ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Nikola Jovic on course for a waiting game?
Q: Nikola Jovic was born when Kyle Lowry was at Villanova. That’s insane. – Eric.
A: Actually, Nikola Jovic was all of one year old when Kyle Lowry began his collegiate career in 2004, but that’s besides the point. What is most relevant is the contrast in ages and how the Heat are in win-now mode because of Kyle’s age. It is why that even for all the pleasantries that Kyle and Erik Spoelstra had Friday for Nikola, Jovic’s prime time for the Heat (if he remains with the Heat) could well come after Kyle’s Heat tenure expires. Nikola is raw but eager. His time will come. Just not now. That doesn’t mean that there can’t be moments this season, just that it would be wise not to expect too many.
Q: Tyler Herro deserves to be paid, especially if we have Duncan Robinson at $90 million riding the bench, with Tyler having outplayed him. Wouldn’t be mad if he left. – Lowell.
A: First, Tyler Herro is under contract for this season, so he isn’t going anywhere unless the Heat send him somewhere. And the Heat aren’t sending him anywhere unless a blockbuster presents itself. In the end, Tyler’s deal, whether from the Heat or elsewhere, will come in at an average far exceeding Duncan Robinson’s five-year deal. It’s just that once extended, he cannot be traded, which is why the delay. Nothing to get made about.
Q: Ira, I can’t help but to think that the Heat could save considerable dollars on Tyler Herro by signing him before the season starts. My thought would be that chances are pretty good that he will increase his signing value if he has this season to do that. Therefore, don’t you think they should go ahead and sign him and maybe save a little money, and, most importantly, secure Tyler Herro? Your thoughts? – Brent, Wellington.
A: There is a risk-reward element from both sides. If the Heat act now, then perhaps they could get ahead of Tyler Herro’s growth curve. But if Tyler waits for that growth curve, an injury could leave him with regrets. Victor Oladipo, and previous money not taken, is a stark example within clear view for Tyler. So, again, for both sides, risk-reward.
US equities return to their gains
Major U.S. stock indices repay their gains.
The S&P index is approaching the 200-week moving average
The S&P index is approaching the 200-week moving average
Of course, what one thinks may not turn out as planned. Therefore, it is important to listen to the technical story. For the S&P index, I focus on the 200 week moving average at 3589.60 (see the green line in the chart above). The low price reached 3614.54 today.
A move below the 200-week moving average would tilt the longer-term bias further to the downside. Without it, and buyers are still technically in play.
Where we are now, it would take about 50 points down from the close to push the price below this level today. Can this happen? Sure. Regardless, going forward, this 200 week moving average will continue to be watched by traders for longer term bias cues. Moving below increases the bearish bias. Stay above and buyers cling to hope for a corrective bounce.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Americans win fourth consecutive World Cup gold, leading China
SYDNEY (AP) — The names of the American team have changed, the dominance of the Americans has not changed.
A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to claim their fourth straight Women’s Basketball World Cup gold medal.
“It’s awesome,” said Wilson, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player. “We came here on a mission, we got it. We have gold. Now we are coming home with material. It does us good. Australia have been great with us. I didn’t see any kangaroos, but that’s fine because we’re leaving with a gold medal.
It was one of the most dominant teams in the history of the Americans in the World Cup which has now won 11 gold medals. They have now won four consecutive gold medals for the first time ever. It was also the biggest win in a gold medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins the Americans had won twice.
“Everyone wants to beat us. Everyone wants what we have, which is gold medals and wins,” said Breanna Stewart.
What started with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been passed down to Wilson and Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest player at 30, the dominance could go on for years to come.
“It’s been an incredible journey to continue to lay the groundwork like so many greats before us have done,” Wilson said. “Now it’s our turn to step in and be in this situation.”
As they have done in all tournaments, the Americans did it on both sides of the court, playing stellar defense as well as a powerful offense.
The United States (8-0) finished the World Cup with an average of 98.8 points – just shy of the mark held by the 1994 team which averaged 99.1. They won by an average of 40.8 points, surpassing the mark held by the 2010 team.
The match was sold out with nearly 16,000 fans – the largest crowd to attend a Women’s World Cup game since the inaugural tournament in 1953 in Chile.
Led by Li Yueru and Wu Tongtong, China lagged. The Chinese team trailed 33-28 at the end of the second quarter before the United States went on a 10-2 run highlighted by quick layups from Stewart and Wilson to extend the lead. double digit advantage.
Jin Weina hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to bring China within 10.
The United States was just too good to let the upset happen, beating China 25-14 in third. The Americans had a scary moment when Thomas fell after colliding with Li in the lane. She was helped off the pitch, but returned minutes later.
“It was a tough match as we expected,” said Thomas. “This game is by no means easy. We stuck to it and got the win.
China won their first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took silver and are a rising power in women’s basketball. After the game, the team posed for a photo with their flag and big man Yao Ming, who is the president of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Li finished with 19 points and Wu added 13 before leaving the game in the fourth quarter after his knee gave way on his way to the basket. She had to be taken off the field.
It is the 30th straight World Cup victory for the Americans, who have not lost since the 2006 semi-finals against Russia. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 consecutive victories from 1959 to 1986. It is only the second time in the Americans’ storied history that they have won four straight gold medals. They also did it from 1979 to 1990, winning three times.
This American team, which has so many new faces, also continued to dominate the paint even without the 6-foot-8 Brittney Griner, outscoring their opponents by an average of 55-24.
These two teams met in pool and China gave the United States their toughest game, losing by 14 points.
CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE
Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Plum are part of an incredible group that won a World Cup and a WNBA title in the same year. There have been 14 in total now.
WORLD OF WOMEN
FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis was pleased that half of the tournament officials were women and five of the 12 head coaches were women. China and the United States had women leading their teams, marking the second straight time that two female coaches qualified for the gold medal game.
MISSING IN ACTION
The United States were without Kahleah Copper for the second game in a row after injuring her left hip in the quarter-final win over Serbia. Copper landed hard on her hip on her way to the basket and had to be helped off the court. China were missing star guard Li Meng, who missed a second game in a row with what Chinese media reported as having a fever due to body fatigue.
___
More AP women’s basketball: and
yahoo
From Broadway to the symphony, standing ovations now seem in order
Returning to the theater after a pandemic-induced hiatus was something I wanted to stand up and applaud — until the very end of the performance, when all I wanted was the right to remain seated. Unfortunately, I soon discovered that the Covid-19 hiatus had done nothing to stop the wild proliferation of the standing ovation. As the rooms reopen for the fall season, I hope others will join me in resisting social pressure by staying seated.
Over the course of my lifetime, the cultural norm for standing ovations has changed from rare to common, making it difficult to recognize a true masterpiece.
Over the course of my lifetime, the cultural norm for standing ovations has changed from rare to common, making it difficult to recognize a true masterpiece. The now ubiquitous standing ovation seems to be part of the performance rather than a mark of appreciation for it. Was there a single “Hamilton” show that didn’t get a standing ovation? At the performance I attended in Chicago, we were up when the last note sounded. It was a good performance, but not a great one.
Indeed, it often feels like the standing ovation is anticipated before the first line is spoken or the first note is sung. Maybe it’s the high ticket prices that create a self-fulfilling prophecy; a performance has to be excellent to justify spending a week’s salary on a night out. Maybe it just makes for a better selfie if you’re standing at the end of a performance. Or it’s done in a thoughtless way because performances can be staged to manipulate that response. It’s also possible that this phenomenon is an extension of the “everyone gets a trophy” culture. And if today’s audiences grew up knowing only standing ovations, then that behavior may feel as appropriate to them as knowing how not to clap between movements of the symphony felt to my generation. .
Whatever the cause, this creates another problem: the necessary recall. Rarely does an encore feel spontaneous these days. Instead, it is often provided as part of the program. At a classical music concert I attended recently, the soloist left his violin backstage during his bows as a clear sign that there would be no encore despite the audience’s requests. As we walked out of the theater, I heard grunts of disappointment that he hadn’t heeded the call for more. We don’t expect every sporting event to work overtime in exchange for a standing ovation for the teams, so I don’t know where that sense of entitlement for the performing arts comes from.
I am aware that by remaining seated, I feel like I am making a statement of displeasure or disappointment. But that doesn’t necessarily mean I didn’t enjoy the performance or even find it well done. It just didn’t meet my personal criteria for a standing ovation: an unforgettable experience of the highest caliber. I’m afraid my behavior may come across as snobbish or unappreciated, perhaps even, dare I say, outdated.
But from my (perhaps old-fashioned) perspective, the unexpected is part of the mystique of live performance. I prefer to let the performance move me rather than knowing upfront that a standing ovation is expected. And I worry about how it affects the performers themselves. How does the audience’s response affect their self-evaluation? Do they enjoy knowing they will receive a standing ovation from the start, or are the audience perceived as less demanding? Are performers less motivated to perform? Would the lack of a standing ovation serve as a wake-up call that the performance was slipping or would it just be written off as a commentary on the audience?
When I traveled to London in February 2020, moments before the pandemic put us all in front of our screens every night, I had hope that the post-performance ritualistic exuberance might not have crossed the pond. But at the first performance I saw there, a heartfelt production of the musical “The Prince of Egypt,” the crowd was on its feet when the last chord ended. Reluctantly, I participated so I could see the final arcs, which were choreographed as part of the show.
Two nights later, however, I unexpectedly found myself surrounded by a theater full of people who, like me, remained seated after a performance. I was attending one of the first performances of Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt”, based on the British playwright’s family experience in Vienna from 1899 to 1955. The play ended suddenly, the stage faded and the audience, stunned by the power of the piece, was silent for several seconds. Then, as the weight of the experience sank, the hands started to clap, the tears dried, and the actors bowed. The audience filed past quietly as we tried to find our bearings.
Ironically, the lack of a standing ovation that night added to how memorable this event was. Because the play’s content is understated and dark, such a gesture would have felt like a celebration and would have been in bad taste. When I got back to my hotel, I wanted to tell everyone I saw on the subway to go see it. But above all, I wanted to reassure the actors. “You were wonderful,” I wanted to tell them. “Please understand that it was your energetic performance that kept us in our seats.”
When I saw a recent ad for the opening of “Leopoldstadt” in New York in early September, it gave me hope that maybe Broadway would import a more discriminating approach to appreciating a performance. Until then, I remain in public purgatory.
nbcnews
Magic not worried about lost practice time because of Hurricane Ian
There were two palpable emotions inside the AdventHealth Training Center after the Orlando Magic’s practice on Friday: excitement and empathy.
The enthusiasm to return to the facility was evident after the Magic canceled Wednesday and Thursday’s practices because of Hurricane Ian.
It was also clear how the hurricane’s impact on the Orlando and Central Florida communities was at the forefront of players’ and coaches’ minds.
“We’re fortunate enough to be here, yes, and we got practice underway but our thoughts and prayers are going out to the people who’ve been impacted and affected by Hurricane Ian,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I really want to make sure they understand that our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with them. The community needs to understand we’re with them and continuing to think about them.”
The thoughts have been backed up with action.
The DeVos Family Foundation announced Friday afternoon it’s donating $1 million to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Central Florida and across the state.
The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) and the Magic are working with local partners and officials to make sure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and throughout the region.
DVFF is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund set up by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation plus $250,000 to the statewide Florida Disaster Fund, and $250,000 will be reserved for future rebuilding efforts.
“It’s truly incredible,” Mosley said. “We talk about the perspective of things and the sport we’re in, but it’s more important how much we give back, take care of people and the lives that have been impacted by the hurricane.”
Even with Hurricane Ian on their minds, Friday was also about getting back to work in their first practice since opening training camp with two sessions Tuesday.
The rust from not being on the practice courts was noticeable, according to multiple players.
“It was kind of tough,” big man Wendell Carter Jr. said. “You could kind of tell when we started hooping that people were getting winded a little bit, but we picked it up. We got to push through that stuff.”
The message from Mosley to the team was clear: don’t put pressure on yourself trying to make up for the lost time.
“There are other teams practicing, getting drills and that’s going to be understood,” Mosley said. “One thing about this team and just like this community, we’re going to be resilient, take what’s handed to us and make the most out of it. That’s what these guys showed.”
The Magic are scheduled to practice on Saturday and Sunday in Orlando ahead of Monday’s preseason opener against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Adding an extra practice over the weekend has been contemplated but isn’t viewed as necessary.
“We want to make sure the guys are recovering mentally as well as physically,” Mosley said. “After we get the one in [Saturday], we’ll play a little bit of that by ear because we’ll be traveling Sunday.
“We want to make sure the families are safe; everybody gets their homes taken care of. That’s the first priority. There’s a lot of film work that’ll be done, there’s a lot of one-on-one sessions and small-group sessions that we’ll do, and then we’ll play that second practice by ear.”
The sense of urgency to get up to speed is present, but so is the understanding that losing practice days wasn’t in their control and it’s about making the most of what they have.
“It’s definitely some pressure on everyone — not just the players, coaches too — some urgency to get back out here to make it through one day, but that’s not realistic,” guard Cole Anthony said. “We got to take our time. It’s still preseason. When you try to catch up on lost time, people get hurt. We just want to keep everyone healthy.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Previewing Ravens vs. Bills: 11 things to watch, including Buffalo’s secondary, Mark Andrews and Josh Allen
The NFL’s best quarterback matchup of the month — and maybe the season — is coming to Baltimore.
The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Buffalo BIlls’ Josh Allen, the early favorites for league Most Valuable Player honors, will meet for the third time as starters Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The 2018 first-round picks split their first two meetings, with the Ravens (2-1) winning in Buffalo in 2019 before losing on the road in an AFC divisional-round playoff game the following season.
The Bills (2-1) are considered Super Bowl favorites despite losing Sunday to a Miami Dolphins team that also won in Baltimore in Week 2. The Ravens are looking to remain atop the AFC North and end a four-game home losing streak. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 4 matchup.
Offense
1. On offense, the Ravens want to line up their way — with more size than speed. On defense, the Bills want to line up their way, too — with more speed than size. That means Sunday’s game, at least in terms of personnel, could become a staring contest between Greg Roman and Leslie Frazier.
In Roman’s offense, the Ravens are comfortable being unconventional. In a league where “11″ personnel groupings (one running back, one tight end and three wider receivers) dominate, the Ravens have lined up with at least three wide receivers on just 15 of Jackson’s 99 drop-backs this season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Tight ends and fullback Patrick Ricard get the snaps that complementary wide receivers otherwise would.
In Frazier’s defense, meanwhile, the Bills are comfortable lining up with five defensive backs almost exclusively. Opposing quarterbacks have dropped back against Buffalo’s “nickel” looks 97 times this season. Only the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill has faced a Bills pass defense in a “base” look (four defensive backs), and he saw it on just two plays.
So far, Buffalo’s run defense hasn’t suffered: The Bills are No. 5 in the NFL in efficiency there, according to Football Outsiders, despite injuries to defensive linemen Ed Oliver (questionable for Sunday) and Jordan Phillips (ruled out). Roman on Thursday praised Bills slot cornerback Taron Johnson’s ability to execute the Bills’ run fits.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s pretty remarkable what No. 7 [Johnson] can do,” Roman said. “Seen him taking on offensive linemen in the ‘B’ gap and kind of holding his ground, he’s doing a really nice job. I don’t see a problem there at all for them; he’s doing really well. You don’t often see that to that extent. So you can tell they really like him and trust him, and his play has been outstanding.”
If the Ravens struggle to run the ball against Buffalo’s smaller personnel, their passing game could be challenged. Jackson has fared better against base defense (124.2 passer rating, 74.1% accuracy) than nickel defense (111.5 passer rating, 60% accuracy) this season.
2. One year after struggling mightily against the blitz, Jackson is back to punishing aggressive defenses. He’s 23-for-31 for 349 yards and six touchdowns (150.4 passer rating) against five or more pass rushers, according to SIS, and has taken just one sack against the blitz.
That shouldn’t affect Buffalo’s game plan much. The Bills have blitzed just four times in three games — twice against the Titans’ Tannehill and twice against the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, both of whom were sacked once and missed on their one attempt.
With a wealth of pass-rush weapons and an organized defense, the Bills have been largely content to send four rushers after the quarterback, drop seven defenders into coverage and take their chances. Even as far back as its 2020 playoff win over the Ravens, Buffalo essentially ditched man-to-man coverage, never calling a “Cover 0″ (all-out blitz with no deep safeties), “Cover 1″ (one deep safety) or “Cover 2 man” (two deep safeties) look, according to SIS.
3. Mark Andrews has faced the Bills three times in his career. Somehow, Hayden Hurst has been the more productive Ravens tight end against Buffalo in that span.
In his NFL debut, in 2018, Andrews had three catches for 31 yards. In 2019, he had one catch for 14 yards. In a divisional-round playoff loss a year later, he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards. Hurst, who faced the Bengals just once in his two years as a Raven, had three catches on three targets for 73 yards — equaling Andrews’ combined yardage — and a touchdown in their 2019 meeting.
Even with a season-ending neck injury sidelining starting safety Micah Hyde, the Bills won’t be easy for Andrews to solve. Safety Jordan Poyer, an All-Pro like Hyde, could play despite a foot injury that limited him in practice this week, and Matt Milano is one of the NFL’s best off-ball linebackers in coverage. According to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, no team is better at defending tight ends this season than the Bills.
4. With Patrick Mekari (ankle) doubtful and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) questionable for Sunday’s game, Daniel Faalele’s first career start could deliver a test that most left tackles would struggle with.
The fourth-round pick, who lined up exclusively at right tackle at Minnesota, could face three defensive ends ranked among the seven highest-graded pass rushers at the position: Boogie Basham (No. 1), Gregory Rousseau (No. 6) and Von Miller (No. 7). The Ravens helped Faalele at times Sunday with play-action calls, double teams and chip blocks, but whatever they’ll devote to pass protection, they’ll lose as a receiving option.
“There are different ways to go with it,” Roman said. “You can kind of say, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s in the game; we’re just going to get inside a little tent, and we’re not going to do much and just hope for the best,’ ” Roman said. “Or you can see how he’s doing … and assess, ‘OK, we’re going to need to do this, that and the other.’ And there is kind of a middle ground there, too, where you might call certain things to help him out, but still try to be aggressive with your plan.”
Defense
5. Weighed down by an unremarkable running back group and an inconsistent offensive line, the Bills have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks. Despite averaging a respectable 4.3 yards per carry on designed runs, Buffalo is 30th in the NFL in “success rate” on designed running plays. (A play is considered successful when it gains at least 40% of the yards to go on first down, 60% of the yards to go on second down and 100% of the yards to go on third or fourth down.)
The Bills’ best runs so far have been improvised. Allen has scrambled 11 times this season for 93 yards and a touchdown, according to SIS. All but one of his scrambles has produced a first down.
Like Jackson, Allen’s athleticism poses matchup nightmares. He has the speed to run by linebackers and the strength to shake off defensive backs. Almost two-thirds of his scrambling yards this season have come after contact.
6. The Ravens will need not only a more effective pass rush Sunday but also a more disciplined one. New England quarterback Mac Jones, not typically a scrambling threat, had five carries for 31 yards and his first career rushing touchdown in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss. Disorganized defensive fronts gave Jones the kind of running lanes that Allen can turn into launching pads.
“When you’re playing your zones, you can gain some defenders,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday. “When you’re going to play ‘man,’ you have to start tweaking your pass-rush plan and how you’re going to play those certain situations. Then, if [Allen] rears his head in certain critical situations, just keeping the ball in designed runs, then it’s a different animal, just because it’s a numbers issue, plus his skill as a runner and just being so big and being able to get on the edge.”
7. The Ravens’ third-down defense has been hit-or-miss this season. In Week 1, the New York Jets didn’t convert until midway through the fourth quarter. In Week 3, the New England Patriots were 2-for-9, with one would-be first-down catch ruined by rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s forced fumble. In between was the Ravens’ Week 2 collapse against the Miami Dolphins, who converted seven of their 11 third downs and scored three touchdowns on third-and-6 or longer.
The Bills are one of the NFL’s most efficient teams on third down (NFL-best 61% conversion rate) and fourth down (66.7% conversion rate, tied for fourth overall), partly because seemingly no distance is too far to cover. Buffalo has converted nine of its 17 third-down plays with at least 7 yards to go (52.9%) — not far behind its rate on third down when needing 3 or fewer yards (61.8%). According to Sharp Football Analysis, 65.5% of Allen’s pass attempts on third down have resulted in a first down or touchdown, the highest rate in the league.
Extra points
8. Sunday’s game is close to a homecoming for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a five-star recruit at Good Counsel in Olney who later played three injury-marred years at Maryland. Diggs slipped to the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and Harbaugh acknowledged before the teams’ playoff meeting in January 2021 that “unfortunately, that’s one that got away.” Entering Week 4, Diggs led the NFL with 344 receiving yards.
A Week 3 injury ruined a more natural homecoming for Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who was born in Baltimore and played at Randallstown. Benford, a sixth-round pick from Villanova, started the first three games for the Bills’ injury-depleted secondary, earning more playing time than first-round pick Kaiir Elam over the first two weeks. But Benford broke his hand Sunday against the Dolphins and will miss a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery.
9. Jackson is 84 rushing yards shy of 4,000 over his career, a mark only five quarterbacks in NFL history have reached. Michael Vick is the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 rushing yards, doing so in 87 career games. Jackson has played in only 61.
Andrews needs 100 receiving yards to tie wide receiver Mark Clayton’s record for the most 100-yard receiving games (nine) in Ravens history.
10. The Ravens will wear their all-purple “Color Rush” uniforms Sunday. Until their 31-30 loss last season to the eventual NFC champion Green Bay Packers, the Ravens had won their first four games while wearing Color Rush uniforms by an average margin of 29.3 points.
11. Two seasons after dealing with near-freezing temperatures and whipping winds in their playoff meeting, the Ravens and Bills could get more unpleasant weather Sunday. Rain in Baltimore is expected to fall through the morning and afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move north from Florida.
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bills by 3
Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja’s Viral Tweet
The tussle between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar is nothing new for Cricket Fans. Ever since Manjrekar did that ‘bits and pieces’ tweet and Sir Jadeja responded by calling his commentary ‘verbal diarrhoea’, their rivalry has been talk of the town and a renowned meme material for Cricket Fans.
Even when Ravi Jadeja played that near match-winning against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 Semi-Final, he waved his Bat towards the commentary box, particularly aiming at Sanjay and proving a point. Many fans also believed that Sanjay’s harsh yet somewhat constructive (debatable) criticism played a big part in the overall growth of Ravindra Jadeja – the all-rounder. Even though this saying was more of a Meme Material, Jadeja’s number did actually improve after that argument.
It could be a coincidence but the Internet doesn’t spare anyone or anything.
Anyway, now their rivalry seems to have taken a new turn as Ravindra Jadeja tweeted something unexpected yesterday.
Jadeja, who is unable to participate in the ongoing T-20I Series and is out of the T-20 World Cup, tweeted a picture, saying he is watching his ‘dear friend’ on screen.
The ‘dear friend’ on the TV Screen was the Man himself – Sanjay Manjrekar.
“Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar”
Ravindra Jadeja
Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022
Twitter Users went berserk and were amazed at Jaddu’s kind words for Sanjay, even if he didn’t mean it.
Sanjay, too, was polite in his reply and said he’s looking forward to seeing his ‘dear friend’ Jadeja on the field soon.
“Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :)”
Sanjay Manjrekar
Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 30, 2022
This exchange of wholesome (pun intended) tweets was enough to trigger a flurry of Memes from the Cricket Fans. Majority of them had no idea what just happened while some enjoyed it thoroughly. One user wrote ‘Enmity over with Sanjay Manjrekar, now he’s my one and only dear friend’, while another wrote ‘The Crossover Cricketing World didn’t deserve but needed’.
Here are some of the Memes related to the incident to relieve your stress :-
Jadeja and Manjrekar’s relationship explained in 17 seconds pic.twitter.com/lBZwl71YKg
— ; (@AIH183no) September 30, 2022
Jadeja & Manjrekar are behaving like those Siblings when mom is back to home!
— Krunal Modi (@modikrunal157) September 30, 2022
— Sweatha Asha (@Hardikfangurl) September 30, 2022
Enmity over with Sanjay Manjrekar, now he’s my one and only ‘dear friend’.
— Brajen Bora (@RC_Sarcasm1) October 1, 2022
— Saad Mohammed (@_saadmd__) September 29, 2022
I’m scared about the day when these two will come together on a podcast and reveal that all this was scripted.
— Sachin Boora (@Sachin_b00ra) October 1, 2022
Fans may be celebrating Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter but unfortunately, he won’t be able to weave the same magic on Cricket Field in the T-20 World Cup. He underwent a surgery recently and is out of action for at least another 6 months. And if this wasn’t enough, India will also miss the services of Speedster Jasprit Bumrah.
The post Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja’s Viral Tweet appeared first on MEWS.
