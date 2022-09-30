News
Unlike with Tua, Heat’s protocol waiting game lasted months last season; Spoelstra blasts blame game
In a sport far less violent, the Miami Heat last season waited in terms of months for the type of return that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made in days this week for the Miami Dolphins.
While the whiplash suffered by forward Markieff Morris differed from what the Dolphins termed a back injury for Tagovailoa on Sunday, the NBA still sidelined Morris for four months last season before he returned in March, out of an abundance of caution for that neck injury. Tagovailoa was back on the field for Thursday night’s road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when he suffered what has been reported as neck and head injuries that left him hospitalized.
Morris several times last season pushed to return ahead of his formal NBA clearance, at one point working out with former NBA players at a South Florida gym while still barred by the NBA from practicing at the Heat’s facilities.
Unlike Tagovailoa and the harsh hits endured Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and then Thursday against the Bengals, Morris’ injury did not occur during the course of play, but rather from a shove from behind during a November skirmish with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Both players were penalized by the NBA for that incident.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday bristled at the blame game that is played in the wake of such injuries.
“We were all watching the game last night, together, as a team,” Spoelstra said, as his team continues camp at the Baha Mar resort. “And you just don’t like to see any players go down, from any kind of circumstance.
“Everybody’s looking to blame immediately when something happens. We don’t have all the information. I don’t think that’s fair to jump to all these different conclusions. Teams and medical staffs are very responsible. Not every situation is the exact same thing. So there are protocols in both of our leagues that you have to adhere to.”
Heat captain Udonis Haslem, a lifelong Dolphins fan, said he was “scared” when he saw Tagovailoa go down Thursday, but also appreciates an athlete’s will to attempt to persevere.
“It’s a fine line,” he said. “It’s a very fine line. I think you want your guys out there and you want to compete at the highest level, but you also have to protect the health and the safety of the players.”
In order to return last season, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel. That panel is made up of an NBA doctor, a doctor representing the National Basketball Players Association, and an independent physician.
The NBA was particularly concerned because Morris had sustained a neck injury in 2019 while playing for the Washington Wizards.
The Heat had hoped to get Morris back sooner than his March return, with Spoelstra at the time calling the protocols “a tedious process.”
But Spoelstra said Friday he also appreciates the level of concern.
“Each situation is different,” he said. “So you can’t really compare the situations. You try to follow the protocols and do what’s best for the athlete.”
“Everybody’s looking to blame somebody. Injuries are unfortunate and you have to treat them on a case-by-case basis.
“I think everything is trending in the right direction by trying to be responsible for players’ health. But even when you do that, people are not happy.”
Amid his absence, Morris bristled at those who questioned the severity of his injury, noting on Twitter of Jokic, “It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine!”
The Heat have erred on the side of caution several times with serious situations with players over the franchise’s 35 seasons, including with Alonzo Mourning’s kidney illness and Chris Bosh’s blood clots.
Morris left the Heat in free agency in the offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. He appeared in 17 regular-season games and one playoff game during his lone season with the Heat.
Jokic went on to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.
Sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline releases large amounts of greenhouse gases
The Danish Energy Agency said 778 million cubic meters of natural gas could leak from leaks on three Nord Stream gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea, according to an initial estimate based on the worst-case scenario.
This equates to the greenhouse gas equivalent of about 14.6 million tons of carbon dioxide, or about 2% of all U.S. methane emissions from oil and gas infrastructure, agriculture, waste and mining activities in 2020, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. It would also equate to around 32% of Denmark’s total annual emissions, based on 2020 figures, the Danish agency said.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley missing from Friday’s practice
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was missing during the open portion of practice Friday, throwing his availability for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills into further doubt.
Stanley (ankle) practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time this season and practiced without limitations again on Thursday. Afterward, he said he felt “really good” and indicated that he could make his season debut Sunday.
“I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the rest of the staff and coaches,” he said. “We’re going to make the best decision that’s best for the team.”
With Patrick Mekari (ankle) missing his third straight practice Friday, the Ravens could start rookie Daniel Faalele against a vaunted Bills defense. Faalele hadn’t played left tackle in a game until Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.
Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Ravens wouldn’t activate Stanley, who’s been limited by ankle injuries to just one game since November 2020, until he feels he’s “going to be good.”
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll just have to see. He practiced quite a bit [Wednesday], and we’ll see where it’s at now, and then [Thursday], then Friday and make a decision.”
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) also was missing for the third straight day, making him unlikely to play Sunday.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.
This story will be updated.
Twin Cities Marathon to log 40th year with races this weekend
The 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon starts at 8 a.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis with participants making their way to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.
This year marks its 40th anniversary as well as a return to full capacity after cancellation of in-person events in 2020 due to the pandemic and running with half-capacity fields in 2021. More than 9,000 are expected to run the marathon this year and nearly 11,000 in the 10 mile race. More than 26,000 are taking part in events throughout the weekend.
Motorists should be aware of closures on streets such as Summit Avenue in St. Paul and areas around the State Capitol as well as in downtown Minneapolis during the event.
Anyone wishing to track a participant can download the Twin Cities in Motion app for free on Google Play and iTunes.
For more information on the event go to
Here’s a few highlights of the race provided by organizers:
- Since 1982, 14 athletes — 13 runners and one wheelchair competitor – have completed every Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.
- In the 1980s, Runners World magazine called the race “the Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America.” This year artists will create live paintings of the run from downtown Minneapolis along the course to the State Capitol.
- One of the race’s most notable spectator — former Minnesota Viking and state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page — has provided his name to a cheering event. The Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge offers nonprofit donations in the name of cheer zones that earn recognition in various categories.
- The Medtronic TC 10 Mile race — which starts before the marathon on Sunday — will host the 2022 USATF 10 Mile Championships featuring top athletes from across the country vying for $12,000 in prize money, as well as an extra “Equalizer Bonus” of $10,000 for the men’s or women’s champion who prevails in a handicapped competition.
Maniac is charged with murder for ‘stabbing hero EMT to death on Queens Street in broad daylight’
A man with a history of schizophrenia was charged in the fatal stabbing of EMT hero Alison Russo-Elling on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.
Peter Zisopoulos, 34, has been charged with the “barbaric and totally unprovoked” death of Russo-Elling, 61, a nearly 25-year veteran of the New York Fire Department.
Zisopoulos has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon in connection with the attack, which took place in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on a street in Astoria, Queens.
This would be his first arrest. He had an interaction with police in 2018, when he was accused of uttering threats to Asians.
The incident resulted in his hospitalization, but no arrests were made.
He was arrested Thursday outside an apartment on 20th Avenue and 41st Street in Queens. The three-story building is known to also house New York’s only swingers club.
Zisopoulos initially locked himself in his apartment, but turned himself in to law enforcement about an hour later.
Peter Zisopoulos, 34, has been charged with the ‘barbaric and totally unprovoked’ death of Russo-Elling, an EMT
Zisopoulos has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon in connection with the attack, which took place Thursday afternoon in broad daylight on a street in Astoria, Queens.
Emergency Medical Services Lt. and World Trade Center first responder Alison Russo-Elling (pictured), 61, died after being stabbed while on duty in Queens
GRAPHIC WARNING: Zisopoulos is seen on CCTV stabbing Russo-Elling on Thursday afternoon in Queens
Russo-Elling’s body was escorted to the medical examiner’s office from Mt. Sinai Hospital Queens in the presence of other New York first responders
Russo-Elling was on her way to get food when Zisopoulous allegedly approached and stabbed her in what authorities said was a random and completely unprovoked attack.
Russo-Elling was on her way to get food when Zisopoulous allegedly approached and stabbed her in what authorities said was a random and completely unprovoked attack.
“At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to have been any prior contact between them,” an FDNY member said. “He just walked towards her, sped up and then stabbed her to death.”
Dailymail.com understands that when a witness to the brutal and senseless attack tried to intervene, the madman allegedly shouted back, “Fuck you, fuck you!!” before attempting to charge the witness, who drove his scooter to safety.
According to the witness, the weapon could have been a steak knife.
The victim was left splintered on the corner with a deep, fatal stab wound to the chest, along with approximately 18 small stab wounds to the upper and lower chest.
Emergency doctors at Mount Sinai Astoria tried unsuccessfully to treat the victim with a breathing tube, bilateral chest tubes and medication to restart his heart.
Russo-Elling was a mother, grandmother, and also worked with the Volunteer Ambulance Corps in Huntington, Long Island, where she lived.
She joined the FDNY as an EMT in 1998 and became a lieutenant in 2016. She was working at Station 49 in Astoria, Queens at the time of her death.
She was a first responder in the September 11, 2001 attacks and has been credited many times for her “gallantry and lifesaving work”, said Fire Marshal Laura Kavanaugh.
“She was absolutely loved in this job,” she added.
A colleague told reporters she was just months away from retirement, according to the New York Post.
In an official statement from the New York City Fire Department, Russo-Elling’s death was used as a stark reminder of the dangers facing emergency service workers.
“Alison Russo’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by every member of the FDNY and uniformed services,” the statement read.
“His senseless killing brings grief to all FDNY members. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Department with our heads bowed, and we will always be here to support our FDNY family during this unspeakably difficult time.
“We send our deepest condolences to Alison’s family, loved ones and colleagues.”
New York Mayor Eric Adams offered his condolences during a press conference at Mount Sinai Hospital to New York City, Russo-Elling’s family, friends and colleagues.
“We have lost one of our heroes, she has provided a service to this city for over 24 years,” he said.
“His attacker has been apprehended and will be held accountable for his actions.
“She was on duty when she was brought here to Mount Sinai Hospital where she died of her injuries.”
Law enforcement quickly established a perimeter around the murder scene
Police remained at the scene on 20th Avenue near 41st Street for most of Thursday afternoon
FDNY members mourned the loss of a longtime colleague who was often praised for her heroic work at work
Russo-Elling’s photo was released by colleagues Thursday night by the New York Fire Department detailing her long career as a frontline worker
Tributes from colleagues were seen on Facebook to remember the ‘brave’ EMS member
The tragic incident comes as crime in the Big Apple is up more than 33% from a year ago.
The increase is due to an increase of more than 37% in the number of robberies and a 32.4% increase in burglaries.
Criminal assaults were also up 16.6% from a year ago, while armed robberies were up 43%.
But the mayor had fled the crumbling city over the weekend to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, which he calls New York’s “sixth ward”.
A look back at the best touchdowns of Gophers tailback Mo Ibrahim’s record-setting career
When Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was asked about Mo Ibrahim’s budding candidacy for the Heisman Trophy after the U’s rout of Colorado on Sept. 10, the star running back was sitting right there. He smirked slightly, shook his head, looked down at his fingernails and picked at one.
The sixth-year senior wasn’t nervous or shy.
“That’s just not who he is,” Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford said this week. “… He’s just not the type of dude to be on self accomplishments and things like that. He wants to win, and he’s a winner. If his team is successful, he’s happy.”
Those two things haven’t been mutually exclusive this season. The Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won big going into their Homecoming game against Purdue (2-2, 0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, and Ibrahim has rushed for eight touchdowns in four games to give him a record-breaking 41 TDs for his collegiate career.
Ibrahim’s one touchdown in the 34-7 win over Michigan State last Saturday helped him pass Darrell Thompson for most rushing TDs in school history. Ibrahim needs three more scores of any variety to pass Thompson’s record of 43 total touchdowns, and given his pace of two touchdowns per game this season, that record might be shared by Saturday afternoon.
Thompson has been gracious in seeing his name passed in the U record books; that’s how he was, too, when Rodney Smith passed him for all-purpose yards in 2019. The Gophers radio color commentator on KFXN-FM has had a bird’s eye view of Ibrahim’s career.
“It’s certainly about the collective body of work,” Thompson told the Pioneer Press this week. “… I’m excited when a guy has got the juice, and I feel like he’s got it.”
Ibrahim’s 41 touchdowns have come in 32 total games, meaning his scores often come in bunches. He has had eight games with two touchdowns, three games with three TDs and two games with a whopping four scores.
Ibrahim has 20 touchdowns of 1-yard runs, 15 spanning fewer than 10 yards, and only six have been in excess of 11 yards. With 3,570 career rushing yards, he does a lot of heavy lifting before reaching the red zone.
The Maryland native’s career-long TD run is 26 yards, and it didn’t come with much fanfare due to the pandemic in 2020. In front of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., he took a direct snap and jetted toward the pylons, but was tripped up at the end of the run and smashed into an icy fence. Oh, the glamour.
The total yardage on the touchdown runs might look pedestrian, but defenders don’t want to meet near the goal line with the generously listed 5-foot-10, 210-pound tailback — who coach P.J. Fleck once called a “bowling ball going downhill with razor blades on it.”
Here’s a look back at key touchdowns across Ibrahim’s career and a big-picture appreciation of his style:
OHIO STATE GAMES
Many fans recall how well Ibrahim was playing in the 2021 season opener against No. 4 Ohio State because it added to the sting when he ruptured his Achilles tendon late in the game. He had amassed 163 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns before the injury ended his season.
His record-breaking start this season wouldn’t have been possible without grinding through a long rehab process and making the decision to come back for a sixth year.
But Ibrahim’s first collegiate touchdowns provided some foreshadowing. After the redshirt freshman didn’t get in the end zone in the first five games of 2018 (and didn’t have a carry in two games), he burst onto the scene in midseason against the No. 3 Buckeyes in Columbus with 23 carries for 157 yards and two TDs at the Horseshoe.
SEASON FINALES
Ibrahim’s seventh career touchdown was his biggest to date. On fourth-and-1 at Camp Randall Stadium, Ibrahim bounced to the outside and went untouched for a 10-yard score to put Minnesota up 10-0 on arch-rival Wisconsin.
In that regular-season finale that year, the Gophers went on to beat the Badgers 37-15 and take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the first time in 14 years.
Against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl, Ibrahim’s first bowl game was the first of four career 200-yard games. He rushed for 224 yards on 31 carries and added two touchdowns at Ford Field in Detroit.
Georgia Tech defensive end Desmond Branch did not know Ibrahim by name, calling him “number 24” in the postgame news conference.
A reporter relayed to Branch that that guy had eclipsed 200 yards. “Jesus,” Branch replied under his breath. He then commended Ibrahim for running hard and being difficult to bring down — before he slighted him yet again
“A hall for fame coach (the Yellowjackets’ Paul Johnson) does not deserve to get hung up — 220 yards by a Minnesota running back, in all due respect,” Branch said. “It doesn’t. That’s shame on us for not stopping him.”
Others have since found that “Minnesota running back” equally unstoppable.
FLECK’S FAVORITE
Fleck was asked by the Pioneer Press on Monday which of Ibrahim’s 41 rushing touchdown has stood out the most. “The Auburn run,” he responded. “I would say the Georgia Tech game, his coming-out party of what he was really about.”
Then Fleck went big picture: “I don’t know if there is one particular run because they are all important.”
Ibrahim’s touchdown in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on New Year’s Day 2020 was very timely and aided a signature victory. Morgan had thrown an interception on the opening drive and Minnesota was diced for a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown to fall into a 10-3 hole midway through the first quarter.
Ibrahim then tied the score with a 16-yard TD run, where he cut back through an arm tackle at the 11-yard line. Minnesota didn’t look back in a 31-24 win over then-No. 9 Auburn.
“It was all based on response, the next play,” Fleck said about the comeback. “It was a tough run, and that’s what he does.”
STACKING SCORES,
PUSHING PILES
Ibrahim racked up some video-game numbers en route to winning the Big Ten running back of the year award in 2020. He had 15 rushing touchdowns in that COVID-shortened, seven-game season. That included two four-touchdown games, against Maryland and Illinois; his four scores against the Terrapins all came before halftime.
In the Illinois game, one of Ibrahim’s scores came with teammates pushing him and the pile across the goal line. That has happened two other times across his career, including once at Nebraska in 2019 and on the record-tying run against Colorado two weeks ago.
Gophers offensive linemen, tight ends and receivers helped Ibrahim over the goal line from about 4 yards out. Thompson, Fleck and others have given a hat tip to this run.
APPRECIATION AND ENVY
Thompson appreciates Ibrahim’s vision, balance, burst and toughness, but it’s Ibrahim’s patience that has Thompson’s envy.
“I think that is one of the most important things; that is really hard,” Thompson said. “I didn’t have it. There is a blessing to having patience, and he has that. He takes a deep breath and lets it develop. Let’s let the linebacker scrape over the top or let the guard get on his combo block and get to the next level. I didn’t really learn that or get it until the (NFL).”
Gophers receiver Mike Brown-Stephens said he will sometimes catch himself watching Ibrahim when he’s supposed to be blocking for him. “Oh, shoot, I’ve got to get going,” Brown-Stephens said.
Brown-Stephens called Ibrahim “a dog,” but thought a certain type of cat would be a better comparison. “I’m a fan of lions — I would call him a lion,” Brown-Stephens said. “He never stops. He’s ferocious. He’s out there and you just can’t bring him down just by yourself.”
Ibrahim leads the nation this season with 388 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus College, which makes Thompson even more fond of him. “He’s got a nice little mean streak in him. He’s like, ‘(expletive) this. I’m going to try to run this guy over.’
“I’m a fan of that. I tried to do that and I was maybe to a fault, with coaches and friends, saying: ‘You can’t run over everybody. You can’t fight every fight.’
” ‘Yeah, I can.’ ”
Thompson and Ibrahim “had a nice talk” in mid-September, just before Ibrahim broke the rushing TD record. The two Gophers greats plan to get together after the season to celebrate Ibrahim’s career and deepen their bond.
“We are casual acquaintances and I’d like to be closer, like I have been with many players,” Thompson said. “It just feels like it’s right.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission interferes with national security
The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to have missed a key crime-fighting principle: Investigators do not release full details of an incident until it is resolved because it would make catching the criminal more difficult. This is also true in the field of cybersecurity. You don’t want hackers to know they’ve been discovered or highlight a company’s weakness to other malicious actors. Yet a new SEC rule would require public disclosure of an incident within four days of its discovery, even if the hack is still under investigation and has not been fixed.
Those of us who have faced actual cyber incidents know that a fix is unlikely to happen in four days. These reporting requirements will expose the cybersecurity vulnerability of the hacked organization, exposing the organization to increased risk of successive attacks before the exploited weakness can be remediated.
wsj
