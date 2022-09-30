News
The roof of a commercial truck flies and causes an accident in Lebanon
A commercial driver in Lebanon literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his van truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of an accident near the exit 17 earlier this week after a driver hit a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large utility vehicle that had flown off a truck. The truck driver only stopped briefly after the incident before driving off, but the victim was able to provide police with a description and license plate number. Officers from the Canaan Police Department then observed the suspect vehicle driving down Route 4 in Canaan and were able to arrest the driver. Police determined that the driver, Ross King, 40, of Houston, hit a bridge in New York City the day before and continued driving despite extensive roof damage and other safety violations. King was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics and later released ahead of his court appearance in November. He was also taken out of service for 24 hours due to his condition and for having a fake logbook. The truck was inspected and taken out of service due to its condition. No one was injured in the incident.
A commercial driver in Lebanon literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his van truck exploded on Interstate 89.
New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of an accident near Exit 17 earlier this week after a driver hit a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large utility vehicle that had come off a truck.
The truck driver only stopped briefly after the incident before driving off, but the victim was able to provide police with a description and license plate number.
Officers from the Canaan Police Department then observed the suspect vehicle driving down Route 4 in Canaan and were able to arrest the driver.
Police determined that the driver, Ross King, 40, of Houston, hit a bridge in New York City the day before and continued driving despite extensive roof damage and other safety violations.
King was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics and later released ahead of his court appearance in November. He was also taken out of service for 24 hours due to his condition and for having a fake logbook.
The truck was inspected and taken out of service due to its condition.
No one was injured in the incident.
How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
The automobile industry has seen significant changes over the past few decades. The rise of electric cars, self-driving technology, and ride-sharing have all changed how people get around and how we make money doing it. Today’s automotive industry leaders can adapt quickly to change and are willing to experiment with new business models to stay on top in 2022. These trends will only continue to develop over the next few years; here’s how we predict the industry will look in 2022 based on what we’ve seen so far.
This Is How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
1. The Rise Of Electric Vehicles – Automotive Industry
The automotive industry has undergone a drastic shift over the past several decades, with new innovations and technologies leading to dramatic changes in what we drive. This trend is continuing as a number of manufacturers are switching to electric vehicles, which offer cleaner running, lower maintenance costs, and less on-street noise. Electric cars are also easier to recharge or refuel than gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles. The introduction of hybrid cars meant that gas engines could be used as generators to charge batteries when they were not needed for propulsion.
2. Blockchain Brings Transparency To Car Buying and Selling
One of the biggest benefits of Blockchain technology is transparency. The decentralization and immutable nature of blockchain make it difficult to tamper with the information stored on it, and because all transactions are public, it’s easy to confirm that they’re legitimate. With Blockchain technology, car buyers have access to more information about their purchases than ever before. They can see where every part came from, who assembled it, and when they did so. Blockchain also creates a permanent history of a vehicle’s ownership.
3. Google, Apple, & Tesla Take Over? – Automotive Industry
Google, Apple, and Tesla are all three making big moves into the automotive industry. Google with their self-driving car technology while Apple and Tesla have both come out with electric cars. These companies will not only continue to compete against each other but also against traditional car manufacturers like Ford, GM, and Honda. In 2022 these companies will take over an estimated 11% of the global market share for new car sales.
4. The Transition From ICE Vehicles To Auto-Pilot Cars
Cars will be completely autonomous and electric by 2022. This change will happen because of technological advancements and because electric cars are quickly becoming cheaper than gas-powered vehicles. BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company are just some of the many companies that have made plans to bring fully driverless cars to market by 2025.
5. Adaptive Driving Technologies – Automotive Industry
The future of driving is now being shaped by automotive technology that can change how we use cars. Adaptive Driving Technologies are making roads safer and reducing congestion through innovations such as self-driving vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, connected vehicle systems, autonomous vehicles, and more.
6. The Biggest Changes Happen At A Local Level
Many significant changes to the automotive industry are happening at a local level and not on an international level. For example, ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft have made it easier for people to ditch their cars and rely solely on these services. But, there are still many changes that will happen at a national and international level as well. For instance, China has announced plans to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2030 which will make huge waves on an international level.
The automotive industry has seen a drastic change over the past decade with more people than ever before buying or leasing new cars. It’s not just drivers who are benefiting from this shift, however: car dealerships are also seeing an uptick in business. In the next five years, it’s predicted that nearly 7.5 lakhs of additional jobs will be created by the auto industry as a result of increased sales and construction.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Terron Armstead play Bengals; Skylar Thompson active for the first time – The Denver Post
It leaned in that direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. And it actually happened.
Tagovailoa, who was officially listed as doubtful for Miami coming in for Game Night in Cincinnati on Thursday, started against the Bengals. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also played.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held Miami tours Tuesday and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the problem on Sunday for Tagovailoa after being passed over on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. Hitting the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after being checked on the pitch, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn’t a head injury, as the team initially claimed during the game, but actually from a back injury that originated on a previous quarterback. was exacerbated by Milano’s push which landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said on Tuesday his back remained the biggest problem.
Tagovailoa said how he feels behind his back affects every twist he has to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s transfers, throws or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa replied “that’s the plan”, when asked on Tuesday if he plans to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism following conversations he had with the quarterback.
With Tagovailoa playing, he had to face Bengals signalman Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks would face off for the first time in the NFL and since their epic college clash between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their season rookie in 2020.
Armstead started again while nursing a toe injury sustained in the season opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle appeared on the injury report for the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Of the other Miami players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations, the status of cornerback Xavien Howard due to groin and gluteal soreness was paramount. The Dolphins also had safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (ill) was added to the injury report Thursday morning.
Thompson active for the first time; Wilson out
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, Kansas State’s seventh-round rookie pick, was active in Cincinnati, the first time he was active all season.
Thompson was likely active because Tagovailoa was on the injury report this week for back and ankle injuries. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater briefly played in place of Tagovailoa against the Bills, but it was unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup if he needed to play Thursday.
The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Ezukanma was the only player to be inactive for all four games. Igbinoghene, the former first-round pick, was inactive two of four games.
Carter was out of action for three games, mostly due to a concussion protocol after the opener against New England.
It was the third game Gaskin had been inactive. Gaskin led the team on the ground last season with 612 yards.
Cincinnati’s inactive players were running back Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample.
Crafting to the active list
Miami added wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to its active roster Thursday afternoon.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice squad lifts on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team must put a player on the active roster if they want to bring them in for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins want Cracraft back on the practice squad later, they’ll have to release him and then re-sign him. Between the two trades, however, he would be eligible to be claimed waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami didn’t have to make a corresponding move after signing Cracraft as he had an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, however, will need a spot. when cornerback Byron Jones returns. the roster physically unable to perform and offensive lineman Austin Jackson returns from injured reserve.
Ingram named Defensive Player of the Month
Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram has been named Defensive Player of the Month for September. Ingram, 33, had seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles heading into Thursday’s game.
Ingram is the only player in the league with two sacks and a defensive touchdown. He won the award in September 2017 when he was with the Chargers. Ingram is the first Dolphins player to win the award since linebacker Jerome Baker in December 2021. Ingram had the tackle to keep the Buffalo wide receiver in bounds in the game-winning endgame.
Prepare
Thursday games are a tough turnaround. Preparation is vital, and for most players it started Sunday night after the Bills game.
“I immediately entered the ice bath and the hot tub,” security Jevon Holland said. “I went straight there. »
Running back Raheem Mostert was among those who began preparations on Sunday night.
“We have to take care of our bodies,” he said. “They opened up the facility right after the game so we could come in here and do what we needed to do to get ready for Thursday.”
Safety Brandon Jones said playing at night helps a bit.
“It gives us a full day to do a bit more recovery,” he said. “The mental side of the game, it kind of grows from there. But it sure is fast. But those Thursday games, in my experience, it’s been two years, are really fun.
Don’t believe the hype
The Dolphins, which entered Thursday as one of two undefeated NFL teams along with Philadelphia (3-0), increased their power ratings and became a national hot topic. Coach McDaniel told his players to beware of gossip and not get drawn into storytelling, good or bad.
“We try to win football games, and more importantly in the process we try to improve every week, so we play our best football at the end of the season because that’s where you’re really judged. “, he said.
“So none of the power rankings or the hype comes into that. For me, I try to meet the needs of all the attention-loving guys and let them know that “Hey, if you still want that attention, keep winning.” “…
–NFL safety is reviewing the Dolphins’ Wednesday walkthrough at the University of Cincinnati filmed by an outside observer, according to a league source. The Dolphins moved their Wednesday session to Cincinnati, adjusting to an earlier flight time due to Hurricane Ian, and practiced at the Bearcats football field, Nippert Stadium. Several parts of the walkthrough were filmed from the top of the stadium and posted to social media on Wednesday.
News
‘It’s unbelievable’ – Antonio Conte scoffs at Juventus rumors as Italy head coach discusses Tottenham future
Antonio Conte responded to questions about a potential Juventus return with a laugh, calling the speculation ‘disrespectful’.
The Italian giants are at a crossroads after a difficult start to the Serie A season.
As things stand, the Old Lady have won just two of their opening eight league games, leaving them eighth in the table, while also losing their opening two League group stage matches. champions.
As a result, the pressure is really mounting on Massimiliano Allegri who faces increased scrutiny from his position as head coach.
Conte is considered a Juventus legend having made 418 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning five Serie A titles and a Champions League winners’ medal, while managing the club between 2011 and 2014 and winning Serie A three more times.
But the 53-year-old has distanced himself from a possible return to Turin and declared his joy at his role in charge of Tottenham, who face a massive North London derby at Arsenal on Saturday – LIVE on talkSPORT.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Conte said: “It’s amazing [laughs].
“In this period, I think it’s disrespectful for the coach who works at Juventus and for me who works at Tottenham.
TALKS
Moshiri in ‘advanced talks’ over £400m deal to sell Everton to US tycoon
leave
Alexander-Arnold told to step down from England duties after Trippier’s ‘insult’ from Southgate
choice
Silva and Mount abandoned as starlet gets chance: Potter’s first league XI at Chelsea
competitive
Harry Kane’s Nike shoe deal ‘on hold’ due to Erling Haaland ‘fascination’
see
Pogba brought Juve back ‘with my heart’ and claims Serie A is tougher than Prem
blow
Conte reveals Spurs injury update ahead of North London derby with key man fears
“We have just started the season.
“Several times I have spoken about this subject and I have always said that I am happy and that I enjoy my time with Tottenham.
“We have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and for me and for sure I am enjoying my time at Tottenham.
“I have a great relationship with the owner and [Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio] Paratici. I don’t see any problem at the moment in the future.
“We both signed the contract. I don’t wanna listen to anybody talk about it [linked elsewhere].”
Mike McDaniel defends Dolphins’ decision to play Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bengals after injury scare days earlier
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel firmly defended the team’s decision to play quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night that resulted in Tagovailoa getting carted away on a stretcher due to a concussion, among his head and neck injuries.
McDaniel was asked postgame if he would’ve done anything differently given what transpired with Tagovailoa, who officially entered Thursday questionable with back and ankle injuries.
“Absolutely not,” he replied swiftly and adamantly. “If I would have, that would be irresponsible in the first place, and I shouldn’t be in this position.
“I don’t believe an injury last week made him fall the same way this week. I do not have any, like absolutely zero patience for — or will ever — put a player in a position for them to be in harm’s way. That is not what I’m about at all, and no outcome of a game would ever influence me being irresponsible as the head coach of a football team.”
McDaniel reasserted that Tagovailoa did not suffer a concussion or head injury when he exited Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, four days prior to the Thursday loss at Paycor Stadium.
“Yeah, otherwise we would’ve reported him having a head injury,” McDaniel said. “That’s why the NFL has these protocols. Every single NFL game that is played, there’s an independent specialist that specializes in the specialty of brain matter.
“For me, as long as I’m coaching here, I’m not going to fudge that whole situation. If there is any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it’s very strict. People don’t vary or stray. We don’t mess with that. We never have. And as long as I’m the head coach, that will never be an issue that you guys have to worry about.”
McDaniel also reaffirmed his belief that the team received the correct diagnosis.
There has been an onslaught of outside skepticism based on the way Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled last Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium as he got up from a roughing-the-passer penalty when Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him on his back. Tagovailoa hit the back of the head against the ground from the whiplash.
Initially said by the team to be a head injury, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol to return for the second half. Tagovailoa and McDaniel said after the Bills game that it was actually a back injury he suffered, one that originated from an earlier quarterback sneak and was intensified by the backward fall.
On Thursday in Cincinnati, Tagovailoa was spun down and driven to the turf on a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. He landed on his already-ailing back on the takedown, and the back of his head hit the ground violently from the whiplash effect.
Tagovailoa appeared to lie motionless as he was attended to on the field for several minutes before being taken away on the stretcher. He was on the ground with his hands up and his left index finger stuck in an awkward inward-pointing position.
Following the loss to the Bengals, McDaniel scoffed at questioning over what went into clearing Tagovailoa to play on Thursday night.
“What goes into every one of those decisions — that it starts with your medical staff but then there’s independent specialists that look into it, too,” he said as to the process. “There’s an entire protocol, and you’re talking to the player, as well. Probably, I don’t know, five or six, different layers in a process in decision-making, like you do with all players.”
He was asked what specifically gave the Dolphins belief Tagovailoa should play on Thursday.
“Him getting cleared by people,” he replied. “Your standard operating procedure with all players in every single game.”
The Dolphins, after the short week to play Cincinnati, have the weekend off before facing the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Oct. 9.
Decline in Chicago public school enrollment drops district to fourth in nation – NBC Chicago
Official enrollment figures show Chicago public schools fell to 322,000 students this year, dropping them one notch to the fourth-largest U.S. school district.
CPS is now tracking public schools in Miami-Dade County in Florida, which saw enrollment jump to 325,000.
CPS enrollment this fall has dropped by 8,000 students, which is less than some feared.
CPS officials said enrollment declined in elementary schools but remained stable in secondary schools. Pre-school enrollment is up 6%.
Enrollment at CPS has declined by 81,000 students over the past decade.
‘He’s a coward of a s***’ – Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua is dodging and suggests fighting two opponents in one night including Mahmoud Charr
Hours after Tyson Fury said he would give his fight with Anthony Joshua more time, he made another U-turn.
Everything in the Fury vs Joshua negotiations seemed to be going wonderfully earlier this month, with both men agreeing to terms and contracts being sent.
Since then, however, it has descended into chaos as contracts have been put on hold with Joshua’s lawyers and Fury has grown impatient, calling off the fight after AJ missed his self-proclaimed 5pm Monday deadline.
As a replacement opponent, Fury named 37-year-old former WBA “regular” champion Mahmoud Charr, who was not well received by boxing fans and pundits alike.
Fury’s promoter Frank Warren was then able to convince ‘The Gypsy King’ to give Joshua some extra time to finalize the deal and he agreed.
Taking to social media, Fury explained that everything had been sorted in terms of date, venue and broadcasters and it was now up to Joshua to sign the contract.
Fury ended his message by saying, “Get this contract signed today, big p****. Let the UK fans have what they want. There’s no more umm. You gotta fight me, you can’t escape The Fury is coming… shit!
This was very good news for everyone except Charr, who posted an Instagram story calling on Fury to go back on his word.
coming
Hearn reveals Whyte’s next potential opponents, including the man who nearly beat Fury
hard work
Nigel Benn details difference between him and son Conor ahead of Eubank Jr clash
saga
Warren accuses Joshua’s camp of silence but Hearn insists Fury’s antics are the problem
extended
Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua to sign contract for TODAY fight as he backtracks
Still
Fury responds to Wilder’s comments on fourth fight after calling off Joshua clash
Unorthodox
Bridges is a math teacher turned world champion boxer who wears lingerie to weigh herself
“Fury, you’re the same s*** as Anthony Joshua,” Charr said.
“A man is a man, when you say Joshua is out, he is out. You tell everyone you want to fight me, now you’re like a duck, take the fight.
Hours later, Fury changed his mind once again, saying he would actually fight Charr and Joshua was dodging him.
“Manuel Charr,” Fury began. “So now it looks like AJ is finally out, he ducked out, he’s a *** loose bag, and you’re the man who wants to fight, so I like that.
“I love that you are very vocal and call for a fight like a real man should.
“Any man who wants to fight another man should call him what you did to me, so I accept your challenge Manuel Charr, let’s go on motherf *****.”
Fury then followed up with another Instagram Story, suggesting he could have two fights in one night on December 3.
“I just did a little brainstorming,” Fury said. “December 3 is approaching and Mahmoud Charr has given his consent. Why not fight two people in one night, Mahmoud Charr and someone else.
“That would be damn awesome. I would probably be the first WBC heavyweight champion to have two fights in one night and that’s a guaranteed fact, what do you think?
Charr responded on his own Instagram Story and he seemed pleased with the news, describing Fury as a “real man” and he said, “UK make sure the diamond boy comes along King Charr!”
That being said, Charr didn’t appreciate Fury saying he wanted to fight two guys in one night, as he replied, “Listen to me, you want to fight two guys in one night, my friend, I need of you five in one night.
“When I come I’ll make sure to put your long legs on like a lumberjack and get you down to the ground.”
