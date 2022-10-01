Connect with us

Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Is About To Die and Turn into A ‘Zombiechain,’ Ethereum Maxi Says

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

Cardano
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Cardano (ADA), the 8th ranked crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, remains in the red as it loses 6.3% of its value in the last seven days.

  • Cardano lost more than 6% of its value for the past week
  • UniSwap surpassed ADA in terms of daily average transactions
  • Positivity remains among crypto enthusiasts for Cardano

As of this writing, according to Coingecko, the asset is trading at $0.43 but still remains one of the top 10 digital assets thanks to its market capitalization which stands at almost $14.7 billion.

They hefty market cap, however, is not enough to fend off some negative criticisms and projections about the crypto created by the Hong Kong Input-Output (IOHK) led by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson.

In fact, Evan Van Ness, a well-known die-hard fan and Ethereum maximalist, claims the token is already at death’s door and will soon turn into a “zombiechain.”

ADA Losing Steam

Aside from his belief that Ethereum is the best crypto out there, Ness has some alarming information regarding Cardano which could spell its immediate future.

ADA’s network is currently living at an incredibly low transaction count of less than one per second. That’s lesser than other assets with lower market capitalization.

UniSwap, for example, only has $4.9 billion market cap, but is beating Cardano on the seven-day average of daily transactions.

Source: Evan Van Ness

This is surprising, considering that UniSwap also has significantly higher daily fees count, currently at $1 million, compared to ADA’s $10,000.

What Lies Ahead For Cardano

While Ness says a lot of negativity towards a crypto asset that was once making breakthroughs, some remain positive about its future.

Coin Quora, armed with the results of their price monitoring for Cardano, said the asset will have a bullish run and will close the year with a price of $12. It also predicted that by 2023, its value will increase up to $18.

By 2025, however, the crypto, having experienced price corrections, will change hands at significantly lower prices.

Analytics Insights place the value of Cardano at $3.81, going as low as $3.68 and as high as $4.38. Both prices are way higher than its current value, $0.43.

It remains to be seen if the Ethereum’s maximalist’s claims pack some truth into them, but ADA’s recent performance so far is not helping its case.

Cardano Ada Is About To Die And Turn Into A

ADA total market cap at $14.7 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Cute Wallpaper.org, Chart: TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will OMG Hit $10 Soon?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Omg Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will Omg Hit $10 Soon?
google news
  • Bullish OMG price prediction is $2.534 to  $8.108.
  • OMG Network (OMG) price might also reach $10 soon.
  • Bearish OMG price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.

In OMG Network’s (OMG) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about OMG  to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

OMG Network Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of OMG Network (OMG) is $1.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,629,950 at the time of writing. However, OMG has decreased by nearly 1% in the last 24 hours. 

Moreover, OMG Network (OMG) has a circulating supply of 140,245,398 OMG. Currently, OMG Network (OMG) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange,  OKX, Upbit.

What is OMG Network (OMG )?

OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network. It calls itself the first production-grade layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution and wants to make it easier for users to move money and various digital values on the blockchain more quickly, more affordably, and securely. 

OMG is  used for paying fees on the network. Additionally, validators that operate network nodes and validate blocks use the token. Transaction fees are how they are compensated for their services.

OMG Network (OMG ) Price Prediction 2022

OMG Network holds the 144th position on CoinGecko right now. OMG  price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

OMG /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of OMG Network (OMG) Descending triangle pattern. This pattern is often regarded as a characteristic of a bearish trend. It is formed by the upper trend line that connects the highs and a horizontal trend line connecting lows converges to form a triangle. If the price action breaches the lower support level, the bearish trend would be sustained.  Generally, a descending triangle pattern indicates the reversal of an uptrend or the continuation of the downtrend. Traders keenly look out for a significant breakout point.

Currently, OMG Network (OMG) is in the range of $1.725. If the pattern continues, the price of OMG  might reach the resistance levels of  $2.030 and $2.435 If the trend reverses, then the price of OMG may fall to $1.604.

OMG Network (OMG ) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of OMG.

Omg Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will Omg Hit 10
        OMG /USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of OMG.

Resistance Level 1 $2.534
Resistance Level 2 $3.736
Resistance Level 3 $5.915
Resistance Level 4 $8.108
Support Level $1.610
OMG /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that OMG Network (OMG) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OMG might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at  $8.108

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of OMG Network (OMG) might plummet to almost $1.610, a bearish signal.

OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of OMG lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

1664628862 27 Omg Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will Omg Hit 10
OMG /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart above. Notably,  OMG Network (OMG) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, OMG has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of OMG at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OMG is 44.42. This means that  OMG Network (OMG) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of OMG may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at OMG Network’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

1664628862 283 Omg Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will Omg Hit 10
OMG /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of OMG Network (OMG). Currently, the ADX of OMG lies in the range of 7.128 and thus, it indicates a weak trend. 

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of OMG Network (OMG). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OMG lies above  50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of OMG Network (OMG) is at 44.42 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of OMG with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and OMG Network.

1664628863 217 Omg Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will Omg Hit 10
BTC Vs ETH Vs OMG  Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of OMG is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of  ETH increases , the price of OMG increases. And when the price of ETH decreases, the price of OMG decreases respectively.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  OMG Network (OMG) might probably attain $10 by 2023.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, OMG Network (OMG) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OMG might rally to hit $15 by 2024. 

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2025

If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OMG will rally to hit $20.  

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2026

If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OMG would rally to hit $25. 

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2027

If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OMG would rally to hit $30. 

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2028

If OMG Network (OMG) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OMG would hit $35.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on OMG Network (OMG), it would witness major spikes. OMG might hit $40 by 2029.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the OMG Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in OMG Network (OMG) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, OMG Network (OMG) might hit $45by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the OMG Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OMG. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) in 2022 is $8.108. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the OMG Network ecosystem, the performance of OMG would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $25.62. very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that OMG is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is OMG Network?

OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network. 

2. Where can you purchase OMG?

OMG  has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange,  OKX, Upbit, OKX, BingX, and CoinW.

3. Will OMG  reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the OMG  platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of OMG Network?

On January 13, 2018, OMG  reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $25.62.

5. Is OMG  a good investment in 2022?

OMG Network (OMG ) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of OMG  in the past few months, OMG  is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can OMG Network (OMG ) reach $10?

OMG Network (OMG ) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then OMG Network (OMG ) will hit $10 soon.

7. What will be the OMG  price by 2023?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $15 by 2023.

8. What will be the OMG  price by 2024?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $20 by 2024.

9. What will be the OMG  price by 2025?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $25 by 2025.

10. What will be the OMG  price by 2026?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Deutsche Telekom Launches ETH Validator and Staking Support

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

The Ethereum Merge: Decoding The Complete Timeline
google news
  • StakeWise, a proof-of-stake app, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom’s MMS.
  • Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus method was replaced with a proof-of-stake model.

German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s parent firm, has committed to operating a validator to facilitate staking on the Ethereum network.

The news was officially announced by the German telecoms firm on Thursday through a press release. According to the press announcement, “DT’s subsidiary, T-Systems MMS provides the Ethereum Network with infrastructure in the form of validation nodes.”

Validators Entry

StakeWise, a proof-of-stake app, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom’s MMS to manage a pool. Moreover, users may now take part in staking and transactions without the need for a central validator. Furthermore, this is aligned with Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake earlier this month, removing the need for miners and instead adding validators.

Dirk Röder, Head of Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems MMS says:

“Our cooperation partner StakeWise collects individual Ether tokens from many different owners and merges them into validator nodes. These validator nodes are provided and operated as infrastructure by T-Systems MMS. Staked Ether tokens remain available to the owner in this construct – liquid – and can be used in other Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.”

Furthermore, with the new validator, Stakewise anticipates an uptick in Ethereum Network usage and financial transactions. Moreover, also expressing his delight in the new collaboration was Kirill Kutakov, co-founder of StakeWise. 

Kirill stated:

“We are [therefore] pleased that T-Systems MMS, as an infrastructure provider, is giving our protocol more reliability and making the Ethereum ecosystem safer overall.”

In addition, Deutsche Telekom will make more announcements, maybe even revealing a release date. Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus method was replaced with a proof-of-stake model as part of The Merge, a technological update. Furthermore, Ethereum hopes to reduce its carbon footprint and pave the way for future scalability enhancements with this change.

Recommended For You:

CFTC Commissioner Calls Ethereum a Commodity Even With PoS

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Doj Official Objects To Withdrawal Request By Celsius Network
google news
11 seconds ago |