Vikings’ Harrison Smith feels ‘good’ after concussion, ready for third game in London
Safety Harrison Smith is set to become the first Vikings player to appear in three games in London.
Smith missed last Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium with a concussion. However, he returned to practice Wednesday and made the trip Thursday to London for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“I feel good,’’ said Smith, who was hurt Sept. 19 at Philadelphia. “It was definitely tough (sitting out).”
Smith sat out the 2019 season finale when the playoff-bound Vikings rested starters and he missed two games last season while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Last Sunday marked the first game he had missed due to injury since 2016.
“I didn’t realize it was that long,’’ Smith said. “It felt pretty different, but it’s part of the game.”
Smith is in his 11th NFL season. He previously played in London with the Vikings in a 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 and in a 33-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
“It’s fun going over there,’’ Smith said. “The fans are really supportive of the game.”
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen also will be making his third trip to London as a player, but he didn’t appear in the 2013 game since he was then a rookie on the practice squad. Against the Browns, Thielen scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum in the second quarter and did a soccer slide.
“There will definitely be a soccer-type celebration if I score Sunday,’’ Thielen said. “I’m not going to tell you what that is but hopefully you’ll find out.’’
FRIENDLY BET
Vikings rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo won a friendly bet with quarterback Kirk Cousins and rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor, but has yet to fully relish his victory.
Otomewo played at the University of Minnesota and Cousins and Nailor at Michigan State, and the schools met last Saturday. Minnesota won 34-7, meaning Otowewo was going to bring in some Gophers garb and Cousins and Nailor would have to wear it at the practice facility.
“I was going to bring him a lot of Gophers gear,’’ Otomewo said about Cousins. “I was going to dress him up as a big Gopher.’’
As it turned out, Otomewo didn’t haul in anything for practices on Wednesday and Thursday since he said he “got caught up in the London week and was getting ready to travel.” Then the team left Thursday night for the game.
INTERNATIONAL VIKINGS
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum proudly showed off this week his helmet, which has on the back stickers of the American and Philippines flags.
As part of an NFL initiative, Bynum is one of seven Vikings players who will wear helmet decals representing different nations during Weeks 4 and 5 of the season. For the Vikings, the decals will be on display during Sunday’s game and the Oct. 9 game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“The NFL is raising awareness for international players, so it’s for players who have roots internationally,’’ Bynum said. “My mom is full Filipino so I’m half and half, so that’s the country that I’m repping, and I’m excited to do it. It looks super cool on the helmet.”
Also wearing on Vikings helmets flags from other nations will be linebackers Brian Asamoah (Ghana) and William Kwenkeu (Cameroon), edge rushers Patrick Jones II (Japan) and Luiji Vilain (Canada), running back Kene Nwangwu (Nigeria) and offensive lineman Oli Udoh (Nigeria).
Jalen Brunson prepared for ‘whatever it takes’ with Knicks
Jalen Brunson puts it in air quotes. “Added pressure.”
It’s not something he’s giving much credence to as he enters his first season with the Knicks, strapped with the type of contract that implies he’ll end the franchise’s long point-guard drought.
“For one, it’s not really pressure to me. I’ve played a long time,” Brunson said. “And two, I’m just gonna be myself. I’m ready to go. Whatever it takes.”
Brunson may not feel stress internally, but high stakes are attached to his success or failures. Reputations and jobs are on the line. After last season’s plunge out of the playoffs, the Knicks made Brunson their lone significant addition. It cost team president Leon Rose the 11th overall pick for cap space and $104 million to pry Brunson from Dallas. As Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said the other day about his former teammate, “You see how much money they gave him? I would have been mad if he stayed here.”
Brunson arrives without much NBA experience as a lead guard, but the Knicks have made clear their belief that the 26-year-old is worth the money. The logic, as echoed by coach Tom Thibodeau on Thursday, is Brunson is a leader who has won and improved at every level.
“Sometimes he can fool you because doesn’t necessarily look the part,” Thibodeau said, “but he is the part.
“His mind is spectacular, the way he sees the game.”
There are doubters, for sure. Brunson’s familial connections to this Knicks regime contributes to the ideas that not only was tampering involved, but also the point guard’s bank account benefitted from Leon Rose’s ‘Family and Friends plan.’
But Brunson is experienced in nonbelievers. He’s proven most of them wrong. After winning two NCAA titles at Villanova, Brunson’s size and athletic limitations dropped him to the second round of the 2018 draft to the Mavericks, who had picked Luka Doncic about an hour earlier.
Brunson played off the ball to accommodate Doncic in their three seasons together, then blossomed in this year’s playoffs when his superstar backcourt mate was injured. The postseason performance boosted Brunson’s free agency value and Knicks gave him the ball. Older fans may have PTSD from signing a free agent based on a single playoffs — (ahem, Jerome James) — but Brunson has a track record of improvement beyond last season.
“I was just doing what I think I have the ability to do,” Brunson said of his playoff success. “Everyone else, the outside world, they just were able to see it at that point in time.”
Thibodeau has seen many NBA players defy the expectations of their draft position. He coached Jimmy Butler, who was taken 30th overall by the Bulls in 2011. He referenced second-round pick Draymond Green.
Brunson, up to this point, doesn’t stand up to those two but the Knicks are betting on his continued rise.
“It’s his DNA. He has a winning DNA,” Rose told James Dolan’s cable network. “You look at his history — state champions in high school, two National Championships in college, last year with and without Luka Doncic, leads the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals. And he’s improved every year because of who he is and what he’s about. …We needed that person that was going to stabilize us.”
Rose served as the agent of Brunson’s father, Rick, who is now a Knicks assistant coach. Rose’s son, Sam, now represents the younger Brunson. Beyond just the tortured Knicks fans hoping for their first championship since Richard Nixon was president, there are a lot of people inside the organization with personal stakes in Brunson’s performance. That might seem like pressure but the point guard said he doesn’t feel that emotion.
“I look at it — last season — as just another stepping stone to me getting better,” Brunson said. “It was Year 4, I made strides, now this is Year 5 and I have to continue to make strides. That’s all.”
()
New California housing laws make it easier for builders to convert commercial properties: NPR
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They’ve become a familiar sight along America’s wide shopping corridors — empty buildings once filled with major retailers that have closed, in part because many of their customers shop online.
Now two new laws in California would allow developers to build homes on that land and largely prevent revenue-hungry local governments from shutting them down.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two laws that would open up much of the state’s commercial land to residential development. It’s a victory long sought by affordable housing advocates, who say these sites are ready for apartments because they’re often near populated areas and have ample parking.
“It’s a moment in a journey to reconcile the original sin of the state of California, and that’s the issue of housing and affordability,” Newsom said in San Francisco before signing the bills. . “We all need to be a little more responsible in the face of this affordability crisis.”
Local government officials say the laws undermine their authority and upend years of careful planning that reflects community preferences. But there is also a financial consequence, they say, because stores generate more property taxes for local governments than homes.
“It’s a concern when state law is going to overrule these local decisions, especially when these local decisions are made through a public process with the community as part of a larger housing plan.” , said Jason Rhine, deputy director of legislative affairs for the League. cities in California.
California, the nation’s most populous state with just over 39 million people, is experiencing a housing shortage that has driven up house prices and contributed to a homelessness crisis. State officials say California needs to build about 310,000 new homes each year for the next eight years, more than 2.5 times the number the state normally builds each year.
Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature introduce dozens of bills each year in an attempt to increase housing production, but many of their boldest ideas often fail in the face of opposition. local governments, unions and neighborhood groups.
A popular idea in recent years has been to override local laws on where homes can be built. Housing advocates complain that local governments often just leave commercial buildings vacant for years — sometimes decades — in hopes of a replacement that will generate more property taxes, rather than changing the law to allow accommodation there.
Previous efforts to do so failed to pass the Legislative Assembly, but this year lawmakers passed two bills, both signed by Newsom on Wednesday.
Santiago Mejia/AP
A law will allow developers to build housing on certain commercial land without having to seek permission from local governments, as long as a certain percentage of the housing is affordable. Another law will allow developers to build all homes at market price on certain commercial land – which would be more lucrative – but projects would still have to go through an environmental review process.
“Stores are definitely leaving, Sears, Toys R Us, JC Penneys, Kmarts — they’re closing,” said Democratic Senator Anna Caballero, author of one of the laws. “There’s nothing that’s going to take the place here commercially, and so the ability to actually transform the property and do it on an expedited basis… is invaluable.”
When he was running for governor in 2017, Newsom pledged to develop 3.5 million new homes by 2025 — a number the state is likely to be far from reaching. Newsom said on Wednesday he is now aiming for 2.5 million new homes by 2030, saying his original figure “was still an ambitious target” which “trying to reach it will allow us to see what is possible”.
“We intend to continue to have bold goals because Californians deserve them,” Newsom said.
The new laws reflect a compromise between unions and property developers. Some unions, including the powerful State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, had insisted that the legislation should require “skilled and trained” labor to build the homes. This means that a certain percentage of workers would have participated in a state-approved apprenticeship program.
But property developers argue there aren’t enough workers available to meet that standard, which would make some projects difficult to complete.
The solution was to give homebuilders a choice. The bill that requires affordable housing does not require a skilled and trained workforce, while the bill that does not require affordable housing does.
“Doing anything big or important in the Legislative Assembly is not easy. And it can be messy. But in the end, all parties came together,” said the Democratic leader of the Senate, Mike McGuire.
Chicago Bears ‘debate’ draws skepticism over public funding and infrastructure changes for team’s redevelopment of Arlington Park
Residents of the northwest suburbs were skeptical Wednesday about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Chicago Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse at an event hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups.
Advertised as a debate, “Don’t Feed the Bears …?” is the most recent in a string of initiatives by the libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity opposing the use of public money in any Bears-related development in Arlington Heights. The group is funded by the conservative billionaire Koch Brothers. The Heartland Institute also opposes using public money on the team.
Many of the 20 attendees who spoke to the Tribune said they were Heartland Institute regulars and arrived opposed to using public money for the stadium and accompanying mixed-use commercial and residential district the Bears have pitched.
Jim Lakely, vice president and director of communications for Heartland Institute, said the group invited Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes and other village leaders to participate in the debate Aug. 29, but that Hayes declined.
Most people who came out to the Heartland’s Breitbart Freedom Center were not from Arlington Heights but nearby communities such as Palatine, Wilmette and Rolling Meadows. Americans for Prosperity Illinois Deputy State Director Brian Costin later said they hoped to reach more Arlington Heights residents via the event’s livestream, but noted that the Bears’ possible redevelopment of Arlington Park would impact the entire region.
Jean Link, 73, of Arlington Heights, came ready to listen, knowing she’d be directly affected if the Bears finalize their $197.2 million purchase agreement for the site.
Link said she’d been to Heartland Institute functions before but attended Wednesday because she was “interested in the tax situation.”
“I understand that the Bears organization will be funding the stadium,” she said.
But, she added, she expected Arlington Heights taxpayers would end up on the hook for at least some of the redevelopment costs at the 326-acre site.
Bears leadership has said the team will only seek public funding for the mixed-use development they have proposed building near the stadium.
At a Sept. 8 public meeting coordinated by the team, Bears President George McCaskey said without public support on infrastructure, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
“I want to understand what participation is expected of the people who reside in Arlington Heights,” Link said.
For Link the event “confirmed that the Bears do plan to subsidize their own stadium, but all the other buildings in the area would be subject to taxes in the community.”
Link said she disagreed with that approach. She was also concerned with some of the traffic and infrastructure concerns that were raised.
“I live north of where the stadium would be built,” she said. “I will be impacted by the traffic.”
Specifically, Link said, she was worried about what would happen to Route 53 if the Bears land in Arlington Heights.
That was the prime concern of Anthony Ciani, 45, of Palatine. He said he lives near Route 53 and that he anticipated the Bears’ arrival in the area would necessitate an expansion of that road.
Ciani said he feared the Illinois Department of Transportation would make an expanded Route 53 into a tollway.
“All of these communities around here will become toll locked, so you really won’t be able to go anywhere without using the tollway,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest concern.”
Ciani said he saw some appeal to having the Bears redevelop Arlington Park. But “think about it this way,” he continued. “They’re going to need to redo the sewer. They’re gonna need to do some roadway, some on-ramps. It might come out to $500 million.”
Ciani estimated that the Bears would spend around $4 billion on the project overall.
Compared with the overall cost of the project, Ciani said he thought “the Bears can easily include (infrastructure) in any plan that they’ve got.”
Terry Przybylski, 66, of Des Plaines, said his main takeaway was that “pro football is an exceedingly big business,” though he said he understood the motivation for a team to seek public financial assistance for a project like Arlington Park.
“They must feel they’re in a very unsatisfactory situation in Chicago,” he said.
But Przybylski left the presentation unsympathetic to the Bears’ request.
“I really don’t think the use of public funds is really justified for a business that is going to be dealing billions of dollars, when there are other very pressing concerns that local governments have,” he said.
Hayes has said that using taxpayer funds to bring the team to the village is a “last resort.”
Without representatives from the village in attendance, Heartland Institute President James Taylor made what he called a “devil’s advocate” argument for publicly funding the project while Costin, of Americans for Prosperity, ran through arguments against public subsidies.
Costin’s presentation focused on the possible impact of a tax increment financing, or TIF district, that Arlington Heights could establish as a way to help fund the infrastructure associated with the mixed-use commercial and residential development the Bears have proposed.
TIF districts work by freezing property taxes and using tax revenue that comes in over a set period to pay for infrastructure improvements to the area. Usually, a TIF district has an expiration date after which point tax revenue would flow as usual to different taxing bodies.
Costin told the audience that while a TIF district might not directly subsidize the stadium, “(the Bears) could use the stadium to take money from the taxpayers and put it in their other pocket.”
“The property taxes that they pay would come out of their left pocket, go into the TIF district, and then go back into their right hand pocket for the infrastructure costs that they were supposed to pay,” Costin said.
Costin claimed such a setup might funnel $220 million worth of property tax revenue to the Bears over a 10-year period. He also warned about the impact that this kind of property tax diversion could have on local school districts and other agencies that run on taxpayer money.
When Taylor took the podium, he told the audience he agreed with Costin’s point of view and would not make a financial argument for why public money should help fund the redevelopment at Arlington Park. Instead, he suggested that people consider that public money helps fund a range of cultural attractions, particularly the arts.
“Arlington Heights, (according to) publicly available numbers, spends a little more than $200,000 each year for its Metropolis Performing Arts Center,” Taylor said. “That facility draws approximately 50,000 attendees per year, that amounts to a subsidy of about $4 per attendee.”
Taylor said that based on projected attendance levels at a potential Bears stadium, the subsidy per Bears fan would actually be lower — about $3 per attendee.
“If you’re not going to oppose those other subsidies, I think you need to come up with a good reason why you would be opposed to subsidizing the Bears,” Taylor said.
Americans for Prosperity Illinois has kept up pressure on the village to not offer the Bears public money for the stadium and surrounding development over protests from village leaders that the group’s proposal would kneecap Arlington Heights’ ability to bring businesses to the village.
They have circulated a petition, which Costin submitted last month, that would bar the village from extending any kind of financial assistance to any corporation seeking to open there.
The petition has gotten signatures from at least 1% of the registered voting population of the village, allowing Americans for Prosperity to submit it to the Village Board for consideration as an ordinance.
If the village rejects the ordinance and Americans for Prosperity gathers signatures representing 12% of the voting population, then the proposal would appear on the ballot at the next village election as a referendum.
The group also released a poll that said 72% of respondents supported the Bears’ move to the village but that 68% opposed the use of public money to bring them to Arlington Heights.
Hayes has hit back at the group, calling them outsiders who are using the village to advance a political agenda and questioning the slant of the questions in the poll that found opposition to the use of public money for Bears-related development.
The village has taken some preliminary steps regarding the redevelopment, including hiring two consultants for economic impact and traffic analysis. Earlier this month, village leaders hosted a committee of the whole meeting for residents to air concerns about the redevelopment and discuss the team’s presentation.
()
New Highland Bridge Lunds and Byerlys offers 30-beer tap wall, second-floor outdoor patio, rotating specialty food vendor
When Lunds first opened in Highland Park in 1983, three shifts of workers coming off the line at the old Ford Motor Co. Twin Cities assembly plant suddenly had access to a convenient place where they could buy eggs, milk and cheese.
As of its official grand opening on Thursday, a new Lunds & Byerlys supermarket now anchors the entrance to Highland Bridge, the sprawling redevelopment site off Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway, and it’s already added a few new offerings to the company’s repertoire.
Among them, a second-floor taproom — The Mezz at Highland Bridge — features a wall of 30 self-serve tap beers, as well as snacks and sandwiches at the register. The new taproom adjoins an outdoor patio overlooking Highland Bridge’s new water feature, a sizable man-made creek fashioned more like a river walk. Downstairs, assuming customers have resisted the temptations of the sushi bar, the Mediterranean foods bar, the traditional hot foods bar, the salad bar, the wok bar and taco bar, a corner culinary area will feature a rotation of specialty cuisines from both established food vendors and the grocer’s in-house specialists.
For the next three months, that corner will host Tinto Cocina, best known for the Tinto Kitchen restaurant and bar south of Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Tinto will sell both grab-and-go and pre-packaged meals, including its signature gluten-free tacos and empanadas, as well as hot sauces, desserts and other Latin fare.
Tres Lund, president and chief executive officer of the 83-year-old grocery chain, acknowledged at the grand opening on Thursday that it might be tempting for some to call this store the company’s 28th. In fact, the new Lunds & Byerlys is a replacement for Store No. 7, the nearly 40-year-old Lunds that sits next door on Ford Parkway.
That space will host a clearance sale that begins Friday, though company officials have declined to comment on potential plans for the soon-to-be-vacant grocery, other than to say they’re exploring options.
The new store, at 2170 Ford Parkway, is 20 percent larger, though some longtime customers on Thursday said the space felt more like double. The expanded digs allows Lunds to offer more indoor and outdoor seating, as well as more products and a bit more experimentation. The grocery sits within the same complex as The Collections, 230 units of market-rate housing developed by Weidner Homes.
“The 20 percent additional space gave us the ability to spread our departments out,” Lund said. “The fact that we were able to get this store on the Ford site, it’s such a rich legacy. We catered to all three shifts there. This whole redevelopment will continue to stimulate the economy.”
Speakers at Thursday’s grand opening included St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and a representative of the Ryan Cos., the Minneapolis-based master developer steering the redevelopment of the old 122-acre Ford site into housing and commerce.
Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich hoping to get better play from unit
Gang Green’s defense has been hit or miss this season.
The problem is there have been far more misses than hits during the season’s first three weeks.
After finishing last season dead last in total defense, the Jets are ranked 15th — allowing 336.3 yards per game. However, they allow 27 points per game, which is tied for 26th in the league. Miscues and communication issues were so bad in the 27-12 loss to the Bengals that after the game, cornerback D.J. Reed suggested the Jets call a players and coaches team meeting to solve them.
“You observe, you watch,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “As we learn our players better, you start to learn their strengths and you learn their weaknesses. You learn what to learn on, you learn what to avoid.
“[Bill] Belichick said that a lot of times he doesn’t know who his team is until halfway through the season. And once you find out who they are and their strengths and we are rolling and we go in that direction and the direction of the players.”
One of the significant issues with the Jets defense is the lack of a pass rush. Yes, they were able to sack quarterback Joe Burrow three times against the Bengals, but that total could have been a lot more.
Burrow’s ability to escape pressure and get the ball to his receivers frustrated the Jets defensive line early in the game. So much so that the Green and White decided to blitz, which resulted in 56-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.
The Jets defense currently ranks 27th in sacks (five). This year, Gang Green has rotated its defensive line regularly. The problem with that is players like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who played well against the Bengals after registering four tackles and a sack, aren’t always on the field during crucial downs.
But Ulbrich said he didn’t want to give Williams more than he could handle in terms of snaps.
“That is the instinct for sure,” Ulbrich said. “We have these critical moments in games and people are asking, ‘why isn’t Quinnen out there?’ And then you look to the side and he’s gasping for air.
“We just have to be judicious with it, but absolutely use him as much as we can and as much as we can in critical moments for sure. But there has to be a level of rotation.
“He plays at such a high clip and he goes so hard, sometimes more is less because you are not seeing the speed, the explosiveness, the special stuff from an athletic standpoint that he brings.”
What is also killing them is opponents converting on third down.
Teams have a 51.3% conversion rate against the Jets defense, which is 31st in the league. The Steelers, the Jets’ opponent Sunday, rank 25th with their defense allowing a 46.9% conversion rate.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Ulbrich said. “It’s leverage, it’s a little bit of execution, a little bit of communication issues at times. It has to be better, it has to be better in every way.
“If that means improving our technique, drilling it better, absolutely that’s part of it. The calls are part of it too, so I have to continue to try and find the best ways to utilize the current guys that we have and play at their strengths.”
The Jets defense will face a Steelers offense that has had its own issues. In three games, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has thrown for 569 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. In the Steelers loss to the Cleveland Browns, they scored 17 points. But Pittsburgh had just one field goal after halftime and converted just one of nine third-down opportunities.
Last April, the Steelers drafted Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with the hopes of him being the team’s future quarterback. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin decided to start the veteran Trubisky instead.
Despite Tomlin’s vote of confidence, fans have called for Pickett to replace Trubisky this early in the season, especially after the Steelers have lost two consecutive games.
If the Steelers were to make a quarterback change during the game, Ulbrich said it is something he has prepared for.
“We are aware as a defensive staff what he does well, but I don’t think from a schematics standpoint that they would be this wholesale change,” he said.
“I do think they’re different strengths, different weaknesses to the quarterbacks that we have that we have to be aware of in case there is that switch and have a good understanding if they’re going to attack us and his best throws.
“But from a schematics standpoint, they will be a whole lot different.”
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Williams will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Marcell Harris, who played 15 snaps and recorded three tackles against the Bengals, will probably see more playing time Sunday.
Cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and Zach Wilson (knee) were full participants.
()
Chicago White Sox snap 8-game skid but lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
The remote chance of capturing the final American League wild-card spot ended for the Chicago White Sox a couple of hours after Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins when the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers.
A team many projected to make a lengthy postseason run instead will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“I think something that we missed this year was consistency,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Thursday’s game against the Twins. “Being consistent during the whole year as a team, as a unit — in the field, at-bats, defense, pitching — being consistent, this is something that I saw that we need to get better on.”
The Sox won for the first time in more than a week Thursday, beating the Twins 4-3 in the series finale at Target Field and snapping their losing streak at eight.
“That was a hell of a stretch we went through,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings. “But at this point it’s about finishing strong. Playing for each other, just going out and having fun, being loose and being free. We did that (Thursday) and got back in the win column, and it feels good.”
Outfielder Mark Payton had two hits, one RBI and two runs. He reached second in the eighth when second baseman Nick Gordon dropped his popup in shallow right field. Payton scored on a José Abreu double to right, giving the Sox a 4-3 lead.
Abreu and third baseman Josh Harrison also had two hits.
“It is a relief,” Cairo said. “Our bullpen did their job. Our hitters did their job, good at-bats. We did the little things to win ballgames and it was nice to see. They still care and I know they want to go out there and play.
“It was nice to see (reliever Kendall) Graveman (in the eighth) and (closer Liam) Hendriks (in the ninth). When they show up, good things happen. That means we win.”
The Sox had been in a tailspin since losing to the Cleveland Guardians 10-7 in 11 innings on Sept. 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They entered that three-game series trailing the Guardians by four games in the AL Central. That defeat started the eight-game slide, which matched a season high.
“Honestly that series against Cleveland was the final nail in the coffin,” Giolito said. “At this point, just change the goal. We have to be an above .500 team. Playing as hard as we can in the final stretch, pushing through and going into the offseason make the adjustments we have to make.”
The Guardians clinched the division title Sunday when the Sox lost 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. That defeat wrapped up the team’s first winless homestand (0-6) of at least six games since May 19-24, 1989, when they went 0-6 against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
“You look at how hard we were going there, trying to catch up as it was,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Twins. “And then it just has kind of been a free-fall since. And that’s unfortunate. But guys were busting their tail, and when you lose that many in a row, it wears on you, especially after everything you tried to do to get back into it. We were right there and then just haven’t played well since we got pretty close.”
Cairo said being eliminated won’t change his approach.
“I don’t feel any different,” Cairo said. “I want to win every game. When I manage, or the coaching staff, we try to put in the best lineup and the best player available that are going to give us a chance to win.”
The Sox are 77-79 with six games remaining — three in San Diego starting Friday and three against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I’m motivated,” Cairo said. “Every time I come to the field, I want to win. Hopefully they stay motivated to reach some of their goals and at the same time we have nine guys in there and they are trying to do something to reach their goal, average, homers or whatever, we are going to get a chance to win too.
“They are going to be concentrating on their jobs. You have nine players doing their jobs, you’ve got a chance.”
()
