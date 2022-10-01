‘I felt like I had it’ – Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Jizzy Mack calls for rematch with Japanese kickboxer ‘Kouzi’ after blaming brutal knockout loss on fatigue

Floyd Mayweather’s longtime bodyguard Jizzy Mack – real name Ray Sadegh – wants a chance at redemption after being badly knocked out in his boxing debut last weekend.

Mayweather headlined an exhibition event at Saitama Arena in Japan against 16-3 MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, who was on the line but ultimately outmatched and knocked out in two rounds.

Getty Mayweather picked up a win in his fourth exhibition bout since retiring in 2017

The 50-0 ring legend’s personal security guard, who once got on the wrong side of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, made his boxing debut in the draft’s co-main event of law last Sunday.

Mack had been called out after pushing Asakura during her confrontation with Mayweather for no apparent reason, causing offense to Japan.

The 186-pound bodyguard agreed to have his first regulated fight against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka who competes at 135 pounds and has won 31 of his 50 kickboxing bouts.

Although he was outmatched in skill, he gave a decent account of himself early on and was able to use his height advantage to seemingly drop Kouzi in the second round.

In the third and final round, the more experienced fighter dropped Mack with a huge left hook and right hand combination, but the bodyguard was able to get up and keep fighting.

Kouzi finally ended the fight soon after with another big hook that left his opponent face down, forcing the referee to abandon the fight.

Ray ‘Jizzy Mack’ Sadeghi – Instagram Mack is Mayweather’s bodyguard

ANSWER Anthony Joshua gave fans the middle finger by singing “There’s Only One Tyson Fury”

CAN TOUCH THIS The boxer performed the MC Hammer ring dance only to suffer a first-round knockout

DRAGGED Eubank Jr taunts Benn with 60% shirt and reveals he’s working out

CLASS Jake Paul causes controversy with pound-for-pound listing and Tyson Fury reacts

Grudge Match Date Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: start time, undercard and how to watch

coming Hearn reveals Whyte’s next potential opponents, including the man who nearly beat Fury







The knockout went viral and led to Mack being ridiculed on social media.

Despite this, he is grateful to have had his first boxing experience and believes he could beat Kouzi in a rematch.

“I want to thank RIZIN and my boss Floyd Mayweather for giving me this opportunity to be in [an event of] that kind of greatness and fighting,” Mack told World Boxing News.

“It was a great game. I want to restart it. Because I felt like I had it. But I got tired in the third round and my hands fell off. He caught me with a good shot, and we can send it back.

RIZIN FF He was brutally knocked out in his boxing debut

Mayweather’s next exhibition is already official for November 13, as he is set to face YouTuber Deji, who recently beat Fousey in his professional boxing debut.

The card is already coming together with the rumored Tommy Fury taking on an unknown Puerto Rican fighter at the Coca-Cola Arena later this year.

Perhaps Mayweather will give his employee a chance at redemption by booking a rematch with Kouzi for the undercard of his fifth fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.