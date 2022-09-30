News
Twins cap home slate with a 4-3 loss to White Sox, searching for ways to improve attendance figures
As the 2022 season winds to a close — officially now with no playoff appearance in store after the Twins were eliminated from Wild Card contention late Wednesday night — a full-scale look at what went wrong and how to improve upon that is underway.
Much of the outside focus will turn to the front office and what it is going to be done to improve a team that has now missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Baseball operations, team president and CEO Dave St. Peter said, will continue to be led by Derek Falvey, whom he lent his support to, saying Falvey would be back in 2020 “and I’m hoping many, many years after that.”
Much of St. Peter’s focus will be on how to improve upon sagging attendance figures and the ballpark experience at Target Field. In front of 23,397 fans Thursday afternoon, the Twins lost 4-3 to the visiting Chicago White Sox, capping off their 81-game home slate.
Target Field attendance has sunk to 20th out of 30 major-league teams and at 22,236 fans per game (1,801,128 across 81), it is the lowest that number has been since Target Field opened, with the exception of 2020, when there were no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021, when there were pandemic restrictions for part of the season, capping the percentage of fans allowed through the gates.
While St. Peter acknowledged that they knew the Twins were behind going into the season as a result of the offseason lockout that caused uncertainty and slowed ticket buying, he found himself “surprised and kind of bordering on disappointed” that attendance did not pick up as they would have hoped during the second half of the season with the Twins in first place in the American League Central division.
In response, St. Peter said the Twins need to do a “better job connecting with the fanbase.”
“Part of it is organizationally, we’re looking at everything we’re doing and how we’re marketing our club, how we’re pricing our tickets, how we’re reaching out to different communities. We have to own that,” St. Peter said.“There’s also a narrative around public safety in our city that is having an impact. There’s economic issues that are impacting everybody that’s having an impact. But we’re going to focus on the things we can control.”
That includes the experience at the ballpark, St. Peter said.
And the ballpark experience, of course, starts with the team playing on the field.
That team on Thursday finished its home schedule with a loss, this one coming after a costly error in the eighth inning when second baseman Nick Gordon missed a pop up, allowing the runner, Mark Payton, to wind up on second. Payton quickly came around to score on José Abreu’s double.
Maplewood’s Louie Varland, in his fourth career, gave up two runs on three hits — all in the third inning — and took a no-decision in the Twins’ loss.
Dancehall Star Vybz Kartel Is Set To Be Freed From Jail And Has Plans To Marry His Fiancée Sidem Öztürk Upon His Release
Jamaican Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel is close to being freed and is planning to marry his Turkish-born fiancée Sidem Öztürk after his release. Love wins in the end huh?
Abidja Azim Palmer also known as Vybz Kartel is currently serving time in Jamaican jail for the murder of a man named “Lizard Williams“. He was arrested in 2011 and put behind bars after eyewitness testimony and other evidence connected him to the murder.
However, in a recent interview with Isat Buchanan, Vybz Kartel’s attorney, he promises the singer’s possible release. According to him, Vybz Kartel per the new evidence has been falsely accused. As the singer was at the hospital at the time of the said murder. He continued to say that the eyewitness together with some key evidence has been discredited. So evidence in accusing and jailing his client was tampered with in the initial stage of the trial.
Further, Buchanan indicated the plans of the singer upon his release which is to marry his long-time Turkish girlfriend Sidem Ozturk. The two started their relationship in 2015 while Vybz is still in jail. They got engaged early this year. Thus the two are hopeful he is released in his ongoing appeal to the United Kingdom’s Privy Council. So they can follow up on their marriage plans. Here are excerpts of the interview between Buchanan and Fox News.
Via Media Take Out:
Adidjah “Vybz Kartel” Palmer was convicted in a Jamaican court for the murder of Clive Williams, whose body was never found. But his conviction came from a mostly circumstantial evidence, video and phone records from his BlackBerry Torch, and a witness who was later discredited, according to the attorney.
But now Vybz legal team has commissioned a comprehensive investigation by a British certified digital forensic expert. And the report, Media Take Out has learned has cast doubts about the authenticity of the evidence.
So when there is a gap in the footprint, for instance, the video did not have any GPS on it and all other videos on the phone had GPS, had the metadata and the epoch times in sequence,” Buchannan told the FOX network.
In his detailed report, digital forensic expert David John Martin-Woodgate found that the video prosecutors claimed had put Vybz at the scene of the crime may have been forged. They claim the video had a timestamp that was off.
Vybz’s lawyer also, says that the Dancehall star was at a hospital at the time of the alleged murder and that proves it.
“Tampering or a misreporting of the time which was crucial. So the time was clearly changed to fit the prosecution’s case,” Buchanan said.”
So what will Vybz do once he gets out – marry his exotical girlfriend Sidem Öztürk, a British citizen who currently runs Vybz’ Dancehall record label.
The post Dancehall Star Vybz Kartel Is Set To Be Freed From Jail And Has Plans To Marry His Fiancée Sidem Öztürk Upon His Release appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Knicks announcer Mike Breen’s Long Island house destroyed in fire
A massive house fire destroyed the Long Island home of Mike Breen, ESPN’s lead NBA play-by-play man and the voice of the Knicks for 30 years.
No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to TMZ. The blaze is under investigation.
Firefighters responded to the house fire in North Hills around 4 a.m. Sunday, the Manhasset-Lakeville fire department said. But the home was already in bad shape when smoke-eaters arrived.
“Ultimately, heavy machinery was called in to access parts of the home which were inaccessible by crews due to structural collapse,” the M-LFD said.
The fire was not extinguished until around 2 p.m.
Breen, 61, joined WFAN as a radio play-by-play on Knicks games in 1992. He rose to become ESPN’s go-to guy for big NBA games, and he’s called the NBA Finals since 2006.
Breen’s Hall of Fame career includes several iconic calls, including LeBron James’ game-saving block in the 2016 Finals and Steph Curry’s near halfcourt buzzer-beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
()
Mental health workers call off strike at M Health Fairview, but not at Allina
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview who planned a three-day strike starting Monday will stay on the job while their union colleagues at Allina Health still plan to walk out.
A spokesman for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) — Healthcare of Minnesota and Iowa said Thursday that 14 hours of negotiations on Wednesday made enough progress for M Health Fairview mental health workers that they decided to pull their strike notice.
“The bargaining team can and will refile the strike notice if needed, but are hopeful they are going to be able to reach a deal,” Brenda Hilbrich, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa executive vice president and lead negotiator said in a statement about talks with M Health Fairview leaders.
Meanwhile, Allina mental health workers plan to move forward with their work stoppage after union leaders said officials walked away from negotiations Tuesday and don’t have plans to meet again until October.
“The workers are dealing with unfair labor practices and are not close to a resolution,” Hilbrich’s statement said of talks with Allina leaders.
The union represents about 130 union mental health workers at M Health Fairview facilities and roughly 260 at Allina facilities.
“We remain committed to reaching a fair and equitable contract that honors our team members and our shared goals,” a M Health Fairview spokeswoman said in a statement.
When the mental health workers announced their intent to strike for three days beginning October 3, Allina officials responded they’ve offered competitive pay and benefits and workplace protections that other unions have already agreed to.
Mental health workers are pushing for better pay, increased staff and improved safety after voting to unionize in late 2021. They held a one-day strike in May to mark Mental Health Awareness month.
About 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association struck for three days earlier in September in what union leaders called the largest private sector nurses strike in history. Nurses are also pushing for better pay, more staff and improved safety protections.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a broad impact on health care workers with roughly one in five leaving their jobs. Studies show more are expected to leave if conditions don’t improve.
The pandemic has also hurt health systems with a recent report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association showing operating margins dropped to 1.2 percent in 2020 and 33 hospitals and health systems surveyed are losing money.
Hyde5: Who was filming Dolphins practice (and how McDaniel threw change-up)? Plus, how to beat the Bengals
What in the name of Zapruder was happening at the Miami Dolphins practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday with someone sending video of a few plays on social media?
And does it matter?
First, someone with the Twitter handle JFolkUHC shot video of a handful of Dolphins walk-through plays on Wednesday, and the league is looking into it, according to a league source. That’s not the type of thing the league wants teams to have to fight.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel threw a curve at those watching the plays. Twelve players lined up on offense – typically an extra receiver. What does it all mean? Well, prime news was that Tua Tagovailoa was at quarterback. That would suggest he’s going to play Thursday night despite injury issues from last Sunday, as has been expected as this week went on.
There were a couple simple pass formations, a run, a punt — but you don’t rarely, if ever, see video of teams at such practices. Then again, due to Hurricane Ian, the Dolphins left South Florida early Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati.
If that gets you riled up a little, relax.
Another picture shows a group of people watching the Dolphins practice. In other words, they knew people were watching and, in today’s world, a video could get out. So it wasn’t the best-case scenario, obviously, a team practicing on a short week in a new site with people around. Nor was it Don Shula moving their practices before Super Bowl VII out of concern George Allen would be spying on them at the designated site (cue to “Still Perfect,” my book on the ‘72 Dolphins that’s out with the 50th anniversary edition.)
It’s not a perfect world in a short week with a hurricane altering travel plans. But nor is it anything that will tilt Thursday’s game.
Let’s get into the weekly five ways the Dolphins can win Thursday’s game:
1. Offense takes control. This looks to be a game the Dolphins offense will be asked to bear more of the load. Why? Because the defense was on the field for 90 plays Sunday — about a game-and-a-half by normal measure — and has to be feeling those effects on a short week. The offense, meanwhile, played closer to half a game with 39 plays. Cincinnati has a good defense, as they rank eighth in yards (310.7 a game) and ninth in points (18.3). A couple injury questions play dramatically into the game. One is whether Tua plays, which is expected at this point. The other is Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader being out with a knee issue. The 340-pound tackle is labeled by Cincinnati media as the MVP of the defense.
2. Josh Boyer vs. Joe Burrow. The Bengals are susceptible to a rush and Dolphins defensive coordinator Boyer has had great success again this season with blitzing. Safety Brandon Jones strip-sack caused a touchdown against New England, and safety Jevon Holland’s strip-sack led to a touchdown against Buffalo. The Bengals have given up 15 sacks, tied for most allowed in the league. They rebuild their offensive line this year in hopes of keeping Burrow upright. They only gave up two sacks last week to the Jets so maybe their problems are improving.
2. Terron Armstead vs. Trey Hendrickson. First, the issue is if Armstead plays with a toe issue. He hasn’t practiced this week and is listed as “questionable,” although media reports Thursday morning said he would play. He neutralized Buffalo’s Von Miller on Sunday and is the foundational piece of this line. Hendrickson, the former Florida Atlantic player, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 2.5 sacks, two quarterback more quarterback hits and two forced fumbles against the Jets. He has 13.5 and 14 sacks the past two seasons. He has 20 sacks in 23 games with Cincinnati.
3. Can the Dolphins run the ball — or should they just air it out again? This would seem a good week to flash an effective running game with Reader out and this Dolphins defense needing help. The Dolphins have run for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. Chase Edmonds (3.4 yards a carry) and Raheem Mostert (3.3) could use a big game. Then again, the strength of the Dolphins is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making big plays. The Bengals have faced the arms of Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco thus far, so it’s hard to measure just what their 15th-ranked pass defense can do.
4. Tagovailoa vs. Burrow. The draft-class partners will always be measured against each other in some form. The backstory has Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ “joking” $100,000 offer to coach Brian Flores to lose games — Flores didn’t think he was joking, as his lawsuit says. But in the 2019 Burrow Bowl the Bengals came back from a 35-12 deficit in the second half through onside kicks, Hail Marys, two defensive touchdowns — and the Dolphins had the No. 1 pick in their sights as a tie game went to overtime. They won in overtime, then beat New England in the season finale to get the fifth pick. Now the prizes of that draft meet.
5. How well did Cincinnati study the Zapruder films?
Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Miami 24. There’s just a lot working against the Dolphins this week starting with that exhausting Buffalo win in Sunday’s heat. Going 3-1 are this tough first month of schedule is an achievement. Of course, going 4-0 is in their sights. Actually, only one Sun Sentinel reporter is picking the Dolphins.
()
Yung Miami Dragged In The Mud For Claiming She Wants To Be “The Next Black Oprah”
Hip-Hop star Young Miami is under attack over a statement she made in an interview with XXL Magazine that; “she wants to be the next “Black Oprah”. After the videos of her interview went viral, fans of Oprah appeared to be offended and dragged the singer in the mud for implying Oprah isn’t “Black” enough.
Yung Miami rose to fame as City Girls together with her duo JT mainly for how blatant they are in their songs. So she is known for making it into the headlines with claims like that. However, social media users think Yung Miami is undermining Oprah’s blackness or reducing blackness to being uncult.
Miami responded to the critics by saying her expectations for her podcast “Revolt” is big hence her desire to be the next “Black Oprah”, and “she does not think basic like h*es” — referring to her critics.
Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to host a show on TV in 1986. With her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She currently holds 38 awards from different award schemes with 67 nominations. She also became the first Black billionaire in 2003. Oprah is presently regarded as the “Queen of All Media” so yeah, Yung Miami is dreaming BIG!
Via Vlad:
JT and Young Miami rose to popularity as a Florida-based rap duo called City Girls back in 2018, largely because their lyrics were so unapologetically raw, blatantly honest, and over the top. So, when the latter sat down for an interview with XXL Magazine regarding the next City Girls project and her lofty expectations as the host of her podcast with REVOLT called Caresha Please, she essentially called her shot as the next great icon in media before she seemingly threw shade at someone who has already established themselves as one of the greatest interviewers/entertainment entrepreneurs in history.
“I want to take it to the next level,” the 28-year-old. “I want to be like, I think she has a podcast now, a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”
Oprah made her film debut in the classic African American movie The Color Purple. After a 25-year run as a daytime talk show host, she would go on to become the richest African American on the planet. In addition to being the first African American Billionaire, she is also believed to be the greatest African American philanthropist to have ever lived. So, needless to say, Young Miami’s unprovoked shot at the “Queen of All Media” enraged a lot of people on Twitter. But, instead of apologizing for offending Oprah’s supporters, Young Miami clapped back at her critics on the social media platform with some name-calling before doubling down on her controversial statement.
“The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!!” She wrote.
“I don’t like being basic like y’all hoes! My shit always got a twist to it!” She added about one minute after the first Tweet.
To that, Oprah’s fans swarmed at her with a bevy of condemnation.
“She will never be Oprah, and it’s hella disrespectful to say she will be the first Black Oprah like Oprah ain’t Black,” a Twitter user wrote.
Let’s not rewrite history. Despite her flaws, Oprah — a BLACK Woman — opened the doors for so many other Black women … including Caresha,” added another Twitter user.
However, Oprah has not responded to Yung Miami and you know Oprah won’t say sh*** about this, right?
The post Yung Miami Dragged In The Mud For Claiming She Wants To Be “The Next Black Oprah” appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
1/6 chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent during an interview Thursday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel’s chairman said.
“It’s a work in progress,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters after the more than four-hour interview ended. “At this point, we’re glad she came.”
The committee — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. The conservative activist texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election.
Thomas answered some of the questions from congressional investigators Thursday as she sought to portray herself as among the many Americans who still believe the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
But she did not provide any evidence or specific reasoning to back up her belief, the person said.
“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election,” Mark Paoletta, her attorney, said in a statement. “And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated.”
“Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results,” he added.
The testimony from Thomas was one of the last remaining for the panel as it eyes the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.
The extent of her involvement in the Capitol attack is unclear. In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The AP obtained the emails earlier this year under the state’s open records law.
She has said in previous interviews that she attended the initial pro-Trump rally the morning of Jan. 6 but left before Trump spoke and the crowds headed for the Capitol.
Thomas, a Trump supporter long active in conservative causes, has repeatedly maintained that her political activities posed no conflict of interest with the work of her husband.
“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America. But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview published in March.
Justice Thomas was the lone dissenting voice when the Supreme Court ruled in January to allow a congressional committee access to presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes relating to the events of Jan. 6.
Ginni Thomas has been openly critical of the committee’s work, including signing onto a letter to House Republicans calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the Jan. 6 congressional committee.
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Eric Tucker and video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at
