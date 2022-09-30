Connect with us

Uniswap Striving for $100-$200M Funding at $1B Valuation

  • Uniswap (v3) has 45.2% of the market share in terms of the trading volume.
  • The native token UNI of the platform has recently outperformed the market.

Each company has taken its own unique approach to reach its ultimate objective, which may include anything from introducing new goods to raising capital or expanding into new markets. This new step is part of Uniswap’s master aim to consolidate even more power. TechCrunch claims Uniswap Labs is in the “early stages” of organizing a fresh fundraising round.

The company is apparently in talks with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds, in an effort to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million at a valuation of roughly $1 billion.

Plans to Increase Dominance

TechCrunch quotes unidentified sources as saying that the round’s negotiations had not yet reached a final level. Thus, the agreement’s future provisions are subject to change.

Uniswap Labs, backed by Andreessen Horowitz, closed an $11 million Series A fundraising round in August 2020. USV, Paradigm, Version One, Variant, Parafi Capital, SV Angel, and A.Capital all contributed as well.

Furthermore, Uniswap is very dominant in the DEX market. According to CoinGecko’s statistics, Uniswap (v3) has 45.2% of the market share in terms of trading volume, followed by Curve (Ethereum), PancakeSwap (v2), and DODO.

Actually, 5.2%, 2.8%, and 2.6% of all trading volume on decentralized exchanges occurs on Uniswap on Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum, respectively.

In a few cases, the volume settled on Uniswap has been comparable to the data provided by the centralized exchange Coinbase. Actually, they were both in the lead at the same time earlier in the month. Moreover, the native token UNI of the platform has recently outperformed the market. This occurred at the same time when the TVL of the DeFi market fell below $100 billion.

