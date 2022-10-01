Connect with us

Blockchain

Digitex Founder Being Sued by CFTC for Non-compliance

google news
  • A few hours after the lawsuit was filed, DGTX dropped 12% to a value of zero.
  • In October of 2018, DGTX hit a record high price of $0.16.

Digitex’s founder, Adam Todd, has been sued by the CFTC for allegedly operating an unlicensed exchange for crypto derivatives.

The CFTC claims that Digitex has “never been registered with the Commission in any capacity.” As part of its action against the corporation filed on Friday in the Southern District of Florida. The regulator also claimed that KYC processes and a customer information program (CIP) were inadequate.

Artificial Price Inflation

The commission also claims that Miami resident Todd pumped the exchange’s native token, DGTX, to other platforms. In an effort to artificially inflate its price.

CoinGecko reports that only a few hours after the lawsuit was filed, DGTX dropped 12% to a value of zero. In October of 2018, DGTX hit a record high price of $0.16. In April of this year, the token’s market cap hit a record high of $116,803,772.

DGTX was reportedly being traded on the DeFi cryptocurrency market Uniswap. And the India-based cryptocurrency trading platform CoinDCX, as indexed by CoinGecko.

The CFTC this Friday settled charges against the founders of bZerox and the bZx protocol for $250,000, citing “illegally offered leveraged and margin retail commodity transactions in digital assets.” Ooki DAO, which assumed administration of the bZx protocol in August 2021, was also hit with similar accusations by the CFTC.

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, meantime, has made no secret of his opinion that Bitcoin would improve under the watchful eye of the commission. On Thursday, he predicted that Bitcoin’s value would “double” if it were traded in a CFTC-regulated market, arguing that the absence of such a market is the main reason many institutional investors have avoided including Bitcoin in their portfolios.

CFTC Commissioner Calls Ethereum a Commodity Even With PoS

google news
Blockchain

The RLWC 2021 is Coming Soon, CoinEx Cheers for Athletes as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner

The Rlwc 2021 Is Coming Soon, Coinex Cheers For Athletes As The Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner
The Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is set to kick off with a match between England and Samoa men on 15 October at St James Park and conclude in Manchester with the wheelchair final on 18 November and the men’s and women’s finals in a spectacular double header at Old Trafford on 19 November.

For the first time in tournament history the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions will take place at the same time with all 61 matches set to be broadcast live on the BBC, with over 600 players and 32 teams taking part in fixtures across 17 host towns and cities and 21 stadiums across the country including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield.

This year’s tournament, delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the 16th edition of the Rugby League World Cup and world-renowned crypto exchange Coinex will be cheering on all the teams as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform partner of the tournament

The Rlwc 2021 Is Coming Soon Coinex Cheers For Athletes

Cryptocurrencies are playing an increased role in the sports industry and CoinEx are committed to making crypto trading easier, striving to become a gateway for global crypto users providing easy-to-use crypto products and pleasant, convenient crypto trading experiences.

Available in 16 languages, including Chinese, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, CoinEx offers products and services that span spot trading, futures contracts, margin trading, mining, AMM, CoinEx Dock, Pledging, etc. The exchange provides easy-to-use, secure, and reliable crypto trading services for over 3 million users across more than 200 countries and regions. Additionally, it features trading sections for BTC, BCH, and stablecoins, as well as 600+ first-rate, innovative cryptos, providing crypto users with more trading options.

Over the last year, CoinEx has earned user recognition with easy-to-use products, fast, stable performance, and smooth deposits/withdrawals.

CoinEx is now looking forward to witnessing the extraordinary performances of the competitors at RLWC2021 and being part of the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history.

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Paraguay Senators Dissent Presidents Bitcoin Mining Bill Veto

Paraguay Senators Dissent Presidents Bitcoin Mining Bill Veto
