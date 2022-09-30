Subsidiary Of Block Inc. Collaborates With Circle To Promote Global Usdc Adoption

One of the expectations of the crypto community is adoption, a journey on which USDC has embarked. The more countries adopt crypto and its products, the better the industry thrives in value and utility. That’s why the reports of adoptions always evoke a sense of satisfaction in enthusiasts.

Following cryptocurrency adoption reports from different countries year after year, 2020 and 2021 recorded the most global adoption based on transaction volumes. However, from quarter three of 2021 to 2022, the crypto adoption slightly leveled off the challenging market conditions.

However, despite the decline, the market has remained resilient, and long-term crypto investors continue to hold on, hoping for better outcomes. The Crypto industry Stakeholders try to explore endless options to enable the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies globally.

A recent report revealed that TBD, a subsidiary of Block Inc., has formed a collaboration with Circle to work on open-source and open-standard technologies. In addition, the partnership aims to promote the adoption of digital currencies for global transactions and financial applications.

Details Of The TBD-Circle Collaboration

TBD is an open-source platform that allows developers to create products and services on decentralized technologies. TBD plans to connect traditional payments and decentralized financial systems to promote digital currency through its products.

Block Inc. is a multinational tech firm founded by Jack Dorsey and co-founder Jim McKelvey. Block has many subsidiaries, such as Square, Cash App, Afterpay, and lots more. The company’s subsidiaries are majorly payments Platforms. It also owns a digital music streaming company known as Tidal. Block invested 1% of its total asset into Bitcoin in 2020.

On September 29, TBD posted a tweet announcing its partnership with Circle to support cross-border remittance and self-custody of USDC stablecoin. The circle is a global financial tech company that helps businesses and developers explore the power of digital currencies for payment and internet commerce worldwide.

The collaboration between TBD and Circle would undoubtedly yield benefits for the crypto industry. The Chief operating officer of TBD, Emily Chiu, thinks BTC is a potential reserve currency and might challenge the USD in the future. Chiu also feels the stablecoins would become the bridge between USD and BTC future.

TBD to Support USDC Use Cases For Cross-border Remittance

In the collaboration, TBD plans to support USDC in use cases. These use cases would enable developers to build on Block’s tbDEX protocol and Web5 decentralized identity platform.

The use cases include global real-time and low-cost remittance and self-custody USD-backed stablecoin wallets. The use cases would also enable businesses and consumers to make traditional payments using digital assets.

In the current US Feds’ monetary tightening policy and inflation, currencies of many countries have devaluated. As a result, the stablecoins are now remittance and savings alternatives.

TBD intends to support remittance in the United States and Mexico, targeting India, and the Philippines, the world’s largest remittance recipients. Mexico receives 95% of the remittances that come from the United States.

