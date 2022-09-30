News
What went really wrong in Britain
Everyone needs a scapegoat in an economic crisis, and much of the world has decided to blame the UK Prime Minister Liz Trusseconomic plans. The International Monetary Fund and the Biden administration have stacked up, conveniently distracting from their failed policies that produced inflation and slow growth.
Also expect criticism from conservatives in the US big government who fear Ms Truss’ program will not succeed. As the blame game continues, let’s take a step back and recount what really happened in Britain:
Google Class Action Settlement for Illinois Residents Approved by Judge – NBC Chicago
An Illinois judge this week approved a multimillion-dollar settlement in a class action lawsuit involving Google.
The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, received final approval from Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing on Wednesday.
The lawsuit, which mirrors a recently settled with Facebook that saw many residents receive checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the company violated the city’s biometric information privacy law. ‘Illinois by “collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph on the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without notice or appropriate consent.”
A settlement agreement was reached in the case earlier this year and eligible residents had until last weekend to file their claims. Google did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment, but admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement agreement and denied all claims made in the lawsuit.
So how much could eligible residents receive and when? Here’s what to know if you’ve filed a claim:
Who was eligible?
According to the settlement’s website, residents are eligible “if at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022 you appeared in a photo in Google Photos while a resident of Illinois.”
Eligible residents had to submit a claim by September 24.
For those who wish to object or opt out of the settlement, that deadline was August 10.
How much money could I get?
Those eligible will receive a portion of the $100 million settlement fund, after deducting legal costs, fees and expenses.
Under the settlement approval, each of the five named plaintiffs in the lawsuit will receive $5,000 and the attorneys in the case will split $35 million in fees and expenses incurred during the case.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the judge indicated that around 420,000 claims have been filed in the case, which would mean each person could get around $150 each. This number remains lower than the 200 to 400 dollars initially estimated by the lawyers.
When will I receive my payment?
Now that final approval is granted, as long as there is no appeal, eligible participants could receive their payouts within 90 days.
Lawyers warn, however, that although the court has approved the settlement, there may still be appeals in the case.
“It is always uncertain if and when appeals can be resolved, and resolving them may take time,” the settlement website states.
What is the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Law?
Illinois Biometric Privacy Law prohibits private sector companies and institutions from collecting biometric data from unsuspecting citizens in the state or online, regardless of where the company is based. Data cannot be sold, transferred or exchanged. Unlike any other state, citizens can sue for alleged violations, which has sparked hundreds of David and Goliath legal battles against some of the world’s most powerful corporations.
If a company is found to have violated Illinois law, citizens can collect civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, compounded by the number of people affected and the days involved. No state regulatory agency is involved in enforcement.
Since BIPA is an Illinois law, it only applies to residents of the state.
What other companies are accused of violating Illinois law?
So far, no company associated with lawsuits surrounding the law has admitted wrongdoing, though many have agreed to settlements.
A class action lawsuit was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois’ biometric privacy law by improperly using “cameras and tracking systems.” advanced video surveillance”.
Recently, a federal judge in Illinois granted final approval for a $92 million class action settlement between social media network TikTok and users of the platform, with Illinois residents to receive the most large part of the payment due to BIPA.
A class action lawsuit has also been filed against Snapchat’s parent company, accusing the social network of breaking the law. A $35 million settlement was recently announced in the case, although a final approval hearing has yet to take place.
Earlier this year, more than one million Facebook users in Illinois began receiving checks following a $650 million class action settlement alleging it violated the rights of residents by collecting and storing digital scans of their faces without permission.
Microsoft and Amazon are also among the companies accused of violations.
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Here are some takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a scary head injury, and falling to the Bengals in Cincinnati:
Teddy Bridgewater is a capable backup
There were questions about backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after his brief 0 for 2 appearance last Sunday against Buffalo. Bridgewater had a costly interception late in the fourth quarter Thursday with the Dolphins trailing the Bengals, 20-15. He threw high and behind tight end Mike Gesicki and the pass was intercepted by safety Vonn Bell with 3:05 left. But Bridgewater had a nice first half Thursday in relief of injured Tua Tagovailoa. Bridgewater had a touchdown on a 7-yard shovel pass to running back Chase Edmonds, who fought his way into the end zone. Bridgewater also had a nice 64-yard completion to wide receiver Tyreek Hill that resulted in the go-ahead field goal at, 15-14. — Chris Perkins
Dolphins were smart to activate Skylar Thompson
When Tagovailoa went down briefly last week Bridgewater entered the game but the Dolphins didn’t have a backup for Bridgewater. Against Cincinnati, with Tagovailoa battling back and ankle injuries, the Dolphins activated third-team quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State, for the first time this season. It turned out to be a good thing. No one could have predicted Tagovailoa’s injury Thursday but the Dolphins had the foresight to activate Thompson with Tagovailoa possibly less than 100%.
Cornerback Keion Crossen gets the start
The Dolphins started in their nickel defense with cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen. It was Crossen’s first start of the season. Cornerback Nik Needham, who started the previous three games, didn’t start Thursday. But Needham and safety Eric Rowe played roles in certain packages. Starting cornerback Byron Jones (leg) is eligible able to come off the physically-unable-to-perform list next week and it’s a good thing. Howard left the game with a groin injury early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.
Tyreek Hill does indeed return punts
For the first time this season Hill was deep to return a punt. Safety Jevon Holland returned all of the previous punts this season. Hill, of course, is a dangerous return man with his speed, quickness and shifty moves. On top of that, Holland played 96 snaps last week (92 from scrimmage, four on special teams) and might have needed a break. Either way, this was an example of coach Mike McDaniel and special teams coach Danny Crossman showing another wrinkle. We’ll see if/when fellow shifty wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returns punts, which McDaniel and Crossman said is a possibility. Holland, by the way, handled punt return duties in the third quarter.
Xavien Howard is human
Howard, the All Pro cornerback who was battling through a groin injury, shadowed Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and was doing well until Higgins broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter. Howard also missed a tackle earlier in the game. Howard was declared questionable to return in the fourth quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. It’s the same injury he’s been fighting for a couple of weeks.
Special teams mistakes are adding up
Kicker Jason Sanders had a 52-yard field goal blocked in the second quarter and then hit the upright on an extra point later in the second quarter. The special teams miscues are beginning to add up for the Dolphins when you consider the 103-yard kickoff return touchdown and the butt punt (punter Thomas Morstead’s punt hit blocker Trent Sherfield in the backside and bounced out of the end zone for a safety) in last Sunday’s Buffalo game. On a much smaller scale, Morstead had a 67-yard punt in the third quarter but the Bengals returned it 23 yards. The Dolphins won the Baltimore and Buffalo games, of course, and they’ve made numerous special teams plays. But keep an eye on those errors/missteps.
Offense’s No. 3 weapon is by committee/matchup
We know Hill and Waddle are options 1 and 2 for the Dolphins offense. But the No. 3 option among running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receivers River Cracraft and Sherfield and Gesicki might be on a game-by-game basis depending on matchups. At different times the Dolphins have relied on each of the others to be the No. 3 offensive option and it might continue that way the rest of the season. Mostert had 15 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for 12 yards.
Defense is still stout
The Dolphins defense made a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to hold Cincinnati to a fourth-quarter go-ahead field goal at 17-15 instead of a touchdown, marking yet another time the defense stood stubbornly this season. The defense also made a stand in the second quarter, stonewalling running back Joe Mixon on a toss sweep right on fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins’ 24-yard line. The Dolphins defense isn’t great statistically, and it’s sprung a leak here and there, but it still manages to make big plays.
Dolphins pack the house
Cincinnati had its largest-ever crowd at Paycor Stadium Thursday night at 67,260, eclipsing the 66,271 they had for a wild-card game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals entered Thursday with a 1-2 record, and were coming off a 27-12 victory over the New York Jets. Most likely the game would have had a big crowd regardless of the opponent because it was a prime time game. But hosting the Dolphins, who came in undefeated, had to help attract a few more folks.
Dolphins are used to fourth-quarter deficits
The Dolphins trailed in the fourth quarter for the third consecutive game Thursday. They trailed Baltimore, 35-14, entering the fourth quarter, trailed Buffalo, 17-14, entering the fourth quarter, and trailed Cincinnati, 17-15, in Thursday’s fourth quarter. The Dolphins didn’t rebound from this fourth quarter deficit but they also looked fairly comfortable playing from behind.
It is one thing to be have great speed tools … but another to take full advantage
Last year, the Dolphins had seven pass plays of at least 40 yards. This year, less than a quarter of the season in, they have matched that number after the 64-yard connection from Bridgewater to Hill and are on pace for 30. Miami’s most in the past 28 seasons has been the 17 of 2016. Though it was a different era in the passing game, during the Dolphins’ record-setting season of 1984, when Dan Marino threw for 5,084 yards, Miami had only a dozen pass plays of at least 40 yards. — Steve Svekis
The run defense has been very good
While, indeed, the Dolphins came in to the Bengals game with 348 rushing yards allowed this season (116.0 per game), good for 20th in the NFL, those numbers had been skewed by Miami playing the two most mobile quarterbacks in the league, certainly among those proficient at throwing the deep ball. Taking away the 166 yards on 17 carries by Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, the Dolphins had yielded only 182 rushing yards in 53 runs (3.43 yards a carry). The total yards would be third in the league and the yards per carry fifth. It will be interesting to see how the rushing defense settles in as the quarterbacks they face have more sedentary feet. After 61 yards allowed to the Bengals backs on 25 carries, the numbers only improve, at 243 yards in 78 carries (3.12 yards a carry)
The run game is off to one of the worst four-game starts in team history
Almost one quarter of the year in, the Dolphins, with their 85 rushing yards in Cincinnati, will head into Week 5 with 277 on the season. That ranks tied for fourth-worst in the franchise’s 57-season after four games.
By a key metric, that was the best 3-0 start in team history
Of the 14 times the Dolphins have started the season 3-0, they have never entered Week 4 with the teams they have faced having as good of a combined record as their 2022 opponents do. The Bills and Ravens have a 4-0 record in their other games, and the Patriots are 1-1. And, in the Patriots’ case, they lost to the Ravens. So, in games where the Dolphins first three opponents have played teams that weren’t the Dolphins or an other Miami opponent, those foes have gone 4-0. Here is a list of the other years opponents during Miami’s 3-0 starts and their aggregate record at season’s end and after Game 3: 1979: 23-22, 3-3; 2002: 22-23, 3-3; 1984: 22-23, 3-3; 1981: 22-23, 4-2; 1998: 20-25, 2-4; 1995: 20-25, 4-2; 1982: 10-13-1, 4-2; 2013: 19-26, 4-2; 1996: 19-26, 1-5; 1977: 16-23, 2-4; 1972: 16-23, 4-2; 2018: 17-28, 3-3; 1992: 15-30, 4-5
Dolphins’ defense has stiffened within 2 yards of the end zone
This season, Miami’s defense has faced 14 plays from their own 2 or 1. Three plays have gone for touchdowns, but there have also been two turnover on downs and a forced field goal. In those 14 plays, there have been a net 0 yards gained.
On deck: At New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
The Dolphins will likely be getting their second crack at the Jets’ 2021 second pick in the draft, quarterback Zack Wilson. Last year, in his 10th career game, Wilson got off to a good start against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, completing nine of his first 13 passes for 118 yards and burrowing in for a touchdown on a goal-line sneak, as the Jets seized a 17-10 lead with a minute left in the first half. The Dolphins however, figured out Wilson after that point and dominated. For the rest of the game, Wilson went 4 for 10 for 52 yards and was sacked six times for 44 yards, equating to a net 8 passing yards over the final 31 minutes of the game.
Hyde10: Should Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa have been out on the field Thursday night?
Everything that happened Thursday night in Cincinnati looked irrelevant the moment Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground in the second quarter in such a way you knew there was a serious problem. Tua stayed own. The team lined near him as he went off on a stretcher. He was taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati hospital and the Dolphins announced was, “conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”
This is the nightmare of any football player and it’s compounded by questions that began last Sunday when Tua returned from what the team initially announced as a head injury. It sure appeared that way when he went woozy after his head bounced on the field. But Tua returned to play, announced it was actually a back issue and, well, a NFL neurologist allowed him to return with the idea he didn’t have a concussion.
The players’ union, though, announced it was launching an investigation, suggesting that things looked as odd as they played out. And … well, four days later Tua was thrown to the ground by Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou and he suffered what appeared be a serious issue. Let’s allow the facts to come in on Tua’s condition. The good news: He was expected to be released from the hospital and return with the team to South Florida. But there’s going to be some more questions about these last four days and the handing of Tua. It centers on the simple question that will put the NFL and the Dolphins under a microscope: Should Tua have been playing Thursday night?
2. Quote of the night: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua’s former Dolphins teammate, said on the Amazon halftime set with Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman: “We all played a lot of football, but that’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen.”
3. Tweet of the night: The league announced that protocol was followed in Tua’s examination Sunday. The NFLPA’s investigation hasn’t started is incvestigation. But others in the medical community are weighing in. From Chris Nowinski, a neurologist who tweeted, “This is a disaster. Pray fo Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions and 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”
OK, it was a little hard to focus on the game after Tua’s injury. It was no doubt for the players especially. But since there was a game:
4. Player of the game: Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell with two interceptions. Teddy Bridgewater entered for Tua in the second quarter and completed six of his first seven passes for 71 yards, a touchdown and a 148.5 quarterback rating. So there was no rust from sitting out for weeks. There was, however, a costly interception as he was moving the Dolphins for the would-be go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. On second-and-10 at the Cincinnati 26, safety Bell got his second interception at the 9-yard line and returned it to the Miami 45.
5. The Dolphins come out of the is start 3-1. You’d have taken that and run with it a month ago. You’d be happy with 2-2 — even 1-3 wouldn’t have wrecked the season depending on how they played. New England. At Baltimore. Buffalo And at Cincinnati. The Dolphins were winning in the fourth quarter, too, even with everything that happened this game. Bottom-line: 3-1 is a great way for the Dolphins to start this season.
6. The Dolphins defense expected to be dog-tired after playing 90 pays against Buffalo on Sunday. When Cincinnati took the opening possession 75 yards down the field for a touchdown, it seemed to reinforce that idea. But the defense didn’t break this night and, until Xavien Howard left with an injury, gave Cincinnati fits. Case in point: Cincinnati ran the ball 28 times for 69 yards (2.5-yard average). The problem was it couldn’t get off the field enough again. After Buffalo went 9-of-16 on third downs, Cincinnati went eight of 15. Numbers like that encourage long drives.
7. When Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins got deep in the second quarter for a 59-yard touchdown, it again put the focus on Howard. You put him on an island like the Dolphins have again this year and he’s going to get beat at times, especially when he battling a groin issue and then goes out of the game with a leg issue. As Amazon’s Al Michaels said, “No fear picking on Howard tonight.” Howard has been the Dolphins best player the last couple of years and so the coverage on Higgins’ touchdown wasn’t unusual. Both Dolphins safeties moved to the other side as they did this game to help a more inexperienced cornerback (Nik Needham, Kaher Kohou or Keon Crossen , where receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd worked. That left Howard with alone and Higgins running into the end zone. Of course, when Howard left the game in the second half, Joe Burrow began picking apart the Dolphins.
8. How did Kansas City ever get rid of Tyreek Hill? He’s been the best player on the field all four Dolphins’ games this year. On Thursday night, his 64-yard catch from Bridgewater set up the Dolphins at the Bengals’ 5-yard line in the third quarter. They just got a field goal out of that. But he got deep earlier in the game and Tua underthrew him. He moved the defense all night, too, clearing out space for others in a manner that showed how they fear his impact. Through four games, he’s clearly the Dolphins’ MVP.
9. The Dolphins running game remains an issue. Where was it most of the night? This is a game Mike McDaniel had to go in wanting to eat up some clock and keep the defense on the sideline. Then, with the loss of Tua, that only added to the idea. Through three quarters, the Dolphins ran for 40 yards on 15 carries (2.7-yard average). Cincinnati has a good run defense, ranking eighth in the league, but was without its top defensive tackle, D.J. Reader. The Dolphins ran for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. That’s not much. The statement play: Third-and-inches at their 34, Chase Edmonds is thrown for a one-yard loss and the Dolphins punt. In the fourth quarter, Raheem Mostert got loose a couple of times and ended with 15 carries for 69 yards.
10. Next week: Dolphins at New York Jets on Oct. 9. After a small break, the Dolphins go to the Meadowlands to play the 1-2 Jets. Quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return for this Sunday against Pittsburgh after missing the opening four games. After a tough opening schedule of New England, at Baltimore, Buffalo and Thursday night at Cincinnati, the Jets represent the start of a schedules that eases up some for the Dolphins. After the Jets, the Dolphins play Minnesota and Pittsburgh at home before going on he road at Detroit and Chicago.
What the FDA’s new ‘healthy’ definition means for food labeling, consumers
Foods that claim to be ‘healthy’ on their packaging will soon be subject to a new set of labeling guidelines, part of an effort by the US Food and Drug Administration to help educate consumers about literacy nutrition and to align packaging language with current nutrition guidelines.
The FDA announced the new rules on Wednesday.
The proposed update will ensure that food labels with “healthy” content claims are better aligned with current nutritional science, the updated Nutrition Facts label, and current Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
For example, foods like salmon, despite having a higher fat content, can now be labeled as “healthy” because it is a nutrient-dense food.
According to the FDA, “the proposed rule would update the definition of ‘healthy’ claim to better reflect the contribution of all nutrients from various food groups and could work synergistically to create healthy eating habits and improve health.”
“Diet-related chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States and disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minority groups” , FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, said in a statement. Wednesday. “Today’s action is an important step towards achieving a number of nutrition-related priorities, including providing consumers with information to enable them to choose healthier diets and quickly establish healthy eating habits. It can also translate to a healthier food supply.
The actions taken by the FDA are part of a larger anti-hunger campaign by President Biden. The changes were announced ahead of the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health.
The FDA also plans to move nutrition labels from the back to the front of food packaging to help consumers “with low nutritional literacy.”
The newly proposed healthy label rule is part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to help improve consumer nutrition and eating habits to ultimately help reduce the burden of chronic disease and advance equity. health matter.
According to the FDA, 80% of Americans don’t eat enough vegetables, fruits and dairy products, and most consume too many added sugars, saturated fats and sodium.
“Nutrition is essential to improving the health of our nation,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “A healthy diet can reduce our risk of chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes a healthy diet. The FDA’s decision will help educate more Americans to improve health outcomes, fight health disparities and save lives.”
As Street awaits RBI policy announcement, here’s how rate-sensitive stocks fared
Most banking and real estate stocks rose while stocks in financial services and autos ended in the red ahead of the central bank’s policy announcement.
Most interest rate sensitive stocks are trading lower on Friday as the street awaits the decision of the monetary policy committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on interest rates.
Most of the banking names except PSU banks opened lower ahead of the interest rate decision. Stocks like PNB gained 2%, while heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank fell 0.6% to 1%.
Among financial services names, Shriram Transport, HDFC Life, HDFC and Muthoot Finance are trading down 1% in the first few minutes of trading.
Auto stocks as well as real estate names are also down 1-2%.
Here’s how rate-sensitive stocks fared a day before the RBI announcements:
Banking
|Store
|To change (%)
|AU Bank
|-0.2
|Bandhan Bank
|-0.9
|First IDFC Bank
|0.2
|GNP
|2.1
|Bank of Baroda
|0.5
|federal bank
|0.3
|IndusInd Bank
|-0.3
|Axis Bank
|-0.3
|SBI
|-0.1
|HDFC Bank
|-1
|ICICI Bank
|-0.6
|Kotak Bank
|0
Financial services
|Store
|To change (%)
|Shriram Transportation
|-1.4
|HDFC lifetime
|-1
|Chola Finance
|-0.3
|AMC HDFC
|-0.2
|SBI card
|0.1
|SBI Life
|0
|ICICI Prudential
|-1.4
|HDFC
|-1.3
|PFCs
|-0.5
|ICICI Lombard
|-0.4
|Piramale Companies
|1.3
|REC
|-0.6
|Bajaj Finserv
|0.3
|Bajaj Finance
|0.3
|Muthoot Finance
|-1
Auto
|Store
|To change (%)
|Escorts
|0
|M&Ms
|-0.6
|Sona Comstar
|-1.3
|Tata Motors
|-1.6
|Bosch
|-0.3
|Eicher engines
|-0.3
|Ashok Leyland
|-0.8
|Maruti
|-0.3
|LIM
|-0.4
|TVS engine
|-1.8
|Bharat’s Forge
|-0.5
|Bajaj Auto
|0.1
|Motocorp Heroes
|-0.2
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.6
Immovable
|Store
|To change (%)
|Prestige Domains
|-1.4
|Sobha
|-0.8
|LDF
|-0.2
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.9
|Properties of Godrej
|0.2
|Oberoi Real Estate
|-0.8
|IBREL
|-0.5
|Brigade companies
|-0.8
|Phoenix Mills
|-0.2
|Macrotechnics
|-2.3
Durable consumer goods
|Store
|To change (%)
|Amber Companies
|-1.3
|Crompton
|-1.3
|Relaxation
|-1
|Havell
|-1.3
|Blue Star
|0.2
|Bata
|-0.2
|V guard
|-0.8
|Dixon Technology
|0.1
|Tourbillon
|-1.2
|TTK Prestige
|-0.2
|Volta
|-1.5
|electric east
|-1.1
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.3
|Titan
|0
|Kajaria
|-1.6
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Moves From Disney Plus Series To Movie, Report Says
Marvel’s Armor Wars, which was being developed as a Disney Plus series, is now being shot as a movie, according to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter, which cites unnamed sources.
Armor Wars did not yet have a scheduled release date for Disney streaming service but should be part of Phase 5 or 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
During Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this month, Marvel’s Secret Invasion has its first trailerwith Armor Wars to pick up where Secret Invasion left off — with Jim Rhodes/War Machine is getting several new costumes of armour. It will feature Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) technology falling into the wrong hands, with Rhodes having to deal with it.
Previously billed as a six-part Disney Plus series, it was due to start filming next year. Disney Plus’ move to theatrical release will delay the project, the reporter said, but Don Cheadle remains available to reprise his role.
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more: MCU timeline: How to watch Marvel movies and TV shows in perfect order
