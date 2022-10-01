Cardano (ADA) Is About To Die and Turn into A ‘Zombiechain,’ Ethereum Maxi Says

Cardano (ADA), the 8th ranked crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, remains in the red as it loses 6.3% of its value in the last seven days.
Cardano lost more than 6% of its value for the past week
UniSwap surpassed ADA in terms of daily average transactions
Positivity remains among crypto enthusiasts for Cardano
As of this writing, according to Coingecko, the asset is trading at $0.43 but still remains one of the top 10 digital assets thanks to its market capitalization which stands at almost $14.7 billion.
They hefty market cap, however, is not enough to fend off some negative criticisms and projections about the crypto created by the Hong Kong Input-Output (IOHK) led by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson.
In fact, Evan Van Ness, a well-known die-hard fan and Ethereum maximalist, claims the token is already at death’s door and will soon turn into a “zombiechain.”
Aside from his belief that Ethereum is the best crypto out there, Ness has some alarming information regarding Cardano which could spell its immediate future.
ADA’s network is currently living at an incredibly low transaction count of less than one per second. That’s lesser than other assets with lower market capitalization.
UniSwap, for example, only has $4.9 billion market cap, but is beating Cardano on the seven-day average of daily transactions.
Source: Evan Van Ness
This is surprising, considering that UniSwap also has significantly higher daily fees count, currently at $1 million, compared to ADA’s $10,000.
What Lies Ahead For Cardano
While Ness says a lot of negativity towards a crypto asset that was once making breakthroughs, some remain positive about its future.
Coin Quora, armed with the results of their price monitoring for Cardano, said the asset will have a bullish run and will close the year with a price of $12. It also predicted that by 2023, its value will increase up to $18.
By 2025, however, the crypto, having experienced price corrections, will change hands at significantly lower prices.
Analytics Insights place the value of Cardano at $3.81, going as low as $3.68 and as high as $4.38. Both prices are way higher than its current value, $0.43.
It remains to be seen if the Ethereum’s maximalist’s claims pack some truth into them, but ADA’s recent performance so far is not helping its case.
ADA total market cap at $14.7 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Chart: TradingView.com
OMG Network (OMG) price might also reach $10 soon.
Bearish OMG price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.
In OMG Network’s (OMG) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about OMG to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
OMG Network Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of OMG Network (OMG) is $1.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,629,950 at the time of writing. However, OMG has decreased by nearly 1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, OMG Network (OMG) has a circulating supply of 140,245,398 OMG. Currently, OMG Network (OMG) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Upbit.
What is OMG Network (OMG )?
OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network. It calls itself the first production-grade layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution and wants to make it easier for users to move money and various digital values on the blockchain more quickly, more affordably, and securely.
OMG is used for paying fees on the network. Additionally, validators that operate network nodes and validate blocks use the token. Transaction fees are how they are compensated for their services.
OMG Network (OMG ) Price Prediction 2022
OMG Network holds the 144th position on CoinGecko right now. OMG price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of OMG Network (OMG) Descending triangle pattern. This pattern is often regarded as a characteristic of a bearish trend. It is formed by the upper trend line that connects the highs and a horizontal trend line connecting lows converges to form a triangle. If the price action breaches the lower support level, the bearish trend would be sustained. Generally, a descending triangle pattern indicates the reversal of an uptrend or the continuation of the downtrend. Traders keenly look out for a significant breakout point.
Currently, OMG Network (OMG) is in the range of $1.725. If the pattern continues, the price of OMG might reach the resistance levels of $2.030 and $2.435 If the trend reverses, then the price of OMG may fall to $1.604.
OMG Network (OMG ) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of OMG.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of OMG.
Resistance Level 1
$2.534
Resistance Level 2
$3.736
Resistance Level 3
$5.915
Resistance Level 4
$8.108
Support Level
$1.610
OMG /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that OMG Network (OMG) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OMG might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $8.108
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of OMG Network (OMG) might plummet to almost $1.610, a bearish signal.
OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of OMG lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart above. Notably, OMG Network (OMG) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, OMG has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of OMG at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OMG is 44.42. This means that OMG Network (OMG) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of OMG may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at OMG Network’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of OMG Network (OMG). Currently, the ADX of OMG lies in the range of 7.128 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of OMG Network (OMG). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OMG lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of OMG Network (OMG) is at 44.42 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of OMG with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and OMG Network.
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of OMG is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases , the price of OMG increases. And when the price of ETH decreases, the price of OMG decreases respectively.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, OMG Network (OMG)might probably attain $10 by 2023.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, OMG Network (OMG) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OMG might rally to hit $15 by 2024.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2025
If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OMG will rally to hit $20.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2026
If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OMG would rally to hit $25.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2027
If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OMG would rally to hit $30.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2028
If OMG Network (OMG) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OMG would hit $35.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on OMG Network (OMG), it would witness major spikes. OMG might hit $40 by 2029.
OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the OMG Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in OMG Network (OMG) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, OMG Network (OMG) might hit $45by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the OMG Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OMG. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) in 2022 is $8.108. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the OMG Network ecosystem, the performance of OMG would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $25.62. very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that OMG is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is OMG Network?
OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network.
2. Where can you purchase OMG?
OMG has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Upbit, OKX, BingX, and CoinW.
3. Will OMG reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the OMG platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of OMG Network?
On January 13, 2018, OMG reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $25.62.
5. Is OMG a good investment in 2022?
OMG Network (OMG ) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of OMG in the past few months, OMG is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can OMG Network (OMG ) reach $10?
OMG Network (OMG ) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then OMG Network (OMG ) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be the OMG price by 2023?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $15 by 2023.
8. What will be the OMG price by 2024?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $20 by 2024.
9. What will be the OMG price by 2025?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $25 by 2025.
10. What will be the OMG price by 2026?
OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
StakeWise, a proof-of-stake app, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom’s MMS.
Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus method was replaced with a proof-of-stake model.
German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s parent firm, has committed to operating a validator to facilitate staking on the Ethereum network.
The news was officially announced by the German telecoms firm on Thursday through a press release. According to the press announcement, “DT’s subsidiary, T-Systems MMS provides the Ethereum Network with infrastructure in the form of validation nodes.”
Validators Entry
StakeWise, a proof-of-stake app, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom’s MMS to manage a pool. Moreover, users may now take part in staking and transactions without the need for a central validator. Furthermore, this is aligned with Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake earlier this month, removing the need for miners and instead adding validators.
Dirk Röder, Head of Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems MMS says:
“Our cooperation partner StakeWise collects individual Ether tokens from many different owners and merges them into validator nodes. These validator nodes are provided and operated as infrastructure by T-Systems MMS. Staked Ether tokens remain available to the owner in this construct – liquid – and can be used in other Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.”
Furthermore, with the new validator, Stakewise anticipates an uptick in Ethereum Network usage and financial transactions. Moreover, also expressing his delight in the new collaboration was Kirill Kutakov, co-founder of StakeWise.
Kirill stated:
“We are [therefore] pleased that T-Systems MMS, as an infrastructure provider, is giving our protocol more reliability and making the Ethereum ecosystem safer overall.”
In addition, Deutsche Telekom will make more announcements, maybe even revealing a release date. Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus method was replaced with a proof-of-stake model as part of The Merge, a technological update. Furthermore, Ethereum hopes to reduce its carbon footprint and pave the way for future scalability enhancements with this change.
U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court.
Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money.
Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
Objecting to Celsius’s intent to “reopen withdrawals for certain customers with respect to certain assets” held in custody and withhold accounts, U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court.
Not Until Examiner Report Submitted
Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Furthermore, he continued, saying the company was asking to “impulsively distribute” assets without first fully comprehending its cryptocurrency holdings or how to move cryptocurrencies across accounts. Additionally, it would disregard the connection between the company’s financial sheet and creditors’ deposits of cryptocurrency.
Harrington further said that until an Examiner Report is submitted, Celsius shouldn’t be authorized to disburse money. Whether or if the corporation blends customer cash and the reasoning for an alteration to account options in April of 2022 will be included in that document.
Moreover, Harrington said it is hard to know how many creditors need to be paid, which crypto assets are due, and how much money is owed to them. Next, he cautioned that “inadvertently impact or limit distributions to other creditors” if the monies were released.
The court has not yet decided whether or not to overturn the U.S. Trustee’s objection, so clients’ withdrawals may be further delayed. Moreover, on October 6, there will be a hearing to explore the issue. Recently a stablecoin sale proposal of $23M by Celsius was objected to by Texas and Vermont regulators.
A few hours after the lawsuit was filed, DGTX dropped 12% to a value of zero.
In October of 2018, DGTX hit a record high price of $0.16.
Digitex’s founder, Adam Todd, has been sued by the CFTC for allegedly operating an unlicensed exchange for crypto derivatives.
The CFTC claims that Digitex has “never been registered with the Commission in any capacity.” As part of its action against the corporation filed on Friday in the Southern District of Florida. The regulator also claimed that KYC processes and a customer information program (CIP) were inadequate.
Artificial Price Inflation
The commission also claims that Miami resident Todd pumped the exchange’s native token, DGTX, to other platforms. In an effort to artificially inflate its price.
CoinGecko reports that only a few hours after the lawsuit was filed, DGTX dropped 12% to a value of zero. In October of 2018, DGTX hit a record high price of $0.16. In April of this year, the token’s market cap hit a record high of $116,803,772.
DGTX was reportedly being traded on the DeFi cryptocurrency market Uniswap. And the India-based cryptocurrency trading platform CoinDCX, as indexed by CoinGecko.
The CFTC this Friday settled charges against the founders of bZerox and the bZx protocol for $250,000, citing “illegally offered leveraged and margin retail commodity transactions in digital assets.” Ooki DAO, which assumed administration of the bZx protocol in August 2021, was also hit with similar accusations by the CFTC.
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, meantime, has made no secret of his opinion that Bitcoin would improve under the watchful eye of the commission. On Thursday, he predicted that Bitcoin’s value would “double” if it were traded in a CFTC-regulated market, arguing that the absence of such a market is the main reason many institutional investors have avoided including Bitcoin in their portfolios.
The Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is set to kick off with a match between England and Samoa men on 15 October at St James Park and conclude in Manchester with the wheelchair final on 18 November and the men’s and women’s finals in a spectacular double header at Old Trafford on 19 November.
For the first time in tournament history the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions will take place at the same time with all 61 matches set to be broadcast live on the BBC, with over 600 players and 32 teams taking part in fixtures across 17 host towns and cities and 21 stadiums across the country including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield.
This year’s tournament, delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the 16th edition of the Rugby League World Cup and world-renowned crypto exchange Coinex will be cheering on all the teams as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform partner of the tournament
Cryptocurrencies are playing an increased role in the sports industry and CoinEx are committed to making crypto trading easier, striving to become a gateway for global crypto users providing easy-to-use crypto products and pleasant, convenient crypto trading experiences.
Available in 16 languages, including Chinese, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, CoinEx offers products and services that span spot trading, futures contracts, margin trading, mining, AMM, CoinEx Dock, Pledging, etc. The exchange provides easy-to-use, secure, and reliable crypto trading services for over 3 million users across more than 200 countries and regions. Additionally, it features trading sections for BTC, BCH, and stablecoins, as well as 600+ first-rate, innovative cryptos, providing crypto users with more trading options.
Over the last year, CoinEx has earned user recognition with easy-to-use products, fast, stable performance, and smooth deposits/withdrawals.
CoinEx is now looking forward to witnessing the extraordinary performances of the competitors at RLWC2021 and being part of the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history.
President Benitez vetoed the bill, saying that mining is a waste of energy.
Paraguay may gain “new forms of employment,” as per Congressman Daniel Rojas.
Paraguayan legislators overrode the president’s veto this week on a key Bitcoin mining regulatory measure. On Wednesday, 33 senators voted against President Mario Abdo Benitez’s rejection of the law. To regulate Bitcoin mining in the South American nation.
Paraguay’s legislature passed a measure in July that will provide a transparent tax and regulatory structure for the mining industry. Then President Benitez vetoed it, saying that mining is a waste of energy with little job creation advantages.
Senators Offer Support to Bill
However, the decision this week demonstrates that senators are determined to regulate the sector. Which works illegally in the Latin American country now. Sen. Enrique Salyn Buzarquis, quoted in a press release from the country’s Congress, stated that it was “better to formalize” the sector so that taxes could be collected.
Paraguay may gain “new forms of employment,” according to Congressman Daniel Rojas. If the country established rules for the cryptocurrency business. Paraguay is becoming more appealing to Bitcoin miners, in large part owing to its inexpensive power, and lawmakers believe it has the potential to become a crypto powerhouse.
Bitcoin mining, the process of adding and confirming blocks of transactions to the public blockchain of the asset in question, is often performed on an industrial scale and hence requires a large number of computers, not to mention a substantial amount of power.
Paraguay is attracting interest from major crypto businesses that want to open offices there. Bitfarms, a Canadian mining behemoth, announced expansion into the nation last year, and the company has since signed a five-year lease and an annual renewable power purchase agreement to ensure 10 MW of green hydropower. The next phase for this legislation is the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay.
