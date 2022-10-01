News
ABC7 I-Team examines delays behind express lanes on Highway 101 in San Mateo County
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Drivers using Highway 101 in San Mateo County have watched for two years as Caltrans spends more than half a billion dollars installing new express lanes. The project is now postponed to next year. As rush hour driving times slow down, frustration mounts. We respond to viewer complaints and this is one of them.
The paving of these new smooth pathways is complete, so why can’t we use them now?
Traffic on the 101 in San Mateo County is back to pre-pandemic levels and the construction of new expressways isn’t helping. ABC7 Morning’s Jobina Fortson said Thursday, “Look at slow traffic here. This is due to the San Mateo 101 Express Lanes project. We’re looking at average speeds of around 12 and 24 miles per hour.”
The Congestion Reduction Project introduces toll lanes – free for cars with three or more passengers, reduced fares for two passengers or clean air vehicles. Solo drivers can pay full fare to use the express lanes. The cost will increase or decrease depending on the congestion of the lane.
However, there have been delays. The completion target at the start of the project was mid-2022. But two weeks ago project manager Leo Scott announced that the opening date would be next year, possibly February or March.
“The contractor chose to do things out of order and as a result had to take corrective action which added time to the schedule,” Scott said.
These beautiful new expressways have cool pavement but are blocked with orange beacons, which frustrates drivers.
Mohammad Muftah, Uber driver: “Open it, please.”
Sara, driver: “I don’t like being stuck in traffic jams.”
Brad Johnson, construction worker: ” What are they doing ? What are they really doing for a living? We don’t pay for that.
Crews have yet to finish installing the air toll sensors and that work is done at night, but Caltrans keeps those cones in place all day.
Brad Johnson: “I work in construction so I understand guys are going to take breaks, but you don’t put cones on a live freeway and then you go take a break.”
Dan Noies: “For months and months.”
Brad Johnson: “Yeah.”
Dan Noies: “More than a year – two years.”
Brad Johnson: “There are just ghost cones everywhere.”
The I-Team traveled to the San Mateo County Transit District to interview the Chairman of the Joint Powers Authority which oversees the Express Lanes project.
Ricardo Medina: “There are sensors, there is manufacturing that still needs to be installed. And there are tests that are going on, it’s true.”
Dan Noies: “But, stage work happens overnight, doesn’t it?”
Ricardo Medina: “A lot of that detail with the sensor reading happens overnight.”
Medina staff say these markers are actually attached to the sidewalk with an adhesive, so they should be upgraded to moving cones. They also need to install roadside toll signs and equipment, but that job will also happen overnight.
Dan Noies: “I just see in other parts of the Bay Area that they are – if there’s construction overnight – they put the cones up, and they do it overnight, and in the morning , they left. Why can’t you do this?”
Ricardo Medina: “I think what we’re trying to do is make sure we don’t add confusion as we start going through the testing cycle.”
After a 20 minute interview, we couldn’t agree on the wisdom of keeping these lanes blocked during the day, even when no work is being done.
Dan Noies: “I’m sorry, Ricco. It still doesn’t make sense to me.”
Ricardo Medina: “It’s okay, Dan.”
But Medina says they listen to feedback from drivers.
“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of security or if it’s just trying to get things done, setting a timeline. And so we’re trying to keep all of that accounted for. “, did he declare.
Medina says he wants to hear what you think at [email protected]
Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi reduced by Rs 25.5 – Check new rates here
A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859, down from Rs 1,885 in Delhi.
The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 25.5 from Saturday 1 October. A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859, down from Rs 1,885 in Delhi.
The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai has been reduced by Rs 32.5 and will now cost Rs 1,811.50. In Kolkata, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,959 and in Chennai the price has dropped from Rs 35.5 to Rs 2,009.50.
First post: 01 October 2022, 09:25 STI
Google Stadia will shut down next year, all purchases will be refunded
Cloud gaming service Google Stadia will shut down on January 18, the search giant announced in a blog post on Thursday. Google will refund all Stadia hardware purchased from the Google Store, as well as all games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia Store.
The company aims to have all refunds made by mid-January.
People using Stadia will still be able to access their game libraries, including Pro games if you had an active Pro subscription as of Thursday. In an email sent to gamers, Google warned that publisher support for games may vary and your gaming experience may be affected during the shutdown period (suggesting that some games may go away or lose functionality sooner).
It appears that Google didn’t notify many developers of the shutdown before the public blog was posted. Destiny 2 creators Bungie tweeted Thursday about develop an “action plan” following the announcement. Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft plans to license players who purchased its games on Stadia to bring them to PC through its digital distribution service Ubisoft Connect, he said on Friday.
Google has spoken to at least one studio (developer Luxor Evolved old skull) on reimbursing lost revenue as a result of the abrupt change, Axios reported on Friday.
Explaining the move, Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison noted Google’s investments in games through its Google Play digital distribution service, cloud technology, and YouTube streaming.
“A few years ago we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia,” he said in the blog post. “And while Stadia’s approach to consumer game streaming was built on a solid technology foundation, it didn’t gain the user buy-in we expected, so we made the difficult decision to start terminating our Stadia streaming service.”
Many Stadia team employees will be reassigned to other roles within Google, the blog post says.
The cloud gaming service launched in November 2019 received a mixed reception.
“Stadia isn’t delivering new games [at the moment], it’s just trying to come up with a new way to stream gaming. One you can already get from other vendors,” CNET’s Scott Stein wrote at the time. “Until Google finds a way to shut down YouTube and develop truly unique large-scale competitive games, Stadia won’t still not worth your time.”
Despite some solid games in its library, Stadia failed to scale. Google closed its internal development studio in 2021, hinting that his gaming ambitions are moving away from Stadia.
Stadia also had plenty of cloud gaming contestwith Xbox, PlayStationNvidia and Amazon all offering alternatives.
It hasn’t been a total failing for the company, with Harrison saying the technology can be applied to YouTube, Google Play and its augmented reality projects.
This technology will also be made available to Google’s industrial partners. Sony gave its own streaming service a head start in 2015 by buy OnLive’s patents — a early game streaming service – shortly before the closure of the once promising startup.
talkSPORT partners with New York Jets Partner to broadcast Jets games for the 2022 season
The New York Jets and talkSPORT have agreed to broadcast six Jets 2022 regular season football games. This partnership makes talkSPORT the official UK radio broadcast partner of the Jets.
In addition to the six games broadcast by talkSPORT, Jets fans will also have exclusive access to the Jets Touchdown UK podcast and additional Jets content including player and manager interviews.
“We are delighted to extend a Jets radio broadcast to our fans in the UK as we take the next step by using our right to extend this game with the help of the biggest sports radio station in the world” , said New York Jets. President Hymie Elhai.
“This partnership will enable much more than coverage of the 2022 season as we continue to welcome some of the most passionate fans in the world to our fan base.”
Through this exclusive partnership, Jets fans will have access to two different networks, talkSPORT and talkSPORT2, on mobile, digital radio, the talkSPORT app and talkSPORT.com, which will highlight Jets content on days matchdays and non-matchdays.
talkSPORT plans to air game day shows hosted by Jets radio play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen, alongside radio commentator and former Jets player Marty Lyons.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Jets and expand the reach of talkSPORT’s NFL coverage. The Jets’ commitment to the UK and the quality of their content that we will be able to share with NFL UK fans is fantastic. said talkSPORT NFL host Will Gavin.
“On the pitch they have already delivered one of the best games of the 2022 season, after Zach Wilson returns there are bound to be some great stories, and in terms of opponents – divisional games against AFC East , plus the Packers, Steelers & Bills – it’s an awesome package for us to be able to deliver!”
The Jets have continued to strengthen their relationship in the UK market since securing UK marketing rights in 2022 following the announcement of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area initiative.
The initiative gave all 32 NFL clubs the right to sue and bid in international markets in an effort to expand the game of American football globally.
Each match will be broadcast from 6-9pm in the local market, except October 30, which will be 5-8pm (due to Daylight Savings Time).
Jets Broadcasts (UK local market)
Oct. 2, 6:00 p.m. — Away Pittsburgh Steelers
October 9, 6:00 p.m. – Home vs. Miami Dolphins
October 16, 6:00 p.m. – Away at Green Bay Packers
Oct. 30, 5:00 p.m. — Home vs. New England Patriots
Nov. 6, 6:00 p.m. – Home vs. Buffalo Bills
Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m. – Away New England Patriots
talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app, through your TV and online at talkSPORT.com. talkSPORT 2 is available on digital radio, mobile, via the talkSPORT app and online at talkSPORT.com.
High school football: Corey Bohmert’s three TDs power Mahtomedi past Spring Lake Park
Corey Bohmert started just a bit at safety a year ago, and played sparingly at running back.
But the Mahtomedi senior sensed there might be an opening for him this season and trained accordingly over the summer.
“I worked so hard,” Bohmert said. “I lifted every day. I worked out with (junior) Charlie Brandt, our quarterback. We ran, sprinted, ran hills. It was a grind, but it paid off.”
It certainly has. While Brandt was injured in the season’s second game and has not played since, Bohmert has been running wild. That continued Friday night when he rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Zephyrs past Spring Lake Park 35-21, spoiling homecoming for the Panthers.
Through the first five games, he has now rushed for 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“It starts with our guys up front,” said Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel, whose team — ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5A — improved to 5-0. “They get on guys and (Bohmert) is just explosive. He sees a window and he explodes through it. He’s got good vision and good speed.”
The win provided a bit of revenge for the Zephyrs, who fell to Spring Lake Park 35-7 on their own homecoming a year ago.
“We heard about that every day in practice this week,” Bohmert said. “We wanted to do the same thing back to them.”
The Panthers were on the move on the game’s opening possession before fumbling the ball away at the Mahtomedi 34. The Zephyrs then marched 66 yards the other way to score on a 10-yard run by Bohmert — a touchdown he set up with a 37-yard run the play before.
The two-point conversion put them on top 8-0.
Mahtomedi scored again early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Bohmert. This time the two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 14-0.
“He’s pretty elusive,” said Spring Lake Park coach John Stewart, whose team — ranked No. 8 in Class 5A — fell to 3-2. “We had a hard time tonight making a tackle one on one. He’s a tough runner.”
Stewart’s team seemed to get back into it when junior Kayshawn Green capped a 73-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that cut the gap to 14-7 with just 21.7 seconds to go before halftime.
But the Zephyrs answered right back. First, Bohmert carried for a gain of 12, then senior quarterback Sam Garry connected with junior Michael Barry on a 43-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
The two-point conversion gave Mahtomedi a 22-7 halftime lead.
“The play before that, we were just going to wind the clock down and see if we could break a run up the middle,” said Garry, who began the year as a starter at safety, but took over under center when Brandt was hurt. “We got a few yards, then our line did some great pass blocking and I just let it go. Mikey did the rest of the work.”
The play swung the momentum back the Zephyrs’ way, and they sustained it when Bohmert struck again from 5 yards out in the third quarter. Garry connected with senior Ramsey Morrell on a 5-yard touchdown pass to expand the Zephyrs’ lead to 35-7.
The Panthers cut the gap to 35-14 on a 6-yard run by senior Jackson Smith late in the third quarter, then caught a break when they recovered a fumble at the Mahtomedi 44. But Spring Lake Park turned the ball over on downs inside the Zephyrs’ 20 early in the fourth.
Yet the Panthers still found a way to make things interesting, shaving the Zephyrs’ lead to 35-21 when Smith scored again on a 3-yard run with 7:05 to go, then recovering a fumble at the Mahtomedi 45 one play later.
On fourth-and-16 at the Mahtomedi 38, though, freshman Tyler Wilkinson’s pass was picked off by senior Nick Rollinger.
“We’re in a good spot,” Muetzel said. “Our goal every week, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, is just to get better. I thought tonight we took a step forward.”
But the Zephyrs face another tough matchup next week when they play host to St. Thomas Academy (5-0). The Cadets — ranked No. 2 in Class 5A — beat Mahtomedi last season, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by junior running back Love Adebayo as time expired.
That followed on the heels of a four-overtime St. Thomas Academy win in 2020.
“We feel pretty good,” Bohmert said. “Beating Spring Lake Park is a big confidence booster for us. Our first four games weren’t easy. But they were easier than this one. To beat a good team like this 35-21 will motivate us a lot going into next week.”
Funeral arrangements set for slain EMT Alison Russo-Elling
Funeral arrangements have been made for veteran FDNY EMT Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday.
The wake for the 61-year-old first responder will be held Monday and Tuesday at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack, according to the Long Island Funeral Home’s website.
Russo-Elling’s funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center, located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville on the LIU Post campus. She will then be cremated in a private ceremony.
The 25-year-old FDNY veteran and 9/11 responder was on duty and had walked half a block from her unit to get something to eat when she was stabbed nearly 20 times near 20th Avenue and from 41st Street in Astoria around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
Suspect Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was shortly after the horrific attack after barricading himself in his nearby apartment, cops said.
He was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon.
According to police sources and a disturbing video of the incident, Zisopoulos allegedly threw Russo-Elling to the ground, mounted her and then stabbed her repeatedly.
A passing witness on a scooter confronted the bully, but he growled, “Fk you, fk you!” before moving away from the victim and charging at the man while still clutching the bloody knife, police sources said.
Zisopoulos fled the scene, leaving Russo-Elling unresponsive on the ground, according to sources and the video.
Russo-Elling, described by her union as ‘the sweetest, kindest person you’ve ever met’, was only six or seven months away from retirement, local union president Vincent Variale said. 3621, to journalists in front of the hospital where the paramedic succumbed to his injuries.
She joined the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998 and was promoted to paramedic in 2002 before becoming a lieutenant in 2016.
New York Post
HIgh school football: Stillwater defense saves the day, holds off White Bear Lake
In a contest with enough big plays to fill several games, it was Stillwater, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, that outlasted White Bear Lake in a 35-28 homecoming thriller on Friday night at a packed Pony Stadium in Oak Park Heights.
The longtime Suburban East Conference rivals played to a relatively sleepy 14-7 score through two quarters before the game turned on its head in a wild and explosive third period where the teams went up and down the field, combining for 35 points and well over 300 yards of total offense.
But after surrendering 21 points and more than 200 yards through the air in the third quarter alone, it was the Stillwater defense that showed up when it mattered.
Clinging to a seven-point lead with under five minutes to play and the Bears facing a game-defining fourth-and-3 inside the Stillwater 10-yard line, the Ponies stiffened when they had to, swarming White Bear Lake playmaker Rayshaun Brakes and stopping him a yard shy of the sticks, forcing a turnover on downs.
“We gave up some big plays, but we made some big plays,” said Stillwater coach Beau LaBore. “We bent, a lot, but we held strong enough to find a way to finish.”
White Bear Lake wouldn’t see the ball again, as the Ponies converted a fourth-and-1 deep in it’s own territory, earning the right to line up in victory formation.
Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski accounted for five touchdowns, including four through the air, but it was his quarterback sneak that covered just three yards that eventually closed out the win.
Shikenjanski connected on first-quarter touchdown passes of 12 and 46 yards to receivers Tanner Schmidt and Thomas Jacobs, giving the Ponies an early two-score lead.
White Bear answered with a 15-play drive that burned more than 10 minutes off the clock, capped by a 1-yard plunge by Chris Heim, pulling the Bears to within seven points at the break.
“It was a back and forth game, but we knew our defense was going to make a play,” Shikenjanski said.
After the teams traded interceptions to open the second half, Shikenjanski hit a wide open Joseph Hoheisel, capping a double reverse flea flicker – LaBore’s “Elmer special” – that doubled the Ponies’ advantage.
“That interception to (answer back) changed everything,” LaBore said. “That was a huge momentum shift for them, and we take it right back on the very next play.”
The teams traded touchdowns in rapid succession after that, with Brakes scoring on a 40-yard passing play and Shikenjowski finishing off a broken play with a 14-yard scamper. Heim added his second of the night from four yards out, and after a Pony punt, Gavin Knutson connected with Vatel Henderson on a 95-yard bomb down the right side line, converting a crucial third-and-19 and
tying the score with 1.6 seconds left in the third quarter.
“It was a heavyweight fight, a back-and-forth game,” said Bears coach Ryan Bartlett. “They made one more play there at the end than we did.”
Shikenjowski hit Schmidt from eight yards out midway through the final quarter before Stillwater’s defense held firm for the decisive fourth down stop.
“There were moments where we were a little bit on our heels and maybe not as confident,” LaBore said. “To have those moments, overcome them and come away with the victory, and now be able to teach and learn from them, it helps us get to where we want to go.”
