Column: Chicago Cubs have had a strong second half, but are season ticket holders sold on 2023?
A Chicago Cubs employee bent down near third base an hour before the team’s 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday and carefully scooped a handful of dirt into a glass vial.
After the season, the vial of Wrigley Field dirt will be mailed to a season ticket holder as a reward for their loyalty to the organization.
The Cubs also said acknowledged their fans with a specially cut design in the outfield grass that read “THANK YOU” under a team logo, surrounded by the words “Chicago Cubs Season Ticket Holders.”
You might be wondering why the Cubs are focusing on season ticket holders instead of thanking fans in general for patiently sticking by the team through a second straight losing season. If so, you haven’t been paying much attention to the dwindling crowds of 15,000 or less showing up in September, even as the team mounts a late-season streak that would’ve had Cubs fans jumping for joy in April or May.
Instead of the usual delirium associated with the Cubs enjoying some on-field success, the current strain of Cubs Fever has been tempered by the fact it’s too way little and way too late.
Nevertheless, the win over the Reds was the Cubs’ fifth straight and 13th in 17 games. They have the majors’ third-best pitching since the All-Star break and ended September with a 15-11 record.
So what does that mean for 2023?
“I see us competing,” winning pitcher Adrian Sampson said. “You’ve seen us how we’ve played this last month or so. Pitching and defense, they’re going to win you games and then just keep the guys in the lineup and we’re going to score some runs. Anything can happen.
“It’s hard to see what’s happening in the future. We still have a week left. I’m trying to stay focused on what’s happening now. Everyone wants to know what’s happening later. I don’t have the answers.”
No one does, but we know the biggest question:
What will the Cubs do this winter to make sure they’re not out of contention by May?
These small victories at the end of a lost season won’t matter much unless the Cubs prove they’re willing to go big this offseason. Unfortunately for season ticket holders, the down payments probably will be due before the team makes any significant signings, so it will take a leap of faith to throw down money and hope it’s well spent.
They’ve averaged more than 32,400 fans this season, but those are tickets sold, not fans in attendance. After being forced to either eat dozens of tickets in 2021 or sell them at greatly reduced prices on StubHub or elsewhere, will the season ticket holders come back in droves?
The one thing the Cubs have to sell is young pitching, which could give them a base to build around. Rookie Hayden Wesneski, who was called up Sept. 7, has seen enough to become a believer.
“We need one or two pieces,” Wesneski said. “We definitely can contend. I don’t see why we can’t. We have everything you would need to win.”
Well, maybe not everything, but you have to like his optimism.
“I‘m not saying we have to go grab people,” he said. “But I’m saying we’re missing a few guys as well. I don’t see why we can’t win next year.”
Wesneski, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele are young pitchers who have made the most of their opportunities, giving fans hope the worst is behind them. Cubs starters came into Friday with a 3.04 ERA since the break, third behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (2.71) and Houston Astros (2.74), who could meet in the World Series.
The Cubs are 36-29 since the break, better than the 31-33 second-half record the crosstown White Sox carried into Friday’s game in San Diego.
Sampson, who improved to 4-5 with seven strong innings, has allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight starts since Aug. 28. With Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Steele and Wesneski near certainties to be in the 2023 rotation, Sampson has to hope the Cubs don’t spend on a top free-agent starter.
Manager David Ross said Sampson “has definitely put himself in a position to be able to help us next year.”
Sampson, who turns 31 in October, said he’s OK with long relief, spot starts or whatever the Cubs have in mind for him.
“I think that’s important for a winning team, and we’re very close to that,” he said.
“Close” is relative term. They’re still 15 games under .500 at 71-86 despite of the strong second half.
The Cubs on Friday pounded out four doubles in the second and third innings off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft, taking a 6-1 lead and cruising the rest of the afternoon. They’ll send Drew Smiley to the mound Saturday in his final start.
The Cubs have two more home games left, hoping to show fans this late-season run is not a mirage. Playing a team that looks as dead as the Reds certainly helps.
Season ticket holders can rest assured that the Cubs will stress their young pitching and second-half progress as reasons for them to renew.
If that doesn’t work, there’s always a free vial of dirt from the 2022 season to entice them back for more.
Greg Gutfeld: Liberal media are ‘too interested’ in activism
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to the latest crimes against law enforcement Friday on “The Five.”
MAN WHO FATALLY STAB NYC EMS WORKER ARRESTED
GUTFELD: We are just numb. He was one of them – I’ve said it before, but one of them scandalous and macabre crimes could completely reverse a downward spiral into criminal anarchy. It would only take one – an innocent stabbed on the subway. But now, two things are happening. They happen with such a mundane kind of pattern and activity that we have grown accustomed to them. And then, the media are not interested in it. We do, but we are in our world, aren’t we? I don’t think it’s – I shouldn’t say that, but I don’t think it’s on MSNBC or CNN because I don’t watch them. But it seems the media is too interested in activism, racism and pronouns.
Yankees Notebook: Michael King gets good news
Michael King got the news he wanted this week. The Yankees reliever, who fractured his elbow throwing a pitch on July 23, will not need Tommy John surgery.
“The [ulnar collateral ligament] is intact,” King said with a big smile before Friday night’s series opener against the Orioles. “No partial tears.”
While King is out for the rest of this season as the bones heal with the reinforcements put into his elbow, it does mean he should be back to normal by spring training.
“And a pretty normal offseason,” King said.
The 27 year old said he is planning to begin his offseason throwing a little earlier. He will be cleared to throw again in November.
“I think I’d prefer that coming off an injury,” King said. “Throw a little earlier and build up slower.”
Losing King was huge to the Yankees bullpen this season. The right-hander had an All-Star-worthy first-half. He struck out 60 and allowed just 13 earned runs in 51 innings pitched, over 34 appearances. He had earned Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s trust for multi-inning appearances as well as high-leverage spots.
So, Tuesday night when the Yankees clinched the American League East division, a lot of his teammates remembered him, FaceTiming with him during the champagne celebration.
“I was sitting home watching the game, my girlfriend FaceTimed me and then I saw Scott Effross was trying to FaceTime me. So I asked my girlfriend If I could take it,” King said. “I thought it was cute that he remembered me. He’s a rookie and I know when I was a rookie and popping champagne for the first time, I wouldn’t have thought of anyone like that. He told me I was a big part of it and that was really nice. And a bunch of the guys texted and called to tell me that too.”
WANDY WINDING UP
Wandy Peralta, who is on the injured list with “spine tightness,” threw his first bullpen on Thursday and is a possibility for the final series of the regular season in Texas this weekend.
“He is scheduled to throw another bullpen on Sunday. And then we’ll decide if he’s going to pitch with us in Texas which is an option or if we just have to start getting some live situations,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So that’s something that we’ll kind of tackle as the next few days unfold. “
In other bullpen news, Miguel Castro, who has not pitched since July 16 because of right shoulder inflammation, was back in the clubhouse before the game. He’s ready to be activated, but Boone was non-committal on his return.
“I mean, he’s available but we have made any moves as of now,” Boone said.
MONTAS MOVING FORWARD
Frankie Montas, who is on the IL with sight shoulder inflammation, will “probably,” begin his throwing program on Saturday. The right-hander, who the Yankees acquired at the trade deadline specifically for his success against potential playoff opponents the Astros and Rays, likely would not be able to be ready to start in the postseason.
Since coming to the Yankees, Montas has been less than impressive. The 29-year old right-hander the Yankees picked up at the trade deadline specifically because of his track record against the Astros and the Rays with the playoff rotation in mind. So far, he has a 6.41 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers.
The Yankees dealt minor league pitching prospects Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk along with J.P. Sears, who had already contributed to the big league club for Montas and reliever Lou Trivino (who coincidentally is the only one of the Yankees’ deadline acquisitions who has not been injured).
ALT SITE
The Yankees will keep a group of high-level minor leaguers working out in Somerset to help them keep ready for the playoffs. With the first-round bye, they will have five days off between the end of the regular season and the Division Series.
“We will pull who we need for that day. So who’s scheduled to throw live, for example, I think we have like eight or so arms and a handful of position players. So we’ll pull what we need each day,” Boone said. “They’ll have a full site going over there. So they’ll be working out every day. And then, depending on who’s scheduled to throw that day or who we will pull from that.
How Russian territory control in Ukraine has changed
Seven months into the invasion, Russia controls less land than it did in the early days of the war. See how progress has stalled.
According to a CNN analysis of proprietary data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russia’s first massive push, which began on the night of February 23, saw it secure or advance over a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, roughly 119,000 square kilometers (46,000 sq mi) of the 603,500 square kilometers which Ukraine claims and considers to be “temporarily occupied”. ”, shows the analysis.
Seven months after launching an invasion — an invasion Western officials thought would be over in days with a Ukrainian capital overrun — Russia controls about three thousand square kilometers less land than it did in the first five days of the war. war, CNN found. (Unverified claims are excluded from the analysis.)
In order to secure what it still controls, the Kremlin on Friday demanded the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, of which it has only partial control, in addition to the seizure and annexation of the Crimea region. in 2014.
At a ceremony attended by the Russian-installed leaders of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Russian President Valdimir Putin signed four separate agreements on the admission of new territories to the Russian Federation. Ahead of the announcement, Putin on Thursday officially recognized Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent states.
In late September, pro-Russian authorities hastily organized so-called “referendums” in parts of Ukraine’s four occupied regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Large parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia remain in Ukrainian hands.
The referendums have been widely criticized by Ukraine and the international community as a bogus and illegitimate effort. And even as the process was underway, Ukrainian forces were retaking more territory in Donetsk.
Although a pre-war poll conducted by CNN in February 2022 showed that no region in Ukraine had more than one in five people supporting Ukraine’s unification with Russia, authorities in these occupied regions predictably affirmed on Wednesday that the inhabitants had overwhelmingly agreed to join the Russian Federation.
For the first time in the conflict, the Russian army is in retreat – its stated aim of taking the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk appears to have slipped away after a disorderly retreat from the neighboring Kharkiv region.
On Friday, the Kremlin reiterated that an attack on the newly annexed territories would be considered an act of aggression against Russia. Ukraine’s allies fear the move could create a pretext for a dangerous new stage in the war.
CNN’s analysis of ISW data outlines Moscow’s military woes that may have contributed to decisions made in the Kremlin this week.
In the first month of the invasion, Russia almost quadrupled the area under its control, adding to the territory of Crimea (annexed in 2014) and the breakaway republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, also created in 2014.
But that would mark the pinnacle of Russian success. Moscow decided in early April to withdraw its forces from northern and northeastern Ukraine, after failing to take the capital Kyiv.
In the months that followed, the Kremlin army and its allies struggled to make substantial gains. Between early May and late August, his net gains stagnated between 200 and 1,400 square kilometers of Ukrainian land per month, according to the analysis.
And as of September 26, Russia’s overall net territory gain since the withdrawal in early April was just over a thousand square kilometers – half the size of Rhode Island, the smallest US state, the data shows.
CNN explores key events of the Russian invasion from the perspective of a territorial struggle in an interactive timeline.
Iowa Republican Zach Nunn leads Democrat Cindy Axne
Republican Sen. Zach Nunn leads Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne (IA), according to a recent poll for Iowa’s third congressional district.
The Moore Information Group poll released Friday on behalf of the NRCC showed Nunn ahead of Axne in the swing district by two points.
Forty-six percent said they would vote for Nunn, while 44 percent said Axne, who is inside the poll’s five percent margin. Ten percent said they were undecided.
Nunn also led the Independents by eight points, 46% to 38%.
The generic congressional ballot in the district also showed likely general election voters favored the GOP nominee with 44%, compared with 41% who said they would vote for the generic Democrat.
Additionally, President Joe Biden’s job endorsement in the district is under water, which could cause a problem for Axne, who has backed the president 100% of the time. His approval rating was 43%, with 56% disapproval.
Among non-supporters, Biden’s approval rating is even worse at just 38% and 59% disapproval. This includes 49% who “strongly” disapprove of the president.
The poll memo said the “result” of the poll showed that “Axne’s barrage of negative attacks on Zach Nunn is not working. Nunn came out on top, and the political environment here is good news for him and bad news for Axne.
The poll was conducted Sept. 21-25, with a total of 400 interviews with likely 2,022 voters in the general election in Iowa’s third congressional district. The poll saw a five percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.
“It’s no surprise that Zach Nunn is leading Cindy Axne,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Berg, “Axne skipped a major vote to vacation in France, broke a law aimed at preventing members of the Congress to engage in insider trading more than 40 times, and supported the Biden-Pelosi agenda 100% of the time.
One thing Berg was referring to was that Axne had made a false official statement to the Clerk of the House saying she had to vote by proxy due to the “ongoing public health emergency” when in fact she was on a “planned” holiday in France. Axne, who eventually admitted she was on vacation, received an ethics complaint for the misrepresentation.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Orioles prospects Jordan Westburg, Ryan Watson among minor league award winners
The Orioles announced their 2022 minor league award winners Friday, naming infielder Jordan Westburg the Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year and right-hander Ryan Watson as the Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Westburg, 23, hit .265/.355/.496 with 27 home runs and 39 doubles between Double-A and Triple-A. The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Westburg was promoted to Norfolk alongside Gunnar Henderson — recognized earlier this week as Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year — and got off to a strong start before enduring a midseason dip as pitchers adjusted to him. But he adjusted back, hitting .284/.405/.551 with 11 home runs in his final 46 games with the Tides.
Watson signed as a free agent after going unselected in that shortened 2020 draft. The 24-year-old opened the year as a bulk pitcher for Double-A Bowie, recording two perfect relief outings of four innings each. He then moved into the Baysox’s rotation and continued to pitch well, posting a 3.41 ERA over 20 appearances. He allowed one or fewer runs in 11 of those outings, which each lasted at least 3 2/3 innings. He then moved to Triple-A and worked in relief, with a 3.65 ERA and .174 batting average allowed over seven appearances. He ranked third in both ERA (3.44) and WHIP (1.10) among Orioles minor leaguers who pitched at least 75 innings, ranking fourth in the system with 107 1/3 innings.
The Orioles will recognize both players before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, at which point the team will also honor High-A Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado as the winner of the Cal Ripken Sr. Player Development Award and Scott Walter as the Jim Russo Scout of the Year.
In his first season in professional baseball, Mercado led the IronBirds within a game of the South Atlantic League championship. Walter, an area scout based in California, has been with the Orioles since 2010 and was the signing scout for outfielder Kyle Stowers, the 71st overall pick in 2019 out of Stanford who made his major league debut this year, and 2022 33rd overall pick Dylan Beavers, a college star at Cal.
Yankees enter tryout phase as postseason decisions near
The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. Aaron Judge has already hit 61 homers and any more from here on out are gravy for the Yankees slugger.
The last seven games, however, are still important for the Bombers. They went into Friday night’s final regular season home series of the year with plenty of question marks about their playoff roster makeup. They need to find answers about DJ LeMahieu, Matt Carpenter, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before they make the decisions on who will be playing for them in the postseason.
LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and was playing in his first game since Sept. 5. He has been playing through painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area since before the All-Star break when he had a cortisone shot to try and get some relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shots.
These last few games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day he will be “useless,” to the Yankees if he can’t get good swings off. The torque on the toe during swings has been a particularly tough issue for him. So, he will see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.
“I think it will just show itself,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he will know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he responds, see how he reacts to it. And then try and make determinations about if he’s really able to get his swing off what that does to him. How does it affect them as the game unfolds? The next day? All those things, so we’ll just kind of make those evaluations as we go.”
LeMahieu admitted the injury has affected him, hurting him as he tries to push off on his swing. In 120 games this season, LeMahieu is hitting .262/.358/.381.
Carpenter took batting practice with the team for the first time since fracturing his left foot on August 9. While the veteran slugger said there is a chance he will play in Texas this weekend, Boone indicated they are leaning more toward having him go to the alternate site they are setting up and work out with Triple-A and Double-A players in Somerset. That way he can get more at-bats than just pinch-hitting in a big league game or two.
The Bullpen has a lot of questions heading into the postseason. The Yankees are certain they will have Wandy Peralta (back) ready by the postseason, but they aren’t sure what they have in Britton, who has returned just 12 and a half months after Tommy John surgery. In two appearances, Britton has allowed one run and recorded two outs. The Yankees didn’t exactly give him a soft return, throwing him immediately into high-leverage situations.
“I mean, sharpness, with Brit, his first two outings. I feel like it’s been good. I know he feels really good, which is good. I do feel like the arm speeds there. And the stuff is there, now it’s just a matter of getting sharp and finding that next level of command and finding the timing of his release point and all that in being in these games, “Boone said. “So yeah, they’re good opportunities here to kind of make those evaluations.”
And it’s a chance to make a decision on Chapman, who was their closer until losing their confidence this season. The 34 year old has the lowest strikeout rate and the highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have largely only used him against the bottom of the lineup or lower-leverage situations this year like when he pitched to the bottom of the order in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.
When asked if Chapman had locked up a spot on the playoff roster, Boone did not directly answer.
“I’m really excited about where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see it. It’s like, that’s it right there. I mean, that’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’ll be an important week for him too, you know, hopefully get some regular work and continue to kind of have that consistency.”
()
