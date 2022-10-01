News
Judge Says He WILL REFUSE To Take Yale Employees Because ‘Intolerant’ School Fuels Cancel Culture
Appeals Court judge says he WILL REFUSE to hire Yale lawyers because 'intolerant' Ivy League school fuels cancel culture where students threatened conservative lawyers during an event on freedom of expression
- U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho speaks at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky
- Trump appointee says Yale ‘not just condones the cancellation of views, but actively practices’
- Ho urged fellow justices to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which has produced several Supreme Court justices
- Ho previously defended Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University Law School demanded that he be ousted from a new professorship.
- Shapiro sparked outrage when he wrote tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to the US Supreme Court
- Ho said, ‘At Yale, ‘cancellations and disruptions seem to happen with particular frequency’
A federal appeals court judge appointed by former President Donald Trump said Thursday he would no longer hire clerks from Yale Law School, which he said was plagued by a ‘cancel culture’. “. and students disrupting conservative speakers.
U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho gave a speech at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky, where he said Yale “not only condones the nullification of views, but actively practices them.”
Ho urged fellow justices to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which has produced several Supreme Court justices.
The judge has previously denounced the woke culture at Yale, having defended Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University Law School demanded that he be ousted from a new professorship.
Shapiro sparked outrage when he wrote tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to the US Supreme Court.
U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho gave a speech at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky, where he said Yale "not just condones sight-cancellation — it actively practices it"
Ho urged fellow justices to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which has produced several Supreme Court justices
The judge has previously spoken out against woke culture at Yale, defending Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University Law School demanded that he be ousted from a new professorship.
A prominent conservative jurist, Shapiro was suspended but later allowed to become the executive director of Georgetown Law’s Center for the Constitution.
However, he eventually resigned, saying the school’s handling of the case made working there “untenable”.
Ho said, “At Yale, ‘cancellations and disruptions seem to be happening with particular frequency.
Among the events he cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, now president of the conservative religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was disrupted by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a conference attended by the police.
Wagoner previously defended a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding in a Supreme Court case.
Among the events he cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, now president of the conservative religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was disrupted by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a conference attended by the police.
“Yale still hasn’t condemned the behavior of its law students over the past semester, so no one should be surprised when a federal judge takes notice,” Wagoner said in a statement.
U.S. Circuit senior judge Laurence Silberman had in March called on judges to think twice about bringing in Yale students who disrupted the Waggoner event.
Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman of the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan, had in March called on judges to think twice about to bring in Yale students who disrupted Wagoner’s event.
Ho said this event was just one example. US Circuit Judge William Pryor of the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals was also “disturbed by angry law students in the classroom” at Yale a few years ago.
That incident, Ho said, was because as Republican attorney general for Alabama, Pryor supported Texas’ defense of the overturned 2003 anti-sodomy law in the landmark gay rights case of Supreme Court Lawrence v. Texas.
Ho, according to NPR, is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights and a staunch supporter of gun rights, leading the public broadcaster to call him “President Trump’s most enduring legacy.”
Yale Law School Alumni: Presidents, Senators, and Supreme Court Justices
Yale Law School is one of the nation’s most prestigious law schools, having educated some of the nation’s most distinguished leaders.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford
Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh
Senators Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Richard Blumenthal, Michael Bennet and Josh Hawley
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
California Governor Gavin Newsom signs bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
California signed into law a new law on Friday prohibiting prosecutors from using rap lyrics as evidence against defendants.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a series of bills into law, including AB 2799, which requires a preliminary hearing to determine if hip-hop lyrics are relevant to a case. The bill was approved by state lawmakers in August.
“For too long, California prosecutors have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to introduce racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process,” said Dina LaPolt, entertainment attorney and co-founder of Songwriters of North America, to Variety in a statement. “This legislation puts in place important safeguards that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing black and brown artistic expression. Thank you, Governor Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope the Congress will pass similar legislation because this is a national issue.”
PNB ROCK SHOOTING: FATHER, TEENAGE SON CHARGED WITH MURDER IN RAPPER’S MURDER
Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer Sr. defended the bill, saying it protects rap artists, who are mostly black and Latino.
“Their stage name may be Little Murder, but that doesn’t mean they’re a murderer,” Jones-Sawyer said, Fox San Francisco reported. “We found out that the lyrics they were using in court to sue someone, they weren’t even that person’s lyrics. They were written by someone else. The music was written by someone another, and they were just interpreting it.”
The bill came amid lawsuits against Jeffrey Williams, better known as Young Thug, and Sergio Kitchens, known as rapper Gunna. Both high profile rappers were arrested in Atlanta on gang charges and their lyrics were quoted in an indictment.
Supporters of the legislation said there was a difference between rap lyrics and what an artist does in real life.
“It’s about justice. It’s about making sure the justice system is looking at this individual and not what people think of this individual,” Jones-Sawyer said.
Sebi Expands Two-Factor Authentication for Mutual Fund Subscription Transactions
The new framework will come into effect on April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
To further safeguard investors’ interest, capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to expand two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in mutual fund shares.
The new framework will come into effect on April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Currently, all asset management companies (AMCs) are required to authenticate redemption transactions using two-factor authentication for online transactions and a signature method for offline transactions.
“It has now been decided to also extend two-factor authentication to subscription transactions in mutual fund shares,” Sebi said.
In the case of subscription and redemption of units, a two-factor authentication (for online transactions) and a signature method (for offline transactions) will be used for authentication.
One of the factors of such authentication for non-demat transactions will be a one-time password sent to the unitholder at his email address or telephone number registered with the AMC.
In case of demat transactions, the two-factor authentication process as defined by the custodians will be followed.
Sebi clarified that in case of systematic transactions, the requirement of such authentication will only be applicable at the time of registration.
High school football: Max Ritter’s field goal lifts Rosemount past Lakeville South in battle of heavyweights
The heavyweight matchup lived up to its billing.
Edge-of-your-bleacher-seat drama? Yes.
Hard-hitting defenses? Check.
Two teams that could be playing well into November? Definitely.
And it was decided by a kicker.
Max Ritter split the uprights from 35 yards out with 1:38 remaining and Rosemount rallied to beat Lakeville South 10-7 Friday to ruin the Cougars’ homecoming.
Landon Danner ran for a touchdown for No. 3 Rosemount (5-0), which got another dominating defensive performance and beat a top-10 team for the second straight week. The Irish beat Eden Prairie 14-7 last Thursday.
The Irish have allowed just 38 points this season with no opponent scoring more than 10.
Ryder Patterson scored in the second quarter for the Cougars (3-2), ranked sixth in Class 6A.
Tied at 7-7 with 7:07 left, the Irish slowly worked down the field with precious time ticking off. The 11-play, all-run drive until the kick included two third-down conversions and a 22-yard dash around left end by Danner.
Lakeville South drove to the Rosemount 40 with a minute left, but a penalty and pair of incompletions ended the threat.
Lakeville South entered the night averaging 40.5 points per game if you include a 21-6 loss to Eden Prairie two weeks ago, 52 if you don’t.
Using a Power-T formation, the Cougars averaged 338 yards on the ground though four games but were held to 109 rushing.
Scoreless after an opening quarter that was played in 20 minutes of real time, Patterson ran 10 yards on a 4th-and 3 in the opening minute of the second quarter and scored from the 5 one play later for a 7-0 lead.
The drive began at the Rosemount 48 after Wyatt Ronn got a piece of an Irish punt.
That kind of play was needed in a game where possessions were at a premium with a pair of run-focused teams.
Down by a score coming out of intermission, Rosemount methodically marched downfield, finishing a 12-play, 76-yard drive when Danner scored from the 4. The drive took a bit more than six minutes. Rosemount had five first downs on the drive; it had two in the first half.
St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton’s Bluff bar
A man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a St. Paul bar was found guilty this week of murder and several other charges.
Andrew Vernard Glover, 38, of St. Paul was found guilty Thursday in Ramsey County District Court of killing Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul in the parking lot of the St. Paul Saloon in Dayton’s Bluff on Feb. 23, 2021.
Glover was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and two counts of dangerous weapon drive-by shooting. Although he was also charged with first-degree murder, he was found not guilty of that charge.
The shooting that killed Renteria-Hobbs also injured a 26-year-old woman. She had a gunshot wound to her liver that fractured two ribs.
According to charging documents, surveillance video showed Renteria-Hobbs went into the St. Paul Saloon on Hudson Road near Earl Street and greeted several people. A few minutes later, two men arrived in a silver Dodge Journey and went into the bar.
One of the men, who was wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, greeted Renteria-Hobbs. The other, later identified as Glover, did not. “Glover monitored (Renteria-Hobbs’) whereabouts while he was at the bar,” the complaint said.
Glover and Renteria-Hobbs talked on the patio and again inside the bar. Glover left and Renteria-Hobbs followed the man in the White Sox hat outside. Renteria-Hobbs walked toward the driver’s side of Glover’s vehicle and the man in the hat went to the passenger side.
Surveillance footage showed the 26-year-old woman hide behind a truck as the shooting apparently began. Renteria-Hobbs ran in front of the truck as Glover drove away.
Renteria-Hobbs fell, got up, ran to the bar and dropped a handgun in front of the business, the complaint said. Officers found a handgun in that area. It was damaged and appeared inoperable.
An autopsy showed Renteria-Hobbs had been shot 10 times.
After police arrested Glover near a silver Dodge Journey, he told them he’d gone bar hopping by himself and ended at the St. Paul Saloon. He said he was rolling a marijuana cigarette in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and drove away, according to the charges.
“Glover swore on his baby’s life he didn’t do anything,” the complaint said. “Glover denied arguing with anyone at the bar.”
Glover told police that Renteria-Hobbs “had words” with people in a car in front of his. He also said he didn’t know the man who had been wearing the White Sox hat and that he was alone in the vehicle when he drove away after hearing the shots.
Glover is barred from having a gun because of drug convictions, according to a separate criminal complaint filed Friday that charges him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. He has nine felony convictions, including three for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2003, 2007 and 2011.
Glover will remain jailed until he is sentenced Oct. 31. Authorities say he is expected to receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 30 years.
Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching • TechCrunch
The demand for certain services can be so high that it can insulate their providers from the vagaries of the market. During an economic downturn, consumers do not reduce their consumption of pet food or toilet paper. Likewise, everyone needs insurance.
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that journalist Anna Heim recently interviewed said they were still positive about the outlook for the sector:
- Martha Notaras, General Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures
- David Wechsler, Director, OMERS Ventures
- Stephen Brittain and Rob Lumley, Principals and Co-Founders, Insurtech Gateway
- Florian Graillot, founding partner, Astorya.vc
- Clarisse Lam, Partner, New Alpha Asset Management
- Hélène Falchier, Partner, Portage Ventures
- Adam Blumencranz, Partner, Distributed Ventures
“We’re just seeing a reality check,” Wechsler said. “Unfortunately, many companies should not have collected as much as they have, or perhaps do not have sustainable business models. These companies will struggle to survive.
Their responses contain valuable information for early-stage founders still in fundraising mode, as well as those hoping to find an exit in this down market.
“From an M&A perspective, it’s a question of pricing versus positioning,” Graillot said. “If you’re solving a real problem as an enterprise software vendor, technology vendors or insurers might be interested in acquiring you.”
The unbearable lightness of being asset-light
Investors have embraced “asset-light” companies like Rent the Runway, Uber and Airbnb that don’t own the hardware that generates their revenue.
Companies that generate billions from assets they don’t own “generally require less capital – and therefore less dilution for their investors,” writes Daniel Hoffer, managing director of Autotech Ventures.
“But some asset-light marketplaces struggle to satisfy their customers because not all the assets they can make available are equally valued by their customers on the demand side.”
Dear Sophie: Is it okay to use a visitor visa while holding an H-1B?
Dear Sophia,
I am in Toronto, Canada, and have been approved for an H-1B, which was recently stamped in my passport. I plan to move to the United States next year. Can I visit the United States with a previous B-1/B-2 visa in November?
Would it set off any red flags if I were to visit as a visitor while holding an approved/stamped H-1B visa?
— Talented in Toronto
How to make coaching work for your sales team
A strong sales organization is the tip of the spear for every SaaS startup, but since so few founders have significant experience in this space, they don’t know how to prepare their teams for success.
In this TC+ article, contributor Kevin Varadian explains how to chart a sales coaching journey that drives retention and increases revenue.
“It’s important to recognize that today’s sales teams are better at solving problems than closing deals: soft skills are more important here than technical abilities,” he says.
Pitch Deck Teardown: Rokoko’s $3 Million Strategic Expansion Deck
Jakob Balslev, CEO and co-founder of Danish animation and motion capture company Rokoko, describes the $3 million seed round that propelled his company to an $80 million valuation as “strategic”.
“True digital presence requires natural human movement,” says Bridge, explaining that the company’s total addressable market encompasses everything from automotive robotics to safety and security.
To show TC+ readers how Rokoko persuaded investors to inject more cash at this stage of its development, Balslev shared the game in full.
Onyeka Akumah, founder of Treepz, explains how to succeed in transportation technology
Overall, the quality of life for Africans has improved significantly over the past decades, but the continent still suffers from poor public transport infrastructure.
In Europe and North America, three-quarters of the urban population can take the bus or train, but in Africa that figure drops to one-third. To fill the void, Nigerian startup Treepz is setting up a bus service that co-founder and CEO Onyeka Akumah wants to cross the sub-Saharan region.
“We can’t keep complaining about the slowdown,” Akumah said. “I would say it helps us become more robust.”
Decomposed body found in Central Park lake
The partially decomposed body of a man was removed from the lake in Central Park on Friday afternoon, police said.
The body, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive inside the park around 2 p.m., cops said.
Police said the man’s death does not appear to be criminal, but an official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner.
At the scene, responders could be seen rolling a covered body onto a stretcher as police tape the area.
