Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?

The crypto market successfully bounced from support with major cryptocurrencies recording profits over today’s trading session, VeChain (VET) follows the general sentiment. The cryptocurrency has been able to preserve some of its gains from yesterday’s session and seems poised for further highs.
At the time of writing, VeChain (VET) trades at $0.023 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and a 5% profit over the past 7 days. In higher timeframes, the cryptocurrency records significant losses, but in the short term, this trend might be starting to reverse.
VeChain Price About To Breakout?
According to analyst Justin Bennett, the price of VeChain has been forming a falling wedge structure. This price pattern has been in the making since August 2022.
At that time, VeChain saw an important rally after months of trading sideways between its current levels, and a high of around $0.03. In August, VET’s price attempted to break out of this range but was rejected from those levels.
This led the price to a massive decline and the formation of the falling wedge. As VeChain moves at the lows of its range, and with the crypto market bouncing from a critical support zone, VET’s price might be ready to take off, as seen in the chart below.
Per Bennett’s analysis, VeChain might grind higher and touch levels north of $0.03. At that time, bulls need to make a final push to confirm the breakout and reclaim the area around $0.04. Bennett said: “$VET is starting to look attractive at this range low combined with the falling wedge since August.”
VeChain Price To Follow This Bitcoin Pattern
The fate of VeChain’s price action, and the fate of a large portion of the crypto market, is tied to Bitcoin. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap has been leading the current rally as macroeconomic forces operate as headwinds to any bullish momentum.
As NewsBTC reported yesterday, based on Bennett’s analysis, Bitcoin is also at the bottom of a major channel. As seen below, the cryptocurrency has been operating with $18,700 as a bottom and might be on the verge of reclaiming $26,000, the top of its current range.
After a period of consolidation, bulls could have enough ammunition to push the price into those levels, and take the liquidity created by short positions expecting further losses. As long as Bitcoin stays above $18,700, VeChain has a fighting chance.
Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, today announces its partnership with the legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano to create and release an exclusive NFT collection on the Astar blockchain. This is the first time Mr. Amano’s fantasy worlds and characters will come to life on a blockchain, where his art can interact with the projects and communities of Astar.
Yoshitaka Amano is a renowned Japanese artist responsible for iconic artwork including Speedracer, Sandman: The Dream Hunters cover art, and, most notably, Final Fantasy. A pioneer in creating impossible worlds that pull from his interests in Western culture, Yoshitaka’s unique style of Japanese art is admired across the globe.
“Without a doubt, Yoshitaka Amano is a legendary artist in the 21st century. I am very honored to be able to work with him and host his first NFT on Astar Network,” said Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Astar Network.
This also marks the beginning of Astar Network’s partnership with Twin Planet to help fine arts professionals mint their digital assets on a trusted and secure network to bring their art to the public. Twin Planet is the talent management firm that represents Yoshitaka Amano and other popular artists.
“For people to see and appreciate my work is a bonus. It makes me want to draw even more. That was already the case when I was a child, and it hasn’t changed ever since,” said Yoshitaka Amano.
Astar Network will manage Yoshitaka Amano’s Candy Girl artwork, a sensational collection that features 108 angels. The art is young and glamorous, yet sophisticated and appealing to media applications – already inspiring clothing design at “Tokyo Girls Collection 2017” and high fashion at the Mitsukoshi Ginza’s “Discover Tokyo” event. Astar will build a Web3 entertainment site for the Candy Girl collection to take root in its ecosystem and branch to new galleries, entertainment, or design. Thus, NFT ownership of fine art will have a direct connection to real-world value through the partnership. Candy Girl will lead the way for Japanese content creators to own their art, music, and stories, but engage with a global audience and business.
Mr. Amano’s powerful art has led him to collaborate with over 20 authors, successfully creating illustrated books that have sold millions of copies. Now, the collaboration with both Mr. Amano and Twin Planet establishes Astar Network as the blockchain of choice for professional artists to create, auction, and exhibit their valuable artwork.
Creating this limited edition NFT collection on Astar is not only important to Japan, but also to Astar’s vision to bring the East to the West, fine art to blockchain technology, and introduce international leaders to the Web3 world.
About Astar Network
Astar Network is The Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain. Astar Network supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability, with cross-consensus messaging (XCM). We are made by developers and for developers. Astar’s unique Build2Earn model empowers developers to get paid through a dApp staking mechanism for the code they write and dApps they build.
Astar’s vibrant ecosystem has become Polkadot’s leading Parachain globally, supported by all major exchanges and tier 1 VCs. Astar offers the flexibility of all Ethereum and WASM toolings for developers to start building their dApps. To accelerate growth on Polkadot and Kusama Networks, Astar SpaceLabs offers an Incubation Hub for top TVL dApps.
MATIC price trades below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe despite showing some relief strength.
MATIC rally caught short as BTC price continued to range.
The price of MATIC must hold $0.72 support or face a drop-down to a weekly low.
Polygon (MATIC) price showed some bullish strength recently, but the price has struggled to break above key daily resistance against tether (USDT). The price of Polygon (MATIC) has continued to range as bulls sweat over a potential break of the key support zone holding the price of MATIC from having a spiral down to a weekly low. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of MATIC showed incredible strength rallying from a weekly low of $0.3 to a high of $1, with many investors and traders left astonished as to this movement in a bear market that has brought nothing but a tough moment for most crypto projects.
MATIC’s price has recently declined after bouncing from its weekly low of $0.3 as a price rally to a high of $1 before facing a stip rejection, and the price has struggled to re-establish its bullish trend.
MATIC’s price remains just a hair above a key support area above $0.72; this area of support is acting as a good demand zone for buy orders. For MATIC to have a chance to trend higher, the price must break through its weekly resistance of $1.
For the price of MATIC to restore its rally, the price needs to break and hold above the $1 resistance with good volume. If the price of MATIC keeps rejecting $0.75, we could see the price going lower to retest $0.6 support and possibly a lower support area of $0.45 on the weekly chart if there are sell-off.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.
Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $0.72-$0.6.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
MATIC continues to trade below key resistance in the 4H timeframe as it attempts to break out of its range movement.
After forming an ascending triangle as the price attempts to break out of its downtrend range, the price of MATIC has shown strength as it faced rejection.
The price of MATIC is $0.75 lower than the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the 4H timeframe, the prices of $0.75 and $0.8 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMA for SOL.
If the price of MATIC breaks and closes above $8, it could rally to a high of $1.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $0.8-$1.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.72-$0.7.
Featured Image From The Daily Hodl, Charts From Tradingview
The remarks come as the crypto sector confronts increased scrutiny abroad.
Given its limited resources, he said the CFTC has had to rely on tips, and complaints.
On Thursday, Rostin Behnam, chairman of the CFTC, predicted that Bitcoin’s value might “double in price” if it were sold in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman noted that the crypto market has “a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure.”
The remarks come as the crypto sector confronts increased scrutiny abroad. From Brazil to Australia to Tether’s well-documented legal difficulties home.
More Regulation Better Trust For Investors
On the other hand, governments in places like Japan and the United Arab Emirates look eager to embrace crypto and Web3. Seeing them as a development opportunity. The chairman, however, argues that the next wave of regulation for cryptocurrencies may not be all negative.
Behnam stated:
“Non-bank [crypto] institutions thrive on regulation, they thrive on regulatory certainty, they thrive on a level playing field, […] because they are the smartest, the fastest and the most well-resourced.”
Furthermore, Behnam said the CFTC lacked the capacity to pursue more extensive crypto regulation. That may help root out bad players in the market. Given its limited resources, he said the CFTC has had to rely on tips, complaints, and whistleblowers for the vast bulk of its investigations.
A measure proposed by the Senate Agriculture Committee would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the primary regulator of the cryptocurrency sector. And the chairman said he was in favor of this. The CFTC and the SEC are both now involved in the regulation of the industry in the United States. Therefore a clear specialization is necessary.
Recommended For You:
CFTC Announces Settled Charges Against bZeroX Protocol
Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Drops
For the first time in two months, the bitcoin mining difficulty had adjusted downward. Due to this downward difficulty adjustment of 2.1%, the block production rate remained low at 5.94 blocks produced per hour. It coincided with the bitcoin hash rate hitting a new all-time high before a reversal was recorded.
Nevertheless, the difficultly adjustment has come as good news to bitcoin miners who have been watching their revenues plummet in the last week. The average transaction per block was down 1.55% in a 7-day period from 1,786 to 1,759.
BTC hash rate retraces from all-time high | Source: Arcane Research
Bitcoin’s mining hash rate has now returned to early September levels, showing a retracement back to pre-Merge levels. But this hash rate remains on the high side even through this, showing increased conviction from bitcoin miners during this time.
Revenues Take A Hit
Bitcoin miners are still feeling the heat since the bear market has refused to hit up. Daily miner revenues have now hit one of their lowest points in the last year, with a little above $17 million in daily revenues. This accounted for a 4.04% decline over a 7-day period.
Fees realized per day followed the same downward trend and dropped 19.49% to $254,199. This brought down the percentage of revenues made up by fees by another 0.28%, to come in at 1.48% of all revenues made up by fees.
BTC price trending at previous peak highs | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
However, the largest declines for last week were recorded in the average transaction values and the daily transaction volumes. The former had ended up with a 37.61% decline in the last week, bringing the average transaction value to $12,304. At the same time, daily transaction volumes dropped 38.57%, from $5.023 billion to $3.085 billion. This was the largest drop that was recorded for the last week. Transactions per day were also down from $254,696 to $250,755, a 1.55% decline.
Bitcoin’s price has also followed this trend and has been struggling in the market. It had been unable to reclaim $20,000, now trading firmly at the previous cycle peak. Understandably, this has turned into a major support level for the bulls.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW).
Binance Pool has announced that it would no longer charge any pool fees for a month.
The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance in a press release on Thursday announced the start of the Ethereum proof-of-work (ETHW) mining pool. The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW), which ended the day at a record $12.71.
With Ethereum mining no longer possible after the Merge, EthereumPoW hard fork was carried out to create ETHW tokens so that the Ethereum proof-of-work chain could be mined.
Zero Pool Fees
To further encourage ETHW mining on the Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining pool, Binance Pool has announced that it would no longer charge any pool fees. All users may mine ETHW tokens for $0 pool fees from September 29 to October 29 at 10:00 UTC.
Binance maintains that ETHW support on Binance Pool is not indicative of a listing of ETHW tokens. Similar to how Binance lists other tokens, EthereumPoW (ETHW) will be reviewed thoroughly before being added to the exchange’s platform. It provides investor protection and listing of tokens with better use cases.
Moreover, the crypto exchange support only withdrawals of ETHW. Due to institutional regulation, access to ETHW deposits is now unavailable. However, users may sell ETHW for BUSD or USDT using the Binance Convert service.
In the meanwhile, the value of ETHW has collapsed as well. The recent introduction of the Ethereum-supporting cross-chain ETHW Bridge caused a price increase of nearly 40%. The price of ETHW increased by close to 15 percent after Binance Pool was announced. At this time, one ETHW can be purchased for $12.47. The day’s low was $10.42, while the day’s high was $12.71.
Recommended For You:
Binance Begins Conversion of Rival Stablecoins to BUSD
The first largest PAN India blockchain-led hackathon, PLI Blockathon powered by XDC.DEV, concluded on a triumphant note, unifying a vibrant community of blockchain developers of the nation. The 36-hour blockchain hackathon began on September 22 at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, India.
Plugin, a Decentralized Oracle, a product of UAE based Suvik Group of Companies, built on the XDC Network, along with its IPR Partner, HumCen Global Private Ltd., and Institutional Partner, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), successfully organized the grand hackathon. Notably, Vinod Khurana, CEO of Suvik Group of Companies, and Kapil Khurana, Director of Suvik with Sasikumar Chandran, Founder, and CEO of HumCen Global Pvt. Ltd. alongwith Dr. T Sasipraba, Vice Chancellor, SIST & Dr. Sasikala Dean, SIST were honourable dignitaries, who were instrumental in organising the PLI Blockathon India’22.
Other prominent blockchain-led firms such as XinFin, LedgerFi, LedgerMail, Unmarshal, XDSea, Stasis, StorX, OPOLO, Metabloqs, Flovtec, Law Blocks, and ComTech Gold sponsored the event, and NC Global Media was the official media partner of this grand hackathon.
Registrations for this event opened in late August and several blockchain developers, students, and research scholars from across the nation turned up with greater hype. On the final day of registration, September 10, more than 100 use cases from over 900 registrants entered the preliminary selection.
The participant teams were challenged to brainstorm and develop innovative prototypes of decentralized applications (dApps) on the XDC Network to leverage the decentralized oracle network, Plugin. Every team had to build a use case that fits into any of the following six categories – DeFi, Gaming apps, Web3, Apps for a good social cause, Ported dApps, and dApps to leverage PLI.
Out of all the entries, 35 use cases from over 100 registrants were shortlisted as the contenders for the PLI Blockathon India ’22. On Thursday, these teams were up for the 36-hour hackathon competing for the prime prize pool of INR 850,000.
Assembling the enthusiastic blockchain developers community on a single ground, the hackathon began with great momentum! Hours after hours the teams sped up their pace to accomplish their mission of uploading their projects’ open-source code as pull requests to Plugin Hackathon Repository on Github.
Finalist Teams of PLI Blockathon India’22 with the Dignitaries
To encourage and inspire the young community, significant blockchain mentors, web3 experts, and top Industry leaders were featured as guest speakers at the PLI Blockathon.
On the second day, 35 teams presented their prototypes for evaluation to the jury that included leading blockchain experts. Projects that introduced a unique idea, potential solution, seamless execution, and good software interaction with the XDC network qualified for the hackathon’s top 10 prototypes.
Winners -Team Eco Drive Receiving Their 1st Prize
Putting an end to the anticipation, the jury announced the winners of the PLI Blockathon India’22 at the end of the day. The winners’ team won INR 500,000 and the following runner-up teams won INR 250,000 and INR 100,000. Out of the 35 finalist teams, various teams will be offered 3 months all expenses paid International Internship in Dubai.
In addition to the top 3, another top 7 teams were rewarded INR 50,000 worth of XDC tokens each by the Organizers. For the purpose of fostering blockchain enthusiasm in this vibrant community, the innovations of the rest finalist each team was also rewarded INR 25,000 worth of XDC tokens.
NC Global Media Team with one of the Top 10 Teams
The hackathon’s intriguing tagline – “Fly Out of the Box” lived up to the hype throughout the event. PLI Blockathon India’22 had been a successful hunt for ambitious blockchain developers and their innovative projects. Hackathons are indeed the breeding grounds of revolutionary projects that could accelerate the growth of blockchain technology, web3, and other groundbreaking technologies. Notably, PLI Blockathon is the beginning of the mission to foster the hype and community’s curiosity toward this burgeoning industry.
About Plugin
Plugin (PLI) is a secure & scalable decentralized oracle platform that provides cost-effective answers for any smart contract that makes use of the XDC Network Ecosystem. The decentralized platform enables smart contracts to connect, in real-time, with data feed providers. While at it, the platform guarantees a high degree of security for the data, and with off-chain computation, the platform manages feeds from multiple providers and aggregates.
SUVIK Group of Companies is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, a Country which offers ample opportunities of growth in a stable and vibrant economy.
Since 2011, Suvik Group has been instrumental in providing expert assistance in the services such as Business incorporation, Business Process Redesign, IT & Software Services, Blockchain Technology, Corporate Advisory Services etc.
Suvik’s main objective is to deliver the highest level of quality services to their customers. The group drives by the motto of Let’s Grow Together!
HumCen Global Private Ltd. is a human-centered IP organization that seeks out fresh ideas and concepts and turns them into IP assets. Driven by a mission to evangelize the futuristic initiative of nurturing the culture of patenting, HumCem Global seeks to open up the patent space for different players to innovate, protect, and market IP assets.
HumCen is a prime mover in the industry supporting innovative businesses and clients to acquire strategic IP portfolios. The human-centric company expands into the blockchain industry through significant partnerships.
NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. The firm’s mission is to organize the largest blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students in India through the program, NC BlockFiesta.
NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal “TheNewsCrypto”, the one-stop portal for up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has visitors from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Canada, India, and the UK. The platform provides current news on various sectors which includes blockchain news, bitcoin news, altcoin news, NFT news, crypto price prediction, and many more.