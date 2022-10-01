Connect with us

News

How Denver takes on the Raiders and the predictions

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

How Denver Takes On The Raiders And The Predictions
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)

When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium.

Radio/TV: 850AM, 94.1FM/CBS

Broncos-Raiders Series: The Broncos are 53-68-2 in 123 regular season games since 1960; the Broncos have lost four straight in the rivalry series, including a 17-13 loss on Dec. 26 of last year at Allegiant Stadium.

Key match

Broncos tackles vs. Raiders defensive ends

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Cam Fleming will have their hands full with two of the Raiders’ key playmakers – defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Fleming will be tasked with blocking Crosby for most of the game and Bolles on Jones. The Raiders duo have combined for five Pro Bowl appearances, and Crosby has two sacks this year while Jones has been ruled out.

As Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out, the sack count so far doesn’t do justice to the impact Crosby and Jones could have on Sunday if the Broncos don’t block them consistently.

“I was with Chandler when we were together in Syracuse a long time ago,” Hackett said. “He’s a spectacular player, he’s very fluid… Crosby has slowly, slowly become a dominant player in this league too. We’re going against a good passing rush on the edge, so it’s going to be a big challenge for our tackles and it’s not just about the tackles, it’s about everyone.

Bolles, Denver’s 2017 first-round pick 20th overall, has become one of the league’s best left tackles. After battling Nick Bosa of the 49ers last week, he now has to contain Jones, who has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons.

Meanwhile, with Billy Tuner still not ready to make his season debut (knee), Fleming gets another start at right tackle. If Fleming can’t control Crosby, it could be a long day for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Who has the advantage?

Strategist

Russell Wilson finally found his mojo in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers last week, but he still hasn’t played like an elite QB. Derek Carr threw six touchdowns but also four interceptions during the Raiders’ poor start. Edge: even

Come back

The combination of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has yet to take control of a game, but it could happen at any time. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is yet to have a touchdown, but he’s already burned Denver for two 100-yard games at home in his career. Edge: even

Receiver/tight end

Courtland Sutton is playing, but Jerry Jeudy has been quiet since Week 1 and KJ Hamler/Albert Okwuegbunam haven’t been factors. Las Vegas has Pro Bowlers in WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller; WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is doubtful. Edge: Raiders

offensive line

The Broncos’ O line was good for two games, then slipped back last week. Cam Fleming returns to the right tackle for Billy Turner (knee). Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) is out again at right guard. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is out with an ankle injury. Brim: Broncos

defensive line

Nose DJ Jones cleared concussion protocol this week and is questionable. Even though he’s playing, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and DeShawn Williams still need to step up. The Raiders feature the Pro Bowl tandem of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Edge: Raiders

linebacker

Josey Jewell presented a gem on his season debut last week, while Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb are starting to develop some serious chemistry around the edges. Raiders’ Denzel Perryman suffers ankle injury; Divine Deablo is their main tackler. Brim: Broncos

Secondary

Justin Simmons is still on injured reserve with a quad injury, but cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby are playing at a high level. The Raiders are dealing with injuries but have safety Johnathan Abram who can change a game at any time. Brim: Broncos

Special teams

Montrell Washington is still looking for a breakout moment in the rematch, but with his speed, fans can be optimistic. Brandon McManus didn’t miss inside 50; Corliss Waitman has improved. Daniel Carlson of Colorado Springs is the home kicker. Edge: Same

Band history

Category Broncos Raiders
Total offense 348 (16th) 346.7 (17th)
Hasty offense 117.7 (12th) 80 (28th)
Pass the offense 230.3 (18th) 266.7 (7th)
Points per game 14.3 (31st) 21.3 (T-10e)
Total Defense 251.3 (3rd) 376.3 (21st)
run defense 81.3 (T-6e) 109.3 (T-15e)
defensive pass 170 (3rd) 267 (26th)
Points allowed 12 (2nd) 25.7 (T-24e)

* Until week 4

By the numbers

51 — Receiving yards Courtland Sutton is set to become the Broncos’ third-fastest player to reach the 3,000 career yard mark behind Demaryius Thomas (46 games) and Brandon Marshall (49). Sunday is Sutton’s 54th career game.

198 — How many passing yards Russell Wilson needs to become the sixth active QB in the NFL to hit the 38,000 mark.

1 – Wilson’s interceptions in three games, which is tied for best in the NFL among starters.

ten – How many fumbles Randy Gregory has forced since 2018, tied for fifth in the NFL during that span. The top rusher has two this year.

9 — The total number of defensive snaps the Broncos’ first draft pick this year, second-round pick Nik Bonitto, has played so far.

Gamble/fantasy

Line: Broncos +2.5

Underdogs for a second game in a row and deservedly so. Despite the Raiders’ early woes, Denver’s offense has been poor in two games at Sin City so far. Bet on the Broncos to play better in their third appearance at Allegiant Stadium to at least cover, which their defense should help them do.

Prop bet: Over/under 45 points

Bet the least. Neither attack has been in sync so far, and the Broncos’ defense performance last week against San Francisco was no fluke. Factor in home-court advantage to tip the scales in Las Vegas D’s favor, and that sets up for a limited offensive day.

Publish predictions

Mark Kiszla, columnist: Raiders 16, Broncos 14

I’m not saying the Broncos offense would be more dangerous if Chad Powers was the starting quarterback, but it might be more entertaining than Russell Wilson’s 1-2-3-kick dance. And not suggesting that Josh McDaniels has grown as a football coach since his Denver days, but if Kid McD knows anything, it’s how to give Broncos Country a bad case of heartburn.

denverpost

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Simeon Woods Richardson expected to debut in coming days

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Simeon Woods Richardson Expected To Debut In Coming Days
google news

DETROIT — How’s this for a birthday present?

The day Simeon Woods Richardson turned 22 — Tuesday — St. Paul Saints manager Toby Gardenhire informed the pitcher that he would be joining the Twins on their season-ending road trip. While Woods Richardson, one of the Twins top pitching prospects, is currently in Detroit as a member of the taxi squad, manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects the rookie to debut before the season ends.

And while Baldelli did not specify when Woods Richardson would pitch, Sunday is the only game remaining that the Twins have not yet listed a probable pitcher for. When he debuts, he will be the youngest pitcher in the majors this season.

“I was ecstatic. Very emotional,” Woods Richardson said of hearing the news. “I think … of all the hard work I put in, all the dedication, all the ‘nos,’ I’ve said. Just to join this type of caliber of team, to be a sponge, to hear all the knowledge, be around all the guys in the clubhouse, just experience everything, I think that’s what I’m most excited about.”

The promotion comes after a minor league season in which Woods Richardson excelled both at Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. He ended his minor league season with a 2.77 earned-run average across 23 games, striking out 115 batters in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

Notably, he cut down on a walk rate that ballooned from 2.0 walks per nine innings to 5.7 in 2021. This year, that number was back down to 3.0 walks per nine. That, he said, was a result of making some mechanical tweaks beginning last season after he was traded over to the Twins along with Austin Martin for José Berríos.

He’s also been working on his slider this season and said he’s seen the most growth out of that pitch. But the primary area of improvement, he said, was in his “own headspace as a pitcher.”

“Learning myself — I think that’s the biggest point I improved on is knowing my game and how to attack people and how to attack hitters and use the team behind me to win,” Woods Richardson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing.”

MAHLE BUILDS UP

Tyler Mahle will not appear in another game this season, but the starter traveled with the Twins on their final road trip as he continues to build himself back up.

Mahle has had two separate stints on the injured list for his fatigued right shoulder since being traded to Minnesota in early August. But the shoulder, he said, feels good and imaging has come back clean, so the Twins are trying to build him back up and send him into the offseason in a good spot.

“We’re going to continue him on that program and try to get him in the best possible spot for when we break and when the season ends,” Baldelli said. “That’s part of what he’s doing. It’s possible that he could even throw a bullpen, a light bullpen this week too.”

Mahle has been dealing with shoulder issues since before the trade — he spent part of July on the IL with a shoulder strain —  and the starter thinks he might have pinpointed the cause of his issues

“I think the shortened spring training and then I had a lot of my bulk was in the beginning of the year, throwing a lot of pitches. I was skipping — for a few starts there, I was skipping — I was just on a normal five days,” Mahle said. “We’d have an off day and I would just throw on a normal day, so I think the short offseason just going right into it may have affected it a little bit.”

BRIEFLY

The Tigers showed a tribute video on the scoreboard pregame, welcoming back Twins reliever Michael Fulmer. Fulmer debuted in 2016 and was the American League Rookie of the Year that year and played for the Tigers up until the trade deadline this year. … In addition to Woods Richardson, the Twins also brought Aaron Sanchez, Devin Smeltzer, Cole Sands and Elliot Soto to Detroit as part of the taxi squad following the conclusion of the Triple-A season.

google news
Continue Reading

News

NEXT Weather forecast September 30, 2022 (Tonight)

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Next Weather Forecast September 30, 2022 (Tonight)
google news

NEXT Weather Forecast September 30, 2022 (Tonight) – CBS Detroit

Watch CBS News


The clouds are rising tonight. Meteorologist Karen Carter tells us what that means for our weekend. CBSDetroit.com/weather.

Be the first to know

Receive browser notifications for breaking news, live events and exclusive reports.


Grub5

google news
Continue Reading

News

Disney and activist investor accept status quo as entertainment giant adds tech executive to board

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Disney And Activist Investor Accept Status Quo As Entertainment Giant Adds Tech Executive To Board
google news

waltz disney says he added Caroline Eversona veteran tech and media executive, to its board a month after activist investor Dan Loeb sent a letter to the Disney CEO Bob Chapeck asking him to “refresh” the table.

Mr. Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point LLC, and Disney announced on Friday that they have agreed to a status quo on the composition of Disney’s board of directors, meaning the fund will not come up with its own slate of board members. board of directors at the company’s next annual meeting.

wsj

google news
Continue Reading

News

Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Driver Trying To Evade Oakland Police Crashes Into Ac Transit Bus, Multiple Cars, Authorities Say
google news

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland police are looking for a driver who rammed into multiple cars, including a bus, while trying to evade police Friday night.

According to police, the driver spotted an officer and fled around 4:30 p.m.

VIDEO: CA leaders say they’re ready to help solve Oakland’s crime wave

The driver then hit two other cars and an AC Transit bus at 55th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect then got out of his car and fled the scene.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video in the player above is unrelated to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

Former US President Jimmy Carter turns 98

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Former Us President Jimmy Carter Turns 98
google news

Former US President Jimmy Carter, the longest-serving former US President in American history, celebrates his 98th birthday on October 1. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, while Carter’s health has kept him from being publicly active in recent years, he is still committed to the global nonprofit Carter Center to promote peace and health around the world.

USA voanews

google news
Continue Reading

News

Gophers men’s hockey team just worrying ‘about ourselves’ ahead of opener

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Gophers Men’s Hockey Team Just Worrying ‘About Ourselves’ Ahead Of Opener
google news

MINNEAPOLIS — By sometime on Saturday evening, the Gophers men’s hockey team will have just completed its 3,152nd game as it begin its 102nd season as a college hockey program. And when that final horn sounds inside 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Lindenwood Lions will have one all-time game under their belts as their adventure as a Division I college hockey program begins.

The Lions, from suburban St. Louis, have been a club team for the last several years with former North Dakota and NHL standout Rick Zombo at the helm. But even before their official move to the DI level was announced, Zombo was recruiting players under the promise that they would play at college hockey’s top level by the time they got to Missouri in 2022.

If the Lions want to study what the Gophers can and will do on the ice, there is plenty of footage from last season, when Bob Motzko’s crew made its first Frozen Four trip since 2014. Needless to say, there is no game tape of the Lions that Motzko can go over with his team in preparation for the Saturday-Sunday series. But at this time of the season, the Gophers focus inward, on discovering who they are, what the 11 new faces can and will do and which line combinations and defensive pairings seem to work best.

“No matter who we’re playing, it’s about ourselves. We have no film we can look at. It’s all about us and how we’re playing early in the year,” Motzko said when he met with the media on Thursday. “We have to only concentrate on what we’re doing right now and worry about opponents down the road.”

The Gophers’ opponents should have their hands full this weekend, with Minnesota ranked second in the national polls and predicted to repeat as Big Ten champions. Those high expectations come not only from the success last season and the key players — most notably on defense — who returned to the U rather than sign pro contracts. It also comes from a recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best.

Rookies Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley — both of whom heard their names called in round one of the 2022 NHL draft — played on a line together for Team USA in the National Team Development Program last winter, and for the Americans in last summer’s World Junior Championships. Motzko admitted that he tried to separate them early in the Gophers’ training camp, but the chemistry was just too good not to try to replicate in Maroon and Gold.

The coach also talked about depth in goal, and said that both senior Justen Close, who backstopped the Frozen Four run last spring, and freshman Owen Bartoszkiewicz will get a start this weekend. After the Lions leave town, the Gophers’ next three opponents are national runner-up Minnesota State Mankato (home-and-home) a home series with historical rival North Dakota followed by a trip to Big Ten contender Ohio State. Motzko joked that the media should come back in three weeks and he could provide much more in-depth analysis of what he’s got on the roster. But the sense of optimism about these Gophers is palpable.

“Well, we’re off and running,” Motzko said. “I like what we see. We need some games though, to keep putting it all together. The early part of the season is like putting a puzzle together … but there’s a lot to work with, I can tell you that.”

WEEKEND DETAILS

Saturday and Sunday’s games versus Lindenwood are 7 p.m. starts and will be televised by Bally Sports North Extra with Sam Ekstrom on play-by–play and former Gophers standout Ben Clymer serving as analyst. The games can also be streamed on Bally Sports Plus and B1G+.

On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 100.3 FM / 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco beginning their 11th season together describing the action.

Postgame interviews with coach Motzko and Gophers players can be seen live, roughly 10 minutes after the final horn at The Rink Live’s Facebook page.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending