High school football roundup: Hastings’ overtime gamble pays off in win over South St. Paul

The Yankees locked out the playoffs a while ago. They’re locked into the American League’s second seed and accompanying first-round bye. They can’t pass the Astros for home-field advantage in these last seven games. Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

But, there is still a certain importance in these last games for the Yankees (96-60). They have a lot of question marks over the makeup of their playoff slate that they need to figure out over this final regular-season series at the stadium and four games at Texas. They must find answers on DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before deciding who will play for them in the playoffs.

Judge went 1-for-2 with a single and three walks, but he’s still tied with Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League or Yankees player.

Oswaldo Cabrera seems to lock his place. He hit his fifth home run Friday night. The rookie is 20-59 with 10 added hits and 14 RBIs in his last 17 games. He hit just 0.187/0.225/0.253 in his first 21 major league games. Domingo German allowed two runs on three hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

On Friday, Britton struggled with command again in his third appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery in just 12 and a half months. After walking a batter, Britton summoned the coach after throwing a wild pitch, leaving the game in the middle of the bat with what the team announced as “left arm fatigue”.

LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and went 0-3 before being retired in the eighth of his first game since Sept. 4. Star break when he got a cortisone injection to try and get relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shooting.

These final games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day that he’ll be “useless” to the Yankees if he can’t get some good shots. Torque on pointe on swings was a particularly difficult problem for him. So he’ll see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.

“I think it’s going to show,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he’ll know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he reacts, let’s see how he reacts. And then try to figure out if he’s really capable of holding his own, what that does to him. How does this affect them as the game progresses? The next day? All of those things, so we’ll kind of do those assessments as we go along.

LeMahieu admitted the injury affected him, injuring him as he tried to push on his swing.

The Yankees also took a look at Chapman, who was their closest until he lost confidence this season on Friday night. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the 34-year-old has the lowest strikeout rate and highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have only used him extensively against the bottom of the lineup or in low-leverage situations this year, like when he pitched to the bottom of the lineup in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.

When asked if Chapman had locked down a spot on the playoff roster, Boone didn’t answer directly.

“I’m really excited to see where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see him. It’s like, it’s right there. I mean, it’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’s going to be an important week for him, you know, hopefully getting some regular work and continuing to have that consistency.

