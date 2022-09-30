U.s. District Court Orders Sec To Release Hinman Documents

The U.S District Court rejected the SEC’s attempt to conceal Hinman Documents.
William Hinman previously claimed that Ether was not a security.
Ripple Labs is now one step ahead in the ongoing legal dispute with the US regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres has recently rejected the SEC’s second attempt to conceal records connected to former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director, William Hinman.
Allegations of Ripple and SEC
The disputed documents are related to a speech given by William Hinman in 2018, at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit. Throughout the speech, he argued that Ether was not a security. Following this, the SEC declared that Hinman’s comments did not accurately reflect the agency’s policy viewpoint.
However, Ripple Labs claimed that the speech is a key piece of evidence in the action the SEC has launched against it, alleging that sales of Ripple’s XRP violated U.S. securities laws.
Following District Court Judge Sarah Netburn’s order declaring that the emails and draughts of the speech were not covered by deliberative process privilege, Judge Torres’ judgment dismissed SEC objections to release the documents. The SEC subsequently asserted attorney-client privilege over the materials, which Netburn overruled in July.
The SEC filed a complaint against Ripple in December 2020, claiming that the company sold over $1.38 billion worth of unregistered securities through the sale of XRP. As co-defendants for allegedly aiding and abetting Ripple’s actions, the SEC also identified the CEO Brad Garlinghouse and executive chairman Chris Larsen of Ripple.
Moreover, at the time of writing, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP is trading around $0.491 with a one-day trading volume of $4,061,812,163. XRP has increased by nearly 11.28% in the last 24 hours, according to CMC.
The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its native token LUNA remained a shocking event in the crypto space. The outcome was the loss of billions of dollars for many individual and institutional investors. It also threw the entire crypto industry into a historic crisis. Lots of changes have taken place following the fall of the stablecoin.
Subsequently, some investigations and legal cases have been against the founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon. Firstly, the South Korean Prosecutors leveled some allegations against the Terra Chief.
Also, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a Red Notice against him. The Interpol request is for law enforcement’s immediate arrest of Do Kwon globally.
There was a massive loss of over $60 billion of investors’ funds through the fall of Terra and its ecosystem in the first half of the year. The South Korean Prosecutors requested the assistance of Interpol for the arrest of Kwon.
The prosecutors accused the Terra chief of hiding to avoid their investigations. According to a source, Kwon was seen in Singapore, though the city police noted that he later left.
Terra Says Case Against Kwon Is Highly Hyped Up
Following the alert from Interpol, there was a slight fall in the prices of Terra Classic (LUNC) and the newly launched Terra LUNA. Some rumors have been that Kwon went into hiding since the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem.
Terraform Labs has finally reacted to the case against Do Kwon. The firm stated that the case is highly politicized while speaking to Bloomberg. The spokesperson mentioned that the South Korean Prosecutors’ steps depicted unfairness in all aspects.
According to the spokesperson, the prosecutors failed to adhere to the basic rights available under Korean Law. Also, he noted that the prosecutors’ allegations against Kwon of breach of capital market laws indicated reasonable bias.
Bullish POLY price prediction is $0.2874 to $1.0941.
Polymath(POLY) price might also reach $1 soon.
Bearish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.1506.
In Polymath (POLY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about POLY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polymath (POLY) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Polymath (POLY) is $ 0.254022 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77,191,842 at the time of writing. However, POLY has decreased by nearly 5.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Polymath (POLY) has a circulating supply of 898,550,829 POLY. Polymath (POLY) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Poloniex and Wazirx
What is Polymath(POLY)?
The native token of the Polymath network is POLY. It was launched in January 2018. POLY is the platform’s cryptocurrency and an ERC-20 standard token. The primary utility of the token is to pay gas costs for generating or issuing security tokens. Furthermore, POLY may be used to pay for system extra services including as legal advice, aid with token sales, custodial solutions, and KYC and AML regulatory services. POLY may be upgraded to POLYX, Polymesh’s native protocol token, at a 1:1 ratio.
Security tokens are a relatively new type of digital asset. These digital security tokens are designed to represent any kind of asset, including liquid assets like stocks and bonds as well as illiquid assets such as real estate and intellectual property.The project’s goal is to reduce the difficulty of producing and managing security tokens.The Polymath network intends to improve the security token market’s transparency and efficiency.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022
Polymath (POLY) holds the 148th position on CoinGecko right now. POLY price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Polymath (POLY) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, Polymath (POLY)is in the range of $ 0.2634 If the pattern continues, the price of POLY might reach the resistance levels of $0.3821 and $ 0.9355. If the trend reverses, then the price of POLY may fall to $0.2557 and $0.1697.
Polymath (POLY) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Polymath(POLY).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Polymath (POLY).
Resistance Level 1
$0.2874
Resistance Level 2
$0.4860
Resistance Level 3
$0.7303
Resistance Level 4
$1.0941
Support Level
$0.1506
POLY /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Polymath (POLY) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, POLY might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $ 1.0941.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Polymath (POLY) might plummet to almost $ 0.1506, a bearish signal.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Polymath (POLY)is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of POLY lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Polymath (POLY) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Polymath (POLY) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, POLY has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of POLY at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the POLY is 59.08. This means that Polymath (POLY) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of POLY may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Polymath (POLY). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Polymath(POLY). Currently, the ADX of POLY lies in the range of 47.8754 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Polymath (POLY). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of POLY lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Polymath (POLY) is at 59.08 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of POLY with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polymath(POLY).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of POLY is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of POLY decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of POLY increases.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Polymath (POLY)might probably attain $3 by 2023.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Polymath (POLY)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, POLY might rally to hit $5 by 2024.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2025
If Polymath (POLY)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, POLY would rally to hit $7.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2026
If Polymath (POLY)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, POLY would rally to hit $9.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2027
If Polymath (POLY)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, POLY would rally to hit $11.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2028
Polymath (POLY)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, POLY would hit $13 in 2028.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Polymath(POLY), it would witness major spikes. POLY might hit $15 by 2029.
Polymath (POLY)Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in POLY for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Polymath (POLY)might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the PolymathNetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for POLY. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Polymath (POLY)in 2022 is $1.0941. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Polymath (POLY)price prediction for 2022 is $ 0.1506.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of POLY would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 1.59 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that POLY is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Polymath(POLY)?
The native token of the Polymath network is POLY. POLY is the platform’s cryptocurrency and an ERC-20 standard token. The primary utility of the token is to pay gas costs for generating or issuing security tokens
2. Where can you purchase Polymath(POLY)?
Polymath (POLY) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Poloniex and WazirX.
3. Will Polymath (POLY) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, POLY has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Polymath(POLY)?
On February 20, 2018, Polymath(POLY) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.59.
5. Is Polymath (POLY)a good investment in 2022?
Polymath (POLY) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, POLY is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Polymath (POLY) reach $1?
Polymath (POLY) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Polymath (POLY)will hit $1 soon.
7. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2023?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2024?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.
9. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2025?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.
10. What will be the Polymath (POLY) price by 2026?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.
Terra Classic community wants Coinbase to list LUNC.
CoinbaseListLUNC trending over Twitter with 122k tweets.
The Terra Classic (LUNC) community wants Coinbase to list LUNC in their trading list, as they were calling Coinbase through various tweets to support their mission and list LUNC. Currently, the #CoinbaseListLUNC hashtag is trending on Twitter with more than 122K tweets in the last 24 hours and over 3K tweets in an hour.
Following Binance, which supports the Terra classic burn tax, the LUNC community expects Coinbase to list LUNC. In such a way, the Terra Classic community is making #CoinbaseListLUNC trending and tagging the exchange. Meanwhile, affiliate and advisor Travladd Crypto went one step ahead and announced a $1,000 giveaway for those who retweeted his tweet.
Within an hour of Binance’s announcement on implementing the Terra Classic burn mechanism on Trading Fees, LUNC’s price surged more than 40%. Hereinafter, the Terra community hopes that if Coinbase one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges lists LUNC, the price would surge and it will reach, millions of new people.
At the moment, the LUNC community waiting for the Coinbase response, but the exchange remains silent. It’s undoubtful that, Coinbase list LUNC, it will be the biggest movement recorded in cryptocurrency history.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Current Status
At the time of writing, Terra Classic (LUNC) traded at $0.00028754 with a 24-hour trading volume of $496 million. Over the last 24 hours, LUNC has climbed by more than 3.5%, and over the past month, it has increased by 81%. LUNC has a market cap of $1.7 billion and has seen a price surge of 4.5% over the past week and around 11% over the past 14 days, as per CoinMarketCap,
One of the expectations of the crypto community is adoption, a journey on which USDC has embarked. The more countries adopt crypto and its products, the better the industry thrives in value and utility. That’s why the reports of adoptions always evoke a sense of satisfaction in enthusiasts.
Following cryptocurrency adoption reports from different countries year after year, 2020 and 2021 recorded the most global adoption based on transaction volumes. However, from quarter three of 2021 to 2022, the crypto adoption slightly leveled off the challenging market conditions.
However, despite the decline, the market has remained resilient, and long-term crypto investors continue to hold on, hoping for better outcomes. The Crypto industry Stakeholders try to explore endless options to enable the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies globally.
A recent report revealed that TBD, a subsidiary of Block Inc., has formed a collaboration with Circle to work on open-source and open-standard technologies. In addition, the partnership aims to promote the adoption of digital currencies for global transactions and financial applications.
Details Of The TBD-Circle Collaboration
TBD is an open-source platform that allows developers to create products and services on decentralized technologies. TBD plans to connect traditional payments and decentralized financial systems to promote digital currency through its products.
Block Inc. is a multinational tech firm founded by Jack Dorsey and co-founder Jim McKelvey. Block has many subsidiaries, such as Square, Cash App, Afterpay, and lots more. The company’s subsidiaries are majorly payments Platforms. It also owns a digital music streaming company known as Tidal. Block invested 1% of its total asset into Bitcoin in 2020.
On September 29, TBD posted a tweet announcing its partnership with Circle to support cross-border remittance and self-custody of USDC stablecoin. The circle is a global financial tech company that helps businesses and developers explore the power of digital currencies for payment and internet commerce worldwide.
The collaboration between TBD and Circle would undoubtedly yield benefits for the crypto industry. The Chief operating officer of TBD, Emily Chiu, thinks BTC is a potential reserve currency and might challenge the USD in the future. Chiu also feels the stablecoins would become the bridge between USD and BTC future.
TBD to Support USDC Use Cases For Cross-border Remittance
In the collaboration, TBD plans to support USDC in use cases. These use cases would enable developers to build on Block’s tbDEX protocol and Web5 decentralized identity platform.
The use cases include global real-time and low-cost remittance and self-custody USD-backed stablecoin wallets. The use cases would also enable businesses and consumers to make traditional payments using digital assets.
In the current US Feds’ monetary tightening policy and inflation, currencies of many countries have devaluated. As a result, the stablecoins are now remittance and savings alternatives.
TBD intends to support remittance in the United States and Mexico, targeting India, and the Philippines, the world’s largest remittance recipients. Mexico receives 95% of the remittances that come from the United States.
Ethereum started a consolidation phase above the $1,300 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350.
Ethereum recovered above $1,300 and started a consolidation phase.
The price is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes Upside Break
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $1,300 resistance zone. The bulls were active above the $1,300 level and ETH settled into a short-term positive zone.
There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,400 swing high to $1,252 low. Ether price even spiked above the $1,340 resistance, but upsides were limited. It is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,340 and $1,350 levels.
The next major resistance is near $1,364 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,400 swing high to $1,252 low. A clear break above $1,364 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,450 resistance zone, above which the price could surge to $1,500.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,340 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,310 level.
The next major support is near the $1,290 level and the channel lower trend line. A downside break below the $1,290 level might send the price towards the $1,265 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,250 or even towards $1,220.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just above the 50 level.
Monero price has been bullish despite the broader market trends. Over the last 24 hours, XMR has continued moving up on its chart. It gained close to 4%.
In the past week, Monero price gained significantly as there was a 9% appreciation on the altcoin’s chart. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
Monero has experienced low buying pressure over the past few days. The technical indicator now displayed that buying strength was recovering on the charts, which meant that XMR could be headed close to its next resistance mark.
With increased demand, XMR could hold onto its bullish momentum. The support zone for Monero price was between $146 and $136, respectively.
Bitcoin was also up on the charts, which has helped other altcoins make recoveries on their respective charts.
Monero has to move above the $146 price mark. That could only be possible if the demand for XMR continues to increase and remain consistent.
Monero Price Analysis: One Day Chart
XMR was trading at $146 at the time of writing. The coin’s immediate resistance level was $154. The coin needs to move past that level for the bullish streak to strengthen on the chart.
The other tough price ceiling for Monero price to break past would be $163. The bulls have been rejected at that level for multiple weeks now.
On the flip side, if Monero prices go through a pullback, the first level for Monero would be $134. A fall below the $134 price mark could cause XMR to move down to $127.
The amount of Monero traded in the last trading session decreased, which indicated that selling strength had fallen at the time of writing.
Technical Analysis
XMR’s technical indicators have reflected the increase in buying strength, painting a positive price action. Selling strength on the chart declined, which could help XMR move up on its chart further.
At the moment, the Relative Strength Index moved up near the half-line, and buying strength and selling strength were almost even.
As the indicators displayed, the chart sided with the buyers more. Monero price moved up above the 20-SMA as buying strength recovered. It also meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
XMR’s other technical indicators are also inclined towards the bullish side. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated the price momentum and overall price action.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars, which was buy signal for the coin. The Parabolic SAR determines the price direction of a particular crypto.
The dotted line below the price candlestick means an upward trend for Monero price.