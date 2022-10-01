5g is coming to India – From telecommunications, education to healthcare, here’s what it means for the nation’s progress

mini 5G can bridge the gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitalization and intelligent data management of agriculture, services, commerce, industry, informal sector, transport and energy infrastructure, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi.

“On the historic occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav today, India will take 5G – the greatest power of the 21st century – to the next level. India is on the verge of setting the global standard for 5G internet,” Modi said on the occasion.

He said that with developments in technology and telecommunications, India will lead the industry 4.0 revolution. This is not India’s decade, but India’s century, the prime minister has said.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said telecom is a booming industry and with 5G technology in place, sectors like education, healthcare, banking and agriculture will undergo a massive transformation.

“5G is much more than next generation or connectivity. 5G is the fundamental technology that unlocks the full potential of 21st century technology,” he said at the launch event.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “5G can bridge the gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitalization and intelligent data management of agriculture, services, commerce, industry, the informal sector, transport and energy infrastructure. This will create huge efficiencies in all economic activities, making India a hub of innovation, and will also help us mitigate the climate crisis.

He believes 5G can provide small industrial and commercial businesses with the same powerful productivity tools used by large, capital-intensive companies. This will boost the modernization and profitability of all sectors of the Indian economy, he said.

Ambani added that by introducing artificial intelligence in all fields, 5G can propel India’s emergence as the intelligence capital of the world. This will help India become a major exporter of high value-added digital solutions and services, he said.

Market expert Prakash Diwan sees this as a tectonic shift for the telecom sector and what it would evolve into. The efforts of telecom players for 20 years will begin to pay off.

“The moment you have 5G-enabled services, especially related to data usage, there is a very clear pricing trigger. You’re sitting on a tool, which will help you get a better price and vary in usage. Plans can vary from cheap ones to exclusive ones that offer so many privileges and benefits. And that’s exactly where ARPUs would start to increase,” he said.

Reflecting on the economic impact, Jaideep Ghosh, COO of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said, “The direct-indirect-tertiary economic impact on 5G, if used effectively, further for enterprise, utility and government applications. could be a lot more than $450 billion, but we’ll have to see; 2035 is too long, but seems doable, well ahead of time.

Former Telecom Secy R Chandrasekhar also said that no one is switching to 5G just for mobile services. “There are many interesting use cases in manufacturing, education, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, etc.,” he said. CNBC-TV18.

Talking about the adoption of 5G, Tarun Pathak, Director of Counterpoint Research, said that one in three smartphones currently sold in India is a 5G smartphone. He added that 33% of smartphones sold during online festive sales are 5G.

“People are preparing for the future. It’s not just because of demand, but we already have a very strong device ecosystem. Also, the install base from a device perspective in India, we have nearly 620 million unique smartphone users, and even without the start of 5G services, we already had 50 million 5G smartphones in use,” he said.

(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar ) First post: 01 October 2022, 12:53 STI