These are some of the most common and least common COVID symptoms in 2022 – NBC Chicago
With cold and flu season approaching as temperatures drop, and experts are watching for a potential further increase in COVID cases. many might wonder what exactly is behind their symptoms.
Some of the most common symptoms of COVID, especially in 2022 so far, overlap with several conditions, including colds and flu.
Although upper respiratory tract symptoms are currently the most telling sign of the virus, some changes in symptoms have been observed as the virus progresses.
“We see a lot of things happening with the changing virus, you know,” Dr. Isaac Ghinai, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health who oversees COVID-19 testing and surveillance, said earlier this month. laboratory monitoring. “Omicron and its sublines are an example of the virus changing quite a bit, and there are indications that different lines of the virus may cause slightly different symptoms.”
Ghinai said differences in symptoms may also be affected by the introduction of vaccines and their subsequent widespread use nearly a year into the pandemic.
“There are indications for example, with omicron, that loss of taste and smell is less common than it was with some of the earlier lines. All of this is also likely impacted by the fact that many more people are vaccinated than before,” Ghinai said.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, early symptoms of COVID typically include fatigue, headache, sore throat, or fever.
A study by researchers at the University of Southern California found that a fever could be the first, along with a cough and muscle aches. Afterwards, those infected will likely experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Unlike other respiratory illnesses such as MERS and SARS, COVID patients will likely develop nausea and vomiting before diarrhea, the researchers found.
Digestive symptoms, in some cases, may be the first sign that a person has contracted COVID. They are known to develop early in an infection, with respiratory symptoms possibly following a day later, according to an Emerson Health article.
Still, some symptoms, such as shortness of breath, have become less frequent as the virus continues to mutate. Dr. Sharon Welbel, director of hospital epidemiology and infection control for Cook County Health, said earlier this month that fever and cough have become more common symptoms in recent months.
“In terms of symptoms and what people have, it’s so heterogeneous,” Welbel said. “I find that with omicron we know the most common are always fever, cough – plus as much shortness of breath.”
As for the flu, the season hasn’t “started in a serious way yet,” according to Chicago’s top doctor. In the meantime, health experts are warning residents of flu and COVID-19 symptoms while encouraging vaccination for both.
According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, the two viruses have multiple strains that are active at the same time, resulting in minor differences in symptoms from case to case.
Because COVID and flu symptoms are often extremely similar, Arwady said there’s only one way to know for sure which virus you may have contracted.
“Typically, people who get the flu tend to have a fever, body aches, feel like they’ve been hit by a truck, and may feel very sick. Of course, people can also contracting those who have COVID is that you have to take a test to be sure,” Arwady said.
But what about some of the less common symptoms?
During a Facebook Live on Tuesday, Arwady answered a question regarding vertigo, a symptom that has been reported in some while recovering from COVID.
Arwady said that while patients may be more susceptible to developing dizziness while recovering from COVID, the symptom is not specific to the virus and has been linked to other infections during recovery.
“We see people after an ear infection, after an influenza infection, a number of things can make people more likely to develop dizziness. And so generally you may be a little more likely to develop dizziness if you recently recovered from COVID,” Arwadi said.
As cases continue to occur, many are curious about other symptoms, such as rashes or headaches.
“We’re seeing a lot more sore throat, fatigue, it still seems like a fever and a runny nose,” Arwady said, pointing out that while headaches and rashes can be symptoms of COVID, no d them is “one of the main .”
As for the symptoms that often persist the longest? A cough.
“It’s going to last the longest, almost forever,” Chicago’s top doctor, Allison Arwady, said at a press conference earlier this month. “Coughing tends to be the most lingering effect. This is true whenever you have a viral infection. You may feel totally better and you will still have some irritation.”
The latest BA.5 variant remains the main driver of COVID cases in the United States, although newer variants are slowly starting to gain momentum. New omicron-specific boosters have recently become readily available, with health officials encouraging widespread inoculation ahead of an expected spike in cases over the fall and winter months.
Regardless of changes in symptoms, Ghinai said getting vaccinated and boosted can significantly improve symptoms of the virus if infected.
“Certainly, the severity of symptoms if you’re vaccinated is much less and the severity of symptoms if you’re boosted is even less, which can kind of change the look,” Ghinai said.
The CDC says the median time to onset of symptoms in a patient with the different omicron lineages could be as little as three days.
In general, symptoms will usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. However, their duration may depend on the person, the severity of their infection, and whether or not they end up with long COVID.
“Some people say they feel better within a day, others say they still have lingering symptoms after three weeks,” Welbel said.
The most common symptoms of the virus include:
– Fever or chills
-Cough
– Shortness of breath
-Fatigue
– Muscle or body pain
-Headache
-New loss of taste or smell
-Sore throat
– Congestion or runny nose
-Nausea or vomiting
-Diarrhea
Patients are urged to seek emergency medical attention if they experience:
-Respiratory disorder
– Persistent chest pain or pressure
-New confusion
– Inability to wake up or stay awake
– Pale, gray or blue skin, lips or nail beds
Robert Saleh seeks to clarify Quinnen Williams ‘gasping’ comment: ‘Best shape of his life’
On Thursday afternoon, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich raised some eyebrows when he said he needed to be smart about defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ snap count because he’s “gasping” for air at times.
Friday morning, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Ulbrich’s quote was taken out of context.
“Quinnen is in the best shape of his life,” Saleh said. “I’m not going to get into the details of what happened yesterday.
“A quote was taken and used against Jeff. We all know where Jeff’s heart is. He spent 15 minutes prior to that question showering Q [Williams] with praise.
“We have our rotations, we do things the way we do them. Quinnen is in phenomenal shape. It is kind of bush league to take a one-liner, but it is what it is.”
During his press conference Thursday, Ulbrich was asked why Williams only received 46 of 78 snaps in his performance in the 27-12 loss against the Bengals where he registered four tackles and a sack. Ulbrich said he needed to be smart about Williams’ snaps as they wanted to use him as much as they could in “critical moments.”
Some people on social media took Ulbrich’s comments to mean that Williams was not in great shape or that he was taking a shot at the fourth-year player.
Saleh said whatever Williams and Ulbrich have said about the situation, the Jets will keep it “in-house.”
The Jets defense has been in the news recently but for all the wrong reasons. Ulbrich’s comments are coming five days after Williams and Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton argued on the sideline after the team allowed a 56-yard touchdown to Tyler Boyd.
Williams said he wanted the Jets to use their front four to generate pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. When Gang Green opted to send blitzes on the play, Williams was visibly upset and said he and his teammates were competitive.
“Two extremely passionate, fiery guys that love this game and love winning and love competing, and when you have guys that are built that way, which I think winning organizations and championship organizations, you need those type of people, coaches and players alike,” Ulbrich said Thursday.
“There are times where that gets heated, and it comes from a good place. It’s something that we don’t want to happen, obviously, but when it does happen, it’s not rooted in selfishness. It’s not rooted in my way, your way, it’s not rooted in anything from a negative perspective. It’s just two guys that love this game and love ball and want the best for this organization, want the best for this team, the best for their teammates and sometimes it boils over a little bit.”
It also doesn’t help that the Jets defense is ranked 31st on third down percentage as opposing teams are converting 51.3%of the time. To help correct that, the Jets tried to address that ahead of this weekend’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Although the Steelers offense is ranked 31st in the NFL [272.7 yards per game], they have several talented skill position players in running back Najee Harris and wide receiver George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.
“We added another third down period over the course of the week,” Saleh said. “We are trying to make sure we are precise on where we are at offensively and defensively.
“It comes down to execution and it comes down to calling plays in the right position, coaches and players alike. I got faith that it will come around as some of the mistakes that are happening are very fixable. I’m looking forward to trying to get it right.”
ZACH GETS GREEN LIGHT
Saleh announced that quarterback Zach Wilson would officially start in Sunday’s game against the Steelers. On Wednesday, Saleh said Wilson would start if “all goes well this week.”
The news isn’t so great for linebacker Quincy Williams. He is the only Jets player listed as out this week after an ankle injury he sustained last week against the Bengals. Cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and John Franklin-Myers (toe) are both expected to play.
Predictions for Vikings vs. Saints in London: We forecast a jolly good time for the men in purple
Members of the Pioneer Press who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game in London vs. the New Orleans Saints:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 24, Saints 21: Greg Joseph bounces back from a pair of missed kicks last week and nails a game-winner as time expires. Take it to the bank.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 29, Saints 13: All signs point toward victory for the Skol Brothers — Harrison Smith, Dalvin Cook playing, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas not. Enthusiasm for new coaching staff keeps locals focused.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 27, Saints 20: Including the preseason, the Vikings are undefeated overseas. They’re 1-0 in Germany, 1-0 in Sweden, 1-0 in Japan and 3-0 in the United Kingdom. Make it 4-0 in the U.K.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 24, Saints 23: This is an either/or game, which the mistake-prone Saints should lose in the final minutes. Both teams will attempt to show they’re not mediocre.
Unlike with Tua, Heat’s protocol waiting game lasted months last season; Spoelstra blasts blame game
In a sport far less violent, the Miami Heat last season waited in terms of months for the type of return that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made in days this week for the Miami Dolphins.
While the whiplash suffered by forward Markieff Morris differed from what the Dolphins termed a back injury for Tagovailoa on Sunday, the NBA still sidelined Morris for four months last season before he returned in March, out of an abundance of caution for that neck injury. Tagovailoa was back on the field for Thursday night’s road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when he suffered what has been reported as neck and head injuries that left him hospitalized.
Morris several times last season pushed to return ahead of his formal NBA clearance, at one point working out with former NBA players at a South Florida gym while still barred by the NBA from practicing at the Heat’s facilities.
Unlike Tagovailoa and the harsh hits endured Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and then Thursday against the Bengals, Morris’ injury did not occur during the course of play, but rather from a shove from behind during a November skirmish with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Both players were penalized by the NBA for that incident.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday bristled at the blame game that is played in the wake of such injuries.
“We were all watching the game last night, together, as a team,” Spoelstra said, as his team continues camp at the Baha Mar resort. “And you just don’t like to see any players go down, from any kind of circumstance.
“Everybody’s looking to blame immediately when something happens. We don’t have all the information. I don’t think that’s fair to jump to all these different conclusions. Teams and medical staffs are very responsible. Not every situation is the exact same thing. So there are protocols in both of our leagues that you have to adhere to.”
Heat captain Udonis Haslem, a lifelong Dolphins fan, said he was “scared” when he saw Tagovailoa go down Thursday, but also appreciates an athlete’s will to attempt to persevere.
“It’s a fine line,” he said. “It’s a very fine line. I think you want your guys out there and you want to compete at the highest level, but you also have to protect the health and the safety of the players.”
In order to return last season, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel. That panel is made up of an NBA doctor, a doctor representing the National Basketball Players Association, and an independent physician.
The NBA was particularly concerned because Morris had sustained a neck injury in 2019 while playing for the Washington Wizards.
The Heat had hoped to get Morris back sooner than his March return, with Spoelstra at the time calling the protocols “a tedious process.”
But Spoelstra said Friday he also appreciates the level of concern.
“Each situation is different,” he said. “So you can’t really compare the situations. You try to follow the protocols and do what’s best for the athlete.”
“Everybody’s looking to blame somebody. Injuries are unfortunate and you have to treat them on a case-by-case basis.
“I think everything is trending in the right direction by trying to be responsible for players’ health. But even when you do that, people are not happy.”
Amid his absence, Morris bristled at those who questioned the severity of his injury, noting on Twitter of Jokic, “It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine!”
The Heat have erred on the side of caution several times with serious situations with players over the franchise’s 35 seasons, including with Alonzo Mourning’s kidney illness and Chris Bosh’s blood clots.
Morris left the Heat in free agency in the offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. He appeared in 17 regular-season games and one playoff game during his lone season with the Heat.
Jokic went on to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.
Sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline releases large amounts of greenhouse gases
The Danish Energy Agency said 778 million cubic meters of natural gas could leak from leaks on three Nord Stream gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea, according to an initial estimate based on the worst-case scenario.
This equates to the greenhouse gas equivalent of about 14.6 million tons of carbon dioxide, or about 2% of all U.S. methane emissions from oil and gas infrastructure, agriculture, waste and mining activities in 2020, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. It would also equate to around 32% of Denmark’s total annual emissions, based on 2020 figures, the Danish agency said.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley missing from Friday’s practice
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was missing during the open portion of practice Friday, throwing his availability for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills into further doubt.
Stanley (ankle) practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time this season and practiced without limitations again on Thursday. Afterward, he said he felt “really good” and indicated that he could make his season debut Sunday.
“I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the rest of the staff and coaches,” he said. “We’re going to make the best decision that’s best for the team.”
With Patrick Mekari (ankle) missing his third straight practice Friday, the Ravens could start rookie Daniel Faalele against a vaunted Bills defense. Faalele hadn’t played left tackle in a game until Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.
Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Ravens wouldn’t activate Stanley, who’s been limited by ankle injuries to just one game since November 2020, until he feels he’s “going to be good.”
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll just have to see. He practiced quite a bit [Wednesday], and we’ll see where it’s at now, and then [Thursday], then Friday and make a decision.”
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) also was missing for the third straight day, making him unlikely to play Sunday.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.
This story will be updated.
Twin Cities Marathon to log 40th year with races this weekend
The 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon starts at 8 a.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis with participants making their way to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.
This year marks its 40th anniversary as well as a return to full capacity after cancellation of in-person events in 2020 due to the pandemic and running with half-capacity fields in 2021. More than 9,000 are expected to run the marathon this year and nearly 11,000 in the 10 mile race. More than 26,000 are taking part in events throughout the weekend.
Motorists should be aware of closures on streets such as Summit Avenue in St. Paul and areas around the State Capitol as well as in downtown Minneapolis during the event.
Anyone wishing to track a participant can download the Twin Cities in Motion app for free on Google Play and iTunes.
For more information on the event go to
Here’s a few highlights of the race provided by organizers:
- Since 1982, 14 athletes — 13 runners and one wheelchair competitor – have completed every Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.
- In the 1980s, Runners World magazine called the race “the Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America.” This year artists will create live paintings of the run from downtown Minneapolis along the course to the State Capitol.
- One of the race’s most notable spectator — former Minnesota Viking and state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page — has provided his name to a cheering event. The Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge offers nonprofit donations in the name of cheer zones that earn recognition in various categories.
- The Medtronic TC 10 Mile race — which starts before the marathon on Sunday — will host the 2022 USATF 10 Mile Championships featuring top athletes from across the country vying for $12,000 in prize money, as well as an extra “Equalizer Bonus” of $10,000 for the men’s or women’s champion who prevails in a handicapped competition.
