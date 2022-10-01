News
Futures Giant CME Eyes Brokerage, Taking Inspiration From Crypto Rival FTX
CME Group Inc. has criticized crypto exchange FTX’s plan to eliminate intermediaries in the futures markets. Now, the Chicago stock market giant is taking a step in the same direction.
In August, CME submitted documents to register a Futures Merchant, or FCM, essentially a brokerage that would allow investors to buy and sell futures contracts on CME’s market. If the application is approved and CME moves into brokerage, investors could bypass existing brokers and connect directly to the exchange trader for futures trading.
High school football roundup: Hastings’ overtime gamble pays off in win over South St. Paul
Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27, OT: After scoring a touchdown on its first possession of overtime on a 15-yard pass from Daniel Millner to Johnny Bezdicek to cut its deficit to 27-26, Hastings went back to the well again on the very next play. And the two connected again on the decisive two-point conversion to lift Hastings (2-3) to victory.
The Raiders trailed 20-6 in the third frame, but they knotted the game thanks to two long touchdowns — a 68-yard run by Bezdicek and a 50-yard scoring strike from Millner to Caleb Folstrom. Elijah Bryant threw two touchdown passes for the Packers (0-5).
East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0: Tanner Zolnosky hit Jaylin Reese for a 68-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to break a scoreless tie, and the Raptors (3-2) didn’t look back from there. For the second time in as many seasons, East Ridge has responded to an 0-2 start by rattling off three consecutive victories to get back over .500.
Friday marked the first time the Royals (4-1) have been shut out since 2017.
Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7: Gavin Nelson continued his dominance on the ground for the Spartans (5-0). The Gophers wrestling commit ran for three scores, including a 68-yard scamper in the final frame that served as the cherry on top of the victory.
Spartans quarterback Caden Renslow tallied two touchdowns — a one-yard run and a 51-yard pass to David Gogins. Simley led Robbinsdale Cooper (1-4) 28-0 through three frames.
St. Thomas Academy 38, Irondale 7: The Cadets (5-0) tallied four rushing touchdowns — two from Savion Hart, one from Love Adebayo and one from quarterback Maximus Sims, who also added a 24-yard passing score to Jordan Wold.
The lone score for Irondale (2-3) came in the fourth quarter, on a 5-yard run from Matt Draack. St. Thomas Academy will travel to Mahtomedi next Friday for a Class 5A showdown between a pair of unbeatens.
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Yankees fall to Orioles – The Denver Post
The Yankees locked out the playoffs a while ago. They’re locked into the American League’s second seed and accompanying first-round bye. They can’t pass the Astros for home-field advantage in these last seven games. Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
But, there is still a certain importance in these last games for the Yankees (96-60). They have a lot of question marks over the makeup of their playoff slate that they need to figure out over this final regular-season series at the stadium and four games at Texas. They must find answers on DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before deciding who will play for them in the playoffs.
Judge went 1-for-2 with a single and three walks, but he’s still tied with Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League or Yankees player.
Oswaldo Cabrera seems to lock his place. He hit his fifth home run Friday night. The rookie is 20-59 with 10 added hits and 14 RBIs in his last 17 games. He hit just 0.187/0.225/0.253 in his first 21 major league games. Domingo German allowed two runs on three hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out six.
On Friday, Britton struggled with command again in his third appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery in just 12 and a half months. After walking a batter, Britton summoned the coach after throwing a wild pitch, leaving the game in the middle of the bat with what the team announced as “left arm fatigue”.
LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and went 0-3 before being retired in the eighth of his first game since Sept. 4. Star break when he got a cortisone injection to try and get relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shooting.
These final games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day that he’ll be “useless” to the Yankees if he can’t get some good shots. Torque on pointe on swings was a particularly difficult problem for him. So he’ll see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.
“I think it’s going to show,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he’ll know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he reacts, let’s see how he reacts. And then try to figure out if he’s really capable of holding his own, what that does to him. How does this affect them as the game progresses? The next day? All of those things, so we’ll kind of do those assessments as we go along.
LeMahieu admitted the injury affected him, injuring him as he tried to push on his swing.
The Yankees also took a look at Chapman, who was their closest until he lost confidence this season on Friday night. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the 34-year-old has the lowest strikeout rate and highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have only used him extensively against the bottom of the lineup or in low-leverage situations this year, like when he pitched to the bottom of the lineup in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.
When asked if Chapman had locked down a spot on the playoff roster, Boone didn’t answer directly.
“I’m really excited to see where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see him. It’s like, it’s right there. I mean, it’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’s going to be an important week for him, you know, hopefully getting some regular work and continuing to have that consistency.
()
Jordan Lyles, Orioles keep Aaron Judge in the yard and keep postseason hopes alive in 2-1 win over Yankees
Amid a chorus of boos from a soldout Yankee Stadium, Félix Bautista lunged behind the pitcher’s mound.
Those 47,583 fans came to see history Friday night, but in those moments, they watched the massive Orioles right-hander try to shake a leg injury suffered amid a plate appearance that could determine Baltimore’s postseason fate.
With first base open, Aaron Judge and his 61 home runs in the box and the tying run at second base, Bautista tried to pitch around the New York Yankees slugger after a meeting on the mound with manager Brandon Hyde. But Bautista stumbled after delivering his second pitch to Judge and appeared to hurt something in his left leg.
Hyde returned to the mound to check on his closer. He seemingly was asking the rookie for six outs, something Hyde said he hoped to avoid over the final stretch after Bautista developed arm fatigue after his previous two-inning outing. But with the Orioles needing to win each of their final six games to have a chance to reach the playoffs, Hyde called on Bautista after Jordan Lyles gave up a leadoff single on his 106th pitch.
A stolen base amid a strikeout brought up Judge, who had struck out, singled and walked against Lyles as he sought to stand alone in the American League record books after tying Yankees great Roger Maris. Hyde came out for a mound visit, with the Orioles’ infield joining him around Bautista. After those pitches and brief delay for Bautista to stretch and throw a handful of warmup pitches, he threw another ball to Judge. At 3-0, the Orioles intentionally walked him.
The leg did not seem to bother Bautista further in the outing. He struck out Gleyber Torres, who himself had a historic home run binge against the Orioles in 2019, and got a lineout from Anthony Rizzo, who homered three times against Baltimore earlier this season. But he did not return for the ninth.
Instead, rookie DL Hall pitched a perfect inning to finish off a 2-1 victory for his first career save and keep the Orioles’ playoff hopes alive — so long as one of the Tampa Bay Rays or Seattle Mariners lose Friday night.
The Orioles (81-76) scored in the first inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s single and in the sixth on a wild pitch from former Orioles closer Zack Britton, who immediately left the game with left arm fatigue. Oswaldo Cabrera’s solo shot in the fifth was Lyles’ lone blemish as he struck out a season-high nine in seven innings.
This story will be updated.
Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian weakened into a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. storm surge were still in effect for parts of North Carolina.
The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, just after 2 p.m. Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Forecasters predicted the storm would “weaken rapidly” as it moved inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.
In Florida, the extent of the damage caused by the storm was beginning to become clear, as rescue missions continued and power and water outages persisted. On Friday, new images showed extensive wreckage and disastrous flooding.
State emergency officials announced 21 deaths Friday morning, but they don’t know if all of them are directly related to the storm. Additionally, in Volusia County, the sheriff’s department confirmed two storm-related deaths there. As crews continue to search, the death toll could rise as officials learn more about Ian’s losses.
United Airlines will suspend operations at JFK at the end of October
United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it was pulling out of John F. Kennedy International Airport after trying to gain a foothold at the airport during the Covid-19 pandemic.
United said it was unable to expand at New York’s JFK because it could not obtain enough slots (takeoff and landing rights administered by the Federal Aviation Administration) to compete with larger competitors. present at the airport.
