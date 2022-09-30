News
Yung Miami Dragged In The Mud For Claiming She Wants To Be “The Next Black Oprah”
Hip-Hop star Young Miami is under attack over a statement she made in an interview with XXL Magazine that; “she wants to be the next “Black Oprah”. After the videos of her interview went viral, fans of Oprah appeared to be offended and dragged the singer in the mud for implying Oprah isn’t “Black” enough.
Yung Miami rose to fame as City Girls together with her duo JT mainly for how blatant they are in their songs. So she is known for making it into the headlines with claims like that. However, social media users think Yung Miami is undermining Oprah’s blackness or reducing blackness to being uncult.
Miami responded to the critics by saying her expectations for her podcast “Revolt” is big hence her desire to be the next “Black Oprah”, and “she does not think basic like h*es” — referring to her critics.
Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to host a show on TV in 1986. With her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She currently holds 38 awards from different award schemes with 67 nominations. She also became the first Black billionaire in 2003. Oprah is presently regarded as the “Queen of All Media” so yeah, Yung Miami is dreaming BIG!
Via Vlad:
JT and Young Miami rose to popularity as a Florida-based rap duo called City Girls back in 2018, largely because their lyrics were so unapologetically raw, blatantly honest, and over the top. So, when the latter sat down for an interview with XXL Magazine regarding the next City Girls project and her lofty expectations as the host of her podcast with REVOLT called Caresha Please, she essentially called her shot as the next great icon in media before she seemingly threw shade at someone who has already established themselves as one of the greatest interviewers/entertainment entrepreneurs in history.
“I want to take it to the next level,” the 28-year-old. “I want to be like, I think she has a podcast now, a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”
Oprah made her film debut in the classic African American movie The Color Purple. After a 25-year run as a daytime talk show host, she would go on to become the richest African American on the planet. In addition to being the first African American Billionaire, she is also believed to be the greatest African American philanthropist to have ever lived. So, needless to say, Young Miami’s unprovoked shot at the “Queen of All Media” enraged a lot of people on Twitter. But, instead of apologizing for offending Oprah’s supporters, Young Miami clapped back at her critics on the social media platform with some name-calling before doubling down on her controversial statement.
“The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!!” She wrote.
“I don’t like being basic like y’all hoes! My shit always got a twist to it!” She added about one minute after the first Tweet.
To that, Oprah’s fans swarmed at her with a bevy of condemnation.
“She will never be Oprah, and it’s hella disrespectful to say she will be the first Black Oprah like Oprah ain’t Black,” a Twitter user wrote.
Let’s not rewrite history. Despite her flaws, Oprah — a BLACK Woman — opened the doors for so many other Black women … including Caresha,” added another Twitter user.
However, Oprah has not responded to Yung Miami and you know Oprah won’t say sh*** about this, right?
1/6 chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent during an interview Thursday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel’s chairman said.
“It’s a work in progress,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters after the more than four-hour interview ended. “At this point, we’re glad she came.”
The committee — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. The conservative activist texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election.
Thomas answered some of the questions from congressional investigators Thursday as she sought to portray herself as among the many Americans who still believe the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
But she did not provide any evidence or specific reasoning to back up her belief, the person said.
“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election,” Mark Paoletta, her attorney, said in a statement. “And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated.”
“Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results,” he added.
The testimony from Thomas was one of the last remaining for the panel as it eyes the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.
The extent of her involvement in the Capitol attack is unclear. In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The AP obtained the emails earlier this year under the state’s open records law.
She has said in previous interviews that she attended the initial pro-Trump rally the morning of Jan. 6 but left before Trump spoke and the crowds headed for the Capitol.
Thomas, a Trump supporter long active in conservative causes, has repeatedly maintained that her political activities posed no conflict of interest with the work of her husband.
“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America. But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview published in March.
Justice Thomas was the lone dissenting voice when the Supreme Court ruled in January to allow a congressional committee access to presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes relating to the events of Jan. 6.
Ginni Thomas has been openly critical of the committee’s work, including signing onto a letter to House Republicans calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the Jan. 6 congressional committee.
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Eric Tucker and video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at
Native American culture is topic of upcoming Stillwater event
Amber Annis, the Minnesota Historical Society’s director of Native American Initiatives, will be the featured speaker at an event next week sponsored by The Native American Parent Advisory Council of the Stillwater Area Public Schools, the Stillwater Public Library and the Friday Study Club.
Annis will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Margaret Rivers Room and Gallery at the Stillwater Public Library. The title of her speech is “Our Home: Native American Initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society.”
Annis’ presentation “will provide an overview of the work that the Native American Initiatives team does across Minnesota and beyond to share resources and provide access to the Minnesota Historical Society,” said Becci Dawson Cox, vice president and program coordinator for the Friday Study Club. Annis and her team members will discuss the work being done to strengthen representation of Native nations and communities in Minnesota, Cox said.
In addition, students from the Native American Student Alliance of Stillwater Area High School will demonstrate the trunks of artifacts, cultural and historical information created by NAPAC for use in the district’s elementary schools. Short videos by the two groups also will be shown.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, go to stillwaterlibrary.org.
Frey nominating NJ official for Minneapolis police chief
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for the city’s next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George Floyd.
If confirmed by the City Council, Brian O’Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, would be taking over a department that some city leaders and community members had sought to abolish in recent years, and he would lead the agency through court-ordered changes that are expected as the result of the Department of Justice’s ongoing probe into policing practices.
“What we heard loud and clear is that people wanted a changemaker,” Frey said. “They wanted a reform-minded candidate that would both be accountable to the city of Minneapolis and our residents and also able to drive down crime in a serious way. … Minneapolis has been asking for change, and Brian O’Hara, the deputy mayor, is answering that call.”
O’Hara said Thursday that he will work toward driving down gun violence, building up ranks in the police department, and working with the community “to heal the heart of this great city.”
O’Hara said he plans to build a department that is so good that people of all races and backgrounds will want to be part of it.
“It should be clear by now to all that the idea that policing can simply go away, would be abolished, is just unrealistic. The problem of serious street crime is urgent and our communities demand and deserve good police to deal with that urgent need,” he said, later adding: “To those who are critical of policing and of this agency. I ask that you give us a chance.”
Frey intends to submit O’Hara’s name to the full City Council to begin the confirmation process next week.
Minneapolis has been at the center of calls for changes in policing since the May 2020 killing of Floyd, whose death under an officer’s knee led to nationwide demands for racial justice and an end to police brutality. Calls to abolish the department or dismantle and replace it with a new department of public safety were rejected by voters in the city last year.
The city is also subject to a federal investigation into its policing practices, and it is expected that court-enforced changes will be ordered through a consent decree. The city is currently working with the state Department of Human Rights on a similar process, after an investigation by that agency found that the police department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least the past decade.
O’Hara has overseen such change before, after the Department of Justice found that the Newark Police Department had engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing. From 2017 through 2020, O’Hara was the point person dealing with the consent decree process, working as a liaison between the department and federal authorities to ensure that a 2016 consent decree was implemented and that the Newark department was in compliance with efforts designed to change the agency’s culture.
From there, he became deputy chief of Newark’s accountability, engagement and oversight bureau, where he promoted accountability within the department. In 2021, he was appointed as the Public Safety Director for Newark overseeing more than 1,960 employees, including 996 sworn police officers, 611 firefighters, and 346 civilians, and a budget that exceeded $200 million. He currently serves as Newark’s deputy mayor.
“Gangster’s Paradise” Rapper Coolio Dies At 59 At A Friend’s House In Los Angeles
Artis Leon Ivey Jr known best by his rap name as Coolie is dead at 59 at his friend’s house in Los Angeles. According to reports, the Grammy-winning artist went to use his friends’ bathroom during his visit. When he didn’t return after some time, the friend call him several times and eventually went in to find Coolie’s lifeless body on the bathroom floor.
His friend, who has not been identified yet phoned Emergency Medical technicians. EMT arrived and pronounced the rapper dead at the scene. Coolie’s manager Jarez said EMT suspect the rapper’s death could be a result of a Cardiac arrest.
No drugs or foul play have been detected yet. However, law enforcement has opened an investigation into his death. Also, an autopsy will be done shortly to determine the cause of death.
Via TMZ:
The rapper who achieved enormous success in the 90s was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away.
Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, says Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.
We’re told the friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. And Jarez tells us the paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest.
A little background about the award-winning rapper
He came up on the L.A. rap scene in the late 80s, but blew up nationally in 1995 when he released “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, “Dangerous Minds.”
The song reached #1 and stayed there for 3 weeks.
While ‘Paradise’ became his signature hit, Coolio had several others. Including 1994’s “Fantastic Voyage” — which hit #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100. As well as “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).
UPDATE!
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio’s death. An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.”
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … paramedics were called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency and when they got there they pronounced Coolio dead.”
Police have opened a death investigation. But as of right now there do not appear to be signs of foul play. However, our sources say the coroner will make a final determination following an autopsy.
May his soul rest in peace!
Here is Coolio’s last performance:
Chicago Bulls voice optimism following Lonzo Ball’s latest surgery — but the point guard’s road to recovery is still lengthy
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic after Lonzo Ball’s latest knee procedure, but expectations are still tempered as the point guard continues a nine-month rehabilitation.
Ball underwent an arthroscopic debridement in his left knee Wednesday in Los Angeles to assess and remove the previously unidentified source of lingering pain following a meniscus injury in January.
Coach Billy Donovan spoke with Bulls medical staff Thursday morning who reported the surgery “went well,” but Ball’s road to recovery is still expected to take several months. In the meantime, the Bulls are forced to prepare for the 2022-23 without their star playmaker.
“I’m hopeful that through this (procedure), where he was having discomfort and where he was having pain, that’s gone now,” Donovan said. “I’ll be encouraged when I start to see that but I don’t know when that process will start with him. I’ve got to prepare (without him) because I don’t know when his return date would even be.”
The previous source of Ball’s pain — which plagued him on a daily basis, including when he attempted to climb stairs at home — wasn’t visible on MRI scans. Despite a “successful” surgery to address the meniscus injury in January, Ball’s mobility remains severely limited whenever he bends his knee between a 30- and 60-degree angle.
Ball hasn’t run at full speed or played basketball since he suffered the injury nine months ago.
“It’s something that I’ve never dealt with,” Ball said during a press conference Tuesday. “Even the doctors are a little surprised about it. We’re all working together to figure this thing out.’
The Bulls are still awaiting further assessment following Ball’s procedure before the guard will be cleared to return to Chicago for the next stage of his recovery. The team previously announced a 4-6 week rehabilitation window following the procedure, but no stage of Ball’s recovery has followed its predicted schedule.
Ball’s extended absence also deepens the team’s uncertainty for his timeline to return to the starting lineup. After nine months without being able to shoot a basketball, it’s unclear how quickly the point guard will be able to snap back into game shape.
“He’s a good team guy and he clearly makes our team better,” Donovan said. “But let’s say the surgery is a complete success and everything’s great and he’s pain free … You’ve still got a player who’s been out for nine months. It’s not like in three weeks, if surgery is successful, you can just throw him back out there and play.”
Afternoon Briefing: What happened in latest Arlington Heights-Chicago Bears ‘debate’
Good afternoon, Chicago.
“Don’t Feed the Bears …?” was the title of an event held last night in Arlington Heights hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups to discuss the Chicago Bears’ potential move there. Residents of the northwest suburbs who attended were skeptical about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse.
And part 3 in our Tylenol murders series was published this morning. ICYMI: Read part 1 and part 2.
Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy
Friday Morning Swim Club brings hundreds of people to Montrose Harbor for morning dip and coffee. ‘It’s just joy,’ organizer says.
Every Friday morning for the last two summers, hundreds of people have experienced the sunrise jump at Montrose Harbor. Called the Friday Morning Swim Club, they are there to share a dip in the water, 20 gallons of coffee and fellowship. Read more here.
More top news stories:
- Former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta ordered released early from federal prison due to health concerns
- Vintage Chicago Tribune: The Tylenol murders — 40 years later
Taylor Kinney, actor on ‘Chicago Fire,’ buys New East Side condo for $2.75M
Kinney, 41, long has lived in Chicago and in addition to “Chicago Fire,” has played the same role on the TV shows “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” Read more here.
More top business stories:
- Northwestern unveils design for new, smaller football stadium — a replacement for the 97-year-old Ryan Field
- Bidder tied to Mexican gaming company last applicant for Illinois online sports betting license. But it may be forced to drop out.
Column: Chicago White Sox need to shake up their clubhouse culture by dealing 1 or more of their core players this offseason
“Operation Shutdown began for the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 21, one day after a crushing loss to the Cleveland Guardians virtually ended their postseason dreams,” writes Paul Sullivan. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
- After overcoming physical and mental hurdles, Chicago Cubs prospect Ben Brown sets his sights on greatness: ‘I’m not looking to just skate by’
- Goran Dragić can joke about his place in Chicago Bulls lore: ‘This is my nightmare.’ Now 36, he’s motivated to ‘be their spark.’
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 4
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ review: When ‘twice as good as the original’ means less than you think
A lot of the first film’s cast has returned for this Disney+ streaming sequel “Hocus Pocus 2,” arriving Friday. So. Trick? Or treat? Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
- Chicago Tribune’s review of ‘Hocus Pocus’ from 1993: ‘Lame witch tale is a misguided comedy of horrors’
- Virtual bakery Masa Madre intertwines owners’ Mexican and Jewish heritages with churro babka and challah conchas
‘A 500-year flood event’: Hurricane Ian leaves ‘catastrophic’ damage, flooding in its Florida wake
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday as it leaves Florida behind, only to become a hurricane again this evening on its way to the Carolinas. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world:
- Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
- GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
