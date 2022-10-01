News
How Russian territory control in Ukraine has changed
Seven months into the invasion, Russia controls less land than it did in the early days of the war. See how progress has stalled.
According to a CNN analysis of proprietary data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russia’s first massive push, which began on the night of February 23, saw it secure or advance over a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, roughly 119,000 square kilometers (46,000 sq mi) of the 603,500 square kilometers which Ukraine claims and considers to be “temporarily occupied”. ”, shows the analysis.
Seven months after launching an invasion — an invasion Western officials thought would be over in days with a Ukrainian capital overrun — Russia controls about three thousand square kilometers less land than it did in the first five days of the war. war, CNN found. (Unverified claims are excluded from the analysis.)
In order to secure what it still controls, the Kremlin on Friday demanded the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, of which it has only partial control, in addition to the seizure and annexation of the Crimea region. in 2014.
At a ceremony attended by the Russian-installed leaders of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Russian President Valdimir Putin signed four separate agreements on the admission of new territories to the Russian Federation. Ahead of the announcement, Putin on Thursday officially recognized Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent states.
In late September, pro-Russian authorities hastily organized so-called “referendums” in parts of Ukraine’s four occupied regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Large parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia remain in Ukrainian hands.
The referendums have been widely criticized by Ukraine and the international community as a bogus and illegitimate effort. And even as the process was underway, Ukrainian forces were retaking more territory in Donetsk.
Although a pre-war poll conducted by CNN in February 2022 showed that no region in Ukraine had more than one in five people supporting Ukraine’s unification with Russia, authorities in these occupied regions predictably affirmed on Wednesday that the inhabitants had overwhelmingly agreed to join the Russian Federation.
For the first time in the conflict, the Russian army is in retreat – its stated aim of taking the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk appears to have slipped away after a disorderly retreat from the neighboring Kharkiv region.
On Friday, the Kremlin reiterated that an attack on the newly annexed territories would be considered an act of aggression against Russia. Ukraine’s allies fear the move could create a pretext for a dangerous new stage in the war.
CNN’s analysis of ISW data outlines Moscow’s military woes that may have contributed to decisions made in the Kremlin this week.
In the first month of the invasion, Russia almost quadrupled the area under its control, adding to the territory of Crimea (annexed in 2014) and the breakaway republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, also created in 2014.
But that would mark the pinnacle of Russian success. Moscow decided in early April to withdraw its forces from northern and northeastern Ukraine, after failing to take the capital Kyiv.
In the months that followed, the Kremlin army and its allies struggled to make substantial gains. Between early May and late August, his net gains stagnated between 200 and 1,400 square kilometers of Ukrainian land per month, according to the analysis.
And as of September 26, Russia’s overall net territory gain since the withdrawal in early April was just over a thousand square kilometers – half the size of Rhode Island, the smallest US state, the data shows.
CNN explores key events of the Russian invasion from the perspective of a territorial struggle in an interactive timeline.
Iowa Republican Zach Nunn leads Democrat Cindy Axne
Republican Sen. Zach Nunn leads Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne (IA), according to a recent poll for Iowa’s third congressional district.
The Moore Information Group poll released Friday on behalf of the NRCC showed Nunn ahead of Axne in the swing district by two points.
Forty-six percent said they would vote for Nunn, while 44 percent said Axne, who is inside the poll’s five percent margin. Ten percent said they were undecided.
Nunn also led the Independents by eight points, 46% to 38%.
The generic congressional ballot in the district also showed likely general election voters favored the GOP nominee with 44%, compared with 41% who said they would vote for the generic Democrat.
Additionally, President Joe Biden’s job endorsement in the district is under water, which could cause a problem for Axne, who has backed the president 100% of the time. His approval rating was 43%, with 56% disapproval.
Among non-supporters, Biden’s approval rating is even worse at just 38% and 59% disapproval. This includes 49% who “strongly” disapprove of the president.
The poll memo said the “result” of the poll showed that “Axne’s barrage of negative attacks on Zach Nunn is not working. Nunn came out on top, and the political environment here is good news for him and bad news for Axne.
The poll was conducted Sept. 21-25, with a total of 400 interviews with likely 2,022 voters in the general election in Iowa’s third congressional district. The poll saw a five percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.
“It’s no surprise that Zach Nunn is leading Cindy Axne,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Berg, “Axne skipped a major vote to vacation in France, broke a law aimed at preventing members of the Congress to engage in insider trading more than 40 times, and supported the Biden-Pelosi agenda 100% of the time.
One thing Berg was referring to was that Axne had made a false official statement to the Clerk of the House saying she had to vote by proxy due to the “ongoing public health emergency” when in fact she was on a “planned” holiday in France. Axne, who eventually admitted she was on vacation, received an ethics complaint for the misrepresentation.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Orioles prospects Jordan Westburg, Ryan Watson among minor league award winners
The Orioles announced their 2022 minor league award winners Friday, naming infielder Jordan Westburg the Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year and right-hander Ryan Watson as the Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Westburg, 23, hit .265/.355/.496 with 27 home runs and 39 doubles between Double-A and Triple-A. The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Westburg was promoted to Norfolk alongside Gunnar Henderson — recognized earlier this week as Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year — and got off to a strong start before enduring a midseason dip as pitchers adjusted to him. But he adjusted back, hitting .284/.405/.551 with 11 home runs in his final 46 games with the Tides.
Watson signed as a free agent after going unselected in that shortened 2020 draft. The 24-year-old opened the year as a bulk pitcher for Double-A Bowie, recording two perfect relief outings of four innings each. He then moved into the Baysox’s rotation and continued to pitch well, posting a 3.41 ERA over 20 appearances. He allowed one or fewer runs in 11 of those outings, which each lasted at least 3 2/3 innings. He then moved to Triple-A and worked in relief, with a 3.65 ERA and .174 batting average allowed over seven appearances. He ranked third in both ERA (3.44) and WHIP (1.10) among Orioles minor leaguers who pitched at least 75 innings, ranking fourth in the system with 107 1/3 innings.
The Orioles will recognize both players before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, at which point the team will also honor High-A Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado as the winner of the Cal Ripken Sr. Player Development Award and Scott Walter as the Jim Russo Scout of the Year.
In his first season in professional baseball, Mercado led the IronBirds within a game of the South Atlantic League championship. Walter, an area scout based in California, has been with the Orioles since 2010 and was the signing scout for outfielder Kyle Stowers, the 71st overall pick in 2019 out of Stanford who made his major league debut this year, and 2022 33rd overall pick Dylan Beavers, a college star at Cal.
Yankees enter tryout phase as postseason decisions near
The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. Aaron Judge has already hit 61 homers and any more from here on out are gravy for the Yankees slugger.
The last seven games, however, are still important for the Bombers. They went into Friday night’s final regular season home series of the year with plenty of question marks about their playoff roster makeup. They need to find answers about DJ LeMahieu, Matt Carpenter, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before they make the decisions on who will be playing for them in the postseason.
LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and was playing in his first game since Sept. 5. He has been playing through painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area since before the All-Star break when he had a cortisone shot to try and get some relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shots.
These last few games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day he will be “useless,” to the Yankees if he can’t get good swings off. The torque on the toe during swings has been a particularly tough issue for him. So, he will see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.
“I think it will just show itself,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he will know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he responds, see how he reacts to it. And then try and make determinations about if he’s really able to get his swing off what that does to him. How does it affect them as the game unfolds? The next day? All those things, so we’ll just kind of make those evaluations as we go.”
LeMahieu admitted the injury has affected him, hurting him as he tries to push off on his swing. In 120 games this season, LeMahieu is hitting .262/.358/.381.
Carpenter took batting practice with the team for the first time since fracturing his left foot on August 9. While the veteran slugger said there is a chance he will play in Texas this weekend, Boone indicated they are leaning more toward having him go to the alternate site they are setting up and work out with Triple-A and Double-A players in Somerset. That way he can get more at-bats than just pinch-hitting in a big league game or two.
The Bullpen has a lot of questions heading into the postseason. The Yankees are certain they will have Wandy Peralta (back) ready by the postseason, but they aren’t sure what they have in Britton, who has returned just 12 and a half months after Tommy John surgery. In two appearances, Britton has allowed one run and recorded two outs. The Yankees didn’t exactly give him a soft return, throwing him immediately into high-leverage situations.
“I mean, sharpness, with Brit, his first two outings. I feel like it’s been good. I know he feels really good, which is good. I do feel like the arm speeds there. And the stuff is there, now it’s just a matter of getting sharp and finding that next level of command and finding the timing of his release point and all that in being in these games, “Boone said. “So yeah, they’re good opportunities here to kind of make those evaluations.”
And it’s a chance to make a decision on Chapman, who was their closer until losing their confidence this season. The 34 year old has the lowest strikeout rate and the highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have largely only used him against the bottom of the lineup or lower-leverage situations this year like when he pitched to the bottom of the order in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.
When asked if Chapman had locked up a spot on the playoff roster, Boone did not directly answer.
“I’m really excited about where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see it. It’s like, that’s it right there. I mean, that’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’ll be an important week for him too, you know, hopefully get some regular work and continue to kind of have that consistency.”
Former St. Cloud bar owner sentenced to 71 months in prison for arson
A former St. Cloud bar owner will spend six years in federal prison for burning down his business and trying to collect $1.9 million in insurance claims.
U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud on Friday sentenced Andrew Charles Welsh, 43, of St. Joseph, Minn., to 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Tostrud also ordered Welsh to pay more than $3 million in restitution, including nearly $193,000 to the St. Cloud Fire Department.
In May, about two weeks before trial, Welsh pleaded guilty to one count of arson for setting fire to his office in the basement of the Press Bar and Parlor on Feb. 17, 2020. The building, which burned for 12 hours, was completely destroyed and later demolished.
Court documents paint a picture of a man who was struggling with the weight of owning the bar and a looming divorce.
“Plainly stated, this is a crime motivated by greed,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger wrote this month in a court document in which he asked the judge to impose the 71-month prison sentence.
In April 2016, Welsh and his then-wife, Jessie, bought the bar located in the historic center of downtown St. Cloud for $825,000. He put $100,000 down, and then was two years late on a $50,000 payment; he only made it after the sellers began the process of cancelling the contract for deed.
With a $457,000 payment looming, Welsh tried selling the bar but soon learned he likely would not be able to recover anything more than what he owed to the sellers. Not content to merely break even, Luger wrote, Welsh instead “planned the drastic step of burning down the bar in the hopes of turning a huge profit from the insurance proceeds.”
Shortly after the bar closed for the night, Welsh went down to the basement office of the bar and used gasoline to set a fire on top of his desk. He then left the building and went home, leaving the fire to grow. Within 20 minutes, smoke began to appear on the streets of downtown St. Cloud. Ten minutes later, a fire alarm activated in an abutting building where a resident was sleeping upstairs.
Although the surrounding buildings were saved from destruction, the fire caused immense harm to the heart of downtown St. Cloud, with the city and the surrounding businesses suffering millions of dollars in damage, according to Luger.
Welsh then retained an insurance adjuster to help him file two insurance claims with Illinois Casualty Company — one for $1.6 million for the building, the other for $337,000 for personal property.
Although Welsh had financial troubles, Luger wrote, he had “legitimate means” of dealing with them, including selling the bar to break even or surrendering the property back to the sellers on the contract for deed.
“Failing all else, he could have declared bankruptcy,” Luger wrote. “Instead of pursuing a legitimate solution, however, defendant callously and selfishly opted to endanger the property and lives of others for his own profit.”
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10: A Guide To His Ever-Growing Family
And there’s definitely been a lot of “matriarchal energy” around Nick over the past few days. Just a week before Rise was born, the comedian welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cannon with La Nisha Cole.
“Once again today, I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!” he shared in a September 14 Instagram post. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege to welcome an angel here on earth. I swear to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my ability.”
In the birth announcement, Nick also defended his growing family, asking skeptics of his large brood to ‘please project all criticism and cynicism onto ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children’. .
He added, “If you are truly concerned during this time of spiritual warfare, my inner struggles with myself, mental well-being and physical health issues… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God grant us a peace that passes all understanding. “
So just who is part of the Cannon clan? Scroll to get to know Nick’s children.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-New York Giants game — plus our Week 4 predictions
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants, playing under new head coaches Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll, are two of eight NFL teams that missed the playoffs in 2021 but have started this season 2-1 or better.
The Bears and Giants will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a chance to build on those starts. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert
Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
“He has big thighs, he has great contact balance, he can hit home runs — so he can take it the distance,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “The one thing that I do see that maybe I am not sure that I saw years ago, they feed him the ball in the passing game also. So he’s well improved there and they try to bring pressure and he blocks. He’s a complete back.”
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears declared Montgomery out for Sunday after he missed practice all week with an ankle injury, so they likely again will count on Herbert to drive the offense.
“He has a cool patience about him,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Coach (David Walker) does a great job with those guys and training their eyes where they’re supposed to be. But Khalil’s got a really cool patience about him that he’s able to let things happen and make it feel like he’s not necessarily going full speed but he is, which then allows him to make cuts and read off the blocks of guys really well.
“But to me what stood out (against the Texans) compared to the other ones was his ability to make the first defender miss, whether that was a stiff arm, whether that was running through a tackle, whether that was a make-you-miss move, that was the biggest improvement this week.”
2. Keep an eye on …
The Bears pass rush versus Daniel Jones
Eberflus said this week that the six sacks the Bears have through three games isn’t enough, noting that beyond getting their four-man rush going, the pressure has “got to come from everybody.”
This week could be a good opportunity for a spark.
In the Week 3 “Monday Night Football” game, the Dallas Cowboys pressured Jones on 24 drop-backs, according to ESPN. The Giants quarterback was hit 12 times and was sacked five times. He has been sacked 13 times this season and completed 59 of 92 passes for 560 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Defensive line coach Travis Smith said the Bears won’t mimic the Cowboys but will try to seize the opportunity to affect the quarterback while being true to themselves.
“If we do the things that we’re coached to do, the things we’ve been doing all week, then it should be a really good game for us,” Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
“We’ve got to stop the run though. That’s the only way to get sacks. That’s at the forefront of our minds right now is stopping the run, making sure we keep Saquon in the box, populating to the ball. Stop explosive plays. If we get them back between second-and-long, third-and-long, those are where we want to be.”
Even though the Bears are gearing up to challenge the Giants, who will be on short rest, Williams is cautioning his players not to think it will be too easy to get to Jones.
“Good coaches solve problems,” Williams said. “And so I try to tell our guys not to go into the ballgame thinking that what you saw the week before in terms of deficiencies that you’ll see (it) the next week.”
3. Pressing question
Will this be the week Justin Fields and the Bears passing game start clicking?
It will be the biggest question every week until Fields has a breakout game, even if the running game has looked very good so far.
Fields declared he played like “trash” against the Texans, completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked five times.
Through three games, Fields has attempted just 45 passes, and over the last two games he has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns. But Getsy said again Thursday that Fields has his trust and that the playcalling has been about exploiting matchups — not about being afraid to have Fields throw.
The Giants have given up 203 passing yards per game.
“We do whatever we have to do to win games,” Getsy said. “So we’ve opened up the passing game. It’s not like we haven’t called pass plays or that we’ve been intimidated to call a play by any means. We’re calling the game we feel is best to attack with our matchups.
“The perspective is that everything is just because it’s through Justin. But we have 10 other guys that we have to account for too. Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
4. Short-handed
The Bears again will be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is recovering from a quad injury and missed practices all week.
But they’ll also be facing a depleted Giants receiving corps.
The Giants lost one of their most productive receivers when Sterling Shepard, who had 13 catches for 154 yards, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Cowboys. Two other receivers, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson, are battling injuries and were declared out.
Richie James leads the Giants with 14 catches for 146 yards, while Barkley has added 13 catches for 91 yards. No other receiver has more than five catches.
“As you look at what they do have in terms of the depth chart, they have guys that can really run,” Williams said. “They have guys that are good with the ball in their hands and they have some guys that can stretch the defense and then one or two of the guys that may not have been playing that are big and catch 50/50 balls that turn out to be not so 50-50, more like 70-30 in their favor. So it’s still a good group, but the engine that runs that team is the running back.”
5. Injury report
The status of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is the biggest question after he was limited earlier in the week with a hamstring injury. The Bears, who placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury, are still waiting for Jones to make his NFL debut and could use his help on offense and in the return game. He is listed as questionable after practicing in full Friday.
Montgomery, Johnson, and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all were declared out. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) are doubtful, and defensive end Robert Quinn (illness), kicker Cairo Santos (personal) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) are questionable.
Along with Shepard, Robinson and Toney, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) are out.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (2-1)
The Giants are proof that even when you throw first-round draft picks at your offensive line issues, it doesn’t necessarily solve problems. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick in 2020, has had a bumpy start. Right tackle Evan Neal, selected at No. 7 this year, was worked over by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Quarterback Daniel Jones is being pressured on 40% of his drop-backs, the highest percentage of his career. While the Bears pass rush has been spotty with six sacks, this is a chance for Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson to get going. Opponents have totaled 29 hits on Jones, a crazy total through three games, which will lead to takeaway opportunities. If the Bears can come out with a positive turnover margin, they will win — even if Justin Fields continues to struggle.
Bears 20, Giants 17
Colleen Kane (2-1)
There’s certainly an opportunity for the Bears to pull off their first road victory of the season, especially if the defense can disrupt Daniel Jones the way the Cowboys did Monday. I also think Bears running back Khalil Herbert can have another solid game in place of David Montgomery. But I’m not entirely confident in the Bears defense’s ability to slow down Saquon Barkley, and nobody can be sure what we’re going to see from Justin Fields. That uncertainty, coupled with a hostile road environment, make me think the Giants will win a close one.
Giants 24, Bears 23
Dan Wiederer (2-1)
This all starts with the Bears’ ability to contain Saquon Barkley, who clearly has been the engine of the Giants offense. By limiting Barkley, the Bears will earn opportunities to attack the shaky Giants pass protection and make things uncomfortable on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is operating with a stunningly depleted receiving corps. This is a vote of confidence in the Bears’ defensive tenacity and dedication to the running game. And hey, this is the week in which Justin Fields completes at least a dozen passes and makes a handful of game-changing contributions.
Bears 23, Giants 19
