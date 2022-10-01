California Governor Gavin Newsom signs bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases

California signed into law a new law on Friday prohibiting prosecutors from using rap lyrics as evidence against defendants.

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a series of bills into law, including AB 2799, which requires a preliminary hearing to determine if hip-hop lyrics are relevant to a case. The bill was approved by state lawmakers in August.

“For too long, California prosecutors have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to introduce racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process,” said Dina LaPolt, entertainment attorney and co-founder of Songwriters of North America, to Variety in a statement. “This legislation puts in place important safeguards that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing black and brown artistic expression. Thank you, Governor Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope the Congress will pass similar legislation because this is a national issue.”

Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer Sr. defended the bill, saying it protects rap artists, who are mostly black and Latino.

“Their stage name may be Little Murder, but that doesn’t mean they’re a murderer,” Jones-Sawyer said, Fox San Francisco reported. “We found out that the lyrics they were using in court to sue someone, they weren’t even that person’s lyrics. They were written by someone else. The music was written by someone another, and they were just interpreting it.”

The bill came amid lawsuits against Jeffrey Williams, better known as Young Thug, and Sergio Kitchens, known as rapper Gunna. Both high profile rappers were arrested in Atlanta on gang charges and their lyrics were quoted in an indictment.

Supporters of the legislation said there was a difference between rap lyrics and what an artist does in real life.

“It’s about justice. It’s about making sure the justice system is looking at this individual and not what people think of this individual,” Jones-Sawyer said.