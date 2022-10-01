Judge Says He Will Refuse To Take Yale Employees Because 'Intolerant' School Fuels Cancel Culture

A federal appeals court judge appointed by former President Donald Trump said Thursday he would no longer hire clerks from Yale Law School, which he said was plagued by a ‘cancel culture’. “. and students disrupting conservative speakers.

U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho gave a speech at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky, where he said Yale “not only condones the nullification of views, but actively practices them.”

Ho urged fellow justices to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which has produced several Supreme Court justices.

The judge has previously denounced the woke culture at Yale, having defended Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University Law School demanded that he be ousted from a new professorship.

Shapiro sparked outrage when he wrote tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to the US Supreme Court.

A prominent conservative jurist, Shapiro was suspended but later allowed to become the executive director of Georgetown Law’s Center for the Constitution.

However, he eventually resigned, saying the school’s handling of the case made working there “untenable”.

Ho said, “At Yale, ‘cancellations and disruptions seem to be happening with particular frequency.

Among the events he cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, now president of the conservative religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was disrupted by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a conference attended by the police.

Wagoner previously defended a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding in a Supreme Court case.

“Yale still hasn’t condemned the behavior of its law students over the past semester, so no one should be surprised when a federal judge takes notice,” Wagoner said in a statement.

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman of the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan, had in March called on judges to think twice about to bring in Yale students who disrupted Wagoner’s event.

Ho said this event was just one example. US Circuit Judge William Pryor of the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals was also “disturbed by angry law students in the classroom” at Yale a few years ago.

That incident, Ho said, was because as Republican attorney general for Alabama, Pryor supported Texas’ defense of the overturned 2003 anti-sodomy law in the landmark gay rights case of Supreme Court Lawrence v. Texas.

Ho, according to NPR, is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights and a staunch supporter of gun rights, leading the public broadcaster to call him “President Trump’s most enduring legacy.”