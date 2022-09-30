News
Worst apartment ever? | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace (Video)
The typical New York landlord doesn’t give a fuck. That’s what TikToker Trina Rose learned the hard way when she encountered rats and cockroaches — and major flooding — in her $3,000-a-month apartment in Brooklyn.
You won’t catch Asia Grace from the Post picking up dead vermin. She called the trendy Williamsburg pad “disgusting” and “uninhabitable”. Worse still, Rose’s “greedy bastard” landlord raised the rent by $800 a month and then put the apartment up for sale for $4,700, she claims.
Newcastle confirm deal to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in January as Magpies beat Barcelona against wonderkid who moved to Australia as a refugee
Newcastle United have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign much-loved teenager Garang Kuol, who will join the Premier League club in January.
The 18-year-old currently plays for Australian side Central Coast Mariners but the Magpies moved quickly to sign him ahead of a queue from top European clubs.
Kuol, who recently made his senior international debut for the Socceroos, arrived in the north east on Wednesday to sign the terms, with Newcastle announcing the deal will become official in January 2023 when the transfer window opens.
Speed was key for Eddie Howe, with the Daily Mail reporting that Stuttgart had already made an offer, while Barcelona wanted him on a two-year loan.
He is believed to cost around £300,000 and complete an initial loan spell after joining Newcastle.
Kuol’s family is from Sudan, but fled to Egypt, where Garang was born in 2004.
The family lived in Egypt for a year before moving to Australia as refugees.
Her father, Mawien, and her mother, Antonita, worked as dry cleaners, while Antonita also had a job as a seasonal worker in a fruit factory.
Alexander-Arnold told to step down from England duties after Trippier’s ‘insult’ from Southgate
And he is now on his way to becoming a Premier League player, as he told his new club’s official website: “It’s unreal.
“As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches, but no one really thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position that I’m in, that’s It’s incredible.
“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”
Kuol made his A-League debut for the Central Coast Mariners in April, scoring four goals in his first eight games.
He thrived under the tutelage of Nick Montgomery – the former Sheffield United midfielder.
Kuol made his debut for the Australian national in a friendly against New Zealand during the recent international break.
He was also selected in the 2022 A-League All Stars squad which faced Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.
And now that he has completed his move to Newcastle, he has followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Alou, who joined Stuttgart last year.
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are delighted that he will continue his development as a Newcastle United player.
“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as players needed to make an immediate impact in the first team.
“We wish Garang well in his remaining matches with the Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him back on the international stage very soon.”
Apple shares fall following rare Bank of America downgrade
Apple shares fell 4.9% on Thursday after Bank of America analysts gave the stock a rare downgrade.
Analysts lowered their buy rating to neutral, also reducing its price target from $185 to $160 per share. They said they anticipated “weaker consumer demand” over the next year and pointed to macroeconomic challenges.
The broader market was also negative on Thursday, but Apple’s fall was still greater than that of major indexes like the S&P 500, which fell 2.1% on Thursday.
The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Apple had told some suppliers to scrap plans to ramp up production of its new iPhone 14 after failing to see demand as high as expected. It also put pressure on Apple shares.
A second company, however, disagreed with the BofA rating. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded its rating on Apple from neutral to buy and raised its price target to $189 from $160, implying a 25% upside from current levels. He made the call after his survey of more than 1,000 American adults showed strong demand for even the most expensive new Apple products.
Rosenblatt questioned the production report, writing that there is “a recent history of comparable reports proving misleading when actual numbers are released.”
– CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
US Army needs more ammo
Vladimir Putin claims to annex parts of Ukraine his troops currently occupy, while threatening to use nuclear weapons if war does not go his way, so now is not the time for Western democracies to waver. . The Biden administration deserves credit for announcing $1.1 billion in additional security aid this week, but buried in the details is a warning about America’s ability to sustain a long war.
The Pentagon has announced “the start of a procurement process” that will eventually supply Ukraine with more multi-mission radars, anti-piloted aerial systems, tactical vehicles that tow weapons and other equipment . The United States will also purchase 18 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as Himars, to complement the 16 that Ukraine is currently using to excellent effect on the battlefield, especially at depots. ammunition and Russian logistics lines.
‘She-Hulk’ release schedule: When is episode 8 coming to Disney Plus?
The latest Marvel series to discover Disney+ stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany like She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Lawyer is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s equally green cousin.
The first season consists of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other three by Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Originally, She-Hulk was set to pick up the Ms. Marvel release spot on Wednesdays, but episodes will now arrive every Thursday. Clear your schedules for the light series.
Exact She-Hulk episode release dates and times
Here are the exact episode release times.
The first sensational trailer
After a teasing which did indeed tease us (by not showing She-Hulk’s face), Marvel released the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her stunning green glory.
She-Hulk also stars Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, who starred as the main antagonist in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. casting.
The roof of a commercial truck flies and causes an accident in Lebanon
A commercial driver in Lebanon literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his van truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of an accident near the exit 17 earlier this week after a driver hit a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large utility vehicle that had flown off a truck. The truck driver only stopped briefly after the incident before driving off, but the victim was able to provide police with a description and license plate number. Officers from the Canaan Police Department then observed the suspect vehicle driving down Route 4 in Canaan and were able to arrest the driver. Police determined that the driver, Ross King, 40, of Houston, hit a bridge in New York City the day before and continued driving despite extensive roof damage and other safety violations. King was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics and later released ahead of his court appearance in November. He was also taken out of service for 24 hours due to his condition and for having a fake logbook. The truck was inspected and taken out of service due to its condition. No one was injured in the incident.
A commercial driver in Lebanon literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his van truck exploded on Interstate 89.
New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of an accident near Exit 17 earlier this week after a driver hit a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large utility vehicle that had come off a truck.
The truck driver only stopped briefly after the incident before driving off, but the victim was able to provide police with a description and license plate number.
Officers from the Canaan Police Department then observed the suspect vehicle driving down Route 4 in Canaan and were able to arrest the driver.
Police determined that the driver, Ross King, 40, of Houston, hit a bridge in New York City the day before and continued driving despite extensive roof damage and other safety violations.
King was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics and later released ahead of his court appearance in November. He was also taken out of service for 24 hours due to his condition and for having a fake logbook.
The truck was inspected and taken out of service due to its condition.
No one was injured in the incident.
How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
The automobile industry has seen significant changes over the past few decades. The rise of electric cars, self-driving technology, and ride-sharing have all changed how people get around and how we make money doing it. Today’s automotive industry leaders can adapt quickly to change and are willing to experiment with new business models to stay on top in 2022. These trends will only continue to develop over the next few years; here’s how we predict the industry will look in 2022 based on what we’ve seen so far.
Also Read: 7 Ways to Improve Your Business Finances in 2022
This Is How The Automotive Industry Is Shifting Gears In 2022
1. The Rise Of Electric Vehicles – Automotive Industry
The automotive industry has undergone a drastic shift over the past several decades, with new innovations and technologies leading to dramatic changes in what we drive. This trend is continuing as a number of manufacturers are switching to electric vehicles, which offer cleaner running, lower maintenance costs, and less on-street noise. Electric cars are also easier to recharge or refuel than gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles. The introduction of hybrid cars meant that gas engines could be used as generators to charge batteries when they were not needed for propulsion.
2. Blockchain Brings Transparency To Car Buying and Selling
One of the biggest benefits of Blockchain technology is transparency. The decentralization and immutable nature of blockchain make it difficult to tamper with the information stored on it, and because all transactions are public, it’s easy to confirm that they’re legitimate. With Blockchain technology, car buyers have access to more information about their purchases than ever before. They can see where every part came from, who assembled it, and when they did so. Blockchain also creates a permanent history of a vehicle’s ownership.
3. Google, Apple, & Tesla Take Over? – Automotive Industry
Google, Apple, and Tesla are all three making big moves into the automotive industry. Google with their self-driving car technology while Apple and Tesla have both come out with electric cars. These companies will not only continue to compete against each other but also against traditional car manufacturers like Ford, GM, and Honda. In 2022 these companies will take over an estimated 11% of the global market share for new car sales.
4. The Transition From ICE Vehicles To Auto-Pilot Cars
Cars will be completely autonomous and electric by 2022. This change will happen because of technological advancements and because electric cars are quickly becoming cheaper than gas-powered vehicles. BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company are just some of the many companies that have made plans to bring fully driverless cars to market by 2025.
5. Adaptive Driving Technologies – Automotive Industry
The future of driving is now being shaped by automotive technology that can change how we use cars. Adaptive Driving Technologies are making roads safer and reducing congestion through innovations such as self-driving vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, connected vehicle systems, autonomous vehicles, and more.
6. The Biggest Changes Happen At A Local Level
Many significant changes to the automotive industry are happening at a local level and not on an international level. For example, ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft have made it easier for people to ditch their cars and rely solely on these services. But, there are still many changes that will happen at a national and international level as well. For instance, China has announced plans to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2030 which will make huge waves on an international level.
The automotive industry has seen a drastic change over the past decade with more people than ever before buying or leasing new cars. It’s not just drivers who are benefiting from this shift, however: car dealerships are also seeing an uptick in business. In the next five years, it’s predicted that nearly 7.5 lakhs of additional jobs will be created by the auto industry as a result of increased sales and construction.
