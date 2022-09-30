News
What we learned from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from Justin Fields
On Justin Fields’ biggest play of Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans, he was hoping for something even bigger. On the Chicago Bears’ fifth snap of their opening drive — third-and-9 from their 36 — Fields was confident receiver Darnell Mooney could spring free for a potential big gain on a deep corner route. But as much as Fields wanted that big play, Mooney was steered inside by cornerback Steven Nelson, and the two became tangled for a moment.
The deepest shot never came open.
To the same side, Equanimeous St. Brown gained separation on a shorter corner route.
“But my feet just weren’t ready for that,” Fields explained.
Beneath St. Brown, Dante Pettis had plenty of cushion as he sat down on his route near the numbers 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Still, even with the cleanest pocket he had all day and ample time to throw, Fields never established the proper rhythm to throw and instead took off through the pocket then toward the left sideline, rocketing into the open field for what would become the longest run of his career — a 29-yard burst that sparked a Bears touchdown drive.
Fields was asked Wednesday how he processed that play and whether, during video review, he had recognized opportunities to pull the trigger to open receivers.
“I really just wanted Moon,” he said. “I thought it was a good matchup, but the corner ended up playing outside leverage.”
A day later, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was asked for his feedback on that sequence.
“What you’d love to see him do is go all the way down (from Mooney deep) to Pettis there on the checkdown,” Getsy said. “But that’s who he is. When he has that moment to be able to create space and time (with his legs), we definitely don’t want to take that away from him. So I wouldn’t say he necessarily hung on to (Mooney’s route) too long. It’s just, OK, once that collision happened (between Mooney and Nelson), find your checkdown. And then if that wasn’t there, now it’s time to get out.”
These are the little moments, within failed plays and big gains, in which the coaching process at Halas Hall continues to be instrumental. Fields is off to a miserably slow start through three games, ranked 32nd in the league in completions (23), passing yards (297) and passer rating (50.0) and the wheelman of a sputtering offense that ranks last in total yardage.
Still, amid the frustration and the accompanying push to turn things around, the Bears are finding a handful of reasons to remain encouraged. Getsy spoke with reporters for 15 minutes Thursday afternoon in Lake Forest. Here are three things we learned.
1. No one at Halas Hall believes Justin Fields is consistently failing to pull the trigger on open passing plays.
Fields took exception to that suggestion Wednesday, which came immediately after he detailed his process on the 29-scramble.
“You’ve just got to listen to your feet and throw the ball on time,” he said.
Getsy echoed that sentiment Thursday, rejecting the premise that the coaching staff has shown a mistrust in its young quarterback with conservative play-calling.
“It’s not like we we’ve been intimidated to call a (pass) play by any means,” Getsy said. “We’re calling the game that we feel is best to attack with our matchups. … Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
The Bears chose to run the ball more than once against the Texans in third-and-medium or third-and-long situations. But Getsy emphasized that much of that was situationally dictated.
“It’s not the sexiest thing in the world to run the ball on third-and-6,” he said. “But when we feel like we have advantageous things playing into our hands, we’re going to do whatever it takes. Whether it’s a run, a pass, a screen, whatever it is — we’re going to do it. We put a lot of time into trying to find those matchups for ourselves and that’s part of it.”
2. Fields’ first interception actually included ‘phenomenal footwork,’ a bright spot according to Getsy.
Fields’ first quarter pick on a pass to tight end Cole Kmet up the seam was one of his ugliest moments in a shaky performance. But Getsy was impressed with Fields’ ability to adjust within the play to how quickly Kmet popped open.
Texans slot cornerback Desmond King reacted so quickly to a possible screen pass to Mooney to the left that Kmet shot free almost immediately.
“It happened much faster than we anticipated,” Getsy said. “Cole just popped.”
That required Fields to speed up in his drop in order to set up to throw.
“He actually did a great job of shutting his feet down,” Getsy said.
Fields’ pass, though, was nowhere near Kmet, caught instead by Texans safety Jalen Pitre. The Bears quarterback noted Wednesday that the ball slipped out of his hand a bit as he threw. Which, truthfully, shouldn’t buy him much forgiveness. Getsy also noted some mechanical glitches on the throw.
“He got a little bit long with his delivery, long with his stride,” Getsy said. “So whenever it came out of his hand, you could tell it just came out funny.”
Getsy labeled Fields’ decision-making and in-play adjustment as “brilliant.”
“He just missed a throw,” Getsy said. “We just have to make it where he doesn’t miss those throws.”
3. The production of the running game has been a major plus.
The Bears are averaging an NFC-best 186.7 rushing yards while also posting a 5.4 yards-per-rush average. For three games, they have committed to the run and been assertive in establishing control in that area with the offensive line playing nasty, the receivers contributing as blockers outside and Fields handling his pre-snap responsibilities well. For Getsy, that has been an impressive return on investment for what the Bears worked on all summer.
“From the very beginning, when we walked into training camp, we made that the focus of who we wanted to be and the way we wanted to play the game,” Getsy said. “And they have taken that by the reins for sure. Our play style reflects that. The way they are firing off the football, the way they are finishing, all that stuff. That was the No. 1 thing we said we were going to do.
“We wanted our tape to look a certain way, and those guys have definitely accepted that challenge and done a really nice job.”
()
Fentanyl bust in Bloomington likely the Midwest’s biggest ever, city’s police chief says
A 36-year-old man is in federal custody after an arrest in Bloomington last month in what the city’s police chief says likely is the biggest seizure of fentanyl pills ever in the Midwest.
Nearly 109,000 fentanyl pills, weighing more than 24 pounds, were seized Aug. 31 at a hotel following the arrest of Marcus Trice on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a Thursday news conference.
To put the bust in perspective, Hodges said, approximately 63,000 pills of the deadly drug were seized all of last year by law enforcement agents and officers from the North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which covers Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Trice, of Seattle, Wash., was charged in U.S. District Court on Sept. 20 with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to documents. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison.
Trice first was charged on Sept. 1 in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree possession with intent to distribute and credit card fraud.
Bloomington officers were sent to the hotel on a fraud report after Trice was suspected of using another person’s identity to pay for a room. After Trice was taken into custody, officers discovered the pills in his luggage, Hodges said.
The small round blue “M-Box 30” pills are suspected to be counterfeit Oxycodone, according to the state charges.
“We locked him up, and God willing he’s going to stay in there,” Hodges said, adding he believes Trice had been in Bloomington “for just a few hours.”
Detectives with the police department’s special investigation unit worked with the DEA Task Force on additional follow-up on the case. On Sept. 20, Trice was taken into federal custody, where he remains.
Bloomington, like many other cities across the country, has seen an increase in opioid overdoses and opioid-related overdose deaths, Hodges said. This year, the city has had a record 12 overdose deaths, compared with seven in 2019, eight in 2020 and six last year.
“This is killing a lot of people in Minnesota,” Hodges said.
Amylyx’s ALS drug is FDA approved
US Regulators of Approved Drugs Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, offers patients a new option to slow the progression of the deadly disease.
The drug is the first the Food and Drug Administration has approved for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in five years and promises to extend patients’ lives by months.
wsj
Where will Naz Reid’s minutes come for Timberwolves?
The Timberwolves trailed the Los Angeles Clippers by seven points with 7 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in their play-in game last season when center Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out. That meant, with the season on the line, it was time for Naz Reid to step up.
Reid contributed a big putback bucket to pull Minnesota to within one point with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play. You know the rest from there: The Wolves closed strong to down Los Angeles and punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs.
And Reid, in his third season, proved himself to be someone you could trust on the floor, even in the biggest of moments.
“A lot of confidence. Just the thought process for me going out there and telling myself that I can play, and then actually being able to play with those guys in those big moments, it helps me a lot,” Reid said. “It just feels like I’m going out there to play basketball, and I feel like I can do it a lot this year.”
It only makes sense to expect progression from the big. The recently-turned 23-year-old has made major strides each season, improving physically and expanding his skillset seemingly every season. He has proven himself to be a quality backup center in this league. Reid said he had a great summer which he dedicated to working on his overall game.
Now the question is: Will he get the opportunity to show that?
The Rudy Gobert trade complicated matters more so for Reid than anyone else. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has said the plan is always to have at least one of Towns and Gobert on the floor at all times. That doesn’t figure to leave many opportunities for Minnesota’s third center.
Nate Knight barely saw the floor in that role last season. Reid could be slotted into a similar role.
“It’ll be hard to play three bigs, it always is,” Finch admitted. “But we’re trying to get him more reps at the four. He spent all summer really trying to do that.”
Hey, if Towns can play power forward, then why can’t Reid? He can also stretch the floor and move his feet. Reid spent the offseason working on his ability to play — and guard — multiple positions.
“I’m confident in it. With coach, we’ve talked about it. I believe in my abilities and playing those four or five, whatever positions that I’m going to be in,” he said. “I want to be able to play multiple positions. Be able to guard multiple positions and help this team to win in any way, shape or form that I can.”
The work involved 5-on-5 defensive reps — including plenty of work guarding Knight and Jaden McDaniels, who also profile as forms of power forwards — as well as taking opportunities to defend guards on the perimeter. Reid tried to put himself in previously uncomfortable situations to sharpen his abilities and ready himself for any opportunity.
“You’re going to be guarding guys that you haven’t guarded before,” he said, “but I like to bring energy and effort, so I feel as though if I have a lot of energy and a lot of effort and I’m imposing my will, then we should be great.”
Still, even with all that, it does figure to be an uphill for Reid to see consistent action. For one, Minnesota is deep. And the Wolves prioritized Kyle Anderson as a free-agent signing, and Anderson figures to be a staple at the four spot whenever Gobert or Towns are off the court.
“Kyle will be playing some 4, (Taurean Prince) there, and obviously, Jaden can move to the four, as well,” Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori noted. “I think there are 240 minutes, right? You know that 32, 34 or whatever you want to call it a night are going to be taken up by (Gobert, Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell), if you will. Then you also have Jaden or whoever else starts those starter minutes. Then you throw Naz in the mix and where does he find those minutes?”
That’s the question.
“It’s a nightmare (to plot),” Nori said. “But it’s a great problem to have.”
For the team, for sure. You can never have too much depth. But that may mean Reid’s opportunities are severely reduced. If they are, all he can do is be ready to take advantage of them when they arise.
Whether he plays power forward or merely is the team’s third center, Finch noted, “it gives us great insurance either way.”
Durable Leonard Williams battled ‘ego vs. body’ before ending consecutive games streak
Leonard Williams saw durability up close as a Jets rookie in 2015, and he decided that’s what he wanted to be as an NFL player:
On the field. Fighting with his teammates. Always.
“D’Brickashaw Ferguson, the left tackle for the Jets when I got there, I found out he never missed a game his whole career,” Williams, 28, said Thursday of Ferguson’s 160-game streak from 2006-15. “And even though he was a quiet guy and we never talked much, that left an impact on me. I was just like, ‘I want to be that type of player that is durable and doesn’t miss a game.’”
Seven seasons later, Williams has become the modern NFL ironman he aspired to be. He played in 114 consecutive games between tenures for the Jets and Giants.
Then Panthers left tackle Taylor Moton inadvertently rolled up on Williams’ right leg in the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. The MRI revealed a sprained MCL.
And Williams had to balance his unrivaled will and pain tolerance with realism, which brought his streak to an end on Monday Night as he watched the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys from the sideline.
“I was telling some of the guys on the team that I was battling what my ego was saying versus what my body was saying after that [Panthers] game,” Williams said. “Because after a loss or after any game, I would have been like, ‘Dang, I need to get back out there with my guys.’ So I was dealing with that for my ego versus my body knowing that I’m not ready.
“I think at this point,” the defensive lineman said, “I’ve done it this long in my career that I don’t feel like I have anything to prove in that regard. And I just need to listen to my body. A lot of times I say it’s a mindset, but this time it actually was physical. My health comes first and I obviously wasn’t gonna put my best on the field.”
Friend and teammate Dexter Lawrence said Williams, whose nickname is the Big Cat, has not been down and out about his injury.
“He always says he has tiger blood,” Lawrence said with a laugh.
“Oh you heard about that?” Williams said with a nod and a smile.
But Williams is a thoughtful, reflective and proud person. And he admitted Monday’s entire experience wasn’t easy for him at all.
“It was hard,” he said. “I still tried to be a leader and captain on the sideline. But it was definitely a weird feeling, man. I’ve never had to be in that position before. So I didn’t know if I was overly engaging or under engaging on the sideline. I didn’t really know what to do, where to stand.
“Even in the locker room [before the game], guys were getting hype to music, and I felt myself starting to get a little bit hype,” he said. “And then I was like, ‘Wait, I’m not even playing.’ It was a weird feeling.”
Williams is accustomed to playing through anything. Last December, he played the final four games of the 2021 season with a painful bone spur in his right elbow that required surgery after the season.
The only time he didn’t play 16 or 17 games in a season was in 2019, and it wasn’t because of injury. He had two bye weeks due to his trade from the Jets to the Giants.
The Giants’ defense now misses him badly, especially against the run.
The Titans and Panthers averaged only 3.9 yards per carry on the Giants in Weeks 1 and 2 before Williams’ injury, rushing 45 times for 176 yards. Since the Big Cat went down, the Panthers and Cowboys have averaged 7.0 yards per rush on the Giants (34 for 239).
Williams’ first impulse is always to try to come back and help his brothers. But he said Giants legend Michael Strahan helped him put this in perspective on Monday.
“Me and Strahan had a talk before the game, and he was just saying he doesn’t like when announcers or people talk about [how] ‘This guy’s playing hurt,’” Williams said. “Because he’s like ‘When you’re on the field, there’s no excuses. You’re on the field. Ya know? And when you’re on the field, you want to have no doubt about what your body can do, because you’re gonna put film out there.’
“He was just telling me to take my time,” Williams added, “to make sure that I don’t have doubt about how it’s feeling, and once I’m on that field, I’m ready to go.”
That seemingly leaves the Giants without Williams for a second straight game against another team that runs the ball well: the Chicago Bears.
Running back Khalil Herbert is averaging 7.3 yards per carry for an offense with an NFC-best 560 rushing yards through three weeks.
Williams said he needs to “pretty much do a full padded practice” before he returns to game action. He didn’t participate with the team on Thursday.
“I feel like I would get everything I needed out of a full, padded practice,” he said. “I’d be able to play certain runs, double teams, pass rush, change of direction, running full speed, all that type of stuff.”
Not that he needs to prove anything. He set a goal as a rookie to follow in Ferguson’s footsteps.
“So far,” he said. “I’ve been able to hold up to it.”
FLOTT ON SCOOTER
Rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) wasn’t on the field for Thursday’s practice and was on a scooter with a removable walking boot in the locker room. The Giants are waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the third-round pick’s injury.
Edge Jihad Ward (right knee) was upgraded to limited participation in practice. Corner Justin Layne (concussion) was upgraded to a full participant. And starting corner Aaron Robinson (appendix) was limited but said “I think I’ll be able to go” after missing the last two games.
Otherwise the injury report remained the same: Williams (knee), wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and corner Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not participate.
The Giants also re-signed running back Antonio Williams and cut tackle Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.
()
Vikings’ Harrison Smith feels ‘good’ after concussion, ready for third game in London
Safety Harrison Smith is set to become the first Vikings player to appear in three games in London.
Smith missed last Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium with a concussion. However, he returned to practice Wednesday and made the trip Thursday to London for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“I feel good,’’ said Smith, who was hurt Sept. 19 at Philadelphia. “It was definitely tough (sitting out).”
Smith sat out the 2019 season finale when the playoff-bound Vikings rested starters and he missed two games last season while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Last Sunday marked the first game he had missed due to injury since 2016.
“I didn’t realize it was that long,’’ Smith said. “It felt pretty different, but it’s part of the game.”
Smith is in his 11th NFL season. He previously played in London with the Vikings in a 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 and in a 33-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
“It’s fun going over there,’’ Smith said. “The fans are really supportive of the game.”
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen also will be making his third trip to London as a player, but he didn’t appear in the 2013 game since he was then a rookie on the practice squad. Against the Browns, Thielen scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum in the second quarter and did a soccer slide.
“There will definitely be a soccer-type celebration if I score Sunday,’’ Thielen said. “I’m not going to tell you what that is but hopefully you’ll find out.’’
FRIENDLY BET
Vikings rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo won a friendly bet with quarterback Kirk Cousins and rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor, but has yet to fully relish his victory.
Otomewo played at the University of Minnesota and Cousins and Nailor at Michigan State, and the schools met last Saturday. Minnesota won 34-7, meaning Otowewo was going to bring in some Gophers garb and Cousins and Nailor would have to wear it at the practice facility.
“I was going to bring him a lot of Gophers gear,’’ Otomewo said about Cousins. “I was going to dress him up as a big Gopher.’’
As it turned out, Otomewo didn’t haul in anything for practices on Wednesday and Thursday since he said he “got caught up in the London week and was getting ready to travel.” Then the team left Thursday night for the game.
INTERNATIONAL VIKINGS
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum proudly showed off this week his helmet, which has on the back stickers of the American and Philippines flags.
As part of an NFL initiative, Bynum is one of seven Vikings players who will wear helmet decals representing different nations during Weeks 4 and 5 of the season. For the Vikings, the decals will be on display during Sunday’s game and the Oct. 9 game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“The NFL is raising awareness for international players, so it’s for players who have roots internationally,’’ Bynum said. “My mom is full Filipino so I’m half and half, so that’s the country that I’m repping, and I’m excited to do it. It looks super cool on the helmet.”
Also wearing on Vikings helmets flags from other nations will be linebackers Brian Asamoah (Ghana) and William Kwenkeu (Cameroon), edge rushers Patrick Jones II (Japan) and Luiji Vilain (Canada), running back Kene Nwangwu (Nigeria) and offensive lineman Oli Udoh (Nigeria).
Jalen Brunson prepared for ‘whatever it takes’ with Knicks
Jalen Brunson puts it in air quotes. “Added pressure.”
It’s not something he’s giving much credence to as he enters his first season with the Knicks, strapped with the type of contract that implies he’ll end the franchise’s long point-guard drought.
“For one, it’s not really pressure to me. I’ve played a long time,” Brunson said. “And two, I’m just gonna be myself. I’m ready to go. Whatever it takes.”
Brunson may not feel stress internally, but high stakes are attached to his success or failures. Reputations and jobs are on the line. After last season’s plunge out of the playoffs, the Knicks made Brunson their lone significant addition. It cost team president Leon Rose the 11th overall pick for cap space and $104 million to pry Brunson from Dallas. As Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said the other day about his former teammate, “You see how much money they gave him? I would have been mad if he stayed here.”
Brunson arrives without much NBA experience as a lead guard, but the Knicks have made clear their belief that the 26-year-old is worth the money. The logic, as echoed by coach Tom Thibodeau on Thursday, is Brunson is a leader who has won and improved at every level.
“Sometimes he can fool you because doesn’t necessarily look the part,” Thibodeau said, “but he is the part.
“His mind is spectacular, the way he sees the game.”
There are doubters, for sure. Brunson’s familial connections to this Knicks regime contributes to the ideas that not only was tampering involved, but also the point guard’s bank account benefitted from Leon Rose’s ‘Family and Friends plan.’
But Brunson is experienced in nonbelievers. He’s proven most of them wrong. After winning two NCAA titles at Villanova, Brunson’s size and athletic limitations dropped him to the second round of the 2018 draft to the Mavericks, who had picked Luka Doncic about an hour earlier.
Brunson played off the ball to accommodate Doncic in their three seasons together, then blossomed in this year’s playoffs when his superstar backcourt mate was injured. The postseason performance boosted Brunson’s free agency value and Knicks gave him the ball. Older fans may have PTSD from signing a free agent based on a single playoffs — (ahem, Jerome James) — but Brunson has a track record of improvement beyond last season.
“I was just doing what I think I have the ability to do,” Brunson said of his playoff success. “Everyone else, the outside world, they just were able to see it at that point in time.”
Thibodeau has seen many NBA players defy the expectations of their draft position. He coached Jimmy Butler, who was taken 30th overall by the Bulls in 2011. He referenced second-round pick Draymond Green.
Brunson, up to this point, doesn’t stand up to those two but the Knicks are betting on his continued rise.
“It’s his DNA. He has a winning DNA,” Rose told James Dolan’s cable network. “You look at his history — state champions in high school, two National Championships in college, last year with and without Luka Doncic, leads the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals. And he’s improved every year because of who he is and what he’s about. …We needed that person that was going to stabilize us.”
Rose served as the agent of Brunson’s father, Rick, who is now a Knicks assistant coach. Rose’s son, Sam, now represents the younger Brunson. Beyond just the tortured Knicks fans hoping for their first championship since Richard Nixon was president, there are a lot of people inside the organization with personal stakes in Brunson’s performance. That might seem like pressure but the point guard said he doesn’t feel that emotion.
“I look at it — last season — as just another stepping stone to me getting better,” Brunson said. “It was Year 4, I made strides, now this is Year 5 and I have to continue to make strides. That’s all.”
()
