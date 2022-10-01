News
John Shipley: So, your NFL team is playing in London? Sorry
The NFL looks at the world and sees money not yet in its pockets. So, at various times for the past 17 years, the league has sent its teams across the Atlantic in search of these unsecured pounds, euros and pesos the way Queen Isabella sent Columbus to find pepper.
It’s working, slowly but surely, to the point where the NFL is now doling out media rights to its teams in other countries.
The Vikings, one of 20 NFL teams to bid on international media rights last year, were awarded five years of rights in Canada and Britain last December. They are playing their third game in London on Sunday — an 8:30 a.m. kickoff here in the Midwest — at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
There appear to be Vikings fans in England, some who buy jerseys, some who also will pay to fill the 63,000 seats in Hotspur Stadium. For them, however few or many there might be, it’s a wonderful opportunity. For fans here in Minnesota, the whole rigmarole is an inconvenience.
For the team, too.
The New Orleans Saints arrived in London on Monday, determined to adjust to the six-hour time difference and be at its best on Sunday morning. The Vikings, after extensive research by its executive director of health and performance, chose to leave Thursday afternoon and effect some sort of practical joke on the team’s circadian rhythms — an attempt to convince the players’ bodies into believing they should eat dinner at 11 a.m.
It seems like a lot to go through for a game against a 1-2 Saints team without its starting quarterback, and jet lag seems like a terrible reason to lose a game you should win. Yet the Vikings find themselves in London, pretending it’s six hours earlier and aiming to improve to 3-0 overseas.
Vikings cheerleaders, less critical and expensive employees — and perhaps not expected to be at their best on Sunday — were sent early to clear the beaches and kick up enthusiasm. In Minnesota, fans already sucked dry of available commercial trinkets get nothing but a change in their weekend schedule. It’s not what you’d call adversity but, you know, why?
The NFL is not going to put a team in London or Frankfurt, Germany, and probably not even in Mexico City. What it’s prowling for is a windfall like the one the Premier League just got from NBC/Comcast, which last year coughed up $2.7 billion to televise all 380 of the league’s games through 2028.
That would trickle down to NFL fans in about … well, it won’t. Not unless you find yourself in Europe in a few years and desperate to watch your team on broadcast television. Even if it raises the salary cap ceiling or floor, it’s all relative.
Why anyone in England would choose the Vikings as their team — one of 12 in the NFL to never win a Super Bowl, and not even get there since 1977 — is a mystery. But so is how U.S. fans pick their favorite Premier League team. Sports fandom is regional. The Premier League has some of the best soccer players in the entire world, but why would anyone here choose to support Manchester United over, say, Arsenal?
There are Minnesotans who on Saturday mornings fill sports Twitter with joy and sorrow over wins and losses by West Ham, Chelsea and the Tottenham Spurs.
The Spurs beat AC Milan at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, and Chelsea beat the same opponent there in 2016. So, maybe outreach helps. Maybe it’s just a chosen idiosyncrasy, a way to be different. Maybe it’s just a comfortable niche among like-minded people who look good in a scarf. Maybe it’s just fun and everyone else should just shut up already.
As for whether the Vikings pick up more fans overseas, who cares? All that would do is make the NFL, and specifically its 32 owners, richer. Whether you watch it or play for it, having your team chosen to play a regular-season game in Europe is not an honor, it just kinda stinks.
If it’s any consolation for Vikings fans, Packers backers will get their first taste of it a week from Sunday when their team plays the Giants at Tottenham Stadium. For one more week, Green Bay remains the only NFL team not to have played an International Series game. They’ve been lucky.
News
ALS drug Relyvrio gets FDA approval despite warnings from some scientists: Shots
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a controversial new drug for the deadly disease known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The decision is welcomed by patients and their advocates, but questioned by some scientists.
Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass., was approved based on a single study involving just 137 patients. The results suggest that the drug could extend patients’ lives by five to six months or even longer.
“Six months can be someone attending their daughter’s graduation, a wedding, the birth of a child,” says Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association. “These are really big and monumental things that a lot of people want to make sure they’re there to see and be a part of.”
Balas says the approval was the right move because ALS patients typically die within two to five years of a diagnosis, and “right now there just aren’t a lot of drugs available.”
But Dr. David Rind, chief medical officer of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, isn’t so sure about Relyvrio, which will cost around $158,000 a year.
“I totally understand why people are trying to find a way to get this to patients,” he says. “There’s just a general concern out there that maybe the lawsuit is bogus.”
ALS kills about 6,000 people a year in the United States by gradually destroying nerve cells that control voluntary movements, such as walking, talking, eating and even breathing. Relyvrio, a combination of two existing products, is intended to slow down the disease process.
Proponents of the drug say the small trial showed it worked. But FDA scientists and a panel of experts advising the FDA weren’t so sure.
Typically, FDA approval requires two independent studies — each with hundreds of participants — showing efficacy, or one large study with clearly positive results.
In March, the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee concluded that the Amylyx study did not provide “substantial evidence” that its drug was effective. Then in September, in a rare second meeting to review a drug, the panel backtracked and voted in favor of approval.
The second vote came after Dr. Billy Dunn, director of the FDA’s Office of Neuroscience, encouraged the committee to be “flexible” when reviewing a drug that could help people facing a dying certain.
A much larger study of Relyvrio, the Phoenix Trial, is underway. But the results are over a year away.
A negative result of this study would be a blow for Amylyx and ALS patients.
“If you have a drug that prolongs life by five months,” Rind says, “you should be able to demonstrate that in a larger trial.”
In the meantime, he says, maybe Amylix should charge less for his drug.
Relyvrio (marketed as Albrioza in Canada) is the only product made by Amylyx, a company founded less than a decade ago by Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, who attended Brown University together.
Klee defends the price of the drug, saying it will allow the company to develop even better treatments. “It’s not a cure,” he says. “We must continue to invest until we cure ALS.”
Klee and Cohen also promised that Amylyx would reevaluate its drug based on the results of the Phoenix trial.
“If the Phoenix trial isn’t successful,” Klee said, “we’ll do what’s right for patients, which includes voluntarily removing the drug from the market.”
Cohen and Klee, however, acknowledge that the decision would require the support of the company’s investors and its board of directors.
NPR News
News
Hotel-stay program expands emergency shelter for domestic violence victims
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence shelters in the Twin Cities have been consistently full. Now, after years of turning away those in need, a St. Paul-based nonprofit recently received funding to address the shortage.
Starting Saturday, Women’s Advocates will begin providing four rooms at a time for up to 10 days at Twin Cities hotels for adults and their families in need of emergency shelter.
“It happens frequently; someone is in crisis and we don’t have room,” said Estelle Brouwer, the executive director of Women’s Advocates.
The onset of the pandemic led to a spike in domestic violence around the country, leading more people to seek the services of shelters like Women’s Advocates.
“When some of the social stressors from the pandemic start to abate, that’s when we think the demand would start to go down,” said Ruby Nguyen, associate professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. “(In Minnesota), we are systematically short on shelter beds. So no, I don’t think that this demand will go away anytime soon.”
The hotel-stay program was granted $20,000 through the American Rescue Plan, which is expected to fully fund it for about a year.
PROVIDING ROOMS FOR THOSE IN NEED
If the program accomplishes the organization’s goal of providing safe temporary shelter for those dealing with domestic violence issues, they hope to apply for more grants and seek private donations to continue and expand the program long-term.
While the hotel-stay program is new to Women’s Advocates, the organization has experience with the hotel model from shifts they had to make during the pandemic lockdown. Between May 2020 and January 2021, the entire shelter, which is based within three old homes on Grand Avenue, moved operations to a single hotel to prevent the spread of the virus among residents and staff.
“We really learned a lot about how to do it, how to how to continue our advocacy here with people who were living in a hotel space, how to make sure we were getting them fed,” Brouwer said.
Brouwer and Hustedt said they faced challenges with resident safety after the location shift, one of the biggest concerns with the new program. However, because they will be working with over 50 hotels instead of just one, they hope people will “be a little bit more invisible,” Brouwer said.
“There’s an experimental element to it,” said Jacob Hustedt, Women’s Advocates director of development and communications. “But we know there’s the need for safe spaces. I think the best way to do that is to get victim-survivors in a safe space and then listen to their needs.”
HELPING MORE DIVERSE PEOPLE
The hotel-stay effort is one of the organization’s latest to improve accessibility to their services. In spite of the name, which has stuck since the nonprofit’s formation in 1972, Women’s Advocates serves people regardless of gender identity.
However, Brouwer and Hustedt acknowledged that due to the intimate nature of the shelter’s setting, people within the LGBTQ community have expressed feeling uncomfortable in the space. She hopes the hotel program will offer more flexibility to diverse people, who will have more privacy and the flexibility to request the location of the hotel shelter.
“We can do outreach in the Twin Cities that would cater to queer folks, and we just don’t do that directly right now because of our spatial limitations,” Hustedt said. “So if we take that limitation away, I have lots of ideas to expand into more diverse populations.”
Those staying at hotels will be given the opportunity to work closely with advocates to find more permanent housing during their stay. Not all shelters offer this level of outreach, which Nguyen said is incredibly important to prevent people from returning to an abusive environment.
“The immediacy of shelter for adults and children who are at risk of harm is of utmost importance,” Nguyen said. “It may take a while for the person to be able to find a place that they can afford, especially in this economy and in this rental market.”
Although the hotel program will boost the number of people Women’s Advocates is able to serve, Hustedt said it likely will still not meet the full and immediate need for shelter space in the Twin Cities.
“I’m assuming (the hotel rooms) will be full at all times because we are always full,” Hustedt said. “But we can add more to this. That’s the thing; infrastructure is no longer the issue, so if we find more funding, we can increase capacity and expand the program.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, visit or call 1-800-799-7233.
News
Sexy Grandma Andrea Sunshine Stuns Social Media With Her Bikini While Lifting Heavy Weight At The Gym
Exercising or weight lifting among oldies is currently a trend as old people in this time are as fit as the young with some engaging in more vigorous exercises even than young folks. And 53-year-old Andrea Sunshine is no exception.
Andrea is a London-based Oldie bodybuilder who exercises three to eight hours a day and six times a week wearing body-fitting attires, especially bikinis. In a recent post, the fitness star appears to go extra with her bikini which is hardly seen on her exposing all her flesh.
According to her, exercise and her way of dressing are her confident booster hence encouraging her followers to follow suit and make sure they do what makes them happy. We have a question. Is it all about exercise and confidence or the oldie is trying to catch some young man with her bikinis?
Via New York Post:
Andréa Sunshine, 53, is a hardcore gym rat who loves showing off her tight physique on social media.
The health influencer recently posted a showstopping snap on Instagram in which she wears very little to lift weights.
The ab-tastic grandmother flaunted her six-pack abdomen in a slinky black bikini.
“Today I broke all the protocols at gym, I wanted do something irreverent, unusual [and] unexpected,” she wrote.
The fitness star also recently opened up about her healthy lifestyle with Jam Press.
She explained that she goes to the gym for up to eight hours a day and eats massive amounts of protein — even chowing down 150 eggs a month.
“So I did and I loved the way I felt, free spirit, I love what I see — this sexy granny worth millions for all the qualities she does have,” Sunshine told Jam Press.
“But the most important [qualities I have are] courage, authenticity and audacity,” she added.
Sunshine was told, however, to work in another room by the gym manager. But she was nearly finished with her workout regardless.
She’s not letting anyone get her down, and gave advice for her fellow exercise fanatics: “I encourage people to do what they feel. I’m a big supporter of free speech, we only live once and we have every right to be ourselves and be very comfortable with it.”
On her post, Sunshine received massive amounts of support from fans.
“Goddess mode,” wrote one user, followed by a fire emoji.
She said: “I have always wanted to try this because it turns me on to see my muscles pumped and when you are wearing clothes you can’t see these.”
Sunshine pointed out: “But I haven’t been in the mood to really do it, that day I felt like, and I did!”
“My shape is amazing, so if anyone wasn’t sure if my body looks good or not, that day everyone was convinced that my body is real,” she gushed.
Sunshine also stated how people don’t often comment on her looks, but when they do, people are shocked at her body. “Nobody says anything to me, and they just watched nonstop because the view was very unexpected and surprisingly hot,” she said.
In addition to exercising, Sunshine also checks her diet by eating a good amount of protein which also helps in her stunning body. Looks like you need grandma’s energy as well, Yes You!
Here are some pictures of Andrea Sunshine:
The post Sexy Grandma Andrea Sunshine Stuns Social Media With Her Bikini While Lifting Heavy Weight At The Gym appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
DeVos Family Foundation donating $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The DeVos Family Foundation is donating $1 million to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Central Florida and across the state, the Orlando Magic announced Friday.
The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) and the Magic are working with local partners and officials to ensure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and throughout the entire region.
DVFF is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund set up by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation, $250,000 to the statewide Florida Disaster Fund and $250,000 will be reserved for future rebuilding efforts.
“Our hearts are with this community, which has long been part of our family,” Magic chairman Dan DeVos said in a statement. “We will continue to partner with organizations closest to those most impacted and as always, prioritize the health and safety of the people in the region. This community is resilient, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the leaders and first responders who continually put neighbors first.”
The DeVos Family Foundation will also continue its 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative with the Orlando Magic throughout the 2022-23 season, providing funding and in-game recognition for nonprofit honorees in the Orlando area.
The donations are part of the DeVos family’s effort to contribute a total of $3 million to 30 area nonprofit organizations over the course of this season and last.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Sputtering Loons can lock in MLS Cup Playoffs as soon as this weekend
Minnesota United has the easiest remaining schedule among clubs surrounding them in the MLS Western Conference playoff race, but for the Loons, nothing has been easy lately.
Case in point: MNUFC’s 4-1 loss at 13th-place Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 17.
The Loons hold the seventh and final West spot for the MLS Cup Playoffs going into their penultimate game at last-place San Jose at 9 p.m. Saturday, followed by a visit to St. Paul from 10th-place Vancouver on Decision Day, Oct. 9.
“We always said playoffs were the minimum requirement, and can we get a home-field advantage?” manager Adrian Heath said Thursday. “With two games to go, that’s still available.”
Minnesota knows if it wins, it is in the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Lose or draw and the Loons will need help.
Here are the two most straight forward avenues for MNUFC to clinch a playoff spot this weekend: If the Loons win, they need Real Salt Lake to lose or tie L.A. Galaxy. If RSL wins, Minnesota needs Portland to lose to Los Angeles FC.
The Loons can clinch if they draw against San Jose, but that scenario needs more factors to line up in their favor.
Minnesota must mind its own business; the Loons have captured one point in the last 15 available (0-4-1) and need to stop a leaky defense from letting one goal become two, then three in quick succession, and on the other side, find scoring in any sort of volume.
“It’s getting back to basics: one v. one defending, winning duels, defending the box and having pride in those moments and being proud of what we are putting together as a team in terms of defensive shape,” captain midfielder Wil Trapp said. “That’s what we need to recover back to. When we do that well, we are a very difficult team to beat. We win the ball high and we have tons of quality in the front half of the team.”
The Loons will need to ride playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, who the club announced this week has signed a new three-year contract. When Reynoso provides a goal or assist, Minnesota is 25-5-5 across all competitions.
When the Loons reached the West final in 2020, they did it on the back of Reynoso. “We know they’re two finals and we depend only on ourselves,” Reynoso said through team translator Gabriela Lozada.
MNUFC will likely have to do it without integral midfielder Robin Lod. The Finn missed the SKC game with a calf injury, but participated in part of Tuesday’s training session with the aim of joining in Wednesday and Thursday if he didn’t have an issue. However, he was not in training those days and is officially listed as questionable.
“If it’s not 100 percent, he won’t play,” Heath said. When Heath has said a version of this statement in the past, that player doesn’t play.
The Loons had four players return from international duty. Michael Boxall (New Zealand) joined in training Wednesday and Thursday. Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales (Honduras) participated on Thursday. Dayne St. Clair (Canada) has met the team in California.
PECKING ORDER
Final home-field spot:
4. Nashville, 47
Remaining games: vs. 13th-place Houston; at 1st-place LAFC
On road in playoffs:
5. L.A. Galaxy, 46
Remaining games: vs. 8th RSL; at 14th Houston
6. Portland, 46
Remaining games: vs. 1st LAFC; at 8th RSL
7. MNUFC, 45
Remaining games: at 14th San Jose; vs. at 10th Vancouver
Out of playoff field:
8. Real Salt Lake, 43
Remaining games: vs. 5th LAG; vs. 6th Portland
9. Seattle, 40
Remaining games: at 12th Kansas City; vs. 14th San Jose
10. Vancouver, 40
Remaining games: vs. 2nd Austin; at 7th Minnesota
News
Rapper YNW Melly And Two Other Inmates Accused Of Planning A Jail Break
Innocent people have no business escaping jail when your capital punishment has been called off. YNW Melly whose death sentence was recently overturned has been accused of planning an escape from jail with two other inmates together with one of his attorneys.
While a verdict is yet to be declared on the alleged jailbreak, the prosecution searched the rapper’s cell and found some blades and shady items which they think are connected to the possible “prison break”.
YNW Melly, born Jamel Maurice Demon is currently serving time for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder involving his friends who are also YNW associates. Rapper YNW Shakchaser and YNW Juvy died in a shoot-out in Florida in 2018. The rapper was charged with the murders in 2019. Melly denied all charges and still fighting to be released after his capital punishment was overturned in July 2022.
However following, Melly’s violent past and some shady business he has been involved in at jail, authorities have reasons to believe he is planning an escape with the help of one of his lawyers.
Via Complex:
A Florida Sheriff’s Office is claiming that the incarcerated rapper YNW Melly teamed with one of his attorneys to plan a jailbreak.
The dramatic accusation was first laid out in a court hearing on Tuesday. Melly has been locked up in Broward County, Florida’s Main Jail facility since February, 2019. He is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two crew members and close friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas, Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.
The Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office followed up with Complex on Thursday. Providing a detailed statement laying out their evidence for the alleged plot. In it, they use Melly’s given name, Jamell Demons.
On April 11, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Office received a confidential tip regarding inmates Nicholas Lewis and Jamell Demons. Both housed in the same unit at the Main Jail, planning an escape from jail by having Demons’ attorney bring in two handcuff keys to aid in the escape. Additional information provided by the source was that Lewis had a shank and drugs,” the statement reads, in parts
Jail authorities searched Lewis’ cell after the tip, which came from another inmate. They found a six-inch shank, two razor blades, two lighters, and rolling papers. Lewis was also holding Seroquel and Klonopin pills, for which he doesn’t have a prescription. Melly’s cell was searched, but nothing was found except food from the commissary and what an incident report calls “excessive jail-issued clothing.
The confidential source gave us two pieces of information. One of them [about the shank and drugs] turned out to be a hundred percent true,” explained Christian Tsoubanos, Assistant General Counsel for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, in court on Tuesday. “And when they did the search of Demons’ cell, they did not find the handcuff key. But it could have been that there was not an opportunity to bring it into the facility yet.
John M. Phillips, attorney for YNW Juvy’s mother Leondra Phillips in her civil suit against Melly, shared his thoughts about the situation.
As an attorney for a victim, we strongly feel any attempts to escape justice point to guilt,” Phillips told Complex. “This matter needs to be fully investigated, including the attorney’s involvement. Certainly, there are times when informants and even government agents are wrong or engaging in misconduct, but we’ve seen so much in this case from rooftop stripper parties across to diamond teeth dentist needs, this is yet another chapter in what needs to just be finished in court.”
The accused jailbreak is not the only trouble Melly has been in during recent months. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken away the rapper’s phone privileges due to repeated violations of the jail’s rules. In particular, the office says that Melly has made over three thousand calls since his arrest to his girlfriend, Erran Barnett. All but 22 of them without the use of his official personal identification number, as required by the jail.
In addition, one of Melly’s attorneys, Raven Liberty, is accused of giving other people her phone login credentials. So that they could make “non-recorded video visitation” calls with the “Murder on My Mind” rapper.
The offenses laid out in the Sheriff’s Office statement continue through this month. On September 16, 2022, call on a recorded line, Melly is heard telling Barnett, “Hey, I’m supposed to be talking to my lawyer. Whenever they call you, be like, ‘Is this Ms. Liberty? Is this person? Just be like yup, yup, yup’.”
Melly originally faced the death penalty for the murders of Thomas and Williams, but that was taken off the table this past summer. Prosecutors appealed that decision, and the case is still pending in Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal.
TGS will follow up on this case closely and bring updates on whether the rapper is planning an escape or it is a false alarm.
The post Rapper YNW Melly And Two Other Inmates Accused Of Planning A Jail Break appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
John Shipley: So, your NFL team is playing in London? Sorry
ALS drug Relyvrio gets FDA approval despite warnings from some scientists: Shots
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Hotel-stay program expands emergency shelter for domestic violence victims
Sexy Grandma Andrea Sunshine Stuns Social Media With Her Bikini While Lifting Heavy Weight At The Gym
DeVos Family Foundation donating $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Solana (SOL) Holds Its Gains While Most Coins Bleeds
Sputtering Loons can lock in MLS Cup Playoffs as soon as this weekend
Rapper YNW Melly And Two Other Inmates Accused Of Planning A Jail Break
Crypto Influencer Lark Davis Denies Pump and Dump Allegations
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
How to manage your online business remotely?
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News7 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed