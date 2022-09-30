News
Vikings star Justin Jefferson wants to hit ‘The Griddy’ in another continent. He needs to bounce back to do that.
After bursting onto the scene with a career-high 184 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Vikings star Justin Jefferson seemed well on his way to reaching his lofty goal of 2,000 yards.
Instead, Jefferson has been held in check the past couple of weeks. He was limited to 48 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles with cornerback Darius Slay shadowing him, then only managed 14 yards against the Detroit Lions with Jeffrey Okudah shadowing him.
It won’t get any easier for Jefferson this week against the New Orleans Saints with cornerback Marshon Lattimore likely shadowing him.
“He’s a great corner,” Jefferson said. “He’s good with his hands and good with his feet as well. I’m definitely looking forward to going against him. It’s going to be a battle.”
Aside from Lattimore following Jefferson around the field, the Saints will likely help with a safety over the top, as well.
It’s something the Lions did a lot last weekend with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell estimating that Jefferson had less than 10 snaps with single coverage.
“He’s going to see different variations of defenses that he’s going to have to have a plan for,’’ O’Connell said earlier this week. “We’re going to have to have a plan for him that obviously allows him to kind of move within our offense.”
Asked if he’s been frustrated by the ways opposing teams have defended this season, Jefferson said he’s come to expect this type of stuff.
“Just being the type of player I am, I know I’m going to get the double covers and the triple covers, “Jefferson said. “That leaves (K.J. Osborn) and (Adam Thielen) 1 on 1.”
That proved to be detrimental to the Lions last weekend as Osborn roasted his man in coverage on his way to hauling in a 28-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the difference.
“They’ve got to account for every single one of us,” Jefferson said. “It’s difficult to carry all of us at the same time. We’re definitely feeling confident in our game plan to win against them 1 on 1 if they want to play 1 on 1. I guess we’ll see.”
To be clear, though, Jefferson doesn’t want to be used solely as a decoy this season, nor do the Vikings want to use him in that way.
“There are opportunities throughout a game,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “Sometimes the plays that we had (the past couple of weeks) and the defenses they had called didn’t really mesh with getting him the ball. We certainly want to get him involved as much as we can.”
As for Kirk Cousins, while he wants to get Jefferson the ball as much as possible, he’s also not going to force anything throughout the game.
“Just keep trying to see week to week how teams defend and take advantage of opportunities when we can,” Cousins said. “The key will be offensive production regardless of who’s getting the ball. I think it will be important that we’re moving the football and scoring points is what matters, and however we do that is great by me.”
Some of this is on Jefferson. He needs to find a way to win his 1 on 1 matchup with more consistency.
After both Slay and Okudah got the best him the past couple of weeks, Jefferson will be looking for a bounce back against Lattimore.
If he does, Jefferson said he will definitely be breaking out his signature touchdown celebration in London.
“It’s going to be my first Griddy in another continent,” Jefferson said. “I’m excited.”
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead play vs. Bengals; Thompson active for first time
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. And it indeed happened.
Tagovailoa, who was officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, started against the Bengals. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also played.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday in Miami and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the issue on Sunday for Tagovailoa after he was knocked back on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. Banging the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after getting checked on the field, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it was not a head injury, as the initially team announced during the game, but actually a back injury that originated on an earlier quarterback sneak and was exacerbated by Milano’s push that landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury concern was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back remained the greater issue.
Tagovailoa said what he was feeling in his back was affecting every twist and turn he needs to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s handoffs, pitches or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa responded, “that’s the plan,” when asked on Tuesday if he expects to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism from conversations he had with the quarterback.
With Tagovailoa playing he got to face Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks would play each other for the first time in the NFL and since their epic college showdown between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was out injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their rookie seasons in 2020.
Armstead started again while nursing a toe injury sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle popped up on the injury report on the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Paramount among Miami’s other players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations was cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status due to groin and glute ailments. The Dolphins also had safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) was added to the injury report Thursday morning.
Thompson active for first time; Wilson out
Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State, was active for at Cincinnati, the first time he’s been active all season.
Thompson was likely active because Tagovailoa was on the injury report this week for back and ankle injuries. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played briefly in Tagovailoa’s place vs. the Bills but it was unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup if he needed t play Thursday.
The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Ezukanma was the only player who has been inactive for all four games. Igbinoghene, the former first-round pick, has been inactive for two of the four games.
Carter has been inactive for three games, mostly due to being in concussion protocol after the opener against New England.
This was the third game Gaskin has been inactive. Gaskin led the team in rushing last season with 612 yards.
Cincinnati’s inactive players were running back Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and tight end Drew Sample.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami added wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to its active roster Thursday afternoon.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami didn’t have to make a corresponding move after signing Cracraft since it had an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
Ingram named Defensive Player of Month
Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram was named Defensive Player of the Month for September. Ingram, 33, had seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one recovered fumble (returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles heading into Thursday game.
Ingram is the only player in the league with two sacks and a defensive touchdown. He won the award September 2017 when he was with the Chargers. Ingram is the first Dolphins player to win the award since linebacker Jerome Baker in December 2021. Ingram had the tackle to keep Buffalo wide receiver inbounds on the game’s final play of the victory.
Getting ready
Thursday games are a tough turnaround. Preparation is vital, and for most players it began Sunday night after the Bills game.
“I got in the ice tub and hot tub immediately,” safety Jevon Holland said. “I went straight to it.”
Running back Raheem Mostert was among those who started preparations Sunday night.
“We’ve got to take care of our bodies,” he said. “They opened up the facility right after the game so we can get in here and do what we needed to do in order to get prepared for Thursday.”
Safety Brandon Jones said playing at night helps a bit.
“That kind of gives us that whole day to do a little bit more recovery,” he said. “The mental side of the game, it kind of grows from there. But it’s for sure a quick turnaround. But these Thursday games, from my experience, it’s been two years, are really fun.”
Don’t believe the hype
The Dolphins, who entered Thursday as one of two undefeated teams in the NFL along with Philadelphia (3-0) have risen in various power ratings and they’ve become a hot topic nationally. Coach McDaniel has instructed his players to be wary of the chatter and not to get caught up in narratives, good or bad.
“We’re trying to win football games, and more importantly, in the process we’re trying to get better every week so we’re playing our best football at the end of the season because that’s where you’re truly judged,” he said.
“So none of the power rankings or the hype factor in on that. To me, I try to cater to any of the guys that are in love with attention and let them know that, ‘Hey, if you still want this attention, keep winning.’ ” …
— NFL security is looking into the Dolphins’ Wednesday walkthrough at University of Cincinnati getting filmed by an outside observer, according to a league source. The Dolphins moved their Wednesday session to Cincinnati, adjusting to an earlier flight time due to Hurricane Ian, and held practice at the Bearcats’ football field, Nippert Stadium. Several plays from the walkthrough were filmed from high up in the stadium and posted on social media on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
What we learned from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from Justin Fields
On Justin Fields’ biggest play of Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans, he was hoping for something even bigger. On the Chicago Bears’ fifth snap of their opening drive — third-and-9 from their 36 — Fields was confident receiver Darnell Mooney could spring free for a potential big gain on a deep corner route. But as much as Fields wanted that big play, Mooney was steered inside by cornerback Steven Nelson, and the two became tangled for a moment.
The deepest shot never came open.
To the same side, Equanimeous St. Brown gained separation on a shorter corner route.
“But my feet just weren’t ready for that,” Fields explained.
Beneath St. Brown, Dante Pettis had plenty of cushion as he sat down on his route near the numbers 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Still, even with the cleanest pocket he had all day and ample time to throw, Fields never established the proper rhythm to throw and instead took off through the pocket then toward the left sideline, rocketing into the open field for what would become the longest run of his career — a 29-yard burst that sparked a Bears touchdown drive.
Fields was asked Wednesday how he processed that play and whether, during video review, he had recognized opportunities to pull the trigger to open receivers.
“I really just wanted Moon,” he said. “I thought it was a good matchup, but the corner ended up playing outside leverage.”
A day later, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was asked for his feedback on that sequence.
“What you’d love to see him do is go all the way down (from Mooney deep) to Pettis there on the checkdown,” Getsy said. “But that’s who he is. When he has that moment to be able to create space and time (with his legs), we definitely don’t want to take that away from him. So I wouldn’t say he necessarily hung on to (Mooney’s route) too long. It’s just, OK, once that collision happened (between Mooney and Nelson), find your checkdown. And then if that wasn’t there, now it’s time to get out.”
These are the little moments, within failed plays and big gains, in which the coaching process at Halas Hall continues to be instrumental. Fields is off to a miserably slow start through three games, ranked 32nd in the league in completions (23), passing yards (297) and passer rating (50.0) and the wheelman of a sputtering offense that ranks last in total yardage.
Still, amid the frustration and the accompanying push to turn things around, the Bears are finding a handful of reasons to remain encouraged. Getsy spoke with reporters for 15 minutes Thursday afternoon in Lake Forest. Here are three things we learned.
1. No one at Halas Hall believes Justin Fields is consistently failing to pull the trigger on open passing plays.
Fields took exception to that suggestion Wednesday, which came immediately after he detailed his process on the 29-scramble.
“You’ve just got to listen to your feet and throw the ball on time,” he said.
Getsy echoed that sentiment Thursday, rejecting the premise that the coaching staff has shown a mistrust in its young quarterback with conservative play-calling.
“It’s not like we we’ve been intimidated to call a (pass) play by any means,” Getsy said. “We’re calling the game that we feel is best to attack with our matchups. … Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
The Bears chose to run the ball more than once against the Texans in third-and-medium or third-and-long situations. But Getsy emphasized that much of that was situationally dictated.
“It’s not the sexiest thing in the world to run the ball on third-and-6,” he said. “But when we feel like we have advantageous things playing into our hands, we’re going to do whatever it takes. Whether it’s a run, a pass, a screen, whatever it is — we’re going to do it. We put a lot of time into trying to find those matchups for ourselves and that’s part of it.”
2. Fields’ first interception actually included ‘phenomenal footwork,’ a bright spot according to Getsy.
Fields’ first quarter pick on a pass to tight end Cole Kmet up the seam was one of his ugliest moments in a shaky performance. But Getsy was impressed with Fields’ ability to adjust within the play to how quickly Kmet popped open.
Texans slot cornerback Desmond King reacted so quickly to a possible screen pass to Mooney to the left that Kmet shot free almost immediately.
“It happened much faster than we anticipated,” Getsy said. “Cole just popped.”
That required Fields to speed up in his drop in order to set up to throw.
“He actually did a great job of shutting his feet down,” Getsy said.
Fields’ pass, though, was nowhere near Kmet, caught instead by Texans safety Jalen Pitre. The Bears quarterback noted Wednesday that the ball slipped out of his hand a bit as he threw. Which, truthfully, shouldn’t buy him much forgiveness. Getsy also noted some mechanical glitches on the throw.
“He got a little bit long with his delivery, long with his stride,” Getsy said. “So whenever it came out of his hand, you could tell it just came out funny.”
Getsy labeled Fields’ decision-making and in-play adjustment as “brilliant.”
“He just missed a throw,” Getsy said. “We just have to make it where he doesn’t miss those throws.”
3. The production of the running game has been a major plus.
The Bears are averaging an NFC-best 186.7 rushing yards while also posting a 5.4 yards-per-rush average. For three games, they have committed to the run and been assertive in establishing control in that area with the offensive line playing nasty, the receivers contributing as blockers outside and Fields handling his pre-snap responsibilities well. For Getsy, that has been an impressive return on investment for what the Bears worked on all summer.
“From the very beginning, when we walked into training camp, we made that the focus of who we wanted to be and the way we wanted to play the game,” Getsy said. “And they have taken that by the reins for sure. Our play style reflects that. The way they are firing off the football, the way they are finishing, all that stuff. That was the No. 1 thing we said we were going to do.
“We wanted our tape to look a certain way, and those guys have definitely accepted that challenge and done a really nice job.”
Fentanyl bust in Bloomington likely the Midwest’s biggest ever, city’s police chief says
A 36-year-old man is in federal custody after an arrest in Bloomington last month in what the city’s police chief says likely is the biggest seizure of fentanyl pills ever in the Midwest.
Nearly 109,000 fentanyl pills, weighing more than 24 pounds, were seized Aug. 31 at a hotel following the arrest of Marcus Trice on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a Thursday news conference.
To put the bust in perspective, Hodges said, approximately 63,000 pills of the deadly drug were seized all of last year by law enforcement agents and officers from the North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which covers Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Trice, of Seattle, Wash., was charged in U.S. District Court on Sept. 20 with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to documents. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison.
Trice first was charged on Sept. 1 in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree possession with intent to distribute and credit card fraud.
Bloomington officers were sent to the hotel on a fraud report after Trice was suspected of using another person’s identity to pay for a room. After Trice was taken into custody, officers discovered the pills in his luggage, Hodges said.
The small round blue “M-Box 30” pills are suspected to be counterfeit Oxycodone, according to the state charges.
“We locked him up, and God willing he’s going to stay in there,” Hodges said, adding he believes Trice had been in Bloomington “for just a few hours.”
Detectives with the police department’s special investigation unit worked with the DEA Task Force on additional follow-up on the case. On Sept. 20, Trice was taken into federal custody, where he remains.
Bloomington, like many other cities across the country, has seen an increase in opioid overdoses and opioid-related overdose deaths, Hodges said. This year, the city has had a record 12 overdose deaths, compared with seven in 2019, eight in 2020 and six last year.
“This is killing a lot of people in Minnesota,” Hodges said.
Amylyx’s ALS drug is FDA approved
US Regulators of Approved Drugs Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, offers patients a new option to slow the progression of the deadly disease.
The drug is the first the Food and Drug Administration has approved for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in five years and promises to extend patients’ lives by months.
Where will Naz Reid’s minutes come for Timberwolves?
The Timberwolves trailed the Los Angeles Clippers by seven points with 7 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in their play-in game last season when center Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out. That meant, with the season on the line, it was time for Naz Reid to step up.
Reid contributed a big putback bucket to pull Minnesota to within one point with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play. You know the rest from there: The Wolves closed strong to down Los Angeles and punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs.
And Reid, in his third season, proved himself to be someone you could trust on the floor, even in the biggest of moments.
“A lot of confidence. Just the thought process for me going out there and telling myself that I can play, and then actually being able to play with those guys in those big moments, it helps me a lot,” Reid said. “It just feels like I’m going out there to play basketball, and I feel like I can do it a lot this year.”
It only makes sense to expect progression from the big. The recently-turned 23-year-old has made major strides each season, improving physically and expanding his skillset seemingly every season. He has proven himself to be a quality backup center in this league. Reid said he had a great summer which he dedicated to working on his overall game.
Now the question is: Will he get the opportunity to show that?
The Rudy Gobert trade complicated matters more so for Reid than anyone else. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has said the plan is always to have at least one of Towns and Gobert on the floor at all times. That doesn’t figure to leave many opportunities for Minnesota’s third center.
Nate Knight barely saw the floor in that role last season. Reid could be slotted into a similar role.
“It’ll be hard to play three bigs, it always is,” Finch admitted. “But we’re trying to get him more reps at the four. He spent all summer really trying to do that.”
Hey, if Towns can play power forward, then why can’t Reid? He can also stretch the floor and move his feet. Reid spent the offseason working on his ability to play — and guard — multiple positions.
“I’m confident in it. With coach, we’ve talked about it. I believe in my abilities and playing those four or five, whatever positions that I’m going to be in,” he said. “I want to be able to play multiple positions. Be able to guard multiple positions and help this team to win in any way, shape or form that I can.”
The work involved 5-on-5 defensive reps — including plenty of work guarding Knight and Jaden McDaniels, who also profile as forms of power forwards — as well as taking opportunities to defend guards on the perimeter. Reid tried to put himself in previously uncomfortable situations to sharpen his abilities and ready himself for any opportunity.
“You’re going to be guarding guys that you haven’t guarded before,” he said, “but I like to bring energy and effort, so I feel as though if I have a lot of energy and a lot of effort and I’m imposing my will, then we should be great.”
Still, even with all that, it does figure to be an uphill for Reid to see consistent action. For one, Minnesota is deep. And the Wolves prioritized Kyle Anderson as a free-agent signing, and Anderson figures to be a staple at the four spot whenever Gobert or Towns are off the court.
“Kyle will be playing some 4, (Taurean Prince) there, and obviously, Jaden can move to the four, as well,” Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori noted. “I think there are 240 minutes, right? You know that 32, 34 or whatever you want to call it a night are going to be taken up by (Gobert, Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell), if you will. Then you also have Jaden or whoever else starts those starter minutes. Then you throw Naz in the mix and where does he find those minutes?”
That’s the question.
“It’s a nightmare (to plot),” Nori said. “But it’s a great problem to have.”
For the team, for sure. You can never have too much depth. But that may mean Reid’s opportunities are severely reduced. If they are, all he can do is be ready to take advantage of them when they arise.
Whether he plays power forward or merely is the team’s third center, Finch noted, “it gives us great insurance either way.”
Durable Leonard Williams battled ‘ego vs. body’ before ending consecutive games streak
Leonard Williams saw durability up close as a Jets rookie in 2015, and he decided that’s what he wanted to be as an NFL player:
On the field. Fighting with his teammates. Always.
“D’Brickashaw Ferguson, the left tackle for the Jets when I got there, I found out he never missed a game his whole career,” Williams, 28, said Thursday of Ferguson’s 160-game streak from 2006-15. “And even though he was a quiet guy and we never talked much, that left an impact on me. I was just like, ‘I want to be that type of player that is durable and doesn’t miss a game.’”
Seven seasons later, Williams has become the modern NFL ironman he aspired to be. He played in 114 consecutive games between tenures for the Jets and Giants.
Then Panthers left tackle Taylor Moton inadvertently rolled up on Williams’ right leg in the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. The MRI revealed a sprained MCL.
And Williams had to balance his unrivaled will and pain tolerance with realism, which brought his streak to an end on Monday Night as he watched the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys from the sideline.
“I was telling some of the guys on the team that I was battling what my ego was saying versus what my body was saying after that [Panthers] game,” Williams said. “Because after a loss or after any game, I would have been like, ‘Dang, I need to get back out there with my guys.’ So I was dealing with that for my ego versus my body knowing that I’m not ready.
“I think at this point,” the defensive lineman said, “I’ve done it this long in my career that I don’t feel like I have anything to prove in that regard. And I just need to listen to my body. A lot of times I say it’s a mindset, but this time it actually was physical. My health comes first and I obviously wasn’t gonna put my best on the field.”
Friend and teammate Dexter Lawrence said Williams, whose nickname is the Big Cat, has not been down and out about his injury.
“He always says he has tiger blood,” Lawrence said with a laugh.
“Oh you heard about that?” Williams said with a nod and a smile.
But Williams is a thoughtful, reflective and proud person. And he admitted Monday’s entire experience wasn’t easy for him at all.
“It was hard,” he said. “I still tried to be a leader and captain on the sideline. But it was definitely a weird feeling, man. I’ve never had to be in that position before. So I didn’t know if I was overly engaging or under engaging on the sideline. I didn’t really know what to do, where to stand.
“Even in the locker room [before the game], guys were getting hype to music, and I felt myself starting to get a little bit hype,” he said. “And then I was like, ‘Wait, I’m not even playing.’ It was a weird feeling.”
Williams is accustomed to playing through anything. Last December, he played the final four games of the 2021 season with a painful bone spur in his right elbow that required surgery after the season.
The only time he didn’t play 16 or 17 games in a season was in 2019, and it wasn’t because of injury. He had two bye weeks due to his trade from the Jets to the Giants.
The Giants’ defense now misses him badly, especially against the run.
The Titans and Panthers averaged only 3.9 yards per carry on the Giants in Weeks 1 and 2 before Williams’ injury, rushing 45 times for 176 yards. Since the Big Cat went down, the Panthers and Cowboys have averaged 7.0 yards per rush on the Giants (34 for 239).
Williams’ first impulse is always to try to come back and help his brothers. But he said Giants legend Michael Strahan helped him put this in perspective on Monday.
“Me and Strahan had a talk before the game, and he was just saying he doesn’t like when announcers or people talk about [how] ‘This guy’s playing hurt,’” Williams said. “Because he’s like ‘When you’re on the field, there’s no excuses. You’re on the field. Ya know? And when you’re on the field, you want to have no doubt about what your body can do, because you’re gonna put film out there.’
“He was just telling me to take my time,” Williams added, “to make sure that I don’t have doubt about how it’s feeling, and once I’m on that field, I’m ready to go.”
That seemingly leaves the Giants without Williams for a second straight game against another team that runs the ball well: the Chicago Bears.
Running back Khalil Herbert is averaging 7.3 yards per carry for an offense with an NFC-best 560 rushing yards through three weeks.
Williams said he needs to “pretty much do a full padded practice” before he returns to game action. He didn’t participate with the team on Thursday.
“I feel like I would get everything I needed out of a full, padded practice,” he said. “I’d be able to play certain runs, double teams, pass rush, change of direction, running full speed, all that type of stuff.”
Not that he needs to prove anything. He set a goal as a rookie to follow in Ferguson’s footsteps.
“So far,” he said. “I’ve been able to hold up to it.”
FLOTT ON SCOOTER
Rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) wasn’t on the field for Thursday’s practice and was on a scooter with a removable walking boot in the locker room. The Giants are waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the third-round pick’s injury.
Edge Jihad Ward (right knee) was upgraded to limited participation in practice. Corner Justin Layne (concussion) was upgraded to a full participant. And starting corner Aaron Robinson (appendix) was limited but said “I think I’ll be able to go” after missing the last two games.
Otherwise the injury report remained the same: Williams (knee), wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and corner Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not participate.
The Giants also re-signed running back Antonio Williams and cut tackle Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.
