Subsidiary Of Block Inc. Collaborates With Circle To Promote Global USDC Adoption
One of the expectations of the crypto community is adoption, a journey on which USDC has embarked. The more countries adopt crypto and its products, the better the industry thrives in value and utility. That’s why the reports of adoptions always evoke a sense of satisfaction in enthusiasts.
Following cryptocurrency adoption reports from different countries year after year, 2020 and 2021 recorded the most global adoption based on transaction volumes. However, from quarter three of 2021 to 2022, the crypto adoption slightly leveled off the challenging market conditions.
However, despite the decline, the market has remained resilient, and long-term crypto investors continue to hold on, hoping for better outcomes. The Crypto industry Stakeholders try to explore endless options to enable the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies globally.
A recent report revealed that TBD, a subsidiary of Block Inc., has formed a collaboration with Circle to work on open-source and open-standard technologies. In addition, the partnership aims to promote the adoption of digital currencies for global transactions and financial applications.
Details Of The TBD-Circle Collaboration
TBD is an open-source platform that allows developers to create products and services on decentralized technologies. TBD plans to connect traditional payments and decentralized financial systems to promote digital currency through its products.
Block Inc. is a multinational tech firm founded by Jack Dorsey and co-founder Jim McKelvey. Block has many subsidiaries, such as Square, Cash App, Afterpay, and lots more. The company’s subsidiaries are majorly payments Platforms. It also owns a digital music streaming company known as Tidal. Block invested 1% of its total asset into Bitcoin in 2020.
On September 29, TBD posted a tweet announcing its partnership with Circle to support cross-border remittance and self-custody of USDC stablecoin. The circle is a global financial tech company that helps businesses and developers explore the power of digital currencies for payment and internet commerce worldwide.
The collaboration between TBD and Circle would undoubtedly yield benefits for the crypto industry. The Chief operating officer of TBD, Emily Chiu, thinks BTC is a potential reserve currency and might challenge the USD in the future. Chiu also feels the stablecoins would become the bridge between USD and BTC future.
TBD to Support USDC Use Cases For Cross-border Remittance
In the collaboration, TBD plans to support USDC in use cases. These use cases would enable developers to build on Block’s tbDEX protocol and Web5 decentralized identity platform.
The use cases include global real-time and low-cost remittance and self-custody USD-backed stablecoin wallets. The use cases would also enable businesses and consumers to make traditional payments using digital assets.
In the current US Feds’ monetary tightening policy and inflation, currencies of many countries have devaluated. As a result, the stablecoins are now remittance and savings alternatives.
TBD intends to support remittance in the United States and Mexico, targeting India, and the Philippines, the world’s largest remittance recipients. Mexico receives 95% of the remittances that come from the United States.
Featured Image Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview.com
Here’s Why Bulls Are Comfortable
Ethereum started a consolidation phase above the $1,300 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350.
- Ethereum recovered above $1,300 and started a consolidation phase.
- The price is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes Upside Break
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $1,300 resistance zone. The bulls were active above the $1,300 level and ETH settled into a short-term positive zone.
There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,400 swing high to $1,252 low. Ether price even spiked above the $1,340 resistance, but upsides were limited. It is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,340 and $1,350 levels.
The next major resistance is near $1,364 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,400 swing high to $1,252 low. A clear break above $1,364 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,450 resistance zone, above which the price could surge to $1,500.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,340 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,310 level.
The next major support is near the $1,290 level and the channel lower trend line. A downside break below the $1,290 level might send the price towards the $1,265 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,250 or even towards $1,220.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,290
Major Resistance Level – $1,350
Monero Price Continues Its Bullish Streak, Will This Be Its Next Trading Range?
Monero price has been bullish despite the broader market trends. Over the last 24 hours, XMR has continued moving up on its chart. It gained close to 4%.
In the past week, Monero price gained significantly as there was a 9% appreciation on the altcoin’s chart. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
Monero has experienced low buying pressure over the past few days. The technical indicator now displayed that buying strength was recovering on the charts, which meant that XMR could be headed close to its next resistance mark.
With increased demand, XMR could hold onto its bullish momentum. The support zone for Monero price was between $146 and $136, respectively.
Bitcoin was also up on the charts, which has helped other altcoins make recoveries on their respective charts.
Monero has to move above the $146 price mark. That could only be possible if the demand for XMR continues to increase and remain consistent.
Monero Price Analysis: One Day Chart
XMR was trading at $146 at the time of writing. The coin’s immediate resistance level was $154. The coin needs to move past that level for the bullish streak to strengthen on the chart.
The other tough price ceiling for Monero price to break past would be $163. The bulls have been rejected at that level for multiple weeks now.
On the flip side, if Monero prices go through a pullback, the first level for Monero would be $134. A fall below the $134 price mark could cause XMR to move down to $127.
The amount of Monero traded in the last trading session decreased, which indicated that selling strength had fallen at the time of writing.
Technical Analysis
XMR’s technical indicators have reflected the increase in buying strength, painting a positive price action. Selling strength on the chart declined, which could help XMR move up on its chart further.
At the moment, the Relative Strength Index moved up near the half-line, and buying strength and selling strength were almost even.
As the indicators displayed, the chart sided with the buyers more. Monero price moved up above the 20-SMA as buying strength recovered. It also meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
XMR’s other technical indicators are also inclined towards the bullish side. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated the price momentum and overall price action.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars, which was buy signal for the coin. The Parabolic SAR determines the price direction of a particular crypto.
The dotted line below the price candlestick means an upward trend for Monero price.
Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone.
- The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh surge if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates
Bitcoin price started a recovery wave from the $18,500 support zone. BTC bulls remained active above the $18,500 level and managed to push the price above the $19,000 resistance zone.
There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $20,382 swing high to $18,486 low. The price even climbed above the $19,500 resistance zone, but the bears were active near the $19,650 and $19,660 levels.
Bitcoin price is now consolidating above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,500 level. The next major resistance sits near the $19,660 zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $20,382 swing high to $18,486 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $19,660 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $20,000 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $20,500 zone, above which the price may perhaps revisit the $21,000 zone.
Another Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,660 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,350 zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
The next major support is near the $19,220 zone and the bullish trend line. The main support is near $19,000. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,220, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,660, $20,000 and $20,500.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ahead Of Monthly Close, Go Big Or Go Home
- BTC price trades below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe despite showing some relief strength.
- BTC rally caught short as price continued to range.
- The price of BTC must close above $21,500 ahead of the monthly close as bulls sweat over price movement.
The price of Bitcoin showed strength as Bitcoin (BTC) bounced from its weekly low of $18,500 after the increase in interest rate affected its price negatively. The price of Bitcoin has since struggled to regain its bullish run. It has to a region of $25,000 with the monthly candle just a few hours away from closing. Many traders and investors hope for a better month ahead as the BTC movement has seen little to no volume for a long time. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Monthly Chart
On the monthly chart, the price of BTC has seen more downside than upside, falling from a region of $69,500 to a current value of $19,450, where the price is struggling to close the month on a positive note.
BTC’s price needs to close above $21,500 to begin a small relief rally, as it has continued to trade at its previous all-time high and has tested the region numerous times, with the area acting as support looking weaker with each retest.
BTC must break and hold above the $21,500 resistance with good volume in order to restore a relief bounce. If the price of BTC remains in this current structure and refuses to break higher, we could see it retest $17,500 support and possibly a lower support area of $17,000 on the Monthly chart if there is a sell-off.
Monthly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,500.
Monthly support for the price of BTC – $18,000.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to trade below key resistance as the price remains in a range to break above to higher heights.
The price of BTC on the daily chart showed strength to break out above $20,500 as the price faces rejection in an attempt to break out of its range-bound movement.
The price of BTC trades at $19,460 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The prices of $20,500 and $28,000 correspond to the prices at 50 and 200 EMA for BTC on the daily timeframe.
BTC needs to break and close above $20,500 for the price to gain momentum as the current price action hasn’t been favorable for BTC’s price.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $20,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $18,000.
Featured Image From Dictionary, Charts From Tradingview
LINK And CRO Reflect Positive Moves Amidst Market Uncertainty
Chainlink (LINK) and Cronos (CRO) have recently enjoyed positive price movements, despite the market’s uncertainty over cryptocurrencies. Both tokens increased around15% from their low point 7 days back.
The recent gains show that LINK and CRO are still holding strong as they continue to rank top 50 based on market cap. The two tokens also maintained a high trading volume throughout the last seven days.
Related Reading: Bitcoin And The Golden Ratio Bottom | BTCUSD Analysis September 29, 2022
Upward Trends Amidst Market Uncertainty
The entire crypto market still suffers from the recent bearish trend. However, LINK and CRO managed to maintain an upward movement amid investors’ concerns about the future of cryptocurrency markets.
In fact, LINK has been one of the best-performing altcoins this week. It gained over 21% since last Thursday, reaching a high of $8.46 yesterday. This is not surprising considering the token’s performance in the last 30 days. LINK was able to gain around 16% this month alone.
We can’t say the same for CRONOS’ 30-day performance. However, it did manage to move upwards by 16.9% during the past seven days. Its current value stands at $0.110, which is up from its lowest point of $0.105.
Reasons For LINK’s Positive Moves
A recent tweet from Santiment suggested that many investors opted to unload LINK holdings they purchased during a price drop. Yesterday, LINK reached a local high of $8.46, providing an opportunity for several market participants to benefit. The number of LINK transactions was four times higher than expected, according to the Santiment analytics team.
In another tweet from Santiment, LINK stakeholder activity peaked on September 28. Despite the general bearishness in the cryptocurrency market, this helped LINK break the $8 threshold and begin a period of growth. The increase led Santiment analysts to conclude that LINK has been “decoupling” from other cryptos in the last 10 days.
The coin’s price, however, was unable to maintain the new high. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK has dropped over 0.22% in the last 24 hours to $7.89 at the time of writing.
Social Engagement Responsible For CRO’s Rise
The recent week was a breakthrough one for CRO. According to statistics from the cryptocurrency social analytics company LunarCrush, the altcoin ranked 26th in terms of market capitalization.
The previous week has also seen a surge in CROs’ social engagement. As of September 23rd, its total number of social media mentions had risen by 40% to 37,000. Also, the value of CRO’s social engagements went up by 14% over that time, reaching $61.6 million. The alt’s price rose by 13% as of September 23rd, according to LunarCrush, because of the increased interest in it on social media.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity
This past week saw a 1% decrease in the average seven-day supply of CRO on exchanges. To investors’ relief, this trend swung in their favor as an uptick in the indicator would’ve signaled a rise in selling pressure. As of the time of writing, CRO has gained 3.16% in value over the previous week, as measured by volume traded on CoinMarketCap.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Algorand price has been trying to sail through the choppy waters, the coin has moved against the broader market price movement.
Over the last 24 hours, Algorand has gained 2%, which means that ALGO is stuck in consolidation. In the past week, ALGO moved up by 3%.
This also signalled that the altcoin hasn’t made significant upward movement on the chart. The technical indicator of the altcoin showed that the bulls were still in control.
The buyers were still more than sellers, but the technical outlook also pointed out that the bulls would soon fizzle out in the market.
The demand for ALGO had slowed down, indicating that sellers would soon take control, bringing the price of the altcoin down to its next support level.
The support zone for the altcoin stood between $0.33 and $0.27 respectively. The demand for the altcoin has been dropping, which means that the coin will move near the $0.31 price mark.
Algorand Price: One Day Chart
ALGO was trading for $0.34 at the time of writing. The coin was trading in a descending channel from which it broke out, but it was unable to add further fuel to its price owing to lower demand.
The immediate resistance for the coin stands at $0.40 and a push above that could help the bulls to stick around for longer.
On the other hand, the local support for the coin stood at $0.31. A fall from the $0.31 level will bring ALGO down to $0.27.
The amount of Algorand traded in the last session decreased considerably, pointing towards slowing buying strength.
Technical Analysis
ALGO’s technical indicators showed that the buying strength was falling on the chart. Indicators were yet to display the upcoming bearish sentiment.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, which still meant that buyers were in control of the market.
The indicator also displayed a steep fall, which signalled that the upcoming trading sessions could be controlled by the sellers.
The Algorand price was still above the 20-SMA line, which pointed toward buyers driving the price momentum in the market. A continued fall in demand will push the price below the 20-SMA line.
Other indicators also agreed with the major indicators that selling strength would soon take over in the market.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and action. MACD displayed green histograms, which was still buy signal on the chart.
These green histograms were declining on the chart, indicating that the bullish action was losing steam.
The Directional Movement Index shows the price direction. DMI was still positive with the +DI line above the -DI line. The Average Directional Index (red) was below the 20 mark, signifying a loss in the current price momentum.
