Yung Miami Dragged In The Mud For Claiming She Wants To Be “The Next Black Oprah”

Hip-Hop star Young Miami is under attack over a statement she made in an interview with XXL Magazine that; “she wants to be the next “Black Oprah”. After the videos of her interview went viral, fans of Oprah appeared to be offended and dragged the singer in the mud for implying Oprah isn’t “Black” enough.

Yung Miami rose to fame as City Girls together with her duo JT mainly for how blatant they are in their songs. So she is known for making it into the headlines with claims like that. However, social media users think Yung Miami is undermining Oprah’s blackness or reducing blackness to being uncult.

Miami responded to the critics by saying her expectations for her podcast “Revolt” is big hence her desire to be the next “Black Oprah”, and “she does not think basic like h*es” — referring to her critics.

Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to host a show on TV in 1986. With her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She currently holds 38 awards from different award schemes with 67 nominations. She also became the first Black billionaire in 2003. Oprah is presently regarded as the “Queen of All Media” so yeah, Yung Miami is dreaming BIG!

However, Oprah has not responded to Yung Miami and you know Oprah won’t say sh*** about this, right?

