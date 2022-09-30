Connect with us

Web3 Wellness Platform Amino Celebrates Historic Career of Four-Time NBA Champion Klay Thompson in Inaugural Drop of the GRAILS NFT Collection

As the first drop in a series of NFT launches, the collection will be available on Binance NFT to celebrate the amazing careers and accomplishments of some of the world’s most recognizable athletes

Amino, a new platform that is bringing health and fitness into Web3, has announced it is launching a new NFT collection to celebrate the incredible career of Klay Thompson, one of the famous “Splash Brothers” of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are the reigning champions of the NBA, and this collection features unique artworks from Klay Thompson’s 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 championship runs with the Warriors.

Andrew Shore, the CEO of Amino, said in a statement that the Binance NFT marketplace is the perfect choice for the launch of the GRAILS collection. “Klay Thompson is a globally-recognized and beloved NBA superstar, and we are extremely excited to be kicking off our partnership with Klay’s NFT collection on Binance NFT to allow fans to be part of and experience his most iconic career moments in new and innovative ways,” he said.

Amino says it is bringing health and wellness into Web3 and user engagement via NFTs. That is why the recognition of successful superstars is an important part of the company’s vision, Shore explained.

To meet consumer demand for exclusive, high-end NFT drops, Binance NFT uses Mystery Boxes as part of its drops. These drops go on sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace. The drop for the Klay Thompson collection is set to go live on October 18, 2022. The drop includes 10,000 Mystery Boxes at $50 each.

Depending on rarity and exclusivity, some of these NFTs will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, from autographed jerseys, basketballs, and photographs, to live experiences and in-person and online access to events and other in-demand offerings.

Every one of the 30 NFT collections set to be launched by Amino as part of the GRAILS project will celebrate iconic athletes across a range of sports. All of the drops will include rare NFTs that unlock special experiences and memorabilia, thereby helping to connect users not just to online, Web3 experiences but to real-world, in-person, and physical items and assets.

Users can follow news about the Klay Thompson GRAILS drop on Twitter at @aminorewards and @thebinanceNFT. Amino says that future drops and athletes will be announced as part of this exciting new collection. Amino positions itself as a health and fitness ecosystem that brings personal wellness into Web3.  It has a unique suite of personal fitness apps, premier athlete NFTs and Metaverse gaming for users to earn by staying active and “being the best version of themselves”.

Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Reveals Metaverse ETF

Meta And Microsoft Are Founding Members Of Metaverse Standards Forum
  • The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.
  • BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week.

With the release of the Metaverse ETF, the biggest issuer of ETFs in the world, BlackRock, is placing a significant wager on the cryptocurrency market.

According to a regulatory filing made on September 29 by BlackRock, their iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF will attempt to follow firms with exposure to the Metaverse. The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown.

Preparing For the Future

There are several industries that might be represented in the BlackRock Metaverse ETF fund, such as those relating to social media, online communities, digital assets, video games, augmented reality, and more. Notably, the debut of the fund coincides with a period of extreme inactivity in the Metaverse industry.

Throughout the last twelve months, BlackRock’s cryptocurrency holdings have grown. BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week. Regulatory worries on the continent have not prevented its rollout.

BlackRock’s blockchain ETF was the first of its kind, while iShares’ Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is only an expansion of that product. Investor interest in BlackRock’s blockchain ETF has been tepid, however. There has been a net inflow of $6 million into the fund thus far.

Conversely, BlackRock is also developing significant alliances in the crypto area. BlackRock and Coinbase formed a partnership at the beginning of August to provide their institutional customers with cryptocurrency exposure.

Despite BlackRock’s recent cryptocurrency investments, the industry as a whole has been losing steam. If reports are to be believed, BlackRock is presently positioning itself to take advantage of the next wave of cryptocurrency spike.

Former BlackRock Executive Named CEO of Blockchain Australia

CFTC Commissioner Calls Ethereum a Commodity Even With PoS

Is The Ethereum Merge Hype Justified?
