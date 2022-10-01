7 Popular and Best Pakistani Dramas of All Time

Pin 0 Shares

The most popular Pakistani dramas today are a big hit with audiences, and it’s easy to see why: high production quality, gripping storylines, and charismatic actors combine to create dramas that you don’t want to stop watching! But many people don’t know much about the history of Pakistani dramas, or which are the best Pakistani dramas of all time. Don’t miss out! Here’s our list of the most popular Pakistani dramas and best Pakistani dramas of all time!

Most Popular and Best Pakistani Dramas of All Time

1. Mann Mayal (2016) – Best Pakistani Dramas

First on the list is Mann Mayal. It is a Pakistani romantic drama television series, directed by Haseeb Hassani and produced by Momina Duraidt. The drama stars Maya Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed, Ayesha Khan, Aiman Khan in lead roles. Manahil and Salahuddin fall in love but cannot meet due to their social class differences.

2. Aunn Zara (2013) – M ost Popular Pakistani Dramas

Second on the list is Aunn Zara. It is a Pakistan drama series telecast on A-Plus Entertainment. There are two main characters, Aunn and Zara, who are both spoiled by their families but are quite different from each other. Despite their differences, both marry each other (to avoid the problems caused by their families), but their story takes a twist at every turn.

3. Sadqay Tumhare (2014) – Best Pakistani Dramas

Third on the list is Sadqay Tumhare. It is a Pakistani drama series shown not only on TV but also on YouTube. It stars Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik, Haris Waheed. This is a story of a village girl and her city cousin is arranged to marry, but a decades-old indiscretion could end their relationship.

4. Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga (2011) – M ost Popular Pakistani Dramas

Fourth on the list is Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga. It is a Pakistani sitcom series that first aired on Geo TV in August 2011. Originally directed by Muhammad Iftikhar Iffi, the series starred Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Jana Malik, and Sangeeta. The plot centers around the Chaudhary family living in a small village near Lahore. Sheeda disguises himself as a girl called Sheedo to hide from his former gang members and prevent being arrested, and much of the humor revolves around this.

In late July 2012, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga returned to broadcast after an offseason and returned for a second season on 23 August 2012. On 11 July 2013 the show started gain and the third season premiered on 11 July 2013.

5. Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012–2013 ) – Best Pakistani Dramas

Next on the list is Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It is a Pakistani drama starring Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan. The main character of the drama is a woman who is married to her second husband with her three daughters, yet is interested in only producing a male heir to take over her father’s assets. The drama primarily tackles the divisive divide between the privileged upper classes and the discriminated lower ones.

6. Pyarey Afzal (2013–2014) – M ost Popular Pakistani Dramas

Then on the list of most popular Pakistani darams is Pyarey Afzal. It tells the story of a mother, her two sons, and their families. Pyarey Afzal is one of best Pakistani dramas because it tackles major social issues like unemployment. It also has an entertaining plotline with plenty of twists and turns.

7. Humsafar (2011–2012) – Best Pakistani Dramas

Finally on the list of best Pakistani Dramas is Humsafar. It is a drama that tells the story of two individuals, Khirad and Ashar. Khirad’s mother’s untimely death forces them into marriage, but Ashar’s best friend Sara, who loves him. One of the best Pakistanis dramas for sure.

In conclusion, these are just a few of the best Pakistani dramas is shown on television in recent years. If you’re interested in finding something new, then the list above should be a good place to start looking. We hope this list of most popular Pakistani dramas has helped you find your next favorite show!

