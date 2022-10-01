News
HIgh school football: Stillwater defense saves the day, holds off White Bear Lake
In a contest with enough big plays to fill several games, it was Stillwater, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, that outlasted White Bear Lake in a 35-28 homecoming thriller on Friday night at a packed Pony Stadium in Oak Park Heights.
The longtime Suburban East Conference rivals played to a relatively sleepy 14-7 score through two quarters before the game turned on its head in a wild and explosive third period where the teams went up and down the field, combining for 35 points and well over 300 yards of total offense.
But after surrendering 21 points and more than 200 yards through the air in the third quarter alone, it was the Stillwater defense that showed up when it mattered.
Clinging to a seven-point lead with under five minutes to play and the Bears facing a game-defining fourth-and-3 inside the Stillwater 10-yard line, the Ponies stiffened when they had to, swarming White Bear Lake playmaker Rayshaun Brakes and stopping him a yard shy of the sticks, forcing a turnover on downs.
“We gave up some big plays, but we made some big plays,” said Stillwater coach Beau LaBore. “We bent, a lot, but we held strong enough to find a way to finish.”
White Bear Lake wouldn’t see the ball again, as the Ponies converted a fourth-and-1 deep in it’s own territory, earning the right to line up in victory formation.
Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski accounted for five touchdowns, including four through the air, but it was his quarterback sneak that covered just three yards that eventually closed out the win.
Shikenjanski connected on first-quarter touchdown passes of 12 and 46 yards to receivers Tanner Schmidt and Thomas Jacobs, giving the Ponies an early two-score lead.
White Bear answered with a 15-play drive that burned more than 10 minutes off the clock, capped by a 1-yard plunge by Chris Heim, pulling the Bears to within seven points at the break.
“It was a back and forth game, but we knew our defense was going to make a play,” Shikenjanski said.
After the teams traded interceptions to open the second half, Shikenjanski hit a wide open Joseph Hoheisel, capping a double reverse flea flicker – LaBore’s “Elmer special” – that doubled the Ponies’ advantage.
“That interception to (answer back) changed everything,” LaBore said. “That was a huge momentum shift for them, and we take it right back on the very next play.”
The teams traded touchdowns in rapid succession after that, with Brakes scoring on a 40-yard passing play and Shikenjowski finishing off a broken play with a 14-yard scamper. Heim added his second of the night from four yards out, and after a Pony punt, Gavin Knutson connected with Vatel Henderson on a 95-yard bomb down the right side line, converting a crucial third-and-19 and
tying the score with 1.6 seconds left in the third quarter.
“It was a heavyweight fight, a back-and-forth game,” said Bears coach Ryan Bartlett. “They made one more play there at the end than we did.”
Shikenjowski hit Schmidt from eight yards out midway through the final quarter before Stillwater’s defense held firm for the decisive fourth down stop.
“There were moments where we were a little bit on our heels and maybe not as confident,” LaBore said. “To have those moments, overcome them and come away with the victory, and now be able to teach and learn from them, it helps us get to where we want to go.”
Nobel season arrives amid war, nuclear fears and hunger
This year’s Nobel season is approaching as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost unbroken peace in Europe and heightened the risks of a nuclear disaster.
Secret Nobel committees never hint at who will win the prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics, or peace. Everyone guesses who could win the prizes announced from Monday.
Yet there is no shortage of pressing causes that deserve the attention that comes with winning the world’s most prestigious award: wars in Ukraine and Ethiopia, disruptions in energy and food supplies, rising inequality, the climate crisis, the continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Science awards recognize complex achievements beyond most comprehension. But recipients of the Peace and Literature Prizes are often known to a global audience, and the choices — or perceived omissions — have sometimes drawn emotional reactions.
Members of the European Parliament have called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people to be recognized by the Nobel Peace Prize committee this year for their resistance to the Russian invasion.
While the desire is understandable, the choice is unlikely because the Nobel committee has a history of honoring people who end conflicts, not wartime leaders, said Dan Smith, director of the Institute. Stockholm International Peace Research Center.
Smith thinks the most likely peace prize contenders would be those fighting climate change or the International Atomic Energy Agency, a past recipient. Honoring the IAEA again would recognize its efforts to prevent a radioactive disaster at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the heart of the fighting in Ukraine, and its work in the fight against nuclear proliferation, Smith said.
“It’s a really difficult time in the history of the world and there’s not a lot of peace going on,” he said.
Promoting peace is not always rewarded with a Nobel Prize. The Indian Mohandas Gandhi, eminent symbol of non-violence, has never been so honoured.
In some cases, laureates have not practiced the values enshrined in the Peace Prize.
Just this week, the Vatican admitted to imposing disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor in the 1990s.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won in 2019 for making peace with neighboring Eritrea. A year later, a largely ethnic conflict erupted in the Tigray region. Some accuse Abiy of stoking tensions, which have culminated in widespread atrocities. Critics have called for his Nobel Prize to be revoked, and the Nobel committee has issued him a rare warning.
Burmese activist Aung San Suu Kyi won in 1991 for her opposition to military rule, but decades later was seen as not opposing the atrocities committed against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority.
In some years, no peace prizes have been awarded. It discontinued them during World War I except to honor the International Committee of the Red Cross in 1917. It did not distribute any from 1939 to 1943 due to World War II. In 1948, the year of Gandhi’s death, the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not award any prizes, citing the lack of a suitable living candidate.
Nor does the price of peace always confer protection.
Last year, journalists Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov from Russia were honored “for their courageous fight for freedom of expression” in the face of authoritarian governments.
Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin cracked down on independent media even further, including Muratov’s Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s most renowned independent newspaper. Muratov himself was attacked on a Russian train by an assailant who poured red paint on him, injuring his eyes.
The Philippine government this year ordered the closure of Ressa’s news agency, Rappler.
The literature prize, meanwhile, has been notoriously unpredictable.
Few had bet on last year’s winner, Zanzibar-born British writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose books explore the personal and societal impacts of colonialism and migration.
Gurnah was only the sixth African-born Nobel laureate in literature, and the prize has long been criticized for being too focused on European and North American writers. It is also dominated by men, with only 16 women among its 118 winners.
A clear candidate is Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born writer and free speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical leaders called for his death over his 1988 novel “The satanic verses”. Rushdie, 75, was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state.
The list of possible winners includes literary giants from around the world: Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Japanese Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Jon Fosse, Antigua-born Jamaica Kincaid and French Annie Ernaux.
Gurnah’s 2021 and American Poet Louise Glück’s 2020 awards have helped the literature prize emerge from years of controversy and scandal.
In 2018, the prize was postponed after allegations of sexual abuse rocked the Swedish Academy, which appoints the Nobel literature committee, and sparked an exodus of members. The academy has reorganized but faced more criticism for awarding the 2019 literature prize to Austrian Peter Handke, who has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.
Some scientists hope the physiology or medicine prize will honor colleagues who were instrumental in developing the mRNA technology that went into COVID-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world. world.
“When we think of Nobel Prizes, we think of paradigm shifting things, and in a way I see mRNA vaccines and their success with COVID-19 as a turning point for us,” said Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology at the University. from Washington.
Physics can sometimes seem obscure and difficult to understand for the public. But for the past three years, the Nobel Prize in Physics has given pride of place to more accessible subjects: computer models of climate change, black holes and planets outside our solar system.
Some harder-to-understand topics in physics — like stopping light, quantum physics and carbon nanotubes — could win a Nobel prize this year.
Nobel announcements start on Monday with the prize in physiology or medicine, followed by physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 7 and the Economics Prize on October 10.
The prizes carry a cash reward of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be presented on December 10.
___
Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jill Lawless in London, Laura Ungar in Louisville, Kentucky, and Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed.
‘I felt like I had it’ – Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Jizzy Mack calls for rematch with Japanese kickboxer ‘Kouzi’ after blaming brutal knockout loss on fatigue
Floyd Mayweather’s longtime bodyguard Jizzy Mack – real name Ray Sadegh – wants a chance at redemption after being badly knocked out in his boxing debut last weekend.
Mayweather headlined an exhibition event at Saitama Arena in Japan against 16-3 MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, who was on the line but ultimately outmatched and knocked out in two rounds.
The 50-0 ring legend’s personal security guard, who once got on the wrong side of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, made his boxing debut in the draft’s co-main event of law last Sunday.
Mack had been called out after pushing Asakura during her confrontation with Mayweather for no apparent reason, causing offense to Japan.
The 186-pound bodyguard agreed to have his first regulated fight against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka who competes at 135 pounds and has won 31 of his 50 kickboxing bouts.
Although he was outmatched in skill, he gave a decent account of himself early on and was able to use his height advantage to seemingly drop Kouzi in the second round.
In the third and final round, the more experienced fighter dropped Mack with a huge left hook and right hand combination, but the bodyguard was able to get up and keep fighting.
Kouzi finally ended the fight soon after with another big hook that left his opponent face down, forcing the referee to abandon the fight.
The knockout went viral and led to Mack being ridiculed on social media.
Despite this, he is grateful to have had his first boxing experience and believes he could beat Kouzi in a rematch.
“I want to thank RIZIN and my boss Floyd Mayweather for giving me this opportunity to be in [an event of] that kind of greatness and fighting,” Mack told World Boxing News.
“It was a great game. I want to restart it. Because I felt like I had it. But I got tired in the third round and my hands fell off. He caught me with a good shot, and we can send it back.
Mayweather’s next exhibition is already official for November 13, as he is set to face YouTuber Deji, who recently beat Fousey in his professional boxing debut.
The card is already coming together with the rumored Tommy Fury taking on an unknown Puerto Rican fighter at the Coca-Cola Arena later this year.
Perhaps Mayweather will give his employee a chance at redemption by booking a rematch with Kouzi for the undercard of his fifth fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.
Students, parents and police walk through the U of M during the Homecoming Weekend ‘Safety Walk’
MINNEAPOLIS– As the U of M kicks off Homecoming Weekend, the campus community is taking steps to make the streets safer — literally.
Crime problems have been on the rise in neighborhoods surrounding the U campus, so on Friday night police, parents and students decided to send a message.
“Walking around at night to be seen safely and be part of the community,” said chef Matt Clark.
This is the objective of the safety march on Friday evening. Flashlights in hand, they strolled through the Marcie Holmes East neighborhood.
University Police reports that crime has increased by 45% in nearby off-campus neighborhoods since 2018.
“During the summer we tried to close some roads. It’s just another thing, we’ll try to do a safety walk where we have collaboration or all the community members to make sure that this weekend is fun for everyone and safe,” said Nick Juarez.
It’s reunion weekend at the U. This safety walk is just one of the ways campus security is enhanced.
“Everything we got feedback on this summer – we tried to add lighting, blue phones, safety guides – not just all of that, we also added more officers and we collaborated with State Patrol, Hennepin County, Sheriff’s Office, MPD, as well as transit to get additional officers, additional presence on and off campus,” Clark said.
U of M mother Collette Kruc is one of many concerned parents.
“We hope our daughter has a good head on her shoulders, and we pray a lot, and try to get her a few things that will help her, like safety devices,” Kruc said.
Her daughter Katie is a senior and knows the drill.
“I know you never walk alone, whenever possible you always walk with partners. And we are going to be part of the safety walk, like many other parents here,” she said.
She hopes this mass safety message will spread to her younger campus mates as well as those who live and work around the U.
The UMPD says it will continue to think outside the box when it comes to ways to promote campus safety.
Futures Giant CME Eyes Brokerage, Taking Inspiration From Crypto Rival FTX
CME Group Inc. has criticized crypto exchange FTX’s plan to eliminate intermediaries in the futures markets. Now, the Chicago stock market giant is taking a step in the same direction.
In August, CME submitted documents to register a Futures Merchant, or FCM, essentially a brokerage that would allow investors to buy and sell futures contracts on CME’s market. If the application is approved and CME moves into brokerage, investors could bypass existing brokers and connect directly to the exchange trader for futures trading.
High school football roundup: Hastings’ overtime gamble pays off in win over South St. Paul
Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27, OT: After scoring a touchdown on its first possession of overtime on a 15-yard pass from Daniel Millner to Johnny Bezdicek to cut its deficit to 27-26, Hastings went back to the well again on the very next play. And the two connected again on the decisive two-point conversion to lift Hastings (2-3) to victory.
The Raiders trailed 20-6 in the third frame, but they knotted the game thanks to two long touchdowns — a 68-yard run by Bezdicek and a 50-yard scoring strike from Millner to Caleb Folstrom. Elijah Bryant threw two touchdown passes for the Packers (0-5).
East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0: Tanner Zolnosky hit Jaylin Reese for a 68-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to break a scoreless tie, and the Raptors (3-2) didn’t look back from there. For the second time in as many seasons, East Ridge has responded to an 0-2 start by rattling off three consecutive victories to get back over .500.
Friday marked the first time the Royals (4-1) have been shut out since 2017.
Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7: Gavin Nelson continued his dominance on the ground for the Spartans (5-0). The Gophers wrestling commit ran for three scores, including a 68-yard scamper in the final frame that served as the cherry on top of the victory.
Spartans quarterback Caden Renslow tallied two touchdowns — a one-yard run and a 51-yard pass to David Gogins. Simley led Robbinsdale Cooper (1-4) 28-0 through three frames.
St. Thomas Academy 38, Irondale 7: The Cadets (5-0) tallied four rushing touchdowns — two from Savion Hart, one from Love Adebayo and one from quarterback Maximus Sims, who also added a 24-yard passing score to Jordan Wold.
The lone score for Irondale (2-3) came in the fourth quarter, on a 5-yard run from Matt Draack. St. Thomas Academy will travel to Mahtomedi next Friday for a Class 5A showdown between a pair of unbeatens.
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Yankees fall to Orioles – The Denver Post
The Yankees locked out the playoffs a while ago. They’re locked into the American League’s second seed and accompanying first-round bye. They can’t pass the Astros for home-field advantage in these last seven games. Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
But, there is still a certain importance in these last games for the Yankees (96-60). They have a lot of question marks over the makeup of their playoff slate that they need to figure out over this final regular-season series at the stadium and four games at Texas. They must find answers on DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before deciding who will play for them in the playoffs.
Judge went 1-for-2 with a single and three walks, but he’s still tied with Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League or Yankees player.
Oswaldo Cabrera seems to lock his place. He hit his fifth home run Friday night. The rookie is 20-59 with 10 added hits and 14 RBIs in his last 17 games. He hit just 0.187/0.225/0.253 in his first 21 major league games. Domingo German allowed two runs on three hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out six.
On Friday, Britton struggled with command again in his third appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery in just 12 and a half months. After walking a batter, Britton summoned the coach after throwing a wild pitch, leaving the game in the middle of the bat with what the team announced as “left arm fatigue”.
LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and went 0-3 before being retired in the eighth of his first game since Sept. 4. Star break when he got a cortisone injection to try and get relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shooting.
These final games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day that he’ll be “useless” to the Yankees if he can’t get some good shots. Torque on pointe on swings was a particularly difficult problem for him. So he’ll see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.
“I think it’s going to show,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he’ll know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he reacts, let’s see how he reacts. And then try to figure out if he’s really capable of holding his own, what that does to him. How does this affect them as the game progresses? The next day? All of those things, so we’ll kind of do those assessments as we go along.
LeMahieu admitted the injury affected him, injuring him as he tried to push on his swing.
The Yankees also took a look at Chapman, who was their closest until he lost confidence this season on Friday night. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the 34-year-old has the lowest strikeout rate and highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have only used him extensively against the bottom of the lineup or in low-leverage situations this year, like when he pitched to the bottom of the lineup in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.
When asked if Chapman had locked down a spot on the playoff roster, Boone didn’t answer directly.
“I’m really excited to see where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see him. It’s like, it’s right there. I mean, it’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’s going to be an important week for him, you know, hopefully getting some regular work and continuing to have that consistency.
