range from fines to losing draft picks.

After the loss to the Bengals, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the decision to play Tagovailoa, insisting the quarterback had passed a number of checks by independent specialists.

“I don’t think an injury from last week has knocked him down in any way this week,” he said. “I have absolutely no patience for putting a player at risk, or I ever would.” That’s not who I am at all.

But Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said Dolphins staff “should go to jail for letting him play five days after an obvious concussion you covered up”, adding on Twitter: “Fire the staff medical and coaches… two concussions in five days can kill someone. It can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.’

Tagovailoa returned with his teammates on Thursday and authorities hope to speak to him “once he has recovered”.

Tupou (centre) watches Tagovailoa receive medical attention after their collision

The 24-year-old needed extensive treatment on the pitch in worrying scenes

“Fortunately, I can report that the player is doing very well. He was assessed at a local hospital, discharged and able to return home,” Sills said.

“We will speak with everyone who was involved last Sunday in the assessment and decision-making around this game. This will include the team doctor, team athletic trainer, independent doctors on the pitch, in the stand and our observers and hopefully the player himself once he has recovered.

Sills added: “The opportunity for education is just as important – we can learn from any instances where the protocol was not followed or the protocol disregarded a situation and made it better.

“That’s what you’ve seen us do in the past… there’s always the possibility – not just for discipline or accountability, which is important – but to look at the protocol itself and say: can the protocol be improved as a result of what we ‘learned?’

Ahead of Thursday’s game, concussion expert Chris Nowinski urged the Dolphins to keep Tagovailova off the field – but he continued to start against the Bengals

Hours later, Nowinski claimed Dolphins medical staff should be given jail time

One problem is that the review could not be completed in time to prevent Thursday’s incident.

“These reviews take time – you have a lot of video reviews, interviews with individuals, collecting all the data and all the materials, so we do them as quickly as possible, but that’s not something which can happen overnight,” Sills added. “As with any process, you want to be thorough, consistent and fair to everyone involved, so we do it as quickly as possible… I know for example that these medical staff have continued to assess the player every day since the match in last Sunday. .’

He added: “We are now very determined to reduce the number of head contacts that occur in football in general.” Obviously, we want to prevent, diagnose and treat concussions, but we want to go beyond… Our commitment is strong, our track record in this area will continue to show that we are firmly committed to progress in this area… and to be a leader global .’