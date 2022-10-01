News
DeVos Family Foundation donating $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The DeVos Family Foundation is donating $1 million to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Central Florida and across the state, the Orlando Magic announced Friday.
The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) and the Magic are working with local partners and officials to ensure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and throughout the entire region.
DVFF is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund set up by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation, $250,000 to the statewide Florida Disaster Fund and $250,000 will be reserved for future rebuilding efforts.
“Our hearts are with this community, which has long been part of our family,” Magic chairman Dan DeVos said in a statement. “We will continue to partner with organizations closest to those most impacted and as always, prioritize the health and safety of the people in the region. This community is resilient, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the leaders and first responders who continually put neighbors first.”
The DeVos Family Foundation will also continue its 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative with the Orlando Magic throughout the 2022-23 season, providing funding and in-game recognition for nonprofit honorees in the Orlando area.
The donations are part of the DeVos family’s effort to contribute a total of $3 million to 30 area nonprofit organizations over the course of this season and last.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
()
News
Sputtering Loons can lock in MLS Cup Playoffs as soon as this weekend
Minnesota United has the easiest remaining schedule among clubs surrounding them in the MLS Western Conference playoff race, but for the Loons, nothing has been easy lately.
Case in point: MNUFC’s 4-1 loss at 13th-place Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 17.
The Loons hold the seventh and final West spot for the MLS Cup Playoffs going into their penultimate game at last-place San Jose at 9 p.m. Saturday, followed by a visit to St. Paul from 10th-place Vancouver on Decision Day, Oct. 9.
“We always said playoffs were the minimum requirement, and can we get a home-field advantage?” manager Adrian Heath said Thursday. “With two games to go, that’s still available.”
Minnesota knows if it wins, it is in the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Lose or draw and the Loons will need help.
Here are the two most straight forward avenues for MNUFC to clinch a playoff spot this weekend: If the Loons win, they need Real Salt Lake to lose or tie L.A. Galaxy. If RSL wins, Minnesota needs Portland to lose to Los Angeles FC.
The Loons can clinch if they draw against San Jose, but that scenario needs more factors to line up in their favor.
Minnesota must mind its own business; the Loons have captured one point in the last 15 available (0-4-1) and need to stop a leaky defense from letting one goal become two, then three in quick succession, and on the other side, find scoring in any sort of volume.
“It’s getting back to basics: one v. one defending, winning duels, defending the box and having pride in those moments and being proud of what we are putting together as a team in terms of defensive shape,” captain midfielder Wil Trapp said. “That’s what we need to recover back to. When we do that well, we are a very difficult team to beat. We win the ball high and we have tons of quality in the front half of the team.”
The Loons will need to ride playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, who the club announced this week has signed a new three-year contract. When Reynoso provides a goal or assist, Minnesota is 25-5-5 across all competitions.
When the Loons reached the West final in 2020, they did it on the back of Reynoso. “We know they’re two finals and we depend only on ourselves,” Reynoso said through team translator Gabriela Lozada.
MNUFC will likely have to do it without integral midfielder Robin Lod. The Finn missed the SKC game with a calf injury, but participated in part of Tuesday’s training session with the aim of joining in Wednesday and Thursday if he didn’t have an issue. However, he was not in training those days and is officially listed as questionable.
“If it’s not 100 percent, he won’t play,” Heath said. When Heath has said a version of this statement in the past, that player doesn’t play.
The Loons had four players return from international duty. Michael Boxall (New Zealand) joined in training Wednesday and Thursday. Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales (Honduras) participated on Thursday. Dayne St. Clair (Canada) has met the team in California.
PECKING ORDER
Final home-field spot:
4. Nashville, 47
Remaining games: vs. 13th-place Houston; at 1st-place LAFC
On road in playoffs:
5. L.A. Galaxy, 46
Remaining games: vs. 8th RSL; at 14th Houston
6. Portland, 46
Remaining games: vs. 1st LAFC; at 8th RSL
7. MNUFC, 45
Remaining games: at 14th San Jose; vs. at 10th Vancouver
Out of playoff field:
8. Real Salt Lake, 43
Remaining games: vs. 5th LAG; vs. 6th Portland
9. Seattle, 40
Remaining games: at 12th Kansas City; vs. 14th San Jose
10. Vancouver, 40
Remaining games: vs. 2nd Austin; at 7th Minnesota
News
Rapper YNW Melly And Two Other Inmates Accused Of Planning A Jail Break
Innocent people have no business escaping jail when your capital punishment has been called off. YNW Melly whose death sentence was recently overturned has been accused of planning an escape from jail with two other inmates together with one of his attorneys.
While a verdict is yet to be declared on the alleged jailbreak, the prosecution searched the rapper’s cell and found some blades and shady items which they think are connected to the possible “prison break”.
YNW Melly, born Jamel Maurice Demon is currently serving time for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder involving his friends who are also YNW associates. Rapper YNW Shakchaser and YNW Juvy died in a shoot-out in Florida in 2018. The rapper was charged with the murders in 2019. Melly denied all charges and still fighting to be released after his capital punishment was overturned in July 2022.
However following, Melly’s violent past and some shady business he has been involved in at jail, authorities have reasons to believe he is planning an escape with the help of one of his lawyers.
Via Complex:
A Florida Sheriff’s Office is claiming that the incarcerated rapper YNW Melly teamed with one of his attorneys to plan a jailbreak.
The dramatic accusation was first laid out in a court hearing on Tuesday. Melly has been locked up in Broward County, Florida’s Main Jail facility since February, 2019. He is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two crew members and close friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas, Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.
The Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office followed up with Complex on Thursday. Providing a detailed statement laying out their evidence for the alleged plot. In it, they use Melly’s given name, Jamell Demons.
On April 11, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Office received a confidential tip regarding inmates Nicholas Lewis and Jamell Demons. Both housed in the same unit at the Main Jail, planning an escape from jail by having Demons’ attorney bring in two handcuff keys to aid in the escape. Additional information provided by the source was that Lewis had a shank and drugs,” the statement reads, in parts
Jail authorities searched Lewis’ cell after the tip, which came from another inmate. They found a six-inch shank, two razor blades, two lighters, and rolling papers. Lewis was also holding Seroquel and Klonopin pills, for which he doesn’t have a prescription. Melly’s cell was searched, but nothing was found except food from the commissary and what an incident report calls “excessive jail-issued clothing.
The confidential source gave us two pieces of information. One of them [about the shank and drugs] turned out to be a hundred percent true,” explained Christian Tsoubanos, Assistant General Counsel for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, in court on Tuesday. “And when they did the search of Demons’ cell, they did not find the handcuff key. But it could have been that there was not an opportunity to bring it into the facility yet.
John M. Phillips, attorney for YNW Juvy’s mother Leondra Phillips in her civil suit against Melly, shared his thoughts about the situation.
As an attorney for a victim, we strongly feel any attempts to escape justice point to guilt,” Phillips told Complex. “This matter needs to be fully investigated, including the attorney’s involvement. Certainly, there are times when informants and even government agents are wrong or engaging in misconduct, but we’ve seen so much in this case from rooftop stripper parties across to diamond teeth dentist needs, this is yet another chapter in what needs to just be finished in court.”
The accused jailbreak is not the only trouble Melly has been in during recent months. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken away the rapper’s phone privileges due to repeated violations of the jail’s rules. In particular, the office says that Melly has made over three thousand calls since his arrest to his girlfriend, Erran Barnett. All but 22 of them without the use of his official personal identification number, as required by the jail.
In addition, one of Melly’s attorneys, Raven Liberty, is accused of giving other people her phone login credentials. So that they could make “non-recorded video visitation” calls with the “Murder on My Mind” rapper.
The offenses laid out in the Sheriff’s Office statement continue through this month. On September 16, 2022, call on a recorded line, Melly is heard telling Barnett, “Hey, I’m supposed to be talking to my lawyer. Whenever they call you, be like, ‘Is this Ms. Liberty? Is this person? Just be like yup, yup, yup’.”
Melly originally faced the death penalty for the murders of Thomas and Williams, but that was taken off the table this past summer. Prosecutors appealed that decision, and the case is still pending in Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal.
TGS will follow up on this case closely and bring updates on whether the rapper is planning an escape or it is a false alarm.
The post Rapper YNW Melly And Two Other Inmates Accused Of Planning A Jail Break appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Tommies men’s hockey ready to show ‘a different identity’ with revamped roster
There were no bold predictions coming from the St. Thomas men’s hockey team as it prepared to open its second season at the Division I level against St. Cloud State on Saturday night at St. Thomas Ice Arena.
But a major roster turnover is only part of the reason why the Tommies are confident this season will prove to be more rewarding from a win-lose perspective that last year’s 3-32-1 campaign.
“You can tell that there’s a different identity,” said senior forward Luke Manning, a Stillwater native. “We still need to establish that identity in a game, but we’re more of a skilled team. We’ve got a better flow to our game. Being able to translate that to the ice this first weekend is going to be important to us.
“We’re kind of treating it like there’s no more excuses this year. We’re expected to compete with top-end teams, and we’ve got plenty of them on our schedule. If we don’t compete with them, it definitely will be a disappointment for us.”
The Tommies’ roster includes 12 freshmen, and head coach Rico Blasi said they all will get a chance to play right away. “They all have some unique skill set that they bring to the team.” he said. “That was all part of our madness in the lab — we need to have this, we need to have that.”
One player who would seem to have a shot at adding some scoring punch right away is Lucas Wahlin, a Hill-Murray grad who scored 31 goals for Lincoln in the USHL last season.
“Lucas committed to us really early,” Blasi said, “and he just had a great year in the USHL. He really popped.”
Manning led the Tommies last season with eight goals, so finding some more offensive production is a must.
“We’ve got the makings of guys who can put the puck in the net,” Blasi said. “It’s just a matter of getting up to speed on playing major college hockey.”
The goaltending will be in the hands of a pair of freshmen, Aaron Trotter, from Victoria, British Columbia, and Ethan Roberts, from Cary, N.C.
“We’re definitely not worried about our goaltending,” Manning said. “They fact that they’re freshmen, we’re confident they will be able to step in and have an impact right away. The veteran presence we have on defense will be huge for us, too. We’ve got some big bodies back there now, too, so we definitely can play physical.”
Along with the 12 freshmen, three other defensemen committed to the Tommies but have elected to play another year in the USHL before joining the program. Blasi and his staff added three veteran defensemen through the transfer portal.
“We needed to make sure we had that stop gap,” Blasi said. “We added guys who are a little older, and while they might not have a lot of game experience, they come from good programs and practiced against high-quality players. So we feel they can help us compete on the back end.”
News
NHL roster slowly starting to take shape for Wild as training camp continues
With the Oct. 13 season opener only a couple of weeks away, the Wild are getting closer to figuring out what their actual roster is going to look like.
After mixing and matching the groups throughout training camp, the Wild had 24 players on the ice for Friday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
It felt very close to the NHL roster the Wild will trot out when they host the New York Rangers in Game 1 at Xcel Energy Center.
“We have a thought process we’ve talked about,” coach Dean Evason said. “We’ve practiced with different types of units, and today was likely a little closer.”
The fact that Marco Rossi and Calen Addison were both a part of that group felt significant. It indicated that both prospects appear to have the inside track at making the team out to start the season.
Not that Evason wants them to read too much into that.
“We talk to players all the time,” Evason said. “We want them all to keep competing against each other for the right to compete with each other.”
That shouldn’t be a problem for Rossi and Addison. They made it clear that they aren’t getting too far ahead of themselves. They have both been down this road and they know they still have a lot to prove before they can feel like they actually made it.
“The biggest thing for me is the experience from last year,” Rossi said. “I always say that because last year I didn’t really know what’s going to be expected of me. Now I have more expectations for myself, too, and I know what I have to do.”
“You’ve got to come in focused every day,” Addison added. “It’s never going to be handed to us. They have made that very clear to us younger guys. I just come in and try to prove it and work as hard as I can every day. You can’t take anything for granted here.”
As for Friday’s practice, the main focus was fixing the power play. After struggling with the man advantage last season, Evason noted that there would be personnel changes this season. It looks like Rossi and Addison are going to be part of that.
The first unit consisted of Addison playing the point with Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek. The second unit consisted of Rossi playing with Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno, Freddy Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon.
Asked about Rossi and Addison getting looks on the power play, Evason replied, “That’s why they’re here, right? That’s what they do. That’s what they’re going to do here.”
“There will be lots of different looks,” the coach said. “You’ve seen our power plays through our games. We think we have a lot of people that can play on our power play. That’s pretty exciting for us.”
News
Nick Cannon In A Baby-Producing Competition With Rapper NBA Youngboy As Nick Also Welcomes His 10th Baby With His Baby Mama Brittany Bell
Look, something has to be done to stop Nick Cannon and rapper NBA Youngboy from bringing new kids into this chaotic world—because it’s getting out of hand. I blame these women for opening their legs for these men to make babies with them.
And it looks like Nick and Youngboy are in some baby-producing competition looking at how they are welcoming kids left, right, and center.
Just a few hours after news went viral about NBA Youngboy welcoming his 10th child, Nick Cannon also announced the birth of his 10th child with his third baby mama Brittany Bell.
The proud father of 10, Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page and joyfully announced the birth of his 10th child.
Here is what Nick wrote;
Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. @missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay! As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.
Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!
According to ET:
Cannon’s growing family started after he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Though the pair split in 2016, they share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was then that Cannon’s “unorthodox” approach to dating and child rearing began, with Cannon going on to welcome eight more children by five other women. He’s currently expecting his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa.
Inside Nick Cannon’s growing family tree;
Cannon and Carey married in 2008, and in April of 2011, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Though the couple divorced in 2016, Cannon has continued to co-parent with Carey and remain a constant part of the twins’ lives.
In February 2017, Cannon welcomed son Golden Sagon with Bell. The pair would later welcome a daughter, Powerful Queen, 1, in December 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23, 2022.
In June 2021, Cannon welcomed his next set of twins, fathering Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the pair are expecting their third child together, due in October.
Also in June 2021, Cannon welcomed Zen, with Scott. Zen tragically died in December at just 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer.
In January 2022, just a month after Zen’s death, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with the model-turned-real estate reality star. They welcomed their son, Legendary, in July.
The Masked Singer host announced that he and photographer LaNisha Cole had welcomed their first child together on Sept. 15, 2022, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
While it’s been difficult for many to understand how Cannon juggles a busy career and his growing family, he told ET last month that he dedicates his “entire day” to his children.
“It’s not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario,” Cannon explained. “I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I’m blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.”
Congratulations to Nick Cannon and all his baby mommas!!! You people have a strong heart to tolerate BS!!!
The post Nick Cannon In A Baby-Producing Competition With Rapper NBA Youngboy As Nick Also Welcomes His 10th Baby With His Baby Mama Brittany Bell appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Chicago Bears could be without kicker Cairo Santos for their Week 4 road game
The Chicago Bears are bracing for the possibility they will be without kicker Cairo Santos when they play the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Santos was excused from Thursday’s practice for personal reasons and was not spotted when Friday’s short practice was open for media viewing. Multiple sources said the team scheduled a tryout for specialists on Friday, meaning the Bears could be considering a potential replacement for Santos.
The Bears listed Santos as questionable on their injury report Friday.
Santos made field goals from 47 and 50 yards before hitting the 30-yarder on the final play of a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday at Soldier Field. He’s 4-for-4 on field goals on the season and rebounded from two missed extra points during a driving rainstorm in the Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
He set a franchise record in 2020 when he made 30-of-32 field goal attempts (93.8%), earning a $9 million, three-year contract. Santos followed it up by going 26-of-30 on field goals in 2021.
If Santos doesn’t play, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will also need a replacement on kickoffs. It’s a chore Santos split in preseason with punter Trenton Gill, so it’s possible the rookie would handle those duties. Overall, Santos has made 89.7% of his field goals since joining the team for a second stint in 2020, taking the job when Eddy Pineiro was sidelined by injury.
The Bears had punter James Smith in for a tryout Thursday along with long snapper Mitchell Fraboni. Smith was likely in because he kicks with his left foot. Giants punter Jamie Gillan is left-footed and it is not uncommon for teams to want their returners to get reps catching balls from left-footed kickers to get accustomed to the spin. That workout would not seem to involve Santos’ situation.
On the sideline and not participating when media viewed practice Friday were cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Johnson was injured in practice last week and will potentially miss his second consecutive game. Johnson and Cruikshank were ruled out for the Week 4 game.
Not spotted was running back David Montgomery (ankle), who has not practiced this week and was ruled out. That means Khalil Herbert, fresh off a 157-yard effort with two touchdowns against the Texans, will be the primary ball carrier Sunday.
Defensive end Robert Quinn, who was out Thursday with an illness, was on the field and listed as questionable on the injury report.
()
