Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Community Predicts Polygon (MATIC) To Rise Nearly 20% By October 31

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

Crypto
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Members of the crypto community have cast their ballots, so to speak, and now we’ll find out whether or not their forecast was accurate.

The consensus of the cryptocurrency market predicts a 20% increase in MATIC prices before the month ends, as reported by CoinMarketCap’s price prediction metrics.

This fairly optimistic forecast from the community suggests a high level of faith in both the token and the ecosystem.

Good news has recently hit the Polygon community thanks to a tweet from the official Polygon Twitter account announcing a new collaboration with the trading platform Robinhood.

Will Robinhood Team-Up Bring Good Results?

The tweet suggests that Robinhood has teamed up with Polygon to offer a bitcoin wallet service. FThe Robinhood Wallet app is built with DeFi in mind.

According to Polygon’s blog post, the Robinhood Wallet is a self-custody wallet, meaning that its owner has complete discretion over their cryptocurrency holdings.

Robinhood has made other forays into the cryptocurrency market, so this isn’t their first venture.

From its inception in 2018, it has been actively involved in the crypto industry, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being the first coins to be freely traded on the platform at no cost to traders. The change began in a select number of states.

By 2021, the trade of crypto assets has expanded across the whole United States, with the exception of Hawaii and Nevada.

The trading platform supports 11 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. It also facilitates the trading of alternative cryptocurrencies, similar to Polygon’s MATIC token.

With over 37,000 decentralized applications available on Polygon’s platform, it will undoubtedly aid Robinhood’s most ambitious cryptocurrency endeavor. But how did investors and traders of Polygon respond to the news?

Rally In The Offing For Crypto?

As of this writing, MATIC is trading at $$0.778741, down 0.1 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Saturday.

Currently, the token trades between the 50 Fib level ($0.6876) and the 61.80 Fib level ($0.7761).

The present support line lies at $0.7252, which is essential because this will be the support line the bulls can rely on if things go south.

If the price reaches the 61.80 Fib level again, we can expect a slight correction if there is sufficient buy demand.

Investor confidence is high as Polygon presses forward with its Robinhood relationship, given the community projection of a near 20% price increase.

MATIC total market cap at $6.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from VOI, Chart: TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Solana Outage Becoming a Recurring Event Worrying Investors

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Solana Achieves 100 Billion Transactions Milestone
google news
27 seconds ago |